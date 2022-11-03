Tap water ‘recycled’ ten times before drinking – study — RT World News

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress has announced the process for the ballot tickets, asking aspirants to apply for them by submitting an application, along with a draft application (DD) of Rs 2 lakh and membership details .

Congress also added that it had also relaunched its membership drive and anyone could apply. However, the party stressed that the nominations will be considered by a special committee, which will decide on their induction.

“Congress is preparing for the upcoming assembly elections, all preparations are underway. For those who wish to participate in the Congress party, we invite applications, interested persons can take the application and submit it between November 5 and November 15 at the Congress office,” Congress President DK Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the application fee is Rs 5,000, and general category applicants will need to attach Rs 2 lakh DD and membership details along with the application when of the submission, for SC/ST applicants, there will be a 50% concession. and they will have to join Rs 1 lakh DD.

“Those who want to contest our party’s 2023 assembly polls and want a ticket, including sitting lawmakers, will need to apply,” he added.

Karnataka Assembly elections are likely by April 2023, and the Congress, which aims to unseat the BJP and return to power, has set itself the target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

Stating that many are in touch with him with a wish to join the Congress and have asked him to reinvigorate the membership drive, the KPCC chief said online membership has been opened.

Not wanting to reveal names, he said some political leaders also wanted to join the party and were in contact with him.

“This is an opportunity for anyone who wants to join the Congress by accepting its principles, ideals and leadership. They can all apply and the committee that is there under senior congressman Allam Veerabhandrappa will review and decide on the membership,” he said, adding that there are no restrictions for anyone who wishes to apply. .

Responding to a question whether those who had defected from the party in 2019 can apply for membership, as Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah had adamantly stated that they would not be recaptured, Shivakumar said, “I am speaking as president , after consulting everyone… we are open to that, everyone can apply, the committee will decide in the end.

On a question about Rs 2 lakh DD, he said, “We will need money for party activities, to construct our building, election campaign, publicity, media advertisements…we are not getting any money. ‘election bonds, they only go for the BJP. So we will have to collect money from party workers.

Shivakumar also said that newly elected AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Karnataka for the first time, after taking office on November 6, and that KPCC will hold a “Sarvodaya Samavesha”, a grand convention this day on the palace grounds here, to give him a big welcome.

(With PTI entries)

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.