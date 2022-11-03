the Arab League agrees on a message of unity – RT in French

The 31st Arab League summit ended with the Algiers Declaration. In this official document, the members reiterate their “attachment” to an independent Palestinian state and express their rejection of any foreign interference.

After two days of debates on regional and international issues in the Algerian capital, the members of the Arab League expressed their common will to show unity and solidarity.

Despite the existing divisions on certain subjects such as relations with Iran and rapprochement with Israel, the member countries have indeed wished to show unity behind the Palestinian cause and expressed their rejection of interference in internal affairs.

Indeed, at the end of the 31st summit of the pan-Arab organization, the Algiers Declaration was published on November 2 and supported by all the member countries. This official document aims to restore political meaning to the Arab League by instilling real awareness in order to pursue a common policy.

Absolute support “for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people”

The Declaration reaffirms in particular the “absolute support of the Arab countries for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to freedom and self-determination” speaking of an “independent and fully sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of the borders of the 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital”.

Despite the rapprochement of certain Arab countries with the Jewish state during the Abraham Accords led by former US President Donald Trump, the document reiterates “the attachment” to the “Arab peace plan” of 2002 which conditioned any normalization with Israel to a withdrawal from the occupied territories.

Furthermore, the Arab League demands “the lifting of the blockade on the Gaza Strip” and condemns “the use of force by the occupying power against the Palestinians, and all barbaric practices, including arbitrary killings and arrests, and calls for the release of all prisoners and detainees, especially children, women, the sick and the elderly”.

As underlined from the opening of the summit, the member countries also support the request of the State of Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations Organization (UN). They also called on “countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so,” supporting “Palestinian legal efforts to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.” committed and continues to commit against the Palestinian people”.

Asked after the summit about a potential return of Benjamin Netanyahu to power, the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said that Israel “would be making a serious mistake” by blocking the two-state solution.

In addition, member countries of the Arab League welcomed the efforts of Algerian diplomacy to try to unite the various Palestinian factions during a meeting in Algiers in mid-October.

Rejection of interference

Independently of the support displayed for the Palestinian cause, the pan-Arab organization has notably emphasized the rejection “of any form of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries” by focusing “on the principle of Arab solutions to the problems by strengthening the role of the Arab League in the prevention and resolution of crises in a peaceful manner”.

The Arab League has the particular objective of “strengthening inter-Arab relations”, taking Kuwait as an example, which is “in favor of Arab solidarity and the Gulf”. Without expressly naming them, the Declaration points to the weight of Ankara and Tehran in the affairs of certain Arab countries.

Member countries highlighted the need for solidarity to end the various crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen. They also insisted on the urgency of joint aid to settle the political crisis in Lebanon, Somalia and Djibouti.

Behind this displayed consensus, will this widespread enthusiasm be translated into action? A challenge which Algeria intends to take up at the end of this summit. The next Arab League summit will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2023.