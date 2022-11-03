Blockchain
Shiba Inu Price Forecast Shows Downbeat November For SHIB
Shiba Inu is slowly shedding its gains following the short-lived rally of the crypto market last October 25 as well as its Elon Musk/Dogecoin-inspired price increases.
According to data from Coingecko, at the time of this writing, the DOGE spin-off crypto is changing hands at $0.00001217 and has been down by 2.3% over the last 24 hours.
It is still enjoying a 12.7% increase for the past seven days and a 23.4% surge over the last two weeks but those numbers used to be higher during the last few days.
On October 30, Shiba Inu peaked at $0.00001421 as it increased its market capitalization by almost $2 billion. Currently, the asset is sitting at an overall valuation of $7.177 billion – enough for it to rank 15th among all cryptocurrencies tracked by Coingecko.
Investors Losing Hope for an Immediate Shiba Inu Surge
Investors, particularly the members of the CoinMarketCap crypto community, are leaning towards a bearish prediction for the meme dog-themed altcoin this November.
According to the findings of Price Estimate tool that aggregated the result of a poll that included 5,133 voters, Shiba Inu is likely to end the month with a trading price of $0.00001093 which is almost 10% lower from the $0.00001209 SHIB price at the time when the voting was conducted.
Meanwhile, as for the DeFi asset price towards the end of the year, the decline was slightly lower at 8.46% as it is expected to change hands at $0.00001107.
On January 1 this year, SHIB price was at $0.000033. The altcoin, however, failed to sustain its momentum as it was caught in a bearish momentum that slashed more than 63% of its 2022 opening spot price.
It only managed to break out of that slump towards the end of October when the crypto market rallied to reclaim the $1 trillion market cap territory and shortly after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.
Affected By Dogecoin Movement
Over the last few months, Shiba Inu has shown its tendency to follow the directional trend of Dogecoin, which the same crypto community has also given bearish predictions.
The dog-themed crypto has recently entered a price correction phase, losing 4.6% of its value over the last 24 hours.
Its weekly gain – which stood at over 100% for the past few days – dropped to 80.8% following this recent price dump.
As the two digital assets share the same trend almost all the time, Shiba Inu investors are also keeping close watch to Dogecoin to predict when it will move up or go down.
SHIB total market cap at $6.6 billion on the daily chart
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2022 – Will GAL Hit $5 Soon?
- Bullish GAL price prediction for 2022 is $2.360 to $4.271.
- The GAL price will also reach $5 soon.
- Bearish GAL price prediction for 2022 is $1.926.
In Galxe (GAL) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about GAL to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Galxe (GAL) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Galxe (GAL) is $2.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $981,210,027 at the time of writing. However, GAL has increased to 14.9% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Galxe (GAL) has a circulating supply of 36,691,675 GAL. Currently, GAL trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin and Gate.io.
What is Galxe (GAL)?
GAL is the native token of the Galxe Network. Galxe is the Web3 credential data network and was introduced on April 28, 2022. GAL is used for voting & governance in Galxe DAO. GAL token holders have the ability to control the amount of the protocol’s platform fee as well as funds held by the Galxe Community Treasury.
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2022
Galxe (GAL) holds the 274th position on CoinGecko right now. GAL price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Galxe (GAL) laid out the Descending Channel pattern. Descending Channel pattern also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, Galxe (GAL) is at $2.180. If the pattern continues, the price of GAL might reach the resistance level of $2.358, $ 2.658, and $2.969. If the trend reverses, then the price of GAL may fall to $1.936.
Galxe (GAL) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Galxe (GAL).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Galxe (GAL).
|Resistance Level 1
|$2.360
|Resistance Level 2
|$2.884
|Resistance Level 3
|$3.417
|Resistance Level 5
|$4.271
|Support Level
|$1.926
The charts show that GAL has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, GAL might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $4.271.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the GAL might plummet to almost $1.926, a bearish signal.
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Galxe (GAL) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of GAL lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Galxe (GAL) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the GAL price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend trend. Currently, GAL is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of GAL at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the GAL is at a level of 47.79. This means that GAL is nearly an oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Galxe (GAL). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Galxe (GAL). Currently, GAL lies in the range of 25.835, indicating a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Galxe (GAL). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of GAL lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, GAL’s RSI is at 47.79, thus confirming a potential buysignal.
Comparison of GAL with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Galxe (GAL).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and GAL are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and GAL also increase or decrease respectively.
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Galxe (GAL) might probably attain $7 by 2023.
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Galxe (GAL) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, GAL might rally to hit $9 by 2024.
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2025
If Galxe (GAL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, GAL will rally to hit $11.
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2026
If Galxe (GAL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, GAL would rally to hit $13.
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2027
If Galxe (GAL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, GAL would rally to hit $15.
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2028
If Galxe (GAL) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, GAL would hit $17.
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Galxe (GAL), it would witness major spikes. GAL might hit $19 by 2029.
Galxe (GAL) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Galxe ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Galxe (GAL) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Galxe (GAL) might hit $21 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Galxe network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for GAL. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Galxe (GAL) in 2022 is $4.271. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Galxe (GAL) for 2022 is $1.926.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Galxe ecosystem, the performance of Galxe (GAL) might hit $5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $18.32 in the near future.
FAQ
GAL is the native token of the Galxe Network. Galxe is a Web3 credential data network that debuted on April 28, 2022. GAL is used for voting & governance in Galxe DAO.
Galxe (GAL) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Huobi Global, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin and Gate.io.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Galxe platform, Galxe (GAL) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On May 06, 2022, GAL reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $18.32.
Galxe (GAL) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Galxe in the past few months, GAL is considered a good investment in 2022.
Galxe (GAL) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Galxe (GAL) will hit $5 soon.
Galxe (GAL) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023.
Galxe (GAL) price is expected to reach $by 9 2024.
Galxe (GAL) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025.
Galxe (GAL) price is expected to reach $13 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author's. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bakkt to Acquire Apex Crypto
Acquisition is expected to significantly expand client verticals, drive scale, and bolster path to profitability
Bakkt and Apex Fintech Solutions will continue commercial relationship
Acquisition is subject to regulatory approval
ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) (the “Company” or “Bakkt”), a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, LLC from Apex Fintech Solutions, Inc. This acquisition is expected to significantly bolster Bakkt’s cryptocurrency product offering and expand its footprint into additional client verticals including fintechs, trading app platforms, and neo-banks.
“We found a unique asset in Apex Crypto, which will expand our crypto client base, provide us with faster speed to market for new crypto capabilities and serve as an additional avenue for continued sales to a crypto-savvy audience through Apex Fintech Solutions,” said Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt. “With the addition of this complementary business, we believe we are poised to be a crypto provider of choice for financial institutions, fintechs, merchants or loyalty programs that want to offer seamless crypto experiences to their customers. It’s also expected to enable us to unlock more innovative opportunities that appeal to the next generation of consumers such as crypto rewards and NFTs.”
Apex Crypto is a turnkey platform for integrated crypto trading, developed to meet the increasing needs of more than 30 fintech firms and their customers across a rapidly expanding sector. Apex Crypto supports clients with a robust solution for execution, clearing, custody, cost basis and tax services facilitating the delivery of frictionless crypto investing in more than 30 tokens.
Under the terms of the transaction, Bakkt and Apex Fintech Solutions will enter into a commercial agreement that memorializes the continued relationship and provision of Bakkt crypto solutions to Apex’s 220+ clients. As part of the ongoing collaboration, Apex Fintech Solutions will have the opportunity to bring Bakkt’s leading platform solutions to its clients.
“It’s our purpose at Apex to enable frictionless investing for everyone and Bakkt’s team and platform are a tremendous complement to that,” said William Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. “We look forward to working together to continue to provide customers a seamless crypto experience and access to an expanded solution set. This is the beginning of an exciting time of growth and innovation for both of our organizations.”
Launched in 2019, Apex Crypto was created to allow investors to transition between trading equities and cryptocurrency by offering efficient account opening and funding solutions. Additionally, the Apex Crypto platform handles the complex regulatory and licensing obligations associated with cryptocurrency investing while allowing its clients to focus on offering a holistic user experience.
Transaction Highlights
– The transaction is expected to deliver revenue diversification and synergies to Bakkt as it scales its offerings
– Bakkt believes that Apex’s Crypto platform will accelerate its product innovation and development, with complementary crypto solutions that will offer our combined partners expanded options and functionality
– Bakkt and Apex Crypto’s joint capabilities are expected to create faster speed to market for more advanced crypto products, including staking, external transfers and NFTs
Transaction Details
Under the terms of the agreement, Bakkt will acquire Apex Crypto for a maximum purchase price of $200 million. Bakkt will initially pay $55 million in cash at the closing of the deal, and up to $45 million in Bakkt stock depending on the achievement of financial targets by the acquired business in the fourth quarter of 2022; up to an additional $100 million in Bakkt stock and seller notes may be paid depending on the achievement of financial targets by the acquired business through 2025.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023 and is subject to required regulatory approvals.
Conference Call Details
Bakkt will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3rd at 8:00 am ET. The live webcast of Bakkt’s conference call can be accessed at https://investors.bakkt.com along with the accompanying slide presentation. Investors and analysts interested in participating via telephone should pre-register at this link and reference participant access code 69938 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call to receive the dial-in information. A replay will be available promptly after the call and can be accessed at 800-770-2030 with participant access code 69938 until December 3rd.
About Bakkt
Bakkt is a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients. Bakkt’s platform, available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/
About Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access, frictionless investing, and investor education for all. Apex’s omni-suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to enable their partners to succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody & clearing, advisory, institutional, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex Silver™, and Apex CODA Markets™ brands.
For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.
Advisors
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as an exclusive financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati, PC, and Alston & Bird LLP on certain regulatory matters, are acting as legal advisors to Bakkt. Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal advisor to Apex Fintech Solutions.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Bakkt’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products, services, the benefits of the combined company’s operations, anticipated synergies, the expected timing of the transaction, post-closing commercial arrangements, and the timing and amounts of consideration that Bakkt may pay, among others. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “likely,” “expect,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook,” “grow,” “progress,” “potential” or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Bakkt’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Bakkt’s control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date on which such statements are made and are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) changes in the markets in which Bakkt competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (iii) changes in the markets that Bakkt targets; (iv) risk that Bakkt may not be able to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing acquisitions; (v) risks relating to data security; and (vi) the companies being able to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals and otherwise satisfy all closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bakkt’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Bakkt-C
Contacts
Investor Relations
Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media
Lauren Post, Head of Communications
[email protected]
For Apex Crypto
Media
Jonathan Gasthalter/Carissa Felger/Sara Widmann
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257 4170
[email protected]
Tea Releases Its Package Manager tea-CLI at Web Summit 2022
LISBON, Portugal–(BUSINESS WIRE)–tea Inc., a new company developing a first-of-its-kind decentralized system for fairly remunerating open-source developers based on their contributions to the entire ecosystem, today announced the release of its command-line interface (CLI) at Web Summit.
tea has developed a new unified package manager for open source development. Famous package managers include Homebrew (brew), Yarn, npm, Buget, Pip, and many others. tea co-founder Max Howell also created Homebrew. His new package manager is unique in that it accounts for the limitations and issues in brew and other previous package managers. Specifically, tea is a “universal” package manager, a universal interpreter, and a virtual environment manager. One of its many features is that once a user “downloads” tea using the sh < (curl tea.xyz), the user can then run any project with a URL (that includes its dependencies) with one command.
“tea provides primitives for packaging. It makes packaging programmable. As a universal environment manager, all packages are relocatable,” explained Max Howell, who will be speaking at Web Summit on “Homebrew to tea: The problem with maintaining open source.”
The result of tea’s command line is that developers can:
- Make markdown executable so README files are now executable.
- Ensure teams are working with the same versioning for projects.
- Deal with user permissions and system architecture uniquely and many other processes that run in the background of the graphic user experience.
“tea’s command line allows developers more control over their computers and allows the user to control their experience on their machine,” said co-founder Timothy Lewis. “Users can import commands into some part of their system so that they can increase system functionality and achieve more efficiency.”
tea is a unified package manager, supporting Linux and OS X at launch with a Windows client following shortly after as well as additional support for more exotic operating systems in the near future. Open-source developers interested in contributing code or verifying contributed code can register with Tea’s authentication tool. Future plans include integrating an optional blockchain based registry for security and remuneration.
About Tea Inc.
Tea Inc. is a Puerto Rico-based corporation that is building the open-source toolkit that makes development possible and builds the internet. Developers can work on any platform, CI/CD on any platform, deploy on any platform; Tea abstracts this detail away so developers can get on with the work that matters. Those interested in joining the team fixing how open-source is funded should reach out through Telegram or Discord at https://linktr.ee/teaxyz.
Contacts
Leigh-Anne Borkowski
[email protected]
MetaMetaverse’s Upcoming Metaseminar Online Event Connects Science, AI, Mathematics and the Metaverse￼
The world’s first Metaseminar has been announced by the MetaMetaverse team, an open metaverse project that aims to maximize access for individuals, businesses, entities, and DAOs to create their own metaverse and govern society within its cosmic system. This announcement comes directly from MetaMetaverse CEO and Founder Joel Dietz. The purpose of the Metaseminar is to provide a fresh viewpoint into the process of metaverse development, one that is grounded on scientific research, telepathy, artificial intelligence, and mathematics. It has been decided that the Metaseminar will be held online on November 20th, 2022, at 20:00 (CET). One can find details about the event here.
Founder Joel Dietz, CEO of MetaMetaverse and serial entrepreneur helped found multiple key projects such as Ethereum, MetaMask, the first smart contract educational channel, and the first academic study on crypto-economics, conceived of the idea for the Metaseminar. He is particularly interested in how the ideas underlying decentralized organizations might be leveraged to power global innovation, and hence his current study focuses on the intersection of blockchain network topologies and swarm intelligence. He also does research and development in the areas of holonic-philosophy, the development of law, data-driven approaches to innovation, and data architecture for smart cities.
Joel Dietz stated:
“We are now at the precipice of building something extraordinary, but before we jump on the bandwagon and begin to explore the metaverse, we must ask ourselves; Why are we doing so? Who would be interested in jumping in? And what sort of societal and scientific implications will the metaverse bring to the world.”
The Metaseminar will provide a helpful environment for creators to examine entering this new digital realm via presentations, conversations, and specifics based on Dietz’s expertise in his respective fields.
Participants will get insight into the following areas throughout the seminar:
- Predicting the Future with the Metaverse: N-Foundations, Parauniverses, and Prime Radiants.
- To begin, let’s define metamathematics. Applications of Wolfram’s Ruliad to Gaming.
- Does the Web3 emperor have any clothes?
- There is a periodicity in prime numbers.
- Cymatics, the multidimensional origami folding algorithm, and quasicrystals are all ways of segmenting three-dimensional space. Progress toward Metalambda 1.0.
- The Postfreudian Slip: Eleusis, Giorgio Colli, and Lacanian metaphysics.
- Imagine the Metaverse offspring of Orson Scott Card and Daniel Suarez. The Simulation Hypothesis, the Reverse Simulation Hypothesis, and the Descartes Problem.
- Can any Buddhist claims be proved? Interpretations of “God,” the Metatron tradition, and GRRM’s “SandKings.”
- MetaLife’s battleground: determinism vs pseudorandomness. Can we find an answer to the problem of consciousness? The concepts of meta-mythology, the morphology of myth, and Burning Man.
- The journey to Unreal Engine 5 is described. Haskell, and Tim Sweeney’s Principles of Computer Language Design.
- How do you recommend young people begin their programming education? Knowledge Gained through Sketch 3.
- Methodologies for computing such as chemlambda, petrinets, ski combinators, and other recent developments.
- Conflicts between computational law and crypto-economics provide a formidable challenge.
- What is an oracle? Self-learning algorithms as a new paradigm. Hyperlearning strategies that need either rapid or no thought at all. Nested footnotes.
- Techniques for opening portals between parallel dimensions. The implications of fractal spacetime for the development of gaming engine design.
- The contribution of valence theory to modern Platonism (s). The ongoing relevance of Hegel, Strauss, Kubrick, and Zarathustra. Who are the greats of cinema and music today? Buterin’s Gestalt.
- Andres Gomez Emilsson, Steven Lehar, and the QRI discuss harmonics in four-dimensional Hilbert spaces.
- The continuing importance of spatial computing and initiatives like MIT’s CAM. What we can learn from the newest programming languages.
- The Dietz-Ruttian doctrine of enlightenment. Nomic considerations and permutations. How to enhance already available world-building resources.
Further, there’s much more!
The Metaseminar was first created to educate those close to MetaMetaverse and Dietz on development inside the metaverse, but it was later decided to make this content available to the general public. Ultimately, the goal of the seminar is to spark debate and discussion, resulting in novel insights and new professional relationships in this specialized field.
MetaMetaverse’s CEO and founder, Joel Dietz, recently spoke on the need of holding such a seminar today more than ever before, stating;
“We are now at the precipice of building something extraordinary, but before we jump on the bandwagon and begin to explore the metaverse, we must ask ourselves; Why are we doing so? Who would be interested in jumping in? And what sort of societal and scientific implications will the metaverse bring to the world? We need to look back at our origins, realize the need for these new worlds and look at the science behind it. By doing so, we’re not only looking at the past but having a good vision of what will come in the future.”
Learn more about the Metaseminar by reading about it here.
Bitcoin Whales Worth $3.8 Billion Emerge As Price Aims for $21k
Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, the Bitcoin price has been holding up far better than the traditional markets in recent weeks. As Bitcoinist reported, Bitcoin showed strength just yesterday once again.
As the US Federal Reserve sent rather hawkish signals during the FOMC presser, causing the S&P500 to plummet by 2.5%, BTC managed to hold above the psychologically important $20,000 mark.
Bitcoin Whales Stacking Sats
As the on-chain data indicates, whales may be responsible for the recent weeks’ performance. As an anonymous analyst wrote via Twitter, about 9 new addresses with 10,000 to 100,000 BTC have been created on the network since September 20, accumulating about 190,000 BTC worth about $3.8 billion.
#Bitcoin | Since Sep. 20, around 9 new addresses holding 10,000 to 100,000 #BTC were created on the network, accumulating approximately 190,000 $BTC, worth $3.8 billion. pic.twitter.com/rkCJEdqtqz
— Ali (@ali_charts) November 2, 2022
According to Glassnode data, there are now 104 addresses holding more than 10,000 BTC. In this respect, the arrival of nine new addresses is quite remarkable.
Only guesses can be made about the entities or individuals behind the addresses. Thus, it is not clear whether they are new investors investing in BTC for the first time or old friends continuing their accumulation on new addresses.
Since these are only addresses, multiple addresses could also possibly belong to one entity. One pattern in recent weeks, however, stands out. While demand from the Asian market has dropped significantly, American investors are stepping in and accumulating Bitcoin.
The Coinbase Premium Gap (14DMA) shows that since July 28, 2022, the main interest has come from U.S. traders, although the BTC price has been unstable and has been dropping repeatedly.
Another analysis by Whalemap reveals that whales have been buying Bitcoin in the range between $19,000 and $19,400 amplified. The analytics firm estimates the accumulation by whales in September to be around 120,000 BTC. Therefore, this zone should also serve as the closest support.
Has The BTC Price Bottomed?
As NewsBTC reported, one of the leading on-chain data analysis firms, Glassnode, recently released a report stating that a number of metrics make a relatively consistent argument that the Bitcoin market has hit a bottom. According to the research, the current numbers are “almost textbook” comparable to previous cycle lows.
Another trusted on-chain indicator, NUPL (Net Unrealized Profit/Loss) also hints at a bottom formation. NUPL looks at the difference between unrealized profit and unrealized loss to determine whether the network as a whole is currently in a profit or loss situation. The anonymous analyst states in this regard:
Is the #Bitcoin bottom in? In the last 2 bear cycles, NUPL alerted market sentiment dropped from “fear” into “capitulation.” These 2 events marked the $BTC market bottom of 2018 & 2020.
Market sentiment is currently in the capitulation phase since the drop from $30K to $17K.
According to TA, a convincing move for Bitcoin requires a close above the 7-week high at just over $21,000.
At the time of going to press, the Bitcoin price was not yet able to breach the 100-day moving average at $20.775. The long-term trend indicator, the 200-day moving average, is quite far away and sits just above $24,200.
Ant Group Digital Technologies Launches Storage Engine LETUS to Provide Trusted Storage Solutions for the Digital Economy
HANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, today unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou.
LETUS, which was developed and designed by the AntChain team, will increase the effectiveness and lower the storage costs for blockchain networks.
Blockchain is a distributed peer-to-peer network, with each node storing data such as blocks and states. The LETUS storage engine is deployed at each blockchain node to provide trusted storage support. At the same time, LETUS has the advantages in performance, large scale workloads handling capability, cost, and resource efficiency through Smart Thermo-control Tiering and Boundary Scan Based Batch Pruning.
“As more and more digital assets are stored on the blockchain, storage capacity and efficiency has increasing impact on the overall performance of blockchain platforms, including transaction speeds and operational costs,” said Yan Ying, Technical Director of AntChain. “Compared to current mainstream industry solutions, LETUS can improve storage throughput by 15 times, reduce latency by 90%, and save disk bandwidth and space usage by 95% and 60%, respectively.”
LETUS has already been deployed and running in Topnod, a digital collectibles platform powered by AntChain. It has helped the platform greatly improve performance and reduce storage costs by about 75%.
“For the many industries undergoing digital transformations, mutual trust between companies and customers is increasingly important. At Ant, we have been investing in research and development for blockchain and other digital technologies that help to increase both trust and security,” said Geoff Jiang, President of Digital Technology Business Group at Ant Group. “We remain focused on the technological breakthroughs that create a trusted digital network to improve industrial collaboration and allow us to use our innovative products and services to better serve the real economy.”
During the conference, Ant Group Digital Technologies also released the:
- 4.0 version of mPaaS, its one-stop mobile development solution;
- 2.0 version of its Morse MPC (Multi-party Computation) platform;
- 4.0 version of SOFAStack, its cloud-native PaaS platform;
- 4.0 version of OceanBase Community Edition, its distributed database; and
- other security products.
In the past two years, Ant Group Digital Technologies has also released a number of blockchain-related products and solutions, including:
- AntChain Station, the all-in-one workstation;
- Blockchain Transmission Network (BTN), a high-speed, long-distance blockchain communication technology;
- Module-as-a-Service (MaaS) integrated computing module for simplified blockchain deployment;
- FAIR, the data privacy collaboration platform; and
- T1 security chip, its self-developed blockchain-powered security chip.
Many of these cutting-edge solutions have been successfully deployed by Chery Automobile, Zhejiang Huatie Emergency Equipment Science and Technology and other industry partners.
Ant Group Digital Technologies
Ant Group Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technology, introducing leading products like AntChain, OceanBase, SOFAStack, and mPaaS based on its expertise in blockchain, privacy computing, security technology, and distributed database. Ant Group Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support the small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally and facilitate digital collaboration across industries.
Contacts
Media Inquiries
Zhumei Wang
[email protected]
