Turkeys will be scarcer and more expensive than ever this year
Thanksgiving 2022 is shaping up to be a tough one for turkey. The star of the holiday meal will be both hard to find and more expensive than ever.
Turkey supplies have been tight for a long time. Producers began to cut back on raising the birds back in 2019 after turkey prices crashed. Then the pandemic hit, further curtailing production.
Inflation has also pushed up the price of whole turkeys. Farmers and processors are paying a lot more for feed, fuel and labor, which can be scarce. They face supply shortages and drought.
All of it means that home cooks this year could be paying more than twice as much for a turkey as they did last year, some in the poultry industry predict.
And then there’s the avian flu. A particularly persistent and contagious strain carried by migrating birds has killed at least 3.6% of the nation’s turkeys, or about 7.3 million birds, so far this year, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture and Watt Global Media, which monitors the poultry business.
Most years, avian flu cases peak with spring migration and then drop off with the summer’s heat. But the current strain, known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, stuck around over the summer, when some holiday flocks were being raised. It has appeared in 42 states and continues to spread as Thanksgiving approaches. More outbreaks were confirmed this week, this time in turkey flocks in Utah and Pennsylvania.
“I’ve never seen anything as crazy as the turkey market right now,” said Greg Gunthorp, who raises ducks, turkeys and pigs on 275 acres in northeast Indiana. For the past 14 years, he has sold his pasture-raised turkeys fresh. This year, faced with concerns about disease and problems finding workers to process the birds in the fall, he butchered turkeys over the summer and froze them. Instead of his usual 7,000 fresh birds, he produced about 4,000 frozen ones.
“I tell people if they are not going to buy one of our turkeys, if they see one in the store they better pick it up and put it in the freezer,” he said.
Every corner of the turkey market is stretched thin. Restaurants can’t get orders filled. Deli owners are scrambling to find sliced turkey breast. Shoppers are paying as much as 112% more for fresh, skinless turkey breasts than they were last year. The fast-food chain Arby’s is warning customers that turkey sandwiches are not available for online ordering, and has posted “temporarily out of stock” on menu boards at some stores, leading to much grumbling on social media.
Most producers, retailers and market analysts don’t think meat cases will be empty. Contracts for most frozen turkeys were signed in the first quarter, some of them before the nation’s first case of avian influenza in a commercial flock was detected at an Indiana turkey farm on Feb. 8. And much of the nation’s supply of frozen birds has been ready to go for months.
But still, shoppers shouldn’t expect the options they’ve enjoyed in the past
“They’ll find a turkey of some kind. It just might not be that nice 10-pounder,” said Russ Whitman, senior vice president at Urner Barry, the price reporting agency that specializes in perishable proteins. “It’s essentially a ‘you’re going to take what you get and feel good about it’ situation.”
He and others predict that prices will continue to rise in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, the wholesale price for a hen, the bird most people eat for Thanksgiving, was $1.85 a pound, about 40 cents higher than a year ago. At the beginning of 2019, it was 90 cents, Whitman said.
Exactly what that means for shoppers is unclear. This week, the average retail price for a frozen turkey is $1.99 a pound, according to the agriculture department’s weekly turkey report. That is up 73% from 2021.
But turkey prices can vary wildly. Grocers are just beginning to announce their holiday promotions, which have often included inexpensive or free turkeys to lure shoppers.
The odds of finding a specific size and type of bird for a reasonable price are worse for people who buy fresh turkeys, which account for about 30% of Thanksgiving sales, according to the consumer data firm Numerator. About 80% of all fresh whole turkeys are sold in November.
Kate Lacroix, a writer in Boulder, Colorado, who runs a pantry-stocking business and teaches people how to use the freezer to save money, likes to buy fresh turkey a few days before Thanksgiving. Her neighborhood butcher warned her that she’d better order soon.
“This year it’s going to be impossible to find enough turkeys,” he told her. She had no interest in a frozen one. Her freezer is already filled, and thawing a big bird is not something she wants to deal with. “Who has room in the freezer for a turkey?” she said.
So she and her two daughters will head to Phoenix for a family vacation and eat Thanksgiving dinner in a restaurant.
Restaurants are readjusting their holiday plans, too. For the first time in eight years, Arnis and Mallory Robbins won’t be selling smoked Thanksgiving turkeys at their restaurant Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque in West Texas. The price for raw birds is just too high.
“Everything is so crazy right now,” Robbins said.
Mica Talmor, who runs the restaurant Pomella in Oakland, California, sent an email to customers last week warning that her supplier couldn’t guarantee her regular order of turkeys. So she may not be able to make turkey the centerpiece of the 400 or so pre-ordered Thanksgiving meals she usually prepares.
The supplier eventually promised to fill her order (“I’ll believe it when I see it,” she said), but the birds will be small with less meat.
Customers shouldn’t be surprised by all the turkey drama, she said. “We’ve been hearing about bird flu for a while. It’s not a mystery,” she said. “I think a lot of people forget to make the connection about where food actually comes from.”
Most of America’s turkeys are raised in large indoor facilities, some of which can hold millions of birds. Avian influenza is transmitted largely by migratory waterfowl that can nest near poultry operations. It spreads quickly, especially through confined flocks.
When the virus is detected, the entire flock — tens of thousands of birds — must be destroyed, either by suffocating the turkeys with firefighting foam, pumping in carbon dioxide or, in rare cases, simply shutting off ventilation, which raises the temperature to fatal levels. The carcasses are usually turned into compost on the property, though some are incinerated.
Some companies, particularly those along migratory routes in the northern United States and Canada, have been hit harder than others. During a September earnings call, a Hormel executive forecast that the bird flu could cut the turkey supply to the company’s Jennie-O brand by as much as 30%.
Butterball, which sells more Thanksgiving turkeys than any other company, said it had lost less than 1% of its flocks to bird flu this year. That’s in part because most of its facilities are in the South, where migratory birds typically pass through but don’t nest. After the last outbreak of avian flu in 2015, which cost the poultry industry more than $1.5 billion, the company shored up its biosecurity protocols, said Jay Jandrain, the president and chief executive.
He expects to sell more turkeys than last year. But selection may be limited. He suggests people shop early if they want a specific size or style.
Butterball commissioned a survey in July that showed that inflation-weary shoppers are preparing for Thanksgiving with economy in mind, managing costs by limiting the number of side dishes they make, cooking more dishes from scratch and asking guests to bring side dishes.
“They are not looking to compromise on the turkey,” Jandrain said. “That is quite literally the centerpiece of the meal.”
US airlines pilot contract negotiations go sour
Delta Airlines pilots head to Terminal 4 to picket a new contract at JFK International Airport on September 1, 2022 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
US airlines are profitable again and their pilots want a bigger slice of the industry’s recovery.
The country’s biggest airlines are negotiating new pilot contracts and talks with unions have not gone well so far. This week alone, unions representing approximately 30,000 pilots combined with American airlines and United Airlines potential contracts rejected.
The tensions come as the industry rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic, which devastated travel demand and led airlines to record losses of around $35 billion in 2020. The pandemic has also derailed contract negotiations with pilots, flight attendants and other groups, setting the stage for extensive negotiations across the industry this year.
Airlines face the dual challenge of tackling pilot shortages while controlling costs. Meanwhile, the pilots’ unions are demanding higher wages and better hours, after two years of a rollercoaster ride.
Both parties are looking at the risks of persistently high inflation.
“We’ve been crushed by inflation. The money is coming, there’s no doubt about it,” said Dennis Tajer, captain of an American Airlines Boeing 737 and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents some 15,000 pilots with the carrier. “What it’s really about is work-life balance and restoring airline reliability – and not doing it on the backs of pilots.”
The new working arrangements are sure to drive up airline costs, analysts say. Employee compensation rivals fuel as carriers’ top expense. But pilots are in short supply and Airmen from smaller carriers have received huge pay rises in response, so it is in the interest of the big airlines to strike deals as they compete for Airmen.
Pilot pay varies widely based on experience and aircraft type, but senior captains of large jets on major airlines can earn upwards of $300,000.
“I feel right now it’s as good as a negotiating position” for the pilots, said Raymond James airline analyst Savanthi Syth.
Attempts to agree fail
The Allied Pilots Association said Wednesday its board of directors had rejected a tentative deal from American Airlines. The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier offered pilot raises of about 19% in the latest two-year contract proposal. American had offered 17% raises earlier this year.
Beyond pay, APA’s Tajer said the union wants better work rules, such as being able to remove and add rides more easily. Major airline unions said frequent schedule changes and long journeys were hurting members’ quality of life.
Earlier this week, United Airlines pilots overwhelmingly rejected a deal for increases of almost 15% over about 18 months. United said it was already working with its pilots’ union, the Air Line Pilots Association “on a new industry-leading agreement which is expected to include improved pay rates and other improvements”.
Delta Airlines the pilots also voted this week to authorize a possible strike if the union does not reach an agreement with the airline, a long process. Delta noted that the vote will not affect its operation.
The Atlanta-based carrier said that despite the vote, both parties have “made significant progress in our negotiations and only have a few sections of the contract left to resolve.”
Delta, South West Airlines and fedex the pilots’ unions have turned to federal mediation to resolve the impasses.
Flight attendants are also negotiating higher wages and better work hours at American, Southwest and United. Pilots and flight attendants on leave have picketed airports and company headquarters to demand contract improvements, and more protests are reportedly underway.
Airlines are now trying to make deals without scaring off investors about the company’s finances.
“We trade making sure that we take care of our team and also take care of the business,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said on a quarterly earnings call at the end of of last month. “And that’s in the best interests of our pilots and flight attendants and everyone in this business. So there are win-win deals that will be made there.”
Double-digit salary increases
Alaska Airlines pilots ratified a new contract last month, a rare achievement this year. Under the agreement, some pilots get increases of more than 20% upon signing the contract.
And pilots have taken note of massive pay increases at regional airlines, including some owned by smaller US carriers where staffing shortages are most acute.
JPMorgan airline analyst Jamie Baker wrote in an Oct. 27 note that “we have long assumed industry-wide wage increases would be kept comfortably below the double-digit level. That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.”
The longer the negotiations last, he said, the bigger the increases in the signing date could be.
If unions reject the deals in a bid to push for better terms, the industry could face an economic downturn. In September, FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam rattled investors when he predicted a “global recession” was brewing.
Meanwhile, passenger airline executives have been much more optimistic that travel demand will continue, but the rising cost of living could still embolden unions to demand a better deal.
“They ask for the stars and they hope to get the moon,” Syth said of the unions.
ASK IRA: Does Gabe Vincent deserve more credit for Heat closing efforts?
Q: Ira, I read that Mike Brown praised Gabe Vincent before the game, but that’s two nights in a row that he played as a finisher in big wins. He deserves some credit. – Samuel.
A: For those who missed it, in speaking about coaching Gabe Vincent with the Nigerian Olympic team, Kings coach Mike Brown said before Wednesday’s game at FTX Arena, “First of all, he’s a phenomenal, phenomenal, phenomenal person. I don’t know if you get any better than Gabe. But on top of that, his skillset is at a level that most people don’t give him credit for. He’s working his tail off to get where he is.” Then appreciate that Gabe played all 12 fourth-quarter minutes in Tuesday’s victory over the Warriors, the Heat outsourcing Golden State by 15 when he was on the court in the period. Then consider that Gabe also was on the court for all 12 minutes when the Heat put away Wednesday’s victory over the Kings. Complementary players also can be difference makers. Gabe showed that the past two nights.
Q: Is Tyler Herro’s ball-dominant style with minus defense a poor fit for the Heat? – Brian.
A: Not at all. The bad fit is trying to fit such a player into a starting lineup that also has the scoring stylings of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and, to a smaller extent, Kyle Lowry. The issue is not with Tyler Herro’s freelancing, it is with his freelancing with a lineup that otherwise thrives on structure on both ends. The difference on Wednesday night was that Butler was out, so the shots were there. Do you truly believe that the last shot would have been called for Tyler had Jimmy been available?
Q: If you’re going to load manage, load manage. Jimmy Butler certainly looked fine when he hit those winning shots against the Warriors. – Michael.
A: But that is just where today’s NBA stands. The NBA prefers far more advance notice of a leading man being out than 90 minutes before tipoff, as was the case Thursday night against the Kings. So you come up with an ailment, since every player has some sort of ailment. The wheel of injuries landed on hip for Jimmy Butler. So be it. If you’re attempting to find a spot to rest a 30-something, the second night of a back-to-back set against a Sacramento team lacking De’Aaron Fox certainly is a decent place to start.
the reintegration of unvaccinated caregivers envisaged by the authorities – RT in French
The Minister of Health announced that he would again seize the High Authority for Health about the reintegration of staff who refused to be vaccinated, against a backdrop of worsening crisis in the hospital system.
Asked on November 2 about the question of a possible reintegration of caregivers not vaccinated against Covid-19, the Minister of Health François Braun indicated, as reported by BFM TV, that he was going to seize the High Authority for Health ( HAS) “in the coming days” for it to issue an opinion.
“This will not make it possible to respond to the problem today”, nevertheless specified the Minister of Health, in reference to the glaring lack of personnel faced by many health establishments. This shortage of caregivers has notably led to a saturation of pediatric services in the Ile-de-France region in the face of the bronchiolitis epidemic which is affecting France, resulting in the transfer of around thirty children to regions with less tension. This crisis follows the closure during the summer of a series of emergency services, which had been denied for a time by the authorities.
The reintegration of caregivers who refused the injection of the anti-Covid vaccine was notably defended by the National Rally and rebellious France during the last presidential election, before being described as a “thorny subject” by François Braun last July. The Minister then explained that this reinstatement was “not topical” and had seized the HAS, which had then issued a first unfavorable opinion.
The Italian government announced on October 28 that Italian doctors and nurses suspended following their refusal of the Covid-19 vaccination will soon be reinstated, a decision prompted by a worrying shortage of medical personnel. As noted The Parisian, France is one of the last countries to maintain an obligation to vaccinate caregivers, abandoned in the spring by the United Kingdom and never entered into force, after hesitation by the authorities, in Belgium. In July, government spokesman and former Minister of Health Olivier Véran mentioned a total of 600 nurses and 75 doctors and pharmacists suspended.
From Yia Vang to Ann Kim, Twin Cities chefs shine on national TV
Twin Cities chefs are having a TV moment this year.
Plenty of local faces have featured on Food Network, Netflix, Hulu, and more over the past few months, with more projects in the works. These chefs are highlighting the diversity, creativity and strength of our cities and our restaurant scene.
Here’s where to find hometown chefs representing the Twin Cities on the small screen.
Yia Vang on Outdoor Channel
Chef Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen and Vinai is hosting a new travel/cooking show called “Feral,” which premieres Nov. 28 on the Outdoor Channel.
On the show, Vang travels to new locations to find and cook species like carp, feral hogs and iguanas that are invasive or less commonly eaten. When introduced to areas where they are not native and have no natural predators, these animals can disrupt an ecosystem. Vang hopes that, through “Feral,” he can show ways of caring for the land.
“If you look at the core of who the Hmong people are, we have always been hunters, gathers, foragers, living off the land that’s provided for us,” Vang said. “If you understand Hmong food, what you really see is the idea of balance. All the food is balanced together, and balance is all about conservation.”
In American culture, Vang said a certain shock value is placed on eating foods that are deemed ‘weird.’ But this attitude obscures the deeply personal and cultural reasons people eat what they do, he said, and connecting with people through food can help restore this missing sense of balance.
“It’s knowing people; it’s understanding people,” he said. “We don’t eat chicken hearts and gizzards and all that stuff because it’s cool and we’re trying to make some radical statement. We do it because mom wouldn’t let a whole [animal] go to waste. You get to know people more when you get to know their food.”
This is one of several recent TV appearances for Vang: In August, he premiered a Food Network web series called “Stoked,” where he explores Hmong recipes cooked over open fire. And in June, he competed on the first season of “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” the Netflix reboot of the hit Food Network show. Another notable Minnesotan food guy, Andrew Zimmern, served as a judge, and one of Vang’s sous chefs was Marshall Paulsen, who helped orchestrate Union Hmong Kitchen’s showstopping Minnesota State Fair booth this year.
Find the food: Union Hmong Kitchen is currently at Graze Provisions + Libations; 520 4th St. N., Ste 4, Minneapolis; 612-431-5285; unionkitchenmn.com
Ann Kim on Netflix
The most recent season of Netflix’s “Chef’s Table” focused on pizza — and Minneapolis pizza legend Ann Kim was one of six global chefs featured.
Anyone who’s dined at Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, Young Joni, or Sooki & Mimi knows Kim’s food is not only world-class but also world-influenced. On the episode, the James Beard award-winning chef highlighted her Korean heritage and bold approach to food.
“Growing up in America, there’s very little representation of what an Asian American woman can be,” Kim says in the opening montage of the episode. “When I decided to make pizza, I refused to stay in my lane. I just said, ‘F*** it.’ I’m going to do things my way.”
This isn’t Kim’s first appearance on TV as a pizza maestro, either. Food Network star Guy Fieri stopped by Pizzeria Lola on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2012, and said, in classic Fieri style, that the Lady Zaza pizza was “just dynamite.”
Find the food: Pizzeria Lola, 5557 Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-424-8338; Young Joni, 165 13th Ave. N.E., Minneapolis; 612-345-5719 and Sooki & Mimi, 1432 W. 31st St., Minneapolis, 612-540-2554; vestaliahospitality.com/meet-our-restaurants.html
Alan Bergo on Hulu
Chef Alan Bergo is a foraging expert (his Instagram handle is @foragerchef, after all), so he seems like a natural choice to compete on a show that blends cooking and survivalism.
The show, “Chefs vs. Wild,” premiered on Hulu in September and sees chefs dropped for several days in a remote area, where they have to forage all the ingredients to cook a restaurant-quality, multi-course meal for a panel of judges.
It was a difficult task, Bergo said. He could not scout the location beforehand or prepare the same way he does for other on-camera foraging trips, so he consulted field guides and Indigenous traditions and hoped for the best. And then, tired and thirsty from days in the Canadian wilderness, he had to start cooking.
But it’s all in service of getting viewers excited about where they live and helping them understand the actual culinary and botanical facts behind personality-driven outdoorsy shows.
“We need people on these shows that are representative, active members in the wild food community that know what they’re talking about,” Bergo said. “Being on a survival show, or being a survivalist, does not necessarily overlap with being in the wild food community.”
Bergo was a longtime sous chef at Heartland in St. Paul — which sourced almost all ingredients from within 300 miles and closed in 2016 — and more recently ran kitchens at now-closed locavore establishments Lucia’s, in Minneapolis, and Salt Cellar, in St. Paul.
Bergo’s own show premiered this year, too, streaming on Apple TV. It’s called “Field, Forest, Feast,” and Bergo said he hopes to spotlight harvesting seasonal foods in a more conversational way.
“We have world-class ingredients, and we have world-class talent here, and we deserve respect for it,” Bergo said. “I like to show off the Midwest.”
Find the food: Bergo’s book, The Forager Chef’s Book of Flora, was published in 2021, and he maintains foraging guides and recipes online at foragerchef.com/
Justin Sutherland on TruTV + Food Network
St. Paul chef Justin Sutherland is still recovering from a summer boat accident but had a very busy few months of TV earlier in the year.
In February, Sutherland competed on the third season of “Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions,” a bracket-style face-off between 32 of TV’s most successful competitive chefs. Plus, the second season of Sutherland’s show “Fast Foodies” premiered on TruTV in January. On that show, Sutherland and other chefs compete to replicate celebrities’ favorite fast food dishes.
Besides successful appearances on Food Network’s “Iron Chef: America” and Bravo’s “Top Chef,” Sutherland also hosts the web series “Taste the Culture,” which focuses on chefs of color.
Find the food: Handsome Hog; 173 N. Western Ave.; 651-219-4013; handsomehog.com
Zoë François + local friends on Magnolia Network
Pastry chef Zoë François is bringing her gorgeous creations back for a second season of “Zoë Bakes,” which began airing in May on Magnolia Network.
She’s also brought other familiar chefs onto the show: Diane Moua, pastry chef extraordinaire at Bellecour Bakery, talks crepes; Centro executive chef Jose Alarcon and pastry chef Ngia Xiong of Vivir talk empanadas; and Vincent Francoual, who’s planning a new French restaurant and bringing back the Vincent Burger at Sunday pop-ups at EaTo in downtown Minneapolis, stops by, too.
Find the food: François shares recipes at zoebakes.com/ and in her cookbook, Zoë Bakes Cakes
More local food TV news
Cat White: This sous chef at The Lexington was a competitor on Food Network’s “Chopped” in May, in part one of a special competition called “Desperately Seeking Sous-Chef.”
Wendy Puckett: The owner of Wendy’s House of Soul in North Minneapolis was featured in March on the show “Food Paradise,” on The Cooking Channel.
Molly Yeh: The author and budding TV star recently opened her first restaurant, a cafe called Bernie’s, in her adopted town of East Grand Forks along the North Dakota border. Her show “Girl Meets Farm” is on the Food Network. Also earlier this year, she took over as host of “Spring Baking Championship” on Food Network.
15 Problem Solving Products From Amazon Renters Swear By
We’ve independently selected these offers and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
With renting a space comes the well-known truth that your space will have fairly neutral and simple features. If that’s not your vibe, we certainly don’t blame you.
Just because you have certain limitations from a landlord or don’t want to damage surfaces or walls doesn’t mean you can’t personalize your space and make it truly feel like home. With these home-friendly finds from Amazon at unbeatable prices, you can upgrade and transform any space. Whether it’s a countertop dishwasher for over $100 off or a pretty peel and stick wallpaper, the possibilities with these products are endless.
Keep scrolling for some of the best rental essentials on Amazon for as little as $7.
World must increase climate aid to developing countries: NPR
AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images
Developing countries are going to need a lot more money to deal with the climate change risks they face, according to a new United Nations report released on Thursday.
So far, the impacts of global warming have hit the world’s poorest countries particularly hard, even though they are responsible for a relatively small share of the greenhouse gases that cause rising temperatures. Floods in Pakistan this summer that killed at least 1,500 people and a years-long drought in East Africa are evidence of “increasing and ever-increasing climate risks”, according to the UN report.
To help developing countries prepare for more extreme storms, heat waves and floods, industrialized countries gave them about $29 billion in 2020. But that’s a fraction of what the developing world needs. needs to reduce damage from extreme weather events, the report says. By the end of the decade, developing countries will likely need around 10 times as much money each year to adjust to a warmer planet. By mid-century, these annual costs could climb to more than $500 billion.
“The message of this report is clear: strong political will is needed to scale up adaptation investments and outcomes,” wrote Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, in a foreword to the report. .
“If we are not going to spend the coming decades in emergency response mode, dealing with disaster after disaster, we need to get ahead of the game,” she added.
The UN released the report days before the start of its annual climate conference in Egypt. In a separate report released last week, the UN said the world was not reducing greenhouse gas emissions enough to avert potentially catastrophic sea level rise and other global dangers.
The UN climate negotiations due to begin this weekend in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh are the 27th Conference of the Parties, or COP27. They are expected to focus on efforts to increase the amount of money available to deal with climate change, especially in developing countries.
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images
Most climate finance goes to reducing emissions
Industrialized countries have still not met their long-standing commitment to provide $100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing countries adapt to climate change and reduce emissions to limit warming, or what is called climate mitigation. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, of the $83.3 billion developing countries received in 2020, most of the money went to mitigation projects, not adaptation .
“The discourse needs to be raised significantly, the level of ambition, so that you can actually continue to do even more of what you are doing on mitigation, but at the same time you are addressing adaptation needs,” Mafalda says. Duarte, CEO of Climate Investment Funds, which works with development banks such as the World Bank to provide financing to developing countries on concessional terms.
To prepare for more extreme weather, the world needs to invest more money in projects to reduce the risks, vulnerability and exposure people face, according to the UN. This could include building water reservoirs in drought-prone areas, ensuring infrastructure is built to withstand the impacts of a warmer climate, and providing communities with early warning systems to help people to evacuate in an emergency.
At the end of last year’s UN climate conference, developed countries were urged to at least double their funding for adaptation from 2019 levels by 2025. However, the UN argues that even this amount of money would be insufficient to meet the needs that exist in developing countries. prepare for climate risk.
The UN has also warned that problems unrelated to climate change, including global inflation and the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, could limit the amount of money that the richest countries are willing to provide. developing countries for adaptation.
Duarte says failing to spend the money needed to limit and prepare for climate change exposes the entire world to potential risks. Those risks could include armed conflict, refugee crises and disruptions in financial markets, analysts say.
“We have to change our mindset and our way of thinking because, in fact, when it comes to climate, you know, cross-border investment in other places is national investment,” Duarte said.
NPR News
