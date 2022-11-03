Viral image of a person’s hand without fingernails shocks the internet

CONCORD, NH — U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan on Wednesday accused her Republican opponent of shifting his stance to hide his extremism, while Don Bolduc accused the incumbent Democrat of being intent on dodging questions.

In their third and final debate before next Tuesday’s election, Hassan repeatedly framed Bolduc as an extremist, rushing over his past statements on abortion, voter fraud and other issues.

Bolduc, a retired army general, has spent months promoting Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, but after winning the Republican primary in September he said he was not stolen, then more recently said he was unsure. And during a debate last week, he raised unsubstantiated claims about buses full of voters voting illegally in New Hampshire, which Trump himself mentioned when endorsing Bolduc on Monday.

Asked to explain Wednesday why his position keeps changing, Bolduc insisted that was not the case.

“I said September 14, it was not stolen. That’s it. I don’t talk about it anymore,” he said. “We have to move forward. Elections are about the future, and if we leave the future in the hands of Senator Hassan, we are going to be in big trouble.

When asked what she thought of his response, Hassan called him “the most extreme candidate for the U.S. Senate that New Hampshire has seen in modern history.”

“He keeps trying to hide this from the Granite Staters,” said Hassan, a former governor seeking a second term in Washington. “He spent over a year in New Hampshire fueling the big lie…and former President Trump just confirmed he’s a Holocaust denier this week.”

This prompted a sarcastic response from Bolduc, who thanked the WMUR-TV moderator for “giving her a softball because she can’t hit a fastball.” He did not object, however, earlier when he was also asked to comment on one of Hassan’s responses.

Throughout the debate, Bolduc accused Hassan of not answering questions and instead giving “Washington, DC, career politician, non-answers.”

“That’s what she’s going to do here, all night long,” he said after Hassan was asked if overspending by the federal government had led to inflation. She acknowledged the hardships inflation has inflicted and described her work on the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law last year and the $280 billion package to create more jobs from high technology by stimulating the semiconductor industry and scientific research.

In turn to talk about government spending and inflation, Bolduc said he would have voted against COVID-19 relief bills in Washington and the best way to reduce inflation would be to reverse policies. “disastrous” energy from the Biden administration that Hassan supports.

“Everything she does causes more infrastructure, more government, more money, more pain and hardship for Americans,” he said.

On abortion, Bolduc is again confronted with his past statements. While he now says he opposes a national abortion ban, in the past he has said he would never oppose anti-abortion legislation (“I won’t vote against pro -life”).

“I will not vote for any federal abortion legislation,” he said. “I believe in state rights and state law. And that’s the end of the discussion.

But Hassan argued that he could not be trusted given his conflicting statements.

“He’s a yes for a national abortion ban and he’s trying to hide it,” she said.

When asked to name a world leader they admire, Bolduc did not respond, declining to name one, while Hassan cited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But they found a brief moment of common ground when asked about their favorite menu item at a popular Manchester restaurant. Bolduc said he likes ordering pancakes. “Sounds good to me,” Hassan said.