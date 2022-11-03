News
The first woman voter cast her ballot in St. Paul after the 19th Amendment was passed more than 100 years ago
MINNEAPOLIS– The 2022 election results will be in next Tuesday night, but as we look forward to voting, WCCO is looking back over 100 years to when Minnesota made history after the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote .
Voting has a long and proud tradition in the state, which the Dakota County Historical Society values.
He kept a ballot box that was used in local elections in the early 1900s.
“It originally started as a Civil War medical box,” said DCHS executive director Matt Carter. “It belonged to Dr. Percival Barton, a doctor from Inver Grove.”
The box is an appropriate artifact for the county where a major milestone in American politics took place.
“South St. Paul has the nexus of having the first women in the nation to vote after the passage of the 19th Amendment,” Carter said.
The historic constitutional amendment gave women the right to vote in 1920.
Remarkably, there is a video clip of that very first woman, Marguerite Newburgh, voting in South St. Paul the day after the Secretary of State signed the amendment.
“About 90 women woke up early, lined up to register to vote in South St. Paul and they were the ones who voted,” Carter said.
Women were voting on a local bond referendum. The votes of each gender were tracked separately in case the 19th Amendment was later invalidated. It turns out that without the women, the referendum would not have passed.
It took some time for women in Minnesota to become a major voting bloc.
“It really took until the ’60s and ’70s before women started to get actively involved,” said Michelle Witte, executive director of the Minnesota League of Women Voters. “The turnout was very low, but since then…Minnesota [women] and all [female] voters nationwide voted at higher rates than men. »
Witte says she believes some of the reasons Minnesota consistently has such high turnout is because two female secretaries of state make elections more accessible and safer.
Biden said ‘democracy’ 37 times in his speech the week before midterm
President Joe Biden uttered the word “democracy” 37 times in a 20-minute speech Wednesday that appeared to be his last speech to American voters to vote for Democrats in next week’s midterm elections.
Biden’s speech warned against letting Republicans take power after the midterm elections, arguing that “the very soul of America itself” is at stake. Biden’s speech is came amid analyst projections that expect Republicans to regain a majority in the US House and Senate. Additionally, Democrats are playing defense in several Biden districts carried by significant margins in 2020.
As Breitbart News detailed:
Biden’s speech was heavily partisan, ignoring Democrats who protested the 2016 election results, falsely declaring Trump an illegitimate president elected due to Russian influence. He also ignored incidents of Democratic political violence and political figures who refused to recognize legitimate elections.
…
Biden repeated many of the democracy talking points he has pursued since taking office, again accusing Republicans of endangering the future of democracy in the United States.
However, in warning voters against voting for Republicans, he mentioned “democracy” nearly 40 times.
Biden claimed “democracy itself” is at stake in next week’s election and added that democracy is “in danger”, “under threat” and “under attack”. He said several hundred Republican candidates this cycle embody the “appetites of autocracy” for their views on the 2020 election.
Biden implored voters to make “the future of our democracy” an important part of their voting decision.
“My fellow Americans, we will meet at this time. We just have to remember who we are. We are the United States of America. There is nothing, nothing beyond our capabilities, if we do together,” Biden concluded. “And God bless you all. God protect our troops. God bless those who watch over democracy. Thank you. Good speed.”
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Images released as police search for man who indecently exposed himself at Gold Coast Mall
Footage released by police after a man allegedly exposed himself indecently to two young girls, aged 8 and 4, in a shopping center
- Man is wanted after allegedly exposing himself to at least two young girls
- Cops have released photos of a man they want to speak to as part of investigations
- A man allegedly flashed the girls, 8 and 4, at a Gold Coast shopping center
Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to at least two children in a shopping mall.
The man allegedly flashed two girls aged four and eight on separate occasions at Harbor Town shopping center in Biggera Waters on the Gold Coast.
It is alleged that the man walked into the mall’s food court on Wednesday September 28 and sat down close to an eight-year-old girl who was sitting with her mother.
Police said he then exposed himself to the girl before quickly leaving the building around noon.
Police allege the man returned to the food court a month later on October 12 and sat down at a table next to a four-year-old girl and her mother.
He would then expose himself to the girl and leave the centre.
“Investigations indicate that the man strategically positioned himself at a table so that the children’s parents would not be aware of the offense at the time,” a police spokeswoman said.
Police have released footage of a man they want to speak to after two cases of indecent exposure at a Gold Coast shopping center in September and October (above)
Another image of the man police want to speak to regarding cases of self-exposure at a Gold Coast shopping center
Now police have released footage of a man they want to speak to regarding the implications of self-exposure.
He escaped mall security earlier this week after guards spotted and followed him.
When he realized he was being followed, the suspected attacker rushed to a main road.
No one was physically injured in the incidents, police confirmed.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or their local police station.
News
The Yankees were just the start of Cristian Javier’s dominance
PHILADELPHIA – The Yankees can take comfort. It wasn’t just them.
Cristian Javier does not discriminate. At some point in 2022, he basically stopped giving up hits, and it wasn’t just against Aaron Judge and Co.
Javier has a fastball that barely impresses with his speed. But it is illustrious because it is an illusion. He throws it from a low three-quarter arm lunge with lots of backspin, giving the optical illusion that he’s simply going up because he’s not going down like other fastballs do. The Phillies had actually been strong against fastballs in the zone this season. Not this version. You can’t hit what you can’t see.
And the Phillies of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber were as helpless as the Yankees of Judge and Anthony Rizzo. The Phillies, in fact, have gone from controlling this World Series and backed by a cheery home crowd to being on the wrong side of history and getting booed. During Game 4. Of the World Series. The mood at Citizens Bank Ballpark went from a sea of red to seeing us dread in 24 hours.
Like he did on June 25 against the Yankees, Javier did the heavy lifting without a hit. This, of course, however, is not June 25 and the 71st game of the regular season. It was only the second time a team had gone no-hitter in a World Series contest. The other was Don Larsen’s biker jacket in Game 5 in 1956 for the Yankees against the Dodgers.
Javier was not perfect. Just overwhelming. He walked Harper in the second and No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh on four pitches in the third. This seemed to lock Javier away. He’s struck out the last 11 Phillies he’s faced — six on strikeouts, five in a row at one point. But he was at 97 pitches. And it’s 2022, not 1956. So Astros manager Dusty Baker called on the best of his pen rather than seeing if Javier could reach the finish line and own the night exclusively.
Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly were as dominant as Javier in earning a 5-0 win – the third no-hitter in the playoffs (Roy Halladay did it for the Phillies against the Reds in Game 1 of a 2010 division series).
That tied the 118th World Series at two games apiece and left that as perhaps the biggest question – where had the Astros stashed a weapon like Javier? He hadn’t pitched in 11 days, since keeping the Yankees to one hit in 5 ¹/₃ innings by beating Gerrit Cole in a 5-0 triumph at Houston in Game 3 of the ALCS .
The Astros used Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday and he bombed for a postseason record five homers as the Phillies, at least temporarily, took control of the best-of-seven. That means McCullers is lined up to start a Game 7, if necessary, on complete rest. But how could Javier not have the ball that day, even after a short rest? He has currently become the hardest-to-hit pitcher in the world. Which is incredible given its history.
Signed for just $10,000 from the Dominican in March 2015 when he was 18 – about two years older than the norm – Javier has steadily gone from think to ace. The 25-year-old right-hander pitched 148 ²/₃ innings this year and his .170 batting average was the best for anyone who pitched at least 125 innings.
The Yankees have faced him three times this year, twice in the regular season, and overall had three hits and one run in 17 ¹/₃ innings. In his last 38 total innings, including Game 4 and dating back to Sept. 14 of the regular season, Javier gave up one run in 38 innings and the batters are 8-for-117 against him. That’s an average of 0.068. He’s thrown at least five shutout innings on two or fewer hits in six consecutive starts now.
Javier was tasked with getting the Astros back in this series and countering a surge raised by a crowd of 45,693 on Wednesday, including Bruce Springsteen. Javier was clearly The Boss. The Phillies never came close to a hit against him to lose for the first time at home this playoff after six wins. Only two balls left the infield against Javier, who struck out nine.
He did so by throwing his four-seam fastball 70 of 97 pitches. It averaged 93.8 mph. The playoff fastball average to start Game 4 was 95.3. But with Javier, it’s not so much the speed as the disappointment. Now you see it, now you don’t. He’s an illusionist.
And Wednesday night, he was definitely magical.
News
Astros toss second no-hitter in World Series, tying series at 2 games apiece: NPR
Al Bello/Getty Images
Game 4 of the World Series made history Wednesday night when the Houston Astros completed the first combined no-hitter in playoff history.
Pitcher Cristian Javier started the game for the Astros, who tied the series 2-2 with the win, securing the return of the Fall Classic to Houston. Javier pitched the first six innings, joining Don Larsen of the New York Yankees as the only pitchers in World Series history to complete a no-hitter allowed in six or more innings pitched. Larsen pitched the only other perfect World Series game in 1956.
A trio of relievers finished the game for Javier and Houston. In total, Javier recorded 18 strikeouts on 97 shots on Wednesday.
Javier, 25 and from the Dominican Republic, becomes the first pitcher to throw multiple combined ties in a career. On June 25 at Yankee Stadium, Javier threw 115 pitches and recorded 21 strikeouts.
DuPont cancels agreement to buy Rogers after failing to obtain regulatory clearance
Big Farming Warns Farming Must Change or Risk ‘Destroying the Planet’ | Climate crisis
Food companies and governments must come together now to change global farming practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the biggest food and agriculture companies released Thursday.
The report, from a task force within the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), a global climate-focused CEO network established by King Charles III, is released days before the start of the Cop27 climate summit. United Nations in Egypt.
Many of the world’s largest food and agriculture companies have championed sustainable farming practices in recent years. Regenerative farming practices, which prioritize reducing greenhouse gas emissions, soil health and water conservation, now cover 15% of farmland.
But the pace of change has been “far too slow”, according to the report, and needs to triple by 2030 for the world to have a chance of keeping temperature rise below 1.5C, a level which, if exceeded, scientists say, will trigger even more devastating climate change on the planet.
The report is signed by Bayer, Mars, McCain Foods, McDonald’s, Mondelez, Olam, PepsiCo, Waitrose and others. They represent a powerful political and commercial force, impacting the food supply chain around the world. They are also, critics say, among the main culprits in climate mismanagement, with one calling the report ‘smoke and mirrors’ and unlikely to tackle the real crisis.
Food production is responsible for a third of all the planet-warming gases emitted by human activity and a number of signatories have been accused of environmental harm and “greenwashing”. Activist Greta Thunberg is boycotting Cop this year after calling the global summit a public relations stunt “to get leaders and people in power to get attention”.
“We are at a critical tipping point where something needs to be done,” said task force chair and outgoing Mars CEO Grant Reid. “The interconnection between human health and planetary health is more evident than ever.” Big food companies and agriculture must play a big role in changing that, Reid said. “It won’t be easy, but we have to make it work,” he said.
Agriculture is the largest industry in the world. Pastures and croplands occupy about 50% of the planet’s habitable land and use about 70% of freshwater supplies. The climate crisis is challenging industry across the world, but the group’s call for change comes as the industry – which employs 1 billion people – faces supply chain issues in the wake of the pandemic coronavirus and soaring inflation. It also comes amid growing skepticism about corporate promises of change that have contributed to climate change.
These current problems should not overshadow the need for change, argues the report. “With the inflationary environment and widespread supply chain disruption, it would be easy to reduce our focus on the longer-term challenge of scaling regenerative agriculture. “is vital to maintain a sense of urgency. We must act now to avoid more acute crises in the future,” write its authors.
Sunny George Verghese, Managing Director of Olam, one of the world’s largest suppliers of cocoa beans, coffee, cotton and rice, said: “We cannot continue to produce and consume food, feed and fiber like we do today, unless we don’t mind destroying the planet.
“The only way out for us is to move to a more resilient food system that will allow us to meet the needs of a growing population without the resource intensity we have today.”
The report studied three food crops, potato, rice and wheat, and made policy recommendations that it will present at COP27.
Members of the task force are working to make the short-term economic case for change more attractive to farmers. “It’s just not compelling enough for the average farmer,” Reid said. More broadly, the report argues that industry and government must also do more to close the knowledge gap and ensure farmers are following best practices. Third, all parties involved in the agricultural industry, from farmers and food producers to government, banks and insurers, must align to encourage a shift to more sustainable practices.
“It implies changes for all actors, including government, private, public and other companies. No player can do it alone, it must be a collaboration of the will. What needs to happen now is action and delivery,” Reid said.
Over the next six months, the group will assess how it can extend the work of the task force with the aim of establishing a common set of metrics to measure environmental outcomes, establishing a credible system of payments to farmers for environmental outcomes, ease the cost of farmers transitioning to sustainable practices, ensuring that government policy rewards farmers for greening their business and encouraging the sourcing of crops from particular areas converting to regenerative agriculture.
Devlin Kuyek, a researcher at GRAIN, a nonprofit that supports small-scale farmers, said it’s getting harder and harder for big agriculture and food companies to ignore climate change. “But I don’t think any of these companies – let’s say a McDonalds – have committed to reducing sales of highly polluting products. I don’t think PepsiCo will say the world doesn’t need Pepsi.
Kuyek pointed out that Yara, another signatory to the report, is the world’s largest supplier of nitrogen-based fertilizers, “which are responsible for one out of every 40 tonnes of greenhouse gases emitted every year.”
“It’s quite dishonest,” Kuyek said. “Small, local food systems still feed most people on the planet and the real threat is that the industrial system grows at the expense of the truly sustainable system. Corporations are creating a bit of smoke and mirrors here, suggesting they are doing part of the solution when inevitably they are part of the problem.
Given the controversial stories of some of the companies involved in the report, Verghese said he expected criticism and scrutiny. “All businesses must withstand the scrutiny of being attacked if there is genuine greenwashing. There is no place to hide,” he said. Olam, we’re very clear about our goals, we’ve had the confidence to make those goals public, we’ve all made progress on the path to sustainability, it’s not that we haven’t made mistakes in the process. past, but as we have improved in this area, we are ready to come under scrutiny.
Both Reid and Verghese said the scale of the problems facing the world’s food supply cannot be underestimated, but more and more governments and businesses are increasingly convinced of the need to urgent change. “I believe changes can be made,” Verghese said. “I’m optimistic. The fact that these kinds of coalitions are emerging is very positive. We are all otherwise very strong rivals and competitors. We hate each other’s guts, we don’t agree on anything except in the event of a huge crisis. Everyone recognizes that there is a huge crisis. We have to come together.
