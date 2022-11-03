News
State girls soccer: St. Paul Academy 3, Breck 2 (OT)
It’s fitting that it took two overtimes and then a penalty shootout to settle Wednesday night’s Class A state girls soccer semifinal matchup between No. 2 seed Breck and No. 3 seed St. Paul Academy and Summit School.
The two teams have been that evenly matched all season.
Sophomore Sawyer Bollinger-Danielson, freshman Lucia Gonzalez and junior Aurelia Meza each had penalty-kick goals for their team as St. Paul Academy beat Breck 3-2 (3-1 in penalty kicks) at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It was Bollinger-Danielson whose long-range shot found the corner of the net to make the score 2-2 with 24:45 left to play in regulation.
The Spartans (11-5-3) advance to meet No. 4 seed St. Anthony Village (13-3-1) in the championship match at 5 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Huskies knocked off top seed Providence Academy 4-3 in the early semifinal Wednesday night.
“It’s crazy,” Bollinger-Danielson said. “I’m so excited.”
Wednesday’s game was the rubber match between the two teams, who split two regular-season matchups with each winning on the other’s home field.
“They’re a good team,” first-year St. Paul Academy coach Aileen Guiney said. “We just got a handful of chances and we executed.
“If I had to say what the difference was, it was that we got some outstanding individual performances at key moments.”
Breck (11-7-1) will take on Providence Academy (17-4) for third place at 1 p.m. today at the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center.
“SPA has definitely improved as the season has gone along,” Mustangs coach Jackie Loeffler said. “We knew they were going to be a force to be reckoned with tonight.”
The Spartans also got steady play from senior goalkeeper Lindsay Browne, who gave up the game’s first goal when the ball bounced off her legs and Breck junior Lauren Strothman drove the rebound home with 17:13 to play in the first half.
But from there, she allowed just one more goal in regulation — on a penalty kick by sophomore JoJo Weissman in the second half — and stopped three of the four penalty kicks she faced in the shootout.
“I just had to let (that first goal) go and believe that the team was going to rally,” Browne said. “We’ve come back from bigger gaps before so I was confident we’d be able to get some offense. I just made sure I kept a clean mind and kept going.”
Now she and her teammates will play for a state championship.
“This is a dream come true for our program,” Guiney said. “Especially as a first-year head coach. You come in wanting to get as many wins as possible and establish the program. SPA is a soccer school. Our boys are here too (also facing St. Anthony Village for the state title at 7:15 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium).
“So this is just great for our program.”
St. Anthony Village 4, Providence Academy 3
Meghan Przybilla has had plenty of experience with penalty kicks over the years. Wednesday night, it paid off in a big way.
The St. Anthony Village junior midfielder scored a pair of goals off penalty kicks as the fourth-seeded Huskies knocked off top-seeded Providence Academy. Three of St. Anthony Village’s four goals came on penalty kicks.
“I’ve been shooting them for my team since I was in U-10,” Przybilla said. “So it’s kind of routine for me.
“I just breathe, go up and kick the ball.”
The Lions suffered a big blow when standout freshman forward Maddyn Greenway left the game in the second half with an injury. They got a goal from freshman forward Elizabeth Hughes with 1:46 to play to cut the gap to one, but could get no closer than that.
Greenway had two of her team’s three goals, her 57th and 58th of the season. Head coach Paul Cronin said afterward that her injury was initially diagnosed on the field as a strained right calf.
Security cameras make us feel safe, but are they worth the invasion?
I’ve always been fascinated by webcams that monitor everything that moves. When I lived in a no-frills neighborhood of San Francisco a few years ago, my camera witnessed all the flavors of urban crime, from amateur fireworks to street fights. Since I moved to the suburbs, my camera has become a naturalistic documentarist of the local fauna, like the deer that devour my rosebushes at the very moment of their flowering.
It wasn’t until recently that I forced myself to weigh the potential privacy costs of this seemingly innocuous surveillance gadget against the benefits I was getting from it – and decided to unplug my camera.
Indeed, San Francisco, long the capital of progressivism and a haven for techies, is about to embark on a citywide surveillance experiment that privacy experts say could set a dangerous precedent. This signifies an important moment in which anyone with a security camera, including popular devices like Amazon’s Ring and Google’s Nest Cam, should pause to consider some critical questions: what do we actually get from these cameras? What do we give? Are the trades worth it?
First, let me explain what is happening in San Francisco. This week, the city will put its new camera ordinance into effect, which is intended to help police investigate crimes. The legislation, drawn up by the city’s mayor, London Breed, gives police the right to request access to live footage from private internet cameras.
In the past, police could request recorded footage from owners of internet cameras, or they could request the data from tech companies. Police say having access to live footage will allow them to respond to crimes happening in real time.
After more than a dozen interviews with privacy experts, academics, tech company representatives and the authors of the legislation, I have concluded that the short-term impact of the ordinance on the lives Consumer privacy will be minimal due to the limitations of technology. But the implications of the increasingly close relationship between tech companies and government agencies should prompt us to seriously evaluate how we use our cameras – so that we can protect our privacy for the long term.
The San Francisco Camera Ordinance serves as an important lens through which to examine these issues and the current debate surrounding surveillance.
Proponents of the camera program say the goal is to make the public safer. Officials in the mayor’s office cite examples like the city’s Western Addition neighborhood, where shootings were rampant in the 1990s but dropped after city-owned cameras were installed in the mid-2000s. They also report instances where cameras helped solve crimes, such as in San Jose, California, where surveillance footage helped police identify a group accused of robbing a bakery in August.
“This is another tool to address important public safety challenges,” said Parisa Safarzadeh, the mayor’s press secretary. “We want to hold those who break the law accountable.”
Opponents of the order, such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation, say research has shown the cameras do little to reduce crime. A New York University study, for its part, found that cameras installed in two private apartment complexes in New York City were an ineffective crime deterrent.
Matt Guariglia, a political analyst at the foundation, who publicly protested the legislation before the city’s Board of Supervisors approved it by a 7-4 vote, said San Francisco’s ordinance threatens privacy consumers. Although legislation requires police to obtain permission from camera owners before viewing live footage, he said, police were able to obtain Ring recordings directly from Amazon.
A spokeswoman for Ring confirmed that the company provided camera data to law enforcement when required by court orders, and provided footage to police in extreme cases, such as kidnappings. , without a court order.
San Francisco’s order likely won’t have an immediate effect on many people’s cameras. Indeed, the most popular devices such as Ring and Nest Cam do not have a software feature allowing a police officer to access a camera to view their live images. (According to my conversations with the mayor’s office, the authors of the legislation were unaware of this limitation.)
It’s unclear whether tech companies will eventually design such a feature. Amazon and Google say they have no plans to do so.
More immediately, the San Francisco Police Department will be able to request live access to cameras belonging to certain companies.
But several privacy experts have warned against complacency. Now that there is legislative language allowing police to request live access to camera technology, there are fears that police will pressure tech companies to cooperate.
“These companies are incredibly keen to work with law enforcement and develop the features they would like,” Guariglia said. “If the San Francisco Police Department came to Amazon tomorrow and said you would mind creating a ‘live stream sharing’ feature, it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if Amazon complied.”
Shoshana Zuboff, the author of “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism,” warned that San Francisco purposely created an environment that fused governmental and private power. Going forward, as long as government depends on tech companies, there will be no laws to stop this data collection, she said.
“This state of fusion – this is the day when America becomes more like China,” she said.
So where does this leave us, camera owners? What do cameras do for us and what should we do with them if there are long-term privacy concerns?
It is useful to look at the data. Some of the most comprehensive research to date on camera surveillance has found that the presence of cameras leads to a slight reduction in crime. The study, led by a team of researchers from the City University of New York, Northeastern University and the University of Cambridge, was a 40-year systemic examination of the effects of closed-circuit television networks on trends in crime in countries like Britain and South Korea. Overall, crime decreased by 13% in areas equipped with CCTV.
According to the study, the cameras were effective as a deterrent for crimes such as car break-ins and property thefts, but they had no significant effect on violent crimes.
Alana Saulnier, a sociology professor and criminologist at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., suggested looking at it this way: A person who commits a home burglary is more likely to be aware of a surveillance camera. than two people fighting outside a nightclub.
“A camera probably won’t be a deterrent to someone who doesn’t think rationally, if they were willing to experience this kind of violence in the first place,” she said. “That’s why it might be useful in some contexts and less useful in other contexts.”
So, a security camera could serve as a somewhat useful deterrent if your main goal is to prevent property crimes, such as burglaries and porch thefts. But if your goal is to stay safe in a neighborhood with violent crime, this probably won’t help you much. (It could, however, help the police investigate a crime.)
If you’re worried about the police accessing your camera without your permission, there are ways to fix these issues, like using an offline camera that records to a physical storage drive or photo card in your home. said Chris Gilliard, a community college professor who has been an outspoken critic of surveillance technologies.
“There’s a big difference between putting yourself and your community on Amazon’s web, and having cameras where you completely control the footage,” he said.
Additionally, you can avoid using cameras to monitor indoor spaces like bedrooms, and you can mute their microphones.
As for me, I’m more concerned about how quickly our technology might change than about the deer nibbling on my flowers. I plug in my camera when I leave the house for longer periods, like when I go on vacation. The rest of the time, though, I’ll keep it unplugged, sitting on my windowsill as a visual deterrent to porch hackers, but not offering the police anything to spy on.
Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each.
The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.
Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after 97 pitches this time.
Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly each followed with a hitless inning, ensuring this year’s championship will be decided this weekend back at Minute Maid Park.
The quartet of pitchers posed with catcher Christian Vázquez near the visiting dugout moments after the game, each putting a hand on the game ball for a photo.
Game 5 is on Thursday night in Philly. Astros ace Justin Verlander will again chase that elusive first World Series win when he faces Noah Syndergaard.
They can only hope to pitch as well as Javier.
By the time the 25-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic exited, the only hit maker on the Philadelphia side who showed up on the scoreboard was rocker Bruce Springsteen, pictured surrounded by Phillies fans.
And a few innings later, as fans started leaving Citizens Bank Park, there actually were boos for postseason star Bryce Harper and the Phillies. First lady Jill Biden, a noted Phillies fan, was among those in the crowd of 45,693 who had little to shout about.
Alex Bregman delivered the hit Houston desperately needed, a two-run double in a five-run fifth inning, and that was plenty for the Astros.
Completely in charge, Javier struck out nine, walked two and hardly allowed any loud contact. He tamed a club that had been 6-0 at home this postseason while hitting 17 home runs, including a Series record-tying five in a 7-0 romp in Game 3.
Very still on the mound, Javier carved his own quiet spot in the middle of the Phillies’ storm. Backing off onto the grass, straightening his hat, rubbing the ball, taking deep breaths, he proceeded at his own pace.
Next year, Javier won’t be able to work quite this way. Major League Baseball is instituting a pitch clock — 15 seconds to throw with the bases empty, 20 with someone on base — and Javier often surpassed those limits on this evening, drawing boos from a crowd eager for action.
Anyhow, it worked at the start.
When Javier held the Phillies scoreless through the first three innings, it was no small feat. No visiting pitcher had done that during the postseason in this bouncing ballpark.
In Javier’s last start, he shut out the Yankees on one hit in 5 1/3 innings in the Bronx during the AL Championship Series.
This performance by Javier came a year after Atlanta’s Ian Anderson was taken out after pitching five hitless innings against Houston.
Melbourne nightclub king George Zogoolas dies leaving behind Real Housewives ex-wife Janet Roach
The ‘mad hatter’ behind some of Melbourne’s most popular nightclubs has died, as friends recall the party king’s antics.
George ‘Ziggy’ Zogoolas, who held the keys to the city’s hippest club in the 2000s, was bid farewell by friends on Wednesday after dropping by in his sleep in Bali.
He left behind three children, including Jake and Paul Zogoolas, whom he had with his ex-wife, Real Housewives of Melbourne star Janet Roach.
Mr Zogoolas ran the trendy Love Machine club on Chapel Street in Prahran. The club hosted the popular ‘Gossip Sundays’ – with revelers known to party until the early hours of Monday.
The charismatic owner of the venue was known for the energy he brought to the club during the 2000s, drawing celebrities and football stars through the doors for years.
He also owned Chasers further down Chapel Street, turning the downtrodden place into a bustling nightclub.
He died of an apparent heart attack, the local Herald Sun newspaper reported.
Close friends remembered Mr Zogoolas as the ‘king of clubs’.
George ‘Ziggy’ Zogoolas, the charismatic man behind one of Melbourne’s most iconic nightclubs, has died (pictured above, during his marriage to famous ex-wife Janet Roach)
Mr Zogoolas has made the Love Machine club on Chapel Street, Prahran one of the most popular nightspots in town
“You always ran your own running mate, you taught me a few things about our beloved Melbourne nightclub scene,” wrote friend and DJ Peter Apostle.
“My deepest condolences go out to Paul Zogoolas and the rest of the family.”
Local journalist Luke Dennehy left a touching note for his companion on social media.
“Sad to hear of the passing of one of Melbourne’s first nightclub kings, George Zogoolas.
“I first met George in the mid-2000s when he was turning Love Machine on Sunday nights (ironically it was called Gossip) into a celebrity-filled place we wrote about all the time. RIP, says -he.
Mr. Zogoolas (pictured left with Molly Meldrum) was one of the most charismatic venue owners in town and was fondly remembered by his friends.
Mr Zogoolas (above) is remembered as a ‘mad storyteller’, ‘mad hatter’ and ‘king of the clubs’.
Other friends called him “Melbourne’s iconic personality in the nightclub industry” and a “genius storyteller”.
A former Mr Zogoolas performer has recalled how the nightclub czar gave her a chance as she started out in the hospitality industry.
“You saw something in me and always treated me like a princess and often called me that,” she wrote on social media.
‘The phrase ‘Baby!! Go upstairs and work in this room” will forever be in my fondest memories, a weekly occurrence that will always make me laugh.
“Thank you for everything and for the huge hand you had in shaping me into the queen I am today, it’s a sad day for many. Here comes the king of clubs and the mad hatter of our little wonderland .
He is survived by his two sons whom he had with ex-wife Janet Roach (far right), who appeared on hit reality show The Real Housewives of Melbourne
Ms Roach (left) and Mr Zogoolas divorced after the birth of their sons, she has since been romantically involved with the CEO of Chemist Warehouse
He had his two sons Paul and Jake with reality star Ms Roach, 58.
Ms Roach appeared on the Real Housewives of Melbourne and was romantically involved with drugstore tycoon Sam Gance during her appearance on the Real Housewives of Melbourne.
She had known the Chemist Warehouse co-founder for about 30 years before the two got together.
She and her son Jake together run their brand of tea, which is supplied by the drugstore chain.
Jake also founded a burns charity after he was set on fire by burning petrol while standing by a campfire in rural New South Wales in 2011.
The 22-year-old was airlifted to hospital, put into a coma and treated for his severe burns.
Mr Zogoolas’ former club still operate as the Love Machine but have been embroiled in scandals in recent years.
A deadly double shooting in 2019 sparked the nightclub’s woes when two men walked past the club after midnight and opened fire, killing a security guard and a club boss.
In 2021, a glazing in the club caused a violent fight before the attackers were kicked by the bouncers.
The bloodied rivals, however, disappeared from the venue only to later engage in a shootout in the suburbs.
Earlier in 2022, a corporate banker killed himself while facing charges of sexual assault which allegedly took place at the club on New Years Day 2020.
Police alleged that two assaults occurred just 10 minutes apart in the day, infuriating a friend of one of the alleged victims.
The club still operates under its license and is a lively venue on the bustling strip.
Quentin Grimes plays five scoreless minutes in return against the Hawks
Quentin Grimes is finally back.
One of the Knicks top perimeter defenders was removed from the inactive list for the first time this season Wednesday night, logging five scoreless minutes of garbage time as Tom Thibodeau eases Grimes back into the rotation.
“Just let him inject energy, let him see where he is,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks lost to the Hawks, 112-99. “So I thought he gave us some pretty good minutes.”
Before the game, Thibodeau labeled Grimes’ status as “situational,” which is Thibodeau’s code word for very few minutes.
“I think a lot of it is situational. So if your matchup is a guy off the dribble, he’s good at that,” Thibodeau said. “He’s also very good at catch-and-shoot, locking and trailing people, staying attached. So he’s got great feet, he’s got anticipation, he’s got strength, so I think that’s what makes him such a good defender. He doesn’t take any plays off. Full speed all the time.
“Obviously he missed a lot of time,” Thibodeau added. “So he’ll be situational to start.”
Grimes missed the opening six games — and three of the four preseason contests — because of a sore left foot, an ailment that had him listed as day-to-day for over a month.
The wing player, who was drafted 25th overall by the Knicks in 2021, re-aggravated the injury while playing 16 scoreless minutes in preseason and, according to the Knicks, only returned to full practice this week.
Injuries have been the biggest concern of Grimes’ young career, with only 46 of 86 games played heading into Wednesday. But Thibodeau is a fan.
“Two-way player. Very competitive,” the coach said. “I think shooting the 3 is a strength, but his ability to guard really three and sometimes four positions. But he’s a fierce competitor, and we need that.”
Now Grimes’ return opens questions about the rotation, specifically whether Cam Reddish will continue to log minutes as the backup shooting guard.
Reddish was thrust into the rotation because of Grimes’ injury and played well in the opener in Memphis, where he exploded for 22 points off the bench. But Reddish wasn’t productive in consecutive game against the Bucks and Cavs, as the Knicks’ defense continued to bleed points.
Reddish, who was questionable before Wednesday’s game because of an illness, scored six points in 15 minutes. Since the Knicks didn’t extend his contract, Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season and theoretically minutes could boost his trade value.
Coincidentally, Reddish faced the team Wednesday — the Hawks — that traded him to the Knicks last season.
“It’s all about opportunity,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They have a lot of players, really good players. Far as what I see he’s getting an opportunity and he’s trying to make the most of it.”
Luminar lidar production begins ahead of schedule
Luminar introduced the first passenger vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, fully integrated with the company’s Iris lidar, which is on track for mass production with its partners from late 2022.
Lamp
Automotive Sensor Company Lamp said it had started production of its Iris lidar units for an automaker customer, a major milestone it expected to reach towards the end of the year.
Luminar’s lidar units are part of an advanced driver assistance system on the Rising Auto R7, a new electric SUV from China’s largest automaker, SAIC Motor. The start of production follows months of testing, during which R7 prototypes using the new system covered more than 400,000 kilometers on roads across China, Luminar said.
“After 10 years of innovation, prototyping, development, industrialization, all of it, we’ve finally reached the big inflection point,” CEO Austin Russell told CNBC in an interview Wednesday. “Autonomous technology has for the first time evolved from R&D to mainstream production vehicles.”
The announcement comes alongside Luminar’s third quarter results, in which the company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $12.8 million. A year ago, Luminar reported a loss of 10 cents per share and revenue of $8 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Luminar also confirmed its previous forecast: it still expects to generate $40-45 million in revenue for the full year. Luminar had $553 million in cash at the end of the third quarter, compared to $605 million in cash as of June 30.
Luminar previously announced agreements to supply other automakers, including Volvo cars and Polestar, but it had yet to reveal plans to begin production of the Iris units before 2023. Luminar’s lidar will be standard equipment on Volvo’s next flagship electric SUV, the EX90, which is expected to be unveiled this week. next.
The upcoming Polestar 3 electric SUV will also feature Luminar’s lidar units in an optional driver assistance package that will be available next year, Polestar confirmed last month.
The lidar units are manufactured in a factory in Mexico owned by Canadian electronics manufacturer Celestica. Celestica and Luminar are building together a new dedicated factory, also in Mexico, which will be able to manufacture 250,000 Iris units per year. That plant is on track to begin production in mid-2023, Russell said.
McGregor family tackle Halloween black line – RT Sport News
The family of UFC legend Conor McGregor have denied their matriarch Margaret wore blackface for Halloween celebrations, after social media users accused the Irishwoman of using the offensive form of theatrical makeup.
Margaret McGregor had her face painted black on Halloween night, as seen in photos and videos posted to Instagram by her former UFC champion son Conor McGregor and his sister Erin.
But due to the backlash received online, the McGregors had to deny accusations that Margaret used blackface while celebrating Halloween at McGregor’s Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn.
“The McGregor family loves Halloween. Mrs. McGregor had spiders painted on her face since her costume was a ghoul that rose from the grave,” they said in a statement to the Mirror.
“Any other interpretation was just plain wrong and really unfortunate.”
Erin McGregor posted a video of her mother in her costume and wrote: “Mad Magzer loves the Halloween vibe.”
But many people were unimpressed with the 63-year-old’s choice of dress and made their feelings clear on social media in the response sections.
“Loved Conor McGregor’s outfit for Halloween,” said a popular “social commentator” on Twitter, referring to a clean-shaven pilot look from “Notorious”.
“His mother is going completely ‘blackface’ though, I like that less. A lot. Less…”
“Come on bruh are we still doing blackface in 2022?” asked for a separate part on Instagram, because the makeup choice was called “repugnant” and “absolutely shocking.”
However, not everyone was upset and worried about Margaret McGregor’s actions, with many saying blackface, if she had intended to use it, didn’t have the same negative connotations. and races in Ireland.
“Let’s face it, there’s no problem here… Besides, it’s not blackface. Just a woman in a suit, pointed out a Twitter user.
McGregor – whose own suit paid homage to notorious con man Frank Abagnale, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie ‘Catch Me If You Can’ – did not address the controversy himself but is likely to defend his mother if the argument escalates.
In 2020 he said he was “very proud” from Margaret for going through a tough time and becoming “like a completely new woman.”
“What she did was she led by example. I saw my mother in the great light she was in and I was in awe of her,” McGregor added.
Teasing a return to the octagon in 2023 after a gruesome loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July last year, McGregor recently ventured into Hollywood starring in a remake of the 1980s cult classic “ Road House”, which is slated for release next year.
