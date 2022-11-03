Usc Safety Bryson Shaw Got Tough Against Arizona

LOS ANGELES — After Bryson Shaw jumped the road, after completing the interception, after returning the ball into Arizona territory, transfer safety moved away from USC.

There, a crowd of teammates waited to gather around him and hit his helmet in celebration.

“He deserved this game he just played,” defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu said of the response from Shaw’s teammates. “He worked hard, got extra work. I still see it, working with (strength coach Bennie Wylie) and everything. He deserved it, he deserved it. »

Shaw transferred to USC in late spring after his second season at Ohio State. He was third on the Buckeyes in tackles with 59 while adding three deflections, an interception and a fumble recovery while starting 12 games in 2021.

At USC, it was a chance for him to reunite with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who recruited Shaw from Ohio State but left for Oklahoma before the two could really work together.

“Straight out of high school, I felt like him and connected really well,” Shaw said. “A very intense guy, and I think I’m pretty intense myself. Instant bond from the start.

But his late addition to USC’s roster and safety, a position of rare depth to the Trojans’ defense, meant Shaw had to bide his time before getting a chance to play for USC.

Combined with injuries in training camp, Shaw had to wait deep into the season for a real opportunity. But he kept working in practice and in the weight room, earning the respect of his teammates.

“I’m always positive, I never look too negative. Never too low on myself, never too high on myself, kind of a straight line,” Shaw said. “Just keep working, keep coming to work every day, keep fighting and swinging and let it all unfold. I’m really lucky to be here.

But a series of injuries forced USC to get creative with their plan in the 45-38 win over the Wildcats. Grinch installed penny linebacker packages with Shaw as the extra defensive back.

After four tackles in USC’s first seven games, Shaw recorded seven tackles (one for a loss) last weekend. Along with the interception, he had a pass breakup and earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

“Just a guy doing his job,” Grinch said. “Proud of him, and that’s a good thing for us. We need more players to step up.

TUIPULOTU ADDS A NEW ROLE

Tuipulotu agreed to play any role asked of him on the USC defensive line, switching from his natural end position to tackle when the Trojans’ depth issues demanded it.

Saturday against Arizona, he added a new job to his CV: Linebacker.

With USC’s linebacking corps depleted by injuries, Tuipulotu fell back a level for a few plays against the Wildcats. Largely, he just left the position, but it was a change for the junior, who had never played linebacker before.

“It’s cool to play different stuff and blitz,” Tuipulotu said. “It was pretty easy just because I already know the gaps I’m supposed to be in. Being a defense person, you have to know everyone’s job. I have to know everyone’s job on the line. D, so I know what shortcomings they have, so I react based on that.