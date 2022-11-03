Republicans should focus on fighting inflation, not Democrats, if they take control of the House – Orange County Register

The Republicans want to take control of Congress and on Tuesday they could get their wish. Assuming they win both the House and the Senate, they will face enormous challenges: a country still heading into recession, still high and rising inflation, government deficits and debt at a loss. view, regulations strangling energy production and much more. . For these reasons, I offer some suggestions of what a victorious GOP should do over the next two years.

It’s no secret that inflation is not improving. The latest figures show that core inflation continues to rise, closing the door on the prospect of a quick return to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Meanwhile, workers are seeing the prices of food and rents rise quite dramatically, while their real wages are falling. Whether they feel like they created the problem or not, Republicans should make fighting inflation their top priority.

As we all know, the primary tool available to the Fed is to raise interest rates and shrink its balance sheet in hopes of reducing “aggregate” domestic demand for goods and services. High interest rates increase borrowing costs for both private actors and the government. While there’s not much Congress and the President can do to ease the burden of the inflation-fighting effort on the private sector (sending people checks fuels more demand and higher prices!), they can do a lot budget-wise.

First, Congress and the White House must reduce government spending. With debt at 100% of GDP, it’s time to act. Our priority should be the drivers of our future debt: Social Security and Medicare. Republicans need to be the adults in the room arguing that high inflation, with another debt ceiling crisis underway, requires a commitment to reform these programs.

Directly related to the fight against inflation, further spending cuts are essential to deal with soaring interest payments caused by rising interest rates on our growing debt. This means that in the absence of significant action, the Treasury will have to issue even more debt. Deficits will then continue to widen, which will further fuel inflation.

Second, when the budget bill comes due, and when unemployment rises and the economy slows due to Fed action, Republicans might be tempted to pressure President Jerome Powell to stop spending money. raise rates. Don’t. Whether Powell has the backbone to continue to fight inflation in the face of palpable financial or economic difficulties — and corresponding political pressures — is debatable. Unfortunately, if he gives in to the pressure and pauses to let rate hikes reduce inflation – or, worse, agrees to stimulate the faltering economy by lowering rates and returning to quantitative easing – it will boost inflation.

Republicans should follow the example of President Ronald Reagan, who in the early 1980s put no pressure on Paul Volcker to stop fighting inflation and let him stay the course. The cost was high, but the alternative would have been worse. The same is true here.

There is a lesson to be learned from these episodes of high inflation, which Republicans can turn into a political goal. It becomes apparent that once we have high inflation, containing it is always painful. As such, the Fed’s sole role as of today should be price stability. This means demanding that it abandon other misfit goals like “inclusive growth” and tackling climate change.

In the meantime, there are some things Republicans shouldn’t do. For example, they should stay away from the bloated “family-friendly” programs that social conservatives are so fond of. As economic study after economic study shows, these programs will backfire and make life more difficult for families. Paid leave programs, for example, reduce recipients’ employment and promotion opportunities. Extending child tax credits will create further disincentives to marry and work. Child care subsidies make providing child care more expensive, not less expensive. These programs will also increase the budget deficit at a time when Congress should be working especially diligently to reduce the debt. They are not a way to deal with inflation.

Finally, Republicans should govern like adults rather than seek revenge like misbehaved children. This means refraining from launching investigations against their Democratic opponents. Going after political adversaries is fun, especially when you’ve been the recipient of their own investigations. But “Investigating the Dems” is not at the top of most voters’ minds this election season. Neither is “owning the Libs”.

So, Republicans, you want to be in power. Can you handle it?

Véronique de Rugy is the George Gibbs Chair in Political Economy and Senior Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.