Four days after the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell President Donald Trump it was not too late to use paramilitary groups to stay into power by force, according to testimony Wednesday in federal court. .
Reviews | Why Conservatives Can’t Stop Acquiring Media Companies
They have a proven track record of innovation in digital content creation – leveraging apps such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Spotify to produce and amplify far-right video blogs, streaming services live like Right Side Broadcasting Network and podcasters like Ben Shapiro. They also launched a seemingly endless array of conservative news sites, from daily call at Breitbart at Gateway Expert.
But this rise in online content is just the latest front in a 70-year effort by conservative activists to cultivate an alternative media system to rival mainstream media hegemony. There is no comparable left equivalent. What explains the fixation of the right on the media? Why do conservatives seem more interested and adept at media activism than their leftist and liberal opponents?
The answer lies in a series of historic battles, now mostly forgotten, that continue to structure the conservative movement toward media ownership, innovation and activism. These battles not only shaped the strategy of the conservative movement, but they also located criticism of the media as central to conservative political identity. It all stems from a desire to promote deeply unpopular ideas to a largely skeptical audience.
To understand conservative antipathy toward the press, we must remember how bleak things looked for conservative activists nearly a century ago.
The modern conservative movement began in the 1930s among businessmen who opposed Keynesian economic solutions to the Great Depression, notably President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs. Popular support for these programs, designed to ease the boom and bust cycle of laissez-faire capitalism and to create a social safety net for the working class, solidified throughout World War II. After the war, conservative activists redoubled their efforts to reduce federal intervention in the economy, but their calls went unheeded.
By 1948, conservatives were discouraged enough to warrant publishing a self-help book, How to be popular, although conservative. The book, which included ironic political cartoons and was advertised in Reader’s Digestoffered advice to conservatives who hoped to win adherents to their deeply unpopular ideology.
While some conservative activists were pessimistic about the prospect of widespread adoption of their beliefs, wealthy Texas oilman HL Hunt sought to build grassroots conservatism.
In 1951, Hunt started Facts Forum, a series of loosely coordinated local discussion groups designed to make conservatism more palatable at the grassroots. Hunt quickly expanded the idea, tapping into his vast wealth to produce Facts Forum radio and television shows that air nationwide.
These broadcasts were designed to fulfill the mandate of the Fairness Doctrine of the Federal Communications Commission which required radio and television stations to present balanced views on controversial issues. Although nominally non-partisan, Facts Forum was right-leaning – giving weak arguments for liberal ideas and enthusiastic defenses of conservative ideas.
At the end of 1953, the Journal of Providence published an expose on Facts Forum, documenting Hunt’s financial support and highlighting the group’s clear far-right motivations. The article was picked up by the Associated Press and drew additional criticism from other national outlets like Time magazine. In 1954, Facts Forum was playing defense against what its supporters perceived as an implacably hostile press.
In its last two years of existence, Facts Forum has increasingly published and disseminated commentary designed to appeal to a conservative audience that felt underserved and even targeted by mainstream media – a platform for conservative activists who would later play crucial roles in building the modern conservative movement, including professor and writer Medford Evans (later organizer of the John Birch Society) and William F. Buckley Jr. (later founder of National exam).
Although little known today, Facts Forum was the first concerted effort by the post-war conservative movement to gain popular support. His demise, accelerated by a barrage of attacks from mainstream journalists, informed later efforts by conservative movements like the John Birch Society and Young Americans for Freedom, which themselves often came under scrutiny. from the press in the decades that followed.
Conservative antipathy to the press also dovetailed nicely with the concerns of white Southerners — many of whom were still New Deal-supporting Democrats — who viewed northern news outlets as complicit in the civil rights movement. Nationally televised images of violent attacks by white mobs and police against black freedom activists in the 1960s helped discredit Jim Crow segregation. They also turned many white Southerners against the national press, pushing them into the burgeoning conservative media sphere, which shifted their economic thinking to the right.
Conservative media innovations continued into the 1970s. Richard Viguerie revolutionized the use of direct mail advertising in politics, helping to cobble together the Reagan Republican coalition from a series of single-themed solicitations, such as those that oppose school integration buses, abortion and gun control.
While conservatives have consistently won elections since the 1980s, they have continued to struggle in their long battle for public sentiment and a firmer place in popular culture. The Republican Party has won the popular vote in only one presidential election since 1988 (re-election of George W. Bush in 2004). So even after Reagan was elected in 1980, the conservative movement’s penchant for media innovation and activism continued apace.
Following the repeal of the Fairness Doctrine by the Reagan administration in 1987, Rush Limbaugh developed a conservative conversational format that almost single-handedly resurrected AM radio. After a series of false starts by activists to create a conservative television network, Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes launched Fox News Channel in 1996 with imitators like Newsmax and One America News Network.
The need to build a robust alternative media system was more than a practical concern for conservatives; it was also an animating vision that helped the movement iron out internal ideological conflicts. Hostility towards the mainstream press has become a central part of conservative identity.
This distrust of the media is reflected in conservative enthusiasm for Ye and his purchase of Parler.
Ye was criticized on the right after he said then-President George W. Bush “didn’t care about black people” amid the carnage of Hurricane Katrina. But he has been a conservative darling since his support for Donald J. Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.
Ye’s penchant for selfish, nonsensical, and anti-Semitic talk has been widely condemned by most mainstream media. This criticism only strengthened the mutual affinity between Ye and the right. That Ye is Black offers an added advantage at a time when the Republican Party is once again becoming increasingly brazen in its racist appeals to white voters. Ye wears a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt and appears on the show promoting Tucker Carlson’s “Great Replacement Theory” on Fox News.
Conservatives and Parler enjoy Ye’s endorsement because of his A-list status — he grants them a form of cultural cachet the right has long desired and rarely achieved. The rapper’s stardom, however, is unlikely to translate to popularity with conservatives: Ye’s turn to the right has tarnished his image with blacks, Jews and many liberal white millennials who made up his earlier fan base.
Even when capable of electorally viable majority coalitions, conservatism remains stubbornly unpopular. This is one of the reasons why, despite having already built up a vast and immensely powerful network of right-wing media, the conservatives cannot help but acquire and build more.
Tap water ‘recycled’ ten times before drinking – study — RT World News
An economics professor has come up with a formula to calculate how many times water has been consumed
The tap water people are drinking in 2022 is the same water that dinosaurs urinated on millions of years ago, having been drunk and excreted 10 to 25 times before, according to Professor Paul Frijters of the London School of Economics.
Frijters devised a seemingly complex formula to try to calculate how many creatures a water molecule passes through before ending up in your mouth, posting his creation on the Core Economics blog last month. Grateful “some estimates” were needed for some variables because exact numbers were impossible to obtain, he gave the (rather crude) formula as follows:
“Piss Ratio = (Total Water Pissed)/(Total Water) = (Total Vertebrate Biomass Ever Lived* Piss Rate)/(Total Water) = (Average Vertebrate Biomass*Piss Rate Per Year*Vertebrate Years) /(total water)”
The professor cited a US government statistic that 1.386 billion cubic kilometers of water exist on Earth before drawing the figure of 800 cubic kilometers for “total pissed off with water” out of nowhere, admitting it was just his “best estimate” – but that was a reassuring guess, because it meant “only one 2 millionth of the atoms in the average water molecule will have been enervated by a human.”
Working with equally vague numbers, Frijters calculated that the atoms of the average water molecule were urinated about ten times – “a conservative estimate”, he wrote, suggesting the reality could be up to 25 times.
But those worried about consuming recycled human urine shouldn’t be – only two of those cycles involved mammals, most of them from fish and “only a fillet” primates. While mankind has only recently developed a process to directly purify wastewater to make it drinkable again, indirect reuse is inevitable.
Frijters advises the UK government on public health policy, a discipline with a keen interest in acclimatizing finicky humans to drinking their own (purified) sewage. The process once derided by the media as “tap toilet” increasingly appealing to local governments as drought, overcrowding and water shortages put pressure on resources. So-called “direct potable reuse,” in which “highly treated” wastewater is sent to a central potable water system for distribution to communities, has been legalized in Texas, while Arizona has permitted it. in some cases from August. Colorado, Florida and California are in the process of legalizing it.
Oath Keepers trial witness: Stewart Rhodes urged Trump to stay in power by force
Rhodes made the harsh comments during a meeting in Texas with Jason Alpers, who described himself on the witness stand as a military veteran and co-founder of the Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG). This organization played a key role in spreading false claims about the 2020 election through misleading and inaccurate reporting on voting machine software.
On the stand, Alpers said he had an “indirect” line with Trump’s “inner circle,” without giving further details.
This apparent relationship is why Rhodes wanted to meet, Alpers said. He said he recorded the meeting to “provide information to President Trump” accurately. What he got, he said, bothered him enough to eventually go to the FBI.
Alpers spoke during the sixth week of the trial for Rhodes and four others accused of participating in a seditious plot against the US government. He was one of the last witnesses called by prosecutors seeking to prove that the actions of the oath keepers on January 6 were only part of an attempt to prevent by any means necessary the legal transition of power. presidential.
Oath Keepers co-worker says he saw January 6 as a ‘Bastille-like’ moment
Alpers’ testimony was followed by an FBI agent who displayed guns, knives and tactical gear Rhodes purchased after Jan. 6 — worth more than $17,000, according to testimony — and read messages in which the former army paratrooper urged his followers to prepare for civil war.
Rhodes was hiding in Texas, prosecutors say, when he encountered Alpers in the parking lot of an electronics store. Also in attendance were Joshua James, an oath keeper who pleaded guilty, and Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer romantically linked to Rhodes.
As he had done publicly before Jan. 6, Rhodes has repeatedly said that Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act, which he said would allow militias to prevent President Biden from taking office.
Rhodes told Alpers on the recording that if Trump relinquished power, “he and his family” would be “dead” because Biden would “turn the Insurrection Act against us.” He compared the election to the overthrow of the Tsar of Russia in 1917, after which the entire royal family was massacred.
Alpers testified that Rhodes wrote a similar message for Trump: “You must use the Insurrection Act and use the power of the President to stop him. And all of us veterans will support you, as will the vast majority of the military. »
Rhodes argued that he was merely defending what he believed to be a lawful order from the president. But on the recording, Rhodes indicated that he and his supporters would act violently even if Trump did not give his approval.
Alpers said he didn’t forward Rhodes’ words to Trump “because I didn’t agree with the message.” He also said he feared that being associated with these “extremist ideologies” would harm his “relationships and credibility”.
“Here’s the thing, we’re going to fight,” Rhodes said. “We’re not going to let them come for our brothers. We will fight, the fight will be ours.
And had he known on Jan. 6 that Trump would never invoke the Insurrection Act, Rhodes said, he would have gone further that day, including assassinating a Democratic leader.
“If he doesn’t do the right thing and lets himself be illegally deported, we should have brought guns,” Rhodes says on the recording. “We could have fixed it on the spot. I’d hang f—-ing Pelosi from the lamp post.
Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, is in hospital after being attacked by a man who officials say was targeting her.
Rhodes in the recording, also called the riot a “good thing in the end” because it “showed people that we have a spirit of resistance”.
But he said that if Trump left office, “everyone on Capitol Hill” would be at risk of being charged with “felony murder…because someone died.” SoRelle is heard to agree, “I know it’s going to happen.”
The crime of murder applies when a death results from the commission of another crime.
On the recording, Alpers told Rhodes he didn’t think Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act. He testified that while the law was being discussed in “voter fraud circles,” his impression was based on discussion in Trump’s “inner circle.”
Emails from Trump attorney John Eastman released on Wednesday indicate the topic was discussed by those close to the president. On December 19, 2020, Eastman told an unknown correspondent to “refrain from this course” because “it would lead to a constitutional crisis”.
Alpers told the Washington Post last year that to his knowledge ASOG started his “voter fraud scheme” after he left the company.
On a podcast last year, a former ASOG employee named Josh Merritt said Alpers connected the group to Phil Waldron, with whom he had served in Afghanistan. “Alpers was psychological operations. Waldron was involved in psychological operations,” Merritt said.
Waldron, a retired colonel, has repeatedly visited the White House to share alleged evidence of voter fraud; worked directly with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on the legal challenges to the vote count and released a PowerPoint presentation before Jan. 6 claiming Trump could use troops to seize ballots.
Waldron did not return a request for comment.
An ASOG report into software used in County Antrim, Michigan, claimed to have found evidence of an extensive conspiracy to rig votes. The report’s central claims were immediately denied by independent experts and Homeland Security officials, but Trump claimed it was “absolute proof” of fraud that would keep him in office for a second term, former attorney general William P. Barr later told congressional investigators.
Alpers said he initially did nothing with the recording because he “didn’t want to get involved,” but in the spring of 2021 he met with federal law enforcement.
“Asking for Civil War to be on American soil and understanding, being a person who’s been to war, okay, that means blood is going to spill on the streets where your family is,” he said. declared. “That’s when I kind of took a step back and I really wonder if pushing this on President Trump is in the best interest.”
Four days after meeting with Alpers, records show Rhodes told Oath Keepers executives that “it is becoming sadly clear that President Trump will not take the decisive action we have urged him to take.” He urged the group to remove all communications related to January 6 and to “come together” against “an illegitimate regime”.
Texts read in court show other defendants reacting enthusiastically, discussing potential hiding places and weapons to be assembled.
Emma Brown and Spencer S. Hsu contributed to this report.
Congress wants wealthy candidates for Karnataka elections as party imposes Rs 2 lakh ticket fee; 50% off for SC/ST
Representative image. News18 hindi
New Delhi: Karnataka Congress has announced the process for the ballot tickets, asking aspirants to apply for them by submitting an application, along with a draft application (DD) of Rs 2 lakh and membership details .
Congress also added that it had also relaunched its membership drive and anyone could apply. However, the party stressed that the nominations will be considered by a special committee, which will decide on their induction.
“Congress is preparing for the upcoming assembly elections, all preparations are underway. For those who wish to participate in the Congress party, we invite applications, interested persons can take the application and submit it between November 5 and November 15 at the Congress office,” Congress President DK Shivakumar said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said the application fee is Rs 5,000, and general category applicants will need to attach Rs 2 lakh DD and membership details along with the application when of the submission, for SC/ST applicants, there will be a 50% concession. and they will have to join Rs 1 lakh DD.
“Those who want to contest our party’s 2023 assembly polls and want a ticket, including sitting lawmakers, will need to apply,” he added.
Karnataka Assembly elections are likely by April 2023, and the Congress, which aims to unseat the BJP and return to power, has set itself the target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.
Stating that many are in touch with him with a wish to join the Congress and have asked him to reinvigorate the membership drive, the KPCC chief said online membership has been opened.
Not wanting to reveal names, he said some political leaders also wanted to join the party and were in contact with him.
“This is an opportunity for anyone who wants to join the Congress by accepting its principles, ideals and leadership. They can all apply and the committee that is there under senior congressman Allam Veerabhandrappa will review and decide on the membership,” he said, adding that there are no restrictions for anyone who wishes to apply. .
Responding to a question whether those who had defected from the party in 2019 can apply for membership, as Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah had adamantly stated that they would not be recaptured, Shivakumar said, “I am speaking as president , after consulting everyone… we are open to that, everyone can apply, the committee will decide in the end.
On a question about Rs 2 lakh DD, he said, “We will need money for party activities, to construct our building, election campaign, publicity, media advertisements…we are not getting any money. ‘election bonds, they only go for the BJP. So we will have to collect money from party workers.
Shivakumar also said that newly elected AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Karnataka for the first time, after taking office on November 6, and that KPCC will hold a “Sarvodaya Samavesha”, a grand convention this day on the palace grounds here, to give him a big welcome.
(With PTI entries)
As Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Indian Rival Koo Surpasses 50 Million Downloads
Local microblogging platform Koo has announced that it has crossed over 50 million downloads for its app.
The company also added that key metrics such as the number of active users, time spent on the platform, and engagement have also improved significantly since the start of the year.
The multilingual app emerged as an alternative to Twitter after its launch in 2020 with Kannada language support and expansion of its language base into Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati. The app is currently available in 10 languages.
“We are very pleased to cross the 50 million download mark. This validates the demand for a multilingual social network built with an India-first product mindset that seamlessly includes Indians speaking the language in daily thought sharing. Our rapid growth and adoption is a testament to the fact that we are solving a problem facing a billion Indians,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and co-founder of Koo, in a statement.
With 7,500 preeminent voices, including several ministers and government officials as subscribers, Koo has become a preferred choice among users with features like MLK (Multi-Language Kooing), language keyboard, topics in 10 languages, language translations, editing features, and free self-checking.
The company is considering monetization plans with ads appearing on the platform for the first time since September.
India’s alternative to Twitter has already attracted 30 advertisers in the past month, Radhakrishna told Economic Times. He added that the company plans to roll out an automated advertising engine that will allow advertisers to serve self-serve ads on the platform before the end of the year.
Koo’s valuation has also risen rapidly to around $260 million from nearly $150 million last year, according to Tracxn.
The company aims to cross 100 million app downloads within the next year.
Elon Musk will start billing Twitter Blue Tick next week: report
Twitter Inc. aims to start selling blue verification badges for user profiles as early as next week, part of a plan by new owner Elon Musk to crack down on fake accounts and cut revenue from the company he bought for $44 billion.
The badges will be part of an $8-a-month subscription that could go live as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the plans. Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a months-long grace period before they have to pay for the badge or lose it, said one of the people, who requested anonymity to discuss plans that aren’t not public.
The company also plans to expand access to its editing feature. The editing feature, currently available to so-called Twitter Blue users who pay $4.99 per month, will be open to the rest of the users for free, one of the people said. That change could be implemented as early as this week, the person said.
Billionaire Musk and a group of close advisers are considering a host of changes to the way Twitter is run and makes money, and it’s possible the timeline for subscriptions and the edit button rollout could change, said the people. A representative for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
You will also get:
– Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to beat spam/scams
– Ability to post long videos and audio
– Twice as many ads
– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
The plan to charge for verification has polarized users, with some people who currently have the white tick in a light blue field saying they won’t pay to keep it. Some have publicly tweeted in favor of the new business model, agreeing with Musk that it will help weed out “bots” or spam accounts. Twitter has always used blue verification badges to identify high-level users who might be at risk of impersonation — people like journalists, politicians, and activists — and has never charged for the badge. Musk called the current setup “a system of lords and peasants,” adding that users who pay $8 a month will also get other benefits like “half the ads” and “priority in replies, mentions and research”.
The speed at which new products are delivered reflects the speed at which Musk wants to evolve. One of the company’s product managers in charge of Twitter Blue, Esther Crawford, tweeted Wednesday that she was sleeping in the office in a bid to meet her deadlines.
Critics say prioritizing verified users will mean users who don’t pay will have their posts diminished or silenced. “Lmao at a billionaire is seriously trying to sell people the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/month subscription plan,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York. York.
Lmao at a Billionaire Seriously Trying to Sell People the Idea That ‘Free Speech’ Is Actually an $8/Month Subscription Plan
– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022
“Your feedback is appreciated, pay $8 now,” Musk replied.
Twitter will allow government accounts to remain verified, as well as those in regions where Twitter cannot charge payment, one person said. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier Wednesday that the president and his administration have yet to consider whether it would pay to keep the audit.
Obama presents the midterm elections in Arizona as a fight to preserve democracy.
Former President Barack Obama used a heckler’s interruption at a campaign rally in Phoenix on Wednesday as a teachable moment, decrying the divisive political rhetoric he says prompted a man to attack President Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
“Wait, wait, wait, wait,” Mr. Obama shouted at a man who began to shout as the former president rushed to Democrats vying for some of the highest offices in the state. “You have to be polite and civil when people are speaking, and then you have the opportunity to speak.”
“Organize your own rally. A lot of people worked hard for this,” Mr. Obama continued. As the heckler’s boos grew louder, he implored the crowd not to be distracted before ruminating on the moment.
“This growing habit of demonizing opponents, of just yelling and thinking not just ‘I disagree with someone’ but that they are mean or wrong – it creates a dangerous climate,” said he declared. “Because if your opponents are demonic, well, there’s no constraint on what you think you can do to them.”
Paul Pelosi, President Pelosi’s husband, was attacked with a hammer in their San Francisco home late last month.
Mr. Obama’s warnings about democracy may have particular resonance in Arizona. Leading Republican candidates on the ballot have portrayed migrants on the country’s southwestern border as dangerous and helped fuel lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The state has since become ground zero for the protracted efforts of former President Donald J. Trump’s loyalists. reverse the results. Many right-wing groups have organized to work the polls in this year’s election, challenging ballots and station watchers looking for wrongdoing at counting centers.
A federal judge on Friday refused to ban members of an activist group from gathering near ballot boxes in Maricopa County. Some members followed and photographed voters and, in some cases, wore military-style protective gear and masks.
At the rally, Mr. Obama warned politicians and elected officials that encouraging such actions would lead to more injuries. “We are violating the fundamental spirit of who we are, who we should be as a people,” he said.
It was the second time in less than a week that Mr. Obama had an off-script exchange at a rally.
Mr Obama has framed Arizona’s midterm elections as a fight to preserve democracy, praising Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Arizona secretary of state for her steadfastness against bullying and harassment. efforts by Trump allies to contest the last election. He praised Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat in a bitter re-election fight, for working with Republicans and passing legislation to implement gun safety laws and increase infrastructure funding. .
