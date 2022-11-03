Four days after the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell President Donald Trump it was not too late to use paramilitary groups to stay into power by force, according to testimony Wednesday in federal court. .
Reinforcements from Russia: Where Putin found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on
Russia’s shortage of arms and troops forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to support its invasion of Ukraine.
Analysts predicted the invasion of Russia would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming manpower advantage, but nine months later Moscow sought to source weapons and troops from other countries.
“Russia was clearly unprepared for the nine-month work it is currently doing in Ukraine,” Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital. “Putin thought it would be a one to two week project, [and] Russian intelligence failed to accurately estimate Zelensky’s ability to galvanize Western support, Ukrainian willingness to fight, US and European willingness to provide unprecedented levels of support. Security Assistance and Tactical Limits of Russian Forces.”
Experts have previously told Fox News Digital how ‘endemic’ corruption has undermined the Russian military, oligarchs have been pocketing the money instead of investing it in the military over the past 30 years since the collapse of Soviet Union.
THE RUSSIA-IRAN MONSTER: BIDEN’S STRATEGIC INCOMPETENCE HAS CREATED A NEW THREAT TO AMERICA
And Ukraine has bolstered its own supplies with heavy investment from the United States and its NATO allies, helping level the battlefield for months and allowing Ukraine to fend off Russian forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin had to withdraw his troops to the eastern border and focus on locking down ‘rebel’ states in Ukraine after failing to take a major strategic target.
But now Russia has begun to build its own coalition of allies, even as those allies try to keep their support quiet.
“Russia has already fired on the order of 3,000-4,000 missiles into Ukraine, more than expected, with hundreds of missiles launched in the past two weeks targeting Ukrainian critical infrastructure to disrupt electricity and electricity supplies. water before winter,” Koffler explained. She added that “Russia’s missile arsenal is almost certainly running out” and that the current inventory is “probably” below 40% of pre-war levels.
The United States on Wednesday accused North Korea of secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells, and reports last month detailed how Iran first supplied Russia with Shahed- 136, then trained Russian troops in their use. New reports indicate that Iran has added Mohajer-6 as well as Shahed-129 drones to its deliveries.
White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told a virtual briefing that North Korea had tried to conceal the shipments by sending them through countries in the Middle East and South Africa. North, Reuters reported.
RUSSIA JOINS UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORT WAR AGREEMENT
“Our indications are that the DPRK is supplying covertly and we will be monitoring to see if the shipments are being received,” Kirby said, adding that Washington would consult with the United Nations on liability issues regarding the shipments.
“We have an idea of where they’re going to transfer these shells to,” Kirby said. He declined to give further details as the United States weighs its possible options. But he insisted the weapons were unlikely to change the momentum or outcome of the war.
The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) has reported that Iran may even increase its support and provide Russia with short-range ballistic missiles, a move that indicates any economic relief Tehran would get from the Comprehensive Plan of Action. (JCPOA) – also known as the Iran nuclear deal – would end up funding Russia’s war and undermining US sanctions.
“With reports that Iran plans to send short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine – and as the Iranian people cry out in the streets for regime change – the United States and their European allies should withdraw all offers of sanctions relief made to Tehran and complete the rollback of UN sanctions in the Security Council,” wrote Richard Goldberg, senior adviser to the FDD, in an analysis released Wednesday. .
UK STEPS UP SECURITY OVER RUSSIA AND CHINA HACKING FEARS
The transfer would include the Fateh-110 and Zulfiqar short-range ballistic missiles. The Fateh-110 can reach a range of 150-180 miles, while the Zulfiqar could potentially hit targets within 435 miles.
Iran has already sent more than 3,500 drones to Russia, with most units produced at factories operated by Iran’s Defense Ministry and the Iranian Aerospace Industries Association (IASIA).
Weapons alone will not win the war as Putin has also sought to replenish his depleted forces. After months of silence on the actual number of casualties, CIA director William Burns and British intelligence chief Richard Moore said Russia had lost around 15,000 troops in the first five months of the invasion.
“For months we have seen Russia trying to recruit some sort of its own version of the foreign legion, particular communities by the Wagner group on the ground from Syria, Libya, Central African Republic,” Goldberg told Fox. News. Digital. “We also heard reports of Serbs fighting on the pro-Russian side.”
JOURNALIST’S NOTEBOOK: BACK TO KYIV AS RUSSIA TARGETS THE CITY WITH DRONES AND MISSILE ATTACKS
“[One of] the main motivations for doing this for the Russians is that they quickly exhaust their own forces,” Goldberg explained. “They’re moving to reserve calls, and they don’t want to have to keep taxing the Russian population as much as possible.
“So to the extent that they can rely on foreign troops to do the job, have non-Russians fight and die rather than Russian bodies going home to their families, that’s their preference,” he added, noting that Putin seeks “low-cost, high-impact systems.”
Putin attempted to replenish his forces through forced conscription announcing “partial mobilization”, but many Russian men decided to flee the country rather than join Putin’s war in Ukraine.
Russia had already attracted Chechen fighters at the start of the war in Ukraine after it became clear that the conflict would not end as soon as Putin believed it and would require more commitment.
RUSSIA EXTENDS EVACUATION ORDERS FROM UKRAINE TO OCCUPIED KHERSON
Reports began to emerge over the following months of Russia reaching out to friendly nations and seeking reinforcements. The New York Times reported in April that Putin had turned to Syrian and Georgian fighters to bolster his forces.
And several Afghan military and security sources said last week that elite soldiers from the national army’s Commando Corps had started joining Russian forces after the United States left behind the 20,000 to 30 000 members of the force after their military withdrawal.
As many as 10,000 of the former commandos were initially inclined to accept Russia’s offer, Foreign Policy reported.
Goldberg compared Russia’s growing coalition to the Ukrainian International Legion, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky created at the start of the conflict. It attracted 20,000 volunteers from 52 countries in the first week.
“Moscow lacks both military equipment and personnel, having to fill the gaps with non-indigenous capabilities. It buys weapons from Iran and North Korea and relies on the mercenary contingent, the Wagner Group, the Chechen fighters, Kadyrov, to replenish his regular forces,” Koffler said. “They’re even recruiting prisoners and bringing in former Afghan security forces, who were displaced when the Taliban returned to power, after the American withdrawal.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Despite all these limitations, Putin will not back down. On the contrary, he is preparing for an all-out struggle with the United States and NATO and moving to an asymmetric strategy.”
Reuters contributed to this report.
The British Pound Crisis Is Over, But Analysts Predict Further Weakness Ahead
Tradesmen in London.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS | AFP | Getty Images
LONDON — The Pound sterling is on firmer footing since the appointment of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but Wall Street sees even greater vulnerability over the next 12 months.
After falling to a record low against the dollar below $1.04 on September 25 following dire fiscal policy announcements that would ultimately lead to the resignation of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, the pound had recovered to around $1.139 on Thursday morning, but remains down. 15% since the beginning of the year.
Sunak’s expected return to a more traditionally conservative fiscal policy program has mostly stabilized markets and reduced expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, providing some respite for the currency.
In a note on Monday, German Bank Vice Chairman and FX Strategist Shreyas Gopal said the “crisis” chapter on the UK could now be closed, with the pound now likely to trade as a “normal” currency, but noted that the pressure to the decline in large external financing needs and low real rates persisted.
“The UK’s external funding needs remain large and, at current market prices, real yields are still too low relative to other major currencies. As long as the global risk environment remains low, this leaves the pound vulnerable. and the likely downward trend,” Gopal said. .
The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday, its biggest hike since 1989, but economists expect the central bank to adopt a more dovish tone and eventually fall below the terminal rate of nearly 5% expected by the market.
“Overall, we remain bearish on the pound and believe pound weakness will return for the rest of the year,” Gopal said.
“On the volatility front, the market rightly felt that the tails have narrowed for the pound, consistent with our view, and we are taking advantage of our short volatility recommendations from the start of the month.”
The UK’s long-running current account deficit has been exacerbated by soaring energy prices, which have added almost 2% of gross domestic product to the country’s trade deficit over the past year, while by exerting historic pressure on household incomes. Real wages in the UK fell at a record rate in the second quarter and inflation hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in September.
Gopal suggested that as a result, private sector savings could fall further in coming quarters to support consumption of essential goods, while the government’s new fiscal plans, which are expected to be presented in full later this months, will likely involve public sector borrowing. exert less downward pressure on the trade balance.
The government has also promised further details on a more targeted version of the energy price guarantee scheme, which will cut public spending but further cement the UK’s likely recession.
“This should lead to import compression and a (cyclical) improvement in the current account balance – although as a fraction of GDP this impact is likely to be less pronounced,” Gopal said.
“Beyond that, two other offsets include the recent fall in gas prices, the further gas prices are from their peak the better for the external accounts.”
While recent news flow has been more positive for the UK current account, Deutsche Bank does not believe this will prevent external deficits from growing “wider than usual and wider than other developed market peers. “.
A dovish change in monetary policy would be considered negative for the pound given the magnitude of the tightening. Moreover, removing fiscal support during a particularly difficult economic downturn could be “easier said than done”, according to Goldman Sachs.
“Taking these things together, we are revising our forecast for the pound in a more positive direction, but we still expect further underperformance from the pound,” said Kamakshya Trivedi, head of global FX strategy. rates and EM at Goldman, in a note last week.
Goldman last week raised its three-, six- and 12-month outlook for the pound to $1.10, $1.11 and $1.22 from a previous projection of $1.05, $1.08 and $1.19.
Not the last crisis for the UK
Despite the lingering vulnerabilities, however, analysts do not see a return to the record lows seen in late September. In a note on Tuesday, BMO Capital Markets suggested that a less hawkish stance by the Bank of England was unlikely to trigger a short-term aggressive sell-off in the pound, and that a more restrictive stance would not create pressure from the pound. ‘purchase.
“The UK economy and the pound still face many macroeconomic and balance of payments (BoP) headwinds. However, one of the most attractive features of the UK macroeconomic situation is that it is generally favorable to be the first to go through a crisis and come out the other side,” said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO.
Looking further ahead, however, Gallo said the Canadian investment bank was skeptical that 2022 will mark the last crisis for the UK, whether around currency, balance of payments or fiscal policy.
“We would say overall risk premia in the UK are likely to be higher today than in the previous 10-year period. However, the more aggressive phase of repricing appears to be fading away from the rearview mirror,” he added.
How Offset Honors Migos Bandmate’s Takeoff After His Death
Gap subtly shows its end migos group mate To take off a little love.
Shortly after Takeoff was killed in a November 1 shooting at a Houston bowling alley, Offset changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of the rapper, who was also his cousin once kidnapped. The new image shows Takeoff wearing a pair of dark sunglasses with a white heart emoji superimposed in the corner.
Offset’s Wife Cardi Bwho has already collaborated with Migos on several songs, also showed his support by retweeting a video of Takeoff and the hip hop group. Originally shared by Complexthe clip’s caption read, “Family forever.”
Takeoff founded Migos alongside his uncle Quavo and Offset in 2008. None of the surviving members of the trio have publicly commented on Takeoff’s death.
Born Bal Kirshnik Khari, Takeoff was fatally shot after an argument broke out outside of a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston, police say. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 28-year-old dead near the bowling alley entrance.
Why did Lionel Messi withdraw from his duties in Argentina and then return? How many goals did he score for the Albiceleste and did he win the World Cup?
Lionel Messi is set to take part in his fifth World Cup this year as he leads Argentina to the tournament in Qatar.
Messi has now confirmed that the 2022 World Cup will be his last, aiming to achieve what he hasn’t done before.
The Argentinian icon had a checkered international career, retiring in 2016 before returning shortly after.
He will be aiming to win the World Cup for the first time with his country in Qatar this winter.
Why did Messi retire and come back?
In 2016, Argentina were beaten on penalties by Chile in the Copa America final in a result that devastated Messi.
The icon missed a spot kick in the shootout and after the match appeared to retire from international football.
He said: “In the dressing room I thought it was the end for me with the national team, it’s not for me. That’s how I feel right now, it’s huge sadness. once again.
However, only a few months later, Messi announced he would return to play for Argentina, claiming he loved playing for his country ‘too much’.
“A lot of things went through my head on the day of the last final and I seriously thought about leaving, but I love this country and this shirt too much,” he said.
“I’m grateful to everyone who wanted me to continue playing with Argentina, hopefully soon we can give them something to be happy about.”
ascend
‘It must be awful for Grealish’ – Almiron named Newcastle Player of the Month
DULL
O’Hara couldn’t believe Cundy’s take on Spurs but Arsenal fan Woods backed him up
bang
Spurs mock Marseille fans with cheeky tweet after win left them bottom of group
shock
McCoist reacts to label as worst Rangers team ever as another pundit steps in
OH
‘He’s not taking that call’ – Ferdinand says Ronaldo won’t forgive Neville anytime soon
honest
Besiktas boss admits Dele Alli has been ‘below expectations’ on loan from Everton
How many goals has he scored for Argentina?
Messi has scored 90 goals in 164 appearances for Argentina. Six of them came to the World Cup.
He is the country’s top goalscorer and his superb tally puts him third in the all-time international goalscoring chart.
Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Iranian legend Ali Daei have scored more for their national teams, with Ronaldo scoring 117 goals in 191 games for Portugal.
Has Messi ever won the World Cup?
Messi has won 41 titles throughout his iconic career, but he has never won the World Cup.
He has appeared in four tournaments so far, appearing in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.
However, the Argentine captain was never able to go all the way and win football’s biggest prize.
He came closest in 2014 but the Albiceleste were beaten 1-0 in the final by Germany thanks to Mario Gotze’s extra-time winner.
Could he win his first World Cup in his final appearance this year?
Reviews | Why Conservatives Can’t Stop Acquiring Media Companies
They have a proven track record of innovation in digital content creation – leveraging apps such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Spotify to produce and amplify far-right video blogs, streaming services live like Right Side Broadcasting Network and podcasters like Ben Shapiro. They also launched a seemingly endless array of conservative news sites, from daily call at Breitbart at Gateway Expert.
But this rise in online content is just the latest front in a 70-year effort by conservative activists to cultivate an alternative media system to rival mainstream media hegemony. There is no comparable left equivalent. What explains the fixation of the right on the media? Why do conservatives seem more interested and adept at media activism than their leftist and liberal opponents?
The answer lies in a series of historic battles, now mostly forgotten, that continue to structure the conservative movement toward media ownership, innovation and activism. These battles not only shaped the strategy of the conservative movement, but they also located criticism of the media as central to conservative political identity. It all stems from a desire to promote deeply unpopular ideas to a largely skeptical audience.
To understand conservative antipathy toward the press, we must remember how bleak things looked for conservative activists nearly a century ago.
The modern conservative movement began in the 1930s among businessmen who opposed Keynesian economic solutions to the Great Depression, notably President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs. Popular support for these programs, designed to ease the boom and bust cycle of laissez-faire capitalism and to create a social safety net for the working class, solidified throughout World War II. After the war, conservative activists redoubled their efforts to reduce federal intervention in the economy, but their calls went unheeded.
By 1948, conservatives were discouraged enough to warrant publishing a self-help book, How to be popular, although conservative. The book, which included ironic political cartoons and was advertised in Reader’s Digestoffered advice to conservatives who hoped to win adherents to their deeply unpopular ideology.
While some conservative activists were pessimistic about the prospect of widespread adoption of their beliefs, wealthy Texas oilman HL Hunt sought to build grassroots conservatism.
In 1951, Hunt started Facts Forum, a series of loosely coordinated local discussion groups designed to make conservatism more palatable at the grassroots. Hunt quickly expanded the idea, tapping into his vast wealth to produce Facts Forum radio and television shows that air nationwide.
These broadcasts were designed to fulfill the mandate of the Fairness Doctrine of the Federal Communications Commission which required radio and television stations to present balanced views on controversial issues. Although nominally non-partisan, Facts Forum was right-leaning – giving weak arguments for liberal ideas and enthusiastic defenses of conservative ideas.
At the end of 1953, the Journal of Providence published an expose on Facts Forum, documenting Hunt’s financial support and highlighting the group’s clear far-right motivations. The article was picked up by the Associated Press and drew additional criticism from other national outlets like Time magazine. In 1954, Facts Forum was playing defense against what its supporters perceived as an implacably hostile press.
In its last two years of existence, Facts Forum has increasingly published and disseminated commentary designed to appeal to a conservative audience that felt underserved and even targeted by mainstream media – a platform for conservative activists who would later play crucial roles in building the modern conservative movement, including professor and writer Medford Evans (later organizer of the John Birch Society) and William F. Buckley Jr. (later founder of National exam).
Although little known today, Facts Forum was the first concerted effort by the post-war conservative movement to gain popular support. His demise, accelerated by a barrage of attacks from mainstream journalists, informed later efforts by conservative movements like the John Birch Society and Young Americans for Freedom, which themselves often came under scrutiny. from the press in the decades that followed.
Conservative antipathy to the press also dovetailed nicely with the concerns of white Southerners — many of whom were still New Deal-supporting Democrats — who viewed northern news outlets as complicit in the civil rights movement. Nationally televised images of violent attacks by white mobs and police against black freedom activists in the 1960s helped discredit Jim Crow segregation. They also turned many white Southerners against the national press, pushing them into the burgeoning conservative media sphere, which shifted their economic thinking to the right.
Conservative media innovations continued into the 1970s. Richard Viguerie revolutionized the use of direct mail advertising in politics, helping to cobble together the Reagan Republican coalition from a series of single-themed solicitations, such as those that oppose school integration buses, abortion and gun control.
While conservatives have consistently won elections since the 1980s, they have continued to struggle in their long battle for public sentiment and a firmer place in popular culture. The Republican Party has won the popular vote in only one presidential election since 1988 (re-election of George W. Bush in 2004). So even after Reagan was elected in 1980, the conservative movement’s penchant for media innovation and activism continued apace.
Following the repeal of the Fairness Doctrine by the Reagan administration in 1987, Rush Limbaugh developed a conservative conversational format that almost single-handedly resurrected AM radio. After a series of false starts by activists to create a conservative television network, Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes launched Fox News Channel in 1996 with imitators like Newsmax and One America News Network.
The need to build a robust alternative media system was more than a practical concern for conservatives; it was also an animating vision that helped the movement iron out internal ideological conflicts. Hostility towards the mainstream press has become a central part of conservative identity.
This distrust of the media is reflected in conservative enthusiasm for Ye and his purchase of Parler.
Ye was criticized on the right after he said then-President George W. Bush “didn’t care about black people” amid the carnage of Hurricane Katrina. But he has been a conservative darling since his support for Donald J. Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.
Ye’s penchant for selfish, nonsensical, and anti-Semitic talk has been widely condemned by most mainstream media. This criticism only strengthened the mutual affinity between Ye and the right. That Ye is Black offers an added advantage at a time when the Republican Party is once again becoming increasingly brazen in its racist appeals to white voters. Ye wears a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt and appears on the show promoting Tucker Carlson’s “Great Replacement Theory” on Fox News.
Conservatives and Parler enjoy Ye’s endorsement because of his A-list status — he grants them a form of cultural cachet the right has long desired and rarely achieved. The rapper’s stardom, however, is unlikely to translate to popularity with conservatives: Ye’s turn to the right has tarnished his image with blacks, Jews and many liberal white millennials who made up his earlier fan base.
Even when capable of electorally viable majority coalitions, conservatism remains stubbornly unpopular. This is one of the reasons why, despite having already built up a vast and immensely powerful network of right-wing media, the conservatives cannot help but acquire and build more.
Tap water ‘recycled’ ten times before drinking – study — RT World News
An economics professor has come up with a formula to calculate how many times water has been consumed
The tap water people are drinking in 2022 is the same water that dinosaurs urinated on millions of years ago, having been drunk and excreted 10 to 25 times before, according to Professor Paul Frijters of the London School of Economics.
Frijters devised a seemingly complex formula to try to calculate how many creatures a water molecule passes through before ending up in your mouth, posting his creation on the Core Economics blog last month. Grateful “some estimates” were needed for some variables because exact numbers were impossible to obtain, he gave the (rather crude) formula as follows:
“Piss Ratio = (Total Water Pissed)/(Total Water) = (Total Vertebrate Biomass Ever Lived* Piss Rate)/(Total Water) = (Average Vertebrate Biomass*Piss Rate Per Year*Vertebrate Years) /(total water)”
The professor cited a US government statistic that 1.386 billion cubic kilometers of water exist on Earth before drawing the figure of 800 cubic kilometers for “total pissed off with water” out of nowhere, admitting it was just his “best estimate” – but that was a reassuring guess, because it meant “only one 2 millionth of the atoms in the average water molecule will have been enervated by a human.”
Working with equally vague numbers, Frijters calculated that the atoms of the average water molecule were urinated about ten times – “a conservative estimate”, he wrote, suggesting the reality could be up to 25 times.
But those worried about consuming recycled human urine shouldn’t be – only two of those cycles involved mammals, most of them from fish and “only a fillet” primates. While mankind has only recently developed a process to directly purify wastewater to make it drinkable again, indirect reuse is inevitable.
Frijters advises the UK government on public health policy, a discipline with a keen interest in acclimatizing finicky humans to drinking their own (purified) sewage. The process once derided by the media as “tap toilet” increasingly appealing to local governments as drought, overcrowding and water shortages put pressure on resources. So-called “direct potable reuse,” in which “highly treated” wastewater is sent to a central potable water system for distribution to communities, has been legalized in Texas, while Arizona has permitted it. in some cases from August. Colorado, Florida and California are in the process of legalizing it.
Oath Keepers trial witness: Stewart Rhodes urged Trump to stay in power by force
Rhodes made the harsh comments during a meeting in Texas with Jason Alpers, who described himself on the witness stand as a military veteran and co-founder of the Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG). This organization played a key role in spreading false claims about the 2020 election through misleading and inaccurate reporting on voting machine software.
On the stand, Alpers said he had an “indirect” line with Trump’s “inner circle,” without giving further details.
This apparent relationship is why Rhodes wanted to meet, Alpers said. He said he recorded the meeting to “provide information to President Trump” accurately. What he got, he said, bothered him enough to eventually go to the FBI.
Alpers spoke during the sixth week of the trial for Rhodes and four others accused of participating in a seditious plot against the US government. He was one of the last witnesses called by prosecutors seeking to prove that the actions of the oath keepers on January 6 were only part of an attempt to prevent by any means necessary the legal transition of power. presidential.
Oath Keepers co-worker says he saw January 6 as a ‘Bastille-like’ moment
Alpers’ testimony was followed by an FBI agent who displayed guns, knives and tactical gear Rhodes purchased after Jan. 6 — worth more than $17,000, according to testimony — and read messages in which the former army paratrooper urged his followers to prepare for civil war.
Rhodes was hiding in Texas, prosecutors say, when he encountered Alpers in the parking lot of an electronics store. Also in attendance were Joshua James, an oath keeper who pleaded guilty, and Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer romantically linked to Rhodes.
As he had done publicly before Jan. 6, Rhodes has repeatedly said that Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act, which he said would allow militias to prevent President Biden from taking office.
Rhodes told Alpers on the recording that if Trump relinquished power, “he and his family” would be “dead” because Biden would “turn the Insurrection Act against us.” He compared the election to the overthrow of the Tsar of Russia in 1917, after which the entire royal family was massacred.
Alpers testified that Rhodes wrote a similar message for Trump: “You must use the Insurrection Act and use the power of the President to stop him. And all of us veterans will support you, as will the vast majority of the military. »
Rhodes argued that he was merely defending what he believed to be a lawful order from the president. But on the recording, Rhodes indicated that he and his supporters would act violently even if Trump did not give his approval.
Alpers said he didn’t forward Rhodes’ words to Trump “because I didn’t agree with the message.” He also said he feared that being associated with these “extremist ideologies” would harm his “relationships and credibility”.
“Here’s the thing, we’re going to fight,” Rhodes said. “We’re not going to let them come for our brothers. We will fight, the fight will be ours.
And had he known on Jan. 6 that Trump would never invoke the Insurrection Act, Rhodes said, he would have gone further that day, including assassinating a Democratic leader.
“If he doesn’t do the right thing and lets himself be illegally deported, we should have brought guns,” Rhodes says on the recording. “We could have fixed it on the spot. I’d hang f—-ing Pelosi from the lamp post.
Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, is in hospital after being attacked by a man who officials say was targeting her.
Rhodes in the recording, also called the riot a “good thing in the end” because it “showed people that we have a spirit of resistance”.
But he said that if Trump left office, “everyone on Capitol Hill” would be at risk of being charged with “felony murder…because someone died.” SoRelle is heard to agree, “I know it’s going to happen.”
The crime of murder applies when a death results from the commission of another crime.
On the recording, Alpers told Rhodes he didn’t think Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act. He testified that while the law was being discussed in “voter fraud circles,” his impression was based on discussion in Trump’s “inner circle.”
Emails from Trump attorney John Eastman released on Wednesday indicate the topic was discussed by those close to the president. On December 19, 2020, Eastman told an unknown correspondent to “refrain from this course” because “it would lead to a constitutional crisis”.
Alpers told the Washington Post last year that to his knowledge ASOG started his “voter fraud scheme” after he left the company.
On a podcast last year, a former ASOG employee named Josh Merritt said Alpers connected the group to Phil Waldron, with whom he had served in Afghanistan. “Alpers was psychological operations. Waldron was involved in psychological operations,” Merritt said.
Waldron, a retired colonel, has repeatedly visited the White House to share alleged evidence of voter fraud; worked directly with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on the legal challenges to the vote count and released a PowerPoint presentation before Jan. 6 claiming Trump could use troops to seize ballots.
Waldron did not return a request for comment.
An ASOG report into software used in County Antrim, Michigan, claimed to have found evidence of an extensive conspiracy to rig votes. The report’s central claims were immediately denied by independent experts and Homeland Security officials, but Trump claimed it was “absolute proof” of fraud that would keep him in office for a second term, former attorney general William P. Barr later told congressional investigators.
Alpers said he initially did nothing with the recording because he “didn’t want to get involved,” but in the spring of 2021 he met with federal law enforcement.
“Asking for Civil War to be on American soil and understanding, being a person who’s been to war, okay, that means blood is going to spill on the streets where your family is,” he said. declared. “That’s when I kind of took a step back and I really wonder if pushing this on President Trump is in the best interest.”
Four days after meeting with Alpers, records show Rhodes told Oath Keepers executives that “it is becoming sadly clear that President Trump will not take the decisive action we have urged him to take.” He urged the group to remove all communications related to January 6 and to “come together” against “an illegitimate regime”.
Texts read in court show other defendants reacting enthusiastically, discussing potential hiding places and weapons to be assembled.
Emma Brown and Spencer S. Hsu contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
