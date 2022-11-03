Reinforcements from Russia: Where Putin found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on

Russia’s shortage of arms and troops forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to support its invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts predicted the invasion of Russia would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming manpower advantage, but nine months later Moscow sought to source weapons and troops from other countries.

“Russia was clearly unprepared for the nine-month work it is currently doing in Ukraine,” Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital. “Putin thought it would be a one to two week project, [and] Russian intelligence failed to accurately estimate Zelensky’s ability to galvanize Western support, Ukrainian willingness to fight, US and European willingness to provide unprecedented levels of support. Security Assistance and Tactical Limits of Russian Forces.”

Experts have previously told Fox News Digital how ‘endemic’ corruption has undermined the Russian military, oligarchs have been pocketing the money instead of investing it in the military over the past 30 years since the collapse of Soviet Union.

And Ukraine has bolstered its own supplies with heavy investment from the United States and its NATO allies, helping level the battlefield for months and allowing Ukraine to fend off Russian forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin had to withdraw his troops to the eastern border and focus on locking down ‘rebel’ states in Ukraine after failing to take a major strategic target.

But now Russia has begun to build its own coalition of allies, even as those allies try to keep their support quiet.

“Russia has already fired on the order of 3,000-4,000 missiles into Ukraine, more than expected, with hundreds of missiles launched in the past two weeks targeting Ukrainian critical infrastructure to disrupt electricity and electricity supplies. water before winter,” Koffler explained. She added that “Russia’s missile arsenal is almost certainly running out” and that the current inventory is “probably” below 40% of pre-war levels.

The United States on Wednesday accused North Korea of ​​secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells, and reports last month detailed how Iran first supplied Russia with Shahed- 136, then trained Russian troops in their use. New reports indicate that Iran has added Mohajer-6 as well as Shahed-129 drones to its deliveries.

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told a virtual briefing that North Korea had tried to conceal the shipments by sending them through countries in the Middle East and South Africa. North, Reuters reported.

“Our indications are that the DPRK is supplying covertly and we will be monitoring to see if the shipments are being received,” Kirby said, adding that Washington would consult with the United Nations on liability issues regarding the shipments.

“We have an idea of ​​where they’re going to transfer these shells to,” Kirby said. He declined to give further details as the United States weighs its possible options. But he insisted the weapons were unlikely to change the momentum or outcome of the war.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) has reported that Iran may even increase its support and provide Russia with short-range ballistic missiles, a move that indicates any economic relief Tehran would get from the Comprehensive Plan of Action. (JCPOA) – also known as the Iran nuclear deal – would end up funding Russia’s war and undermining US sanctions.

“With reports that Iran plans to send short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine – and as the Iranian people cry out in the streets for regime change – the United States and their European allies should withdraw all offers of sanctions relief made to Tehran and complete the rollback of UN sanctions in the Security Council,” wrote Richard Goldberg, senior adviser to the FDD, in an analysis released Wednesday. .

The transfer would include the Fateh-110 and Zulfiqar short-range ballistic missiles. The Fateh-110 can reach a range of 150-180 miles, while the Zulfiqar could potentially hit targets within 435 miles.

Iran has already sent more than 3,500 drones to Russia, with most units produced at factories operated by Iran’s Defense Ministry and the Iranian Aerospace Industries Association (IASIA).

Weapons alone will not win the war as Putin has also sought to replenish his depleted forces. After months of silence on the actual number of casualties, CIA director William Burns and British intelligence chief Richard Moore said Russia had lost around 15,000 troops in the first five months of the invasion.

“For months we have seen Russia trying to recruit some sort of its own version of the foreign legion, particular communities by the Wagner group on the ground from Syria, Libya, Central African Republic,” Goldberg told Fox. News. Digital. “We also heard reports of Serbs fighting on the pro-Russian side.”

“[One of] the main motivations for doing this for the Russians is that they quickly exhaust their own forces,” Goldberg explained. “They’re moving to reserve calls, and they don’t want to have to keep taxing the Russian population as much as possible.

“So to the extent that they can rely on foreign troops to do the job, have non-Russians fight and die rather than Russian bodies going home to their families, that’s their preference,” he added, noting that Putin seeks “low-cost, high-impact systems.”

Putin attempted to replenish his forces through forced conscription announcing “partial mobilization”, but many Russian men decided to flee the country rather than join Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Russia had already attracted Chechen fighters at the start of the war in Ukraine after it became clear that the conflict would not end as soon as Putin believed it and would require more commitment.

Reports began to emerge over the following months of Russia reaching out to friendly nations and seeking reinforcements. The New York Times reported in April that Putin had turned to Syrian and Georgian fighters to bolster his forces.

And several Afghan military and security sources said last week that elite soldiers from the national army’s Commando Corps had started joining Russian forces after the United States left behind the 20,000 to 30 000 members of the force after their military withdrawal.

As many as 10,000 of the former commandos were initially inclined to accept Russia’s offer, Foreign Policy reported.

Goldberg compared Russia’s growing coalition to the Ukrainian International Legion, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky created at the start of the conflict. It attracted 20,000 volunteers from 52 countries in the first week.

“Moscow lacks both military equipment and personnel, having to fill the gaps with non-indigenous capabilities. It buys weapons from Iran and North Korea and relies on the mercenary contingent, the Wagner Group, the Chechen fighters, Kadyrov, to replenish his regular forces,” Koffler said. “They’re even recruiting prisoners and bringing in former Afghan security forces, who were displaced when the Taliban returned to power, after the American withdrawal.

“Despite all these limitations, Putin will not back down. On the contrary, he is preparing for an all-out struggle with the United States and NATO and moving to an asymmetric strategy.”

Reuters contributed to this report.