Republicans should focus on fighting inflation, not Democrats, if they take control of the House – Orange County Register

12 seconds ago

Republicans Should Focus On Fighting Inflation, Not Democrats, If They Take Control Of The House - Orange County Register
The Republicans want to take control of Congress and on Tuesday they could get their wish. Assuming they win both the House and the Senate, they will face enormous challenges: a country still heading into recession, still high and rising inflation, government deficits and debt at a loss. view, regulations strangling energy production and much more. . For these reasons, I offer some suggestions of what a victorious GOP should do over the next two years.

It’s no secret that inflation is not improving. The latest figures show that core inflation continues to rise, closing the door on the prospect of a quick return to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Meanwhile, workers are seeing the prices of food and rents rise quite dramatically, while their real wages are falling. Whether they feel like they created the problem or not, Republicans should make fighting inflation their top priority.

As we all know, the primary tool available to the Fed is to raise interest rates and shrink its balance sheet in hopes of reducing “aggregate” domestic demand for goods and services. High interest rates increase borrowing costs for both private actors and the government. While there’s not much Congress and the President can do to ease the burden of the inflation-fighting effort on the private sector (sending people checks fuels more demand and higher prices!), they can do a lot budget-wise.

First, Congress and the White House must reduce government spending. With debt at 100% of GDP, it’s time to act. Our priority should be the drivers of our future debt: Social Security and Medicare. Republicans need to be the adults in the room arguing that high inflation, with another debt ceiling crisis underway, requires a commitment to reform these programs.

Directly related to the fight against inflation, further spending cuts are essential to deal with soaring interest payments caused by rising interest rates on our growing debt. This means that in the absence of significant action, the Treasury will have to issue even more debt. Deficits will then continue to widen, which will further fuel inflation.

Second, when the budget bill comes due, and when unemployment rises and the economy slows due to Fed action, Republicans might be tempted to pressure President Jerome Powell to stop spending money. raise rates. Don’t. Whether Powell has the backbone to continue to fight inflation in the face of palpable financial or economic difficulties — and corresponding political pressures — is debatable. Unfortunately, if he gives in to the pressure and pauses to let rate hikes reduce inflation – or, worse, agrees to stimulate the faltering economy by lowering rates and returning to quantitative easing – it will boost inflation.

Republicans should follow the example of President Ronald Reagan, who in the early 1980s put no pressure on Paul Volcker to stop fighting inflation and let him stay the course. The cost was high, but the alternative would have been worse. The same is true here.

There is a lesson to be learned from these episodes of high inflation, which Republicans can turn into a political goal. It becomes apparent that once we have high inflation, containing it is always painful. As such, the Fed’s sole role as of today should be price stability. This means demanding that it abandon other misfit goals like “inclusive growth” and tackling climate change.

Adam Silver releases statement on Kyrie Irving: 'I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology'

7 mins ago

November 3, 2022

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has finally weighed in on Kyrie Irving’s offensive social-media game.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material,” Silver said in a statement Thursday. “While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content in the film he chose to publicize.

“I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss the situation.”

The statement from Silver comes after Irving issued a joint statement with the ADL and the Nets.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said in the joint statement on Wednesday night. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.

“I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

The NBA star and the Nets will each donate $500,000 towards causes and organizations working to eradicate hate and intolerance, per the statement.

Irving posted a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his social media channels last week. A film that Rolling Stone described as “espousing ideas in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism.”

The 30-year-old point guard was at the podium after Saturday’s loss to the Pacers and defended his decision to tweet the link out to the film and did not issue a straightforward apology, which appears to be what has drawn Silver’s ire.

“It’s 2022. It’s on Amazon, a public platform,” Irving said. “Whether you want to watch it or not is up to you. There’s things being posted every day. I’m no different from the next human being, so don’t treat me any different. You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence that I have [and say] you cannot post that. Why not? Why not?”

He deleted his tweet on Sunday.

Irving did not talk to reporters after either of Brooklyn’s home games this week.

The seven-time All-Star also received backlash from the owner of the Nets. Joe Tsai released a statement of his own on Twitter Friday night.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo on Cuba

13 mins ago

November 3, 2022

UNITED NATIONS — The UN General Assembly on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to condemn the U.S. economic embargo on Cuba for the 30th year, with the Biden administration pursuing opposition from former President Donald Trump and refusing to return to the 2016 abstention of the Obama administration.

The vote in the 193-member General Assembly was 185 countries supporting the condemnation, with the United States and Israel opposing it, and Brazil and Ukraine abstaining.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said before the vote that since 2019, the US government “has intensified the siege around our country, bringing it to an even more cruel and humane dimension, with the aim of inflicting deliberately doing the greatest harm possible to Cuban families. ”

In the first 14 months of the Biden administration, damage to Cuba’s economy was estimated at $6.35 billion, or more than $15 million a day, Rodriguez said.

Thursday’s 185-2 vote was similar to previous years.

The General Assembly vote in November 2019 was 187 to 3, with the United States, Israel and Brazil voting “no” and Colombia and Ukraine abstaining.

The 75th session of the assembly began in September 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the vote on the Cuba resolution was postponed until June 2021, when the vote was 184 to 2, with the United States and Israel voting “no” and Brazil, Colombia and Ukraine abstaining.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding and unenforceable, but they reflect world opinion and the vote gave Cuba an annual step to demonstrate the isolation of the United States in its decades-old efforts to isolate the Caribbean island nation.

The embargo was imposed in 1960 following the revolution led by Fidel Castro and the nationalization of property owned by American citizens and businesses. Two years later, it was reinforced.

Then Cuban President Raul Castro and President Barack Obama formally restored relations in July 2016, and that year the United States abstained on the resolution calling for an end to the embargo for the first time. But Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, was highly critical of Cuba’s human rights record, and in 2017 the United States again voted against the resolution.

Bradley Chubb's contract extension makes division tougher for Jets

19 mins ago

November 3, 2022

Two days after getting dealt to the Miami Dolphins, edge rusher Bradley Chubb cashed in on a contract extension and will be a force in the AFC East beyond 2022.

Chubb and the Dolphins agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The new deal includes $63.2 million in guaranteed money and a maximum contract value of $111.25 million with incentives.

The deal keeps Chubb in the AFC East through the 2027 season, making important division battles for the Jets even more difficult.

Chubb bolsters a Dolphins’ lineup that is already filled with talent. When Tua Tagovailoa has been healthy this season, he’s shown that he can get the ball to his speedy receivers and put up big numbers against opposing defenses — most recently totaling 382 yards and throwing three touchdown passes against the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

On the defensive side, the Dolphins aren’t as dynamic but Chubb’s additions could bolster their unit. The Dolphins currently rank 23rd in sacks per game (1.9) and 27th in pressures with just 69 on the season. Pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah has had a good tenure in Miami so far, racking up nine sacks in each of the past two seasons. But the defense hasn’t been able to get to the quarterback this season as he only has one sack in seven games. Bringing Chubb into the mix makes his new teammates’ job easier and poses trouble for opposing offensive lines — like the Jets.

The Jets O-Line isn’t an area of great strength and the team still has questions if or when left tackle George Fant will return this season. Max Mitchell is scheduled to come off injured reserve this week and should be in play for a Week 18 matchup against the Dolphins. Unfortunately for the Jets, Chubb’s addition allows the Dolphins to pressure without sending blitzes and take stress off an overburdened secondary.

Also, the addition makes the playoff picture a bit tougher for the Jets. They are currently tied for the fifth spot in the AFC, with the Chargers just one game behind in the final playoff spot. With the Bills likely to run away with the AFC East division, a better Dolphins squad will make the Jets’ first playoff appearance since 2010 a bit tougher.

The Dolphins also acquired running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for a 2023 fifth-round to replace Chase Edmonds, who was sent to Denver in the Chubb trade.

The moves are a clear indication that the Dolphins positioned themselves to make a playoff run and even head coach Robert Saleh had to give credit.

“Miami did a really nice job, I feel like they’ve done a really nice job with their draft capital,” Saleh said.

CDC Releases New Opioid Prescribing Guidelines: Shots

25 mins ago

November 3, 2022

The federal government’s new opioid prescribing guidelines could help doctors better manage patients with chronic pain who need consistent doses of painkillers. For example, a patient regularly takes tramadol for severe pain caused by osteogenesis imperfecta or brittle bone disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for clinicians on how and when to prescribe opioids for pain. Released on Thursday, it is a long-awaited overhaul of the agency’s 2016 recommendations that some doctors and patients criticized for promoting a culture of austerity around opioids.

Doctors, insurers and pharmacies sometimes misapplied the old guidelines, causing some patients significant harm, including “untreated and undertreated pain, severe withdrawal symptoms, worsening pain, psychological distress, an overdose and [suicide]“, CDC officials say in the updated guidance.

The 100-page document and its main recommendation serve as a roadmap for prescribers navigating the thorny issue of pain treatment. It touches on everything from managing pain relief after surgery to managing chronic pain, which is estimated to affect up to one in five people in the United States.

The 2016 guidelines proved hugely influential in shaping policy – ​​primarily a push by insurers, state medical boards, politicians and federal law enforcement to curb opioid prescribing.

The fallout, doctors and researchers say, is hard to overestimate: an untreated pain crisis. Over the next few years, many patients with severe chronic pain had their long-standing prescriptions quickly reduced or removed altogether, sometimes with disastrous consequences, such as suicide or overdose, as they turned to the tainted supply. in illicit drugs.

The authors of previous guidelines and federal agencies have attempted to correct the course, making it clear that the voluntary guidelines were poorly enforced and were not intended to become hard-line policies or laws that deter doctors from prescribing. But doctors and patient advocates also remained hopeful that the CDC’s updated guidelines would strike a more balanced tone for opioids and undo some of the unintended consequences of previous guidelines.

That was clearly on CDC health officials’ minds when they announced the new clinical guidelines on Thursday.

“The recommendations in the guidelines are voluntary and intended to guide shared decision-making between a clinician and a patient,” said Christopher Jones, acting head of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control and co-author of the guidelines. updates, during a press conference. briefing, “It is not intended to be implemented as absolute limits of policy or practice by clinicians, health systems, insurance companies, government entities.”

The shift in perspective is evident in all of the new guidelines, says Dr. Samer Narouze, president of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine.

“You can say the culture around the 2016 guidelines was right to cut opioids, that opioids are bad,” he says. “It’s the opposite here, you can feel they care more about patients who are living in pain. It’s geared more towards relieving the pressure, their pain, their suffering.”

The general direction of the new guidelines continues to be that opioids should not be the treatment of choice in many cases, showing that other treatments and approaches are often comparable in improving pain and function. However, much of the prescribing discussion is also tempered by language about not letting advice override clinical judgment and about working with patients who are in pain, even if it means continuing to take opioids.

“Each patient is a different story and deserves individualized care,” says Narouze. “That’s what I like the most about the new guidelines.”

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot at a rally during an assassination attempt in Pakistan

32 mins ago

November 3, 2022

PAKISTAN– Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot during a rally on Thursday, according to a party official, who said the incident was an assassination attempt.

A bullet hit Khan in the foot after a gunman opened fire, senior Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official Asad Umar said.

The former Pakistani cricket captain was taken from the rally site just outside the town of Gujranwala for treatment in Lahore, around two and a half hours away.

Khan is in stable condition and is undergoing surgery, according to Senator Fawad Chaudhry, a senior PTI politician and Khan’s former information minister.

Six others were injured and are still being treated, Chaudhry said.

Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting at the gathering. The suspect was arrested with a 9mm pistol and two empty magazines, police said.

At least one person was killed in the incident, according to Faisal Javed, a senior PTI politician and close Khan ally who suffered head injuries in the attack. The victim’s name has not been released.

In a video statement, Javed, who can be seen sitting while receiving treatment, said: “Please pray for us, for Imran Khan, pray for our colleagues who are seriously injured and pray for our party member who died and is martyred.”

Demonstrations erupted across Pakistan in support of Khan, including in the capital Islamabad as well as Peshawar. Khan was on the seventh day of a national rally tour calling for elections to be brought forward from August next year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who came to power after Khan lost a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April, condemned Thursday’s attack on his political rival on Twitter.

“I condemn the incident of shooting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest terms,” Sharif wrote, adding that he requested an “immediate report on the incident” and will pray for recovery. injuried people.

“Violence should have no place in the politics of our country,” Sharif wrote.

On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recommended that Khan be disqualified from holding political office for five years, a move likely to further inflame political tensions in the country.

Reading the recommendation, ECP leader Sikandar Sultan Raja said Khan had been disqualified for being involved in “corrupt practices”.

The commission said its decision was based on the fact that Khan had ‘made false statements’ regarding the declaration of the sale of gifts sent to him by the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Dubai while in office. – an illegal offense under the laws of the country. Constitution.

Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence following allegations of poor governance and economic mismanagement.

Since then, he has repeatedly claimed, without providing any evidence, that the United States orchestrated his ouster. Khan’s allegations became a staple at rallies he held across Pakistan in a bid to return to power.

His claims struck a chord with a young population in a country where anti-American sentiment is high and anti-establishment sentiments are fueled by a growing cost-of-living crisis.

This is not the first time Pakistani politicians have been attacked.

Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, then Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani survived an assassination attempt in 2008.

New York Governor Hochul acknowledges 'there is a crime problem' after calling Republicans 'manipulative' on the issue

38 mins ago

November 3, 2022

New York Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledged on Wednesday that “there is a crime problem” in her state as the election looms in less than a week.

Speaking on NY1 “Mornings On 1,” Hochul highlighted the coordinated efforts of her and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to address mental health issues, bolster subway safety and get guns off the streets. to fight more crime.

Hochul has reinforced her tough stance on lawlessness ahead of the election, though her Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin, continues to criticize her on New York’s crime rates.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, left, speaks, joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and new ATF Director Steve Dettelbah as she delivers a speech on their joint effort to fight gun violence on Aug. 24, 2022, in New York City. .
CLOSE RACE FOR NEW YORK GOVERNORS CAN BE DECISIONED BY DISILLUSIONED DEMOCRATS, SAYS ZELDIN

“I recognize that there is a problem with crime. This is not new to me because it is election time, I have worked on this throughout my term as governor,” he said. she declared.

It’s a change of tone since Hochul appeared on Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show on Sunday and called Republicans “master manipulators” on crime.

“They’ve got this conspiracy all over America to try to convince people that in Democratic states they’re not as safe,” she said. “Well guess what? They’re not just election deniers, they’re data deniers.”

The governor went on to say that violent crime was actually down in his state.

“The data shows shootings and murders are down in our state by 15% in New York, down 20% on Long Island, where Lee Zeldin is from,” she said.

Hochul argued that Zeldin’s stance on guns is counterproductive when it comes to fighting crime.

“He thinks it’s fine for 18-year-olds to buy an AR-15,” she said, adding that she changed that law after the Buffalo massacre. “He thinks it’s okay not to have a background check. He opposes what we call ‘red flag’ laws.

“You can’t be tough on crime if you’re soft on guns,” she added, according to NY1.

New York Congressman And Republican Candidate For New York Governor Lee Zeldin Attends The Annual Columbus Day Parade In New York City, October 10, 2022.

New York Congressman and Republican candidate for New York Governor Lee Zeldin attends the annual Columbus Day Parade in New York City, October 10, 2022.
DEMOCRATS PUMP MONEY IN HISTORICALLY BLUE HOUSE SEAT IN NEW YORK

Lawlessness has been a major talking point for Republicans seeking to hold Democratic seats not just in gubernatorial campaigns, but throughout congressional races.

Hochul said New York’s high crime rate was a problem she inherited after taking the governorship after Andrew Cuomo’s early resignation last year.

“Murders and shootings are down 15% since I became governor,” she said, adding that she now has to tackle rising property crimes, such as auto theft.

The Governor stepped up her tough on crime messaging and ended her latest campaign ad by looking at the camera and saying, “You deserve to feel safe, and as Governor, I won’t stop work until you do”. Politico first reported.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Speaks During A Press Conference On The Upcoming Gun-Free Zone Implementation In Times Square, August 31, 2022, In New York City.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference on the upcoming gun-free zone implementation in Times Square, August 31, 2022, in New York City.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The GOP hopes the Cuomo scandals, COVID policies and high crime rates will be enough to persuade New York voters to elect the first Republican candidate for governor in 20 years.

If elected, Hochul would become the first female candidate to be elected governor of New York.

Hochul’s campaign did not immediately respond to comments.

Fox News’ Kristine Parks contributed to this report.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter covering political, US and global news.

