Reviews | Why Conservatives Can’t Stop Acquiring Media Companies

They have a proven track record of innovation in digital content creation – leveraging apps such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Spotify to produce and amplify far-right video blogs, streaming services live like Right Side Broadcasting Network and podcasters like Ben Shapiro. They also launched a seemingly endless array of conservative news sites, from daily call at Breitbart at Gateway Expert.

But this rise in online content is just the latest front in a 70-year effort by conservative activists to cultivate an alternative media system to rival mainstream media hegemony. There is no comparable left equivalent. What explains the fixation of the right on the media? Why do conservatives seem more interested and adept at media activism than their leftist and liberal opponents?

The answer lies in a series of historic battles, now mostly forgotten, that continue to structure the conservative movement toward media ownership, innovation and activism. These battles not only shaped the strategy of the conservative movement, but they also located criticism of the media as central to conservative political identity. It all stems from a desire to promote deeply unpopular ideas to a largely skeptical audience.

To understand conservative antipathy toward the press, we must remember how bleak things looked for conservative activists nearly a century ago.

The modern conservative movement began in the 1930s among businessmen who opposed Keynesian economic solutions to the Great Depression, notably President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs. Popular support for these programs, designed to ease the boom and bust cycle of laissez-faire capitalism and to create a social safety net for the working class, solidified throughout World War II. After the war, conservative activists redoubled their efforts to reduce federal intervention in the economy, but their calls went unheeded.

By 1948, conservatives were discouraged enough to warrant publishing a self-help book, How to be popular, although conservative. The book, which included ironic political cartoons and was advertised in Reader’s Digestoffered advice to conservatives who hoped to win adherents to their deeply unpopular ideology.

While some conservative activists were pessimistic about the prospect of widespread adoption of their beliefs, wealthy Texas oilman HL Hunt sought to build grassroots conservatism.

In 1951, Hunt started Facts Forum, a series of loosely coordinated local discussion groups designed to make conservatism more palatable at the grassroots. Hunt quickly expanded the idea, tapping into his vast wealth to produce Facts Forum radio and television shows that air nationwide.

These broadcasts were designed to fulfill the mandate of the Fairness Doctrine of the Federal Communications Commission which required radio and television stations to present balanced views on controversial issues. Although nominally non-partisan, Facts Forum was right-leaning – giving weak arguments for liberal ideas and enthusiastic defenses of conservative ideas.

At the end of 1953, the Journal of Providence published an expose on Facts Forum, documenting Hunt’s financial support and highlighting the group’s clear far-right motivations. The article was picked up by the Associated Press and drew additional criticism from other national outlets like Time magazine. In 1954, Facts Forum was playing defense against what its supporters perceived as an implacably hostile press.

In its last two years of existence, Facts Forum has increasingly published and disseminated commentary designed to appeal to a conservative audience that felt underserved and even targeted by mainstream media – a platform for conservative activists who would later play crucial roles in building the modern conservative movement, including professor and writer Medford Evans (later organizer of the John Birch Society) and William F. Buckley Jr. (later founder of National exam).

Although little known today, Facts Forum was the first concerted effort by the post-war conservative movement to gain popular support. His demise, accelerated by a barrage of attacks from mainstream journalists, informed later efforts by conservative movements like the John Birch Society and Young Americans for Freedom, which themselves often came under scrutiny. from the press in the decades that followed.

Conservative antipathy to the press also dovetailed nicely with the concerns of white Southerners — many of whom were still New Deal-supporting Democrats — who viewed northern news outlets as complicit in the civil rights movement. Nationally televised images of violent attacks by white mobs and police against black freedom activists in the 1960s helped discredit Jim Crow segregation. They also turned many white Southerners against the national press, pushing them into the burgeoning conservative media sphere, which shifted their economic thinking to the right.

Conservative media innovations continued into the 1970s. Richard Viguerie revolutionized the use of direct mail advertising in politics, helping to cobble together the Reagan Republican coalition from a series of single-themed solicitations, such as those that oppose school integration buses, abortion and gun control.

While conservatives have consistently won elections since the 1980s, they have continued to struggle in their long battle for public sentiment and a firmer place in popular culture. The Republican Party has won the popular vote in only one presidential election since 1988 (re-election of George W. Bush in 2004). So even after Reagan was elected in 1980, the conservative movement’s penchant for media innovation and activism continued apace.

Following the repeal of the Fairness Doctrine by the Reagan administration in 1987, Rush Limbaugh developed a conservative conversational format that almost single-handedly resurrected AM radio. After a series of false starts by activists to create a conservative television network, Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes launched Fox News Channel in 1996 with imitators like Newsmax and One America News Network.

The need to build a robust alternative media system was more than a practical concern for conservatives; it was also an animating vision that helped the movement iron out internal ideological conflicts. Hostility towards the mainstream press has become a central part of conservative identity.

This distrust of the media is reflected in conservative enthusiasm for Ye and his purchase of Parler.

Ye was criticized on the right after he said then-President George W. Bush “didn’t care about black people” amid the carnage of Hurricane Katrina. But he has been a conservative darling since his support for Donald J. Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.

Ye’s penchant for selfish, nonsensical, and anti-Semitic talk has been widely condemned by most mainstream media. This criticism only strengthened the mutual affinity between Ye and the right. That Ye is Black offers an added advantage at a time when the Republican Party is once again becoming increasingly brazen in its racist appeals to white voters. Ye wears a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt and appears on the show promoting Tucker Carlson’s “Great Replacement Theory” on Fox News.

Conservatives and Parler enjoy Ye’s endorsement because of his A-list status — he grants them a form of cultural cachet the right has long desired and rarely achieved. The rapper’s stardom, however, is unlikely to translate to popularity with conservatives: Ye’s turn to the right has tarnished his image with blacks, Jews and many liberal white millennials who made up his earlier fan base.

Even when capable of electorally viable majority coalitions, conservatism remains stubbornly unpopular. This is one of the reasons why, despite having already built up a vast and immensely powerful network of right-wing media, the conservatives cannot help but acquire and build more.