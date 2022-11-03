On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that something President Biden had hinted as inevitable has finally set in motion: the president is taking the first steps toward planning his re-election campaign.
The GOP is more enthusiastic about Trump than the Democrats are about Biden
Across the aisle, of course, the candidates have been jostling for some time. Former President Donald Trump may need treatment for a sprain after he winked so aggressively at the prospect of running for his former office in 2024. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has spent more energy over the past year to appeal to Republicans nationwide than to worry about his re-election. effort, to be decided by voters next week. A number of other Republicans were less explicit or less successful in generating buzz, or both.
YouGov polls provided to The Post show the dichotomy in how each party views their potential candidates, two years before the 2024 general election. Things are about to change – no one in November 2014 thought much about the likelihood of a president Trump, probably including Trump himself. But the picture that is presented is interesting nonetheless: Democrats, despite having the incumbent president, are more split in how they view a potential area.
YouGov asked two questions: who would you like to see running and who would you more like to see running? The first allowed multiple responses — if you wanted, say, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.) to run as well as Biden, you could select both. But if you were the most excited about Ocasio-Cortez’s candidacy, she would be your only answer to the second question.
The result is that most of the people included in the poll had significantly higher support than possible candidates that prefer candidates. (In an email, YouGov’s Carl Bialik explained that the list of candidates included in the poll came from, among other things, former open polling and prediction markets.) On the graph below, you can see that the points are all above the diagonal. line – there is more support for the candidates running (on the vertical axis) than there is identification of those candidates as the candidates Democrats want to support (horizontal axis).
Two things to note here. First, Biden is well outside the pack, with more support to be on the ballot and more support as the top candidate. The other thing to note is the equal distribution of the rest of the candidates. There’s a fairly clear range from top to bottom, with many candidates considered good possible candidates by at least 20% of Democratic respondents.
Now compare this chart to the Republicans’ responses.
I’ve added Biden’s position with Democrats for comparison: Republicans are more likely to say they want to see DeSantis and Trump on the ballot than Democrats would say the same about Biden. And Republicans were as or more likely to identify Trump or DeSantis as their favorite candidates than Democrats would say the same of Biden.
The rest of the Republicans are clustered over there in the lower left corner. There is very little separation and relatively few candidates Republicans really want to see on the ballot. Only four Republicans (including Trump and DeSantis) are considered important to include on the ballot by at least 20% of their party. For the Democrats, nine candidates pass the 20% mark – with an outgoing Democratic president!
Some of this can be attributed to differences in how parties view primary candidates and campaigns. In 2020, for example, the Republican Party as an institution actively tried to prevent competition from Trump. And Democrats have a structurally more competitive process, with states distributing delegates among candidates, unlike the win-win system common with the GOP.
Still. The fact that Republicans are more enthusiastic about two candidates (even if it’s a former president) than Democrats are about their incumbent suggests that Biden’s fledgling re-election campaign hasn’t started too soon.
Viral image of a person’s hand without fingernails shocks the internet
An image depicting a rare disease is currently trending on the internet after a Reddit user drew attention to it. The viral image is of the hand of a person with a rare disease called Anonychia congenita.
The photograph depicts the odd appearance of a hand without fingernails. The condition affects both a person’s toenails and toenails. In fact, it causes people to be born without nails on their fingers or toes and prevents them from developing them.
Check out the viral post below:
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) of the United States National Library of Medicine, anonychia (absence of nails) is a very rare birth defect. It can occur as a single feature or as part of a syndrome. Non-syndromic anonychia has been reported in partial or total forms. Simple anonychia means the congenital absence of the nails without any other coexisting major congenital abnormality, and is extremely rare.
“It is caused by a frameshift and non-conservative missense mutation in exon 2 of the R-spondin 4 gene present on chromosome 20p13, which affects the first highly conserved furin-like cysteine-rich domain that plays a crucial role in nail morphogenesis, resulting in the absence of nails,” the NCBI said.
There is currently no recognized or effective treatment for this medical condition. Artificial nails seem to be the only treatment option as there are few studies on the subject.
Attorneys general sue to stop dividend tied to Kroger-Albertsons deal
Three attorneys general on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit against supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons, seeking to block Albertsons from moving forward with a dividend payment to its shareholders associated with its proposed $24.6 billion sale. dollars to Kroger.
The action, led by the attorney general in Washington, DC, most likely portends bigger battles to come as the grocers push for regulatory clearance for their merger. This follows other political reactions, such as a letter sent last month by Senators Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, and Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Democrat of Illinois, to the Federal Trade Commission urging its chairwoman, Lina Khan, to oppose the deal.
Kroger’s purchase of Albertsons, announced last month, would combine two chains with more than 5,000 stores nationwide under well-known banners like Ralphs, Safeway and Vons. Together, the two chains have a total turnover of more than 209 billion dollars. When the deal was announced, Kroger said Albertsons would pay a “special cash dividend” to Albertsons shareholders as part of “the transaction.”
Last week, Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine sent a letter from a bipartisan group of six attorneys general calling on Albertsons to suspend its dividend, which is due Monday. Mr. Racine filed the federal lawsuit against Albertsons along with California and Illinois. On Tuesday, Washington State filed its own lawsuit seeking to block the deal.
The federal lawsuit, which is under seal, argues the dividend will deprive Albertsons of the cash it needs to compete with other grocers, putting it in violation of antitrust law’s mainstay, the Sherman Act.
“You now have a more wobbly Albertsons competing in a market that we know is experiencing staff shortages, which is also competing for customers,” Racine said in an interview. “And we think that’s enough to establish a violation.”
A spokesperson for Albertsons said the lawsuits “are without merit and provide no legal basis to rescind or postpone a dividend that has been duly and unanimously approved” by the grocer’s board. He said the dividend was “not conditional” on the sale of Albertsons to Kroger and that Albertsons was “confident” of its “solid financial situation”.
November 2, 2022, 4:41 p.m. ET
Kroger said the decision to pay the dividend was made “solely” by Albertsons and was “independent of the merger transaction.”
“Our merger with Albertsons will deliver compelling benefits to U.S. consumers, associates and communities of Kroger and Albertsons by expanding access to fresh, affordable food and establishing a more competitive alternative to large, non-union retailers,” said a Kroger spokesperson.
A representative for Cerberus Capital Management, the longtime private equity firm and Albertsons’ largest shareholder, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Legal experts said the case brought by the states was without significant precedent. William Kovacic, former chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, said he thought the lawsuit could be challenged in court.
“I don’t see the courts interested in reviewing these kinds of decisions,” Kovacic said. “They say, ‘You are making an improvident business decision that potentially undermines your ability to compete effectively.’ Well, why wouldn’t that apply to a whole bunch of other decisions the company might make?”
Still, Mr Kovacic said the move could suggest further attempts to end the deal are to come.
Mr. Kovacic said that while advising states and others who wanted to oppose the deal, “I would tell my team to think very creatively about ways to throw sand in the gears.”
Prayer Vigil Held for Victims of Garfield Park Halloween Mass Shooting – NBC Chicago
A moving prayer vigil was held Wednesday evening for the 14 victims of a mass shooting in East Garfield Park on Halloween night.
For six-year-old Duke, it’s easy to explain what’s wrong with his neighborhood.
“Because kids shoot. Kids shoot kids,” Duke said.
His mother, Charlene Davis, grew up in Garfield Park and lost her brother to gun violence in 1994. The frequent violence affected her son, Davis told NBC 5.
“Every time he hears a firecracker, he thinks it’s a gunshot. He said to me: ‘Mom, come down, come down’”
Duke joined his grandmother and mother at the scene of Monday’s mass shooting at the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street for the vigil on Wednesday evening, a block from where Charlene once lived .
The Halloween gathering where children as young as 3 were slaughtered was a vigil for an ailing family member who had recently passed away. For the organizer of the event, the drama arouses frustration and anger.
“I’m hurt and I’m angry. I’m frustrated. The kids have to go through this and they’re traumatized. My little cousin had to have surgery,” she said.
No one is in custody for the shooting. There is a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to charges and an arrest as police continue to investigate.
Zach LaVine plays his 1st set of back-to-back games this season, while the bench leads the Chicago Bulls to a victory
Zach LaVine played on back-to-back nights for the first time this season Wednesday, starting for the Chicago Bulls at home against the Charlotte Hornets barely 24 hours after scoring 29 points to help beat the Brooklyn Nets in New York.
LaVine’s start signals an improvement in the All-Star guard’s availability for the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the offseason.
Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine is eager to return to a full workload, but the medical staff will continue to evaluate him daily.
“He wants to play every single game, all 82,” Donovan said before the 106-88 victory over the Hornets. “He wants to do that even when he’s not feeling great, but this is something he’ll have to manage.
“There’s a cumulative effect of what’s happened over the last week to 10 days, and then there’s the forward look at the schedule. And then there is a little bit of guessing about how he may or may not feel. The more information they have as the season goes on, the more they can get a grip on how he’ll respond.”
LaVine finished with only 10 points in a quiet night, mirroring fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who scored nine points on 2-for-11 shooting. Instead it was the bench that powered the Bulls to a second straight win — even without Coby White (left thigh bruise) and Andre Drummond (left shoulder strain).
Javonte Green (17 points), Goran Dragić (16) and Derrick Jones Jr. (10) led the second unit, which scored a combined 49 points. Starting forward Patrick Williams added his best performance of the season, finishing with 16 points and five rebounds.
But the night was still promising for LaVine, who logged six assists after he played a season-high 37 minutes against the Nets on Tuesday. The decision to start him again Wednesday bolsters hopes for a future return to a full load of games.
Donovan noted that LaVine appeared to be returning to his typical explosiveness, showcasing his trademark “pop and bounce” while shooting off the dribble and driving to the basket during a 20-point fourth quarter.
“I did not see anything in the amount of minutes that he absorbed last night that made me feel like, ‘Geez, he’s still not there physically,’” Donovan said.
LaVine has missed three games this season to manage his left knee, sitting out the first two games in Miami and Washington and another road game in San Antonio. Donovan described those absences as a calculated plan by the Bulls medical staff to avoid overloading LaVine, who did not play any five-on-five basketball over the summer as he recovered from surgery.
The curtailed availability came as a blow to start the season after the Bulls signed LaVine to a five-year, $215 million maximum contract in the offseason.
Tuesday’s game began a cramped period of the Bulls schedule with six games in four cities over nine days. Donovan said the medical staff hasn’t decided if LaVine will be available for that entire slate, which includes a home-and-home, back-to-back series with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and Monday.
Although Donovan said LaVine’s reaction to his recent workload has been a positive sign for the Bulls, the team will continue to monitor his workload — and might do so deep into the season.
“(The medical staff) feels good about how he’s responded,” Donovan said. “There may be times where he does feel good and the recommendation by the medical (staff) is not to play because of what they anticipate being a lot of load. There may be times where he feels like he’s going to feel great and he doesn’t feel great.
“It’s such a moving target. They’re making very good, educated decisions, but all they can do is forecast.”
Can you hear the difference? Adele reveals how to pronounce her name correctly
Adele shared how her name is actually pronounced.
During a recent “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A session, the singer noted that one of the women who asked her about songwriting “said my name perfectly!”
Turns out a lot of people said “Uh-dell” and she pronounces it “Uh-dale.”
Duly noted.
The event celebrated the new music video for his song “I Drink Wine”. Her “Weekends with Adele” residency in Las Vegas begins November 18.
Adele previously postponed her January residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which didn’t go over well with some of her fans.
She has since said that “it was by far the worst moment of my career”.
The singer refused to go ahead at the time, she said, because the planned concerts did not feel authentic to her.
“There just wasn’t a soul to it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy,” Adele told the magazine. She. “And maybe I tried too hard to give him those things in such a controlled environment.”
His latest album, “30”, was released in November 2021.
Gophers men’s basketball pulls away for a 71-55 win over Division III program St. Olaf
In a throwback to ex-coach Clem Haskins’ era, the Gophers men’s basketball team wore maroon shorts Wednesday with “play hard” printed in gold on the posterior.
And then Minnesota was knocked on its backside early in an exhibition game against St. Olaf at Williams Arena.
Without their two best players and another potential starter, the Gophers trailed 13-7 after five minutes and were tied at 31 at halftime before pulling away late for a 71-55 win over a Division III program from Northfield, Minn.
St. Olaf coached Dan Kosmoski, a former Gophers player and U assistant coach from 1985-94, was the inspiration for the shorts, akin to the ones given to kids who attended the Gophers’ youth basketball camps roughly 30 years ago.
“(Kos) did a great job with those camps and that was his M.O. — the ‘play hard’ shorts — so it was a respect to him and it was another way to teach our guys the history of the program and Minnesota basketball,” head coach Ben Johnson said.
The Gophers were without three key players, with Dawson Garcia (muscle strain) and Braeden Carrington (ankle) scratched from the lineup Wednesday. They joined top scorer Jamison Battle, who had foot surgery last week.
Garcia and Carrington are considered day-to-day, the U said. Johnson said it was more his decision that they sit out. Battle is viewed as more week-to-week and probably will not play in the season opener against Western Michigan at The Barn on Monday.
With a shorthanded roster, Minnesota started Ta’Lon Cooper, Jaden Henley, Will Ramberg, Pharrell Payne and Trenton Thompson. All nine healthy players took the court; seven played at least 23 minutes. Henley, Cooper, Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph each scored in double figures for Minnesota.
Ola-Joseph was the bright spot in the first half with 12 points. On consecutive possessions, the 6-foot-7 wing hit a runner in the lane and a 3-pointer. The back-to-back buckets gave Minnesota its biggest lead of the half at 31-26, but the Oles came back to tie it at intermission.
With five scholarship freshman, Johnson was OK with his team getting in a tough spot.
“That was a scenario that I’m glad happened because that is going to be us for a while,” he said. “Especially in this nonconfernece until guys get minutes under their belt and it’s playing through the nerves. It’s understanding that I don’t care if you are playing Division I, Division II, Division III, if you are not sound, you can get beat. … I like that we kind of got punched in the face. I want to see what we got and how we are built with.”
The Oles have 12 of 15 nonscholarship players from the state of Minnesota and received a team-high 14 points from Kobe Kirk, of North Oaks and Mounds View High School. The veteran team, with nine upperclassmen, stayed in the game with 44 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Cooper, a Morehead State transfer, made a 3-pointer to open up a 44-35 lead in the second half and then looked toward the Oles fans section, which had been loud in the first half. While they had reason to cheer on the underdogs after that shot, too, Cooper revealed a side of himself in his first game in Minnesota.
“It’s a competitor,” Cooper said. “If they tallkin’, I’m gonna talk back.”
Before the game, Johnson said he received a text message from Ryan Iversen, a star athlete from Eden Prairie who played at Delaware in the early 2000s. They talked about those niche shorts.
“It just reemphasized to me that, at least for my generation, that was significant,” Johnson said. “It’s to teach these guys the history of our program and show once you’re a Gopher, you’re always a Gopher and we appreciate what (Kosmoski) did.”
