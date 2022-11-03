News
What Elon Musk really gets out of owning Twitter
Twitter is a lousy business. Has always been.
The company never made sustained profits. Its audience is much smaller than Facebook or Instagram (both owned by Meta), YouTube (part of Google) or TikTok (owned by Chinese ByteDance). It’s not even as big as Snapchat in terms of daily users.
Elon Musk knows it. He’s a shrewd businessman who can read a revenue report.
So any discussion of Musk’s plans to revamp Twitter and make it a better company misses the mark. It doesn’t matter if the math adds up for its new plan to charge $8 a month for verification or Twitter Blue or whatever it ends up being called.
Whether he cuts 25%, 50% or 75% of the staff and how much money he saves by doing so is not that important. Creating a super-app that mimics China’s WeChat by combining commerce and content – which, by the way, would pose some interesting challenges on a service that allows anonymity and fake names – isn’t really the point either. .
Yes, running the business efficiently and improving cash flow will be important to the continued existence of the platform, especially now that Twitter has $13 billion in debt to pay off. But as Mark Zuckerberg said in 2012 about Facebook, making money is a means to an end, not an end in itself. Musk’s net worth exceeds $200 billion. He will be fine.
The real power of Twitter is its influence.
Musk often brags that You’re here does not spend on traditional advertising. One of the main reasons for this is Twitter, which he uses to communicate directly with his more than 100 million followers.
He used it to showcase and promote countless new Tesla products and features (many of which went undelivered after years of talk). He sold flamethrowers, tequila and perfume. He engaged with and criticized the press and regulators. It has even influenced cryptocurrency prices.
Musk also got in hot water with the SEC for tweeting in 2018 that he had “secured funding” to take the auto company private at $420 a share. The regulator accused Musk of fraud, and the two sides eventually settled, with the Tesla CEO having to have some of his future tweets reviewed by a “Twitter sitter” first.
As the owner of Twitter, Musk now controls a platform that contains heaps of data about the connections between its users, their interactions, their interests, and more. Just imagine the information available on Tesla’s automotive competitors – how much they spend on advertising, what keywords and demographics they target, how they interact with customers and fans, how they receive and resolve customer service complaints and more. Again.
More importantly, by owning Twitter, Musk expands his reach far beyond his own fan base. He will be able to define principles that influence the entire flow of information through the platform.
Musk alluded to this in his statements on Twitter as a bastion of free speech.
In April, when he first revealed his investment in the company, Musk wrote to then-president Bret Taylor, “I invested in Twitter because I believe in its potential to be the platform -shape of free speech around the world, and I believe that free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”
More recently, when he promised advertisers that Twitter would not become a “free hellish landscape,” Musk explained, “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it’s important to the future of civilization. ‘to have a common digital public square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence.’
Of course, Musk then attempted to terminate his purchase agreement before finally relenting and avoiding a high-profile court battle.
As for freedom of expression, it’s complicated. Every media platform and company constantly has to make choices about what to allow and what to discourage – depictions of illegal activity, hate speech, harassment, porn, lies, tasteless jokes, etc. No platform succeeds every time. Users and advertisers complain, platforms adapt and the cycle continues.
But so far, Musk seems to equate “freedom of speech” on Twitter with “softer moderation.”
He echoed complaints from the right that Twitter is suppressing their ideas and posts, repeatedly saying that Twitter should be politically neutral and “upsets the left and the right equally.He said he would reverse former President Donald Trump’s permanent ban, which Twitter issued after Jan. 6, citing risk of further incitement to violence, though Musk recently said no one would. reinstated for at least a few more weeks.
During his first weekend in charge of the service, Musk responded to Hillary Clinton by tweeting an unsubstantiated anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. He then deleted it.
Also over the weekend, Twitter reportedly restored the suspended account of Republican Arizona Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem, who as a state lawmaker allegedly took action to overturn the vote of state for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and who traveled to Washington D.C. for the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally. Finchem says he was not part of the mob that stormed the capital.
In the long run, looser moderation on Twitter blurs the lines between right and wrong. It just becomes another place where people can air differing views on objective reality and whip up crowds of agitators to promote or denigrate facts or stories they don’t like. Everything becomes an equally weighted message, with the user free to decide what is true. Marketing, journalism and propaganda would become indistinguishable.
In this world, the strongest messages with the most weight behind them are those that are heard. For a man who runs several large companies and has strong opinions on regulation, legislation, unionization and other issues, it’s a pretty attractive prospect even if Twitter, the company, never earns him a penny.
LOOK: Musk biographer Walter Isaacson on impending layoffs on Twitter
cnbc
Dolphins-Bears predictions: Will revamped Miami win third straight?
Dolphins (5-3) at Bears (3-5), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 5 points.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 5-3): Dolphins 31, Bears 20
The Dolphins added a couple of pieces at the trade deadline with edge rusher Bradley Chubb the big one. The Bears lost the heart of their defense as linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn were traded. The message to Dolphins players is we’re winning now and the message to Bears players is management has given up on the season.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 4-4): Dolphins 21, Bears 18
The Dolphins will find a way to earn a scrappy road victory. Chicago has a solid rushing game and a good secondary. But as long as the Dolphins can stay out of their own way (few penalties, win the turnover battle) they should be OK. It might not be pretty, and probably won’t be high scoring, but it should be a Dolphins victory.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 6-2): Dolphins 34, Bears 24
I expect the high-powered Miami offense to take advantage of a Chicago defense that recently traded away top players Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, and was already toward the bottom of the league before those deals. The Dolphins will have to make sure they contain quarterback Justin Fields with his dual-threat abilities, Broward County product Khalil Herbert and Chicago’s No. 1-ranked rushing attack. Fields will have some moments, but the Dolphins will get the stops necessary.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 6-2): Dolphins 24, Bears 20
With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa healthy — and the defense getting a boost from Bradley Chubb — the Dolphins should be able to get past the Bears. Keep in mind, last week’s win against the Lions looked quite doubtful at times. Chicago picked up wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade, but there hasn’t been time to learn the offense and develop chemistry with QB Justin Fields. Luckily for the Dolphins, it’s not forecast to be super cold at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 4-4): Dolphins 23, Bears 20
While the Dolphins have bolstered their roster, the Bears have suffered key losses. Chicago traded defensive stalwarts Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn the past two weeks, and those two had logged 3.5 sacks, more than a quarter of the team’s already-putrid total of 13. And Tua Tagovailoa, leading the NFL in passer rating, has gashed teams when he has had a clean pocket.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 5-3): Dolphins 24, Bears 23
The Bears’ offense has shocked back to life the past two weeks, scoring 62 points and earning a split on the road. The positive for the Dolphins is that Chicago has done most of its damage in the run game (240 yards per game the past three), while the Dolphins have allowed a stellar 85 yards on the ground over their past trio of outings. A concern is that running quarterbacks have been problematic for Miami, with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen combining for 166 yards on 17 carries. In those past three games, quarterback Justin Fields has piled up 231 rushing yards on only 33 attempts (7.0 yards a run).
the RN will not table a new motion of censure but will vote that of the LFI – RT in French
While 49.3 is engaged on the entire 2023 draft budget at first reading in the National Assembly, the National Rally has announced that it will not table a new motion of censure. He will nevertheless vote for that of the LFI.
The National Rally (RN) announced on November 3 that it will not table a new motion of censure despite the activation of 49.3 on the entire draft Budget 2023 at first reading in the National Assembly. On the other hand, the RN will vote for the motion tabled by La France insoumise (LFI) against the government.
“The text tabled by the La France insoumise group underlines that the common vote of a motion of censure is obviously not a political alliance but a constitutional tool to censure the government and block its budget”, explains the group of deputies of the RN in a press release published by AFP which also considers that “voting censorship is the mark of all those who place themselves in opposition to the policy of Emmanuel Macron”.
LFI specified in its motion that their “project and [leur] vision of society [les] place them in frontal opposition with the extreme right, whose communication shots show above all their isolation and opportunism”. This motion will be debated and put to the vote on November 4 in the afternoon.
A new motion doomed to failure?
The LFI motion of censure has very little chance of being voted on because it would also require the votes of the Les Républicains party, reluctant for the moment to vote for any censure motions whatsoever, of LFI or the RN. On the other hand, the allies of Nupes (PCF, PS, EELV) are not in tune with the filing of a motion of censure on each 49.3.
During the last ten days, the RN deputies have already voted in favor of a motion of censure of the Nupes then of a motion LFI. This did not fail to cause unease in the ranks of the left, as well as aroused criticism from the presidential camp.
RT All Fr Trans
Wisconsin governor’s race shatters spending record
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history.
Spending as of last week by Gov. Tony Evers, Republican challenger Tim Michels and special interest groups on both sides neared $115 million, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said Thursday. The group tracks campaign spending.
That tops the previous record of $93 million, set in 2018, and doesn’t include the final days of the race ahead of Tuesday’s election.
The seven candidates for governor spent more than $69.4 million between Jan. 1 and Oct. 24, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported. Evers spent about $37 million compared with about $24.5 million by Michels.
The actual amount spent is even higher because the total does not include spending by dark money groups that attack one candidate or the other and do not have to report their activities.
Express advocacy groups that tell voters who to support have spent just over $45 million as of Thursday, the Democracy Campaign said.
Right Direction Wisconsin PAC, a political action committee run by the Republican Governors Association, has spent the most of those groups, nearly $9.3 million on spots attacking Evers.
The top spending by a group backing Evers was $5.1 million by A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund.
Polls show the race to be even.
Get $109 of hair products for $39: Olaplex, Ouai, Oribe and more
We’ve independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
Unfortunately, no one is lucky enough to have a good hair day every day. That’s why it’s a good idea to have reliable hair products on hand. If you want to try new products without spending a ton of money, buying a value set is the way to go.
The Sephora Favorites Ultimate Holiday Hair Hydration Set is $109, but you can get it for $39. Or if you’re a Beauty Insider, you can save even more when you use promo code SAVINGS through November 7. Beauty Insiders save 10%, VIB shoppers save 15% and Rouge customers get a 20% discount.
This set contains the most popular hair products from top brands including amika, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, OUAI, Briogeo, Bumble and Bumble, Kérastase, Gisou and Oribe. Treat yourself or your friends to this economical hair care set.
Chelsea’s hopes of keeping Barcelona target Jorginho are given a huge boost as the agent says they ‘only deal with the Blues’ and ‘want to extend Chelsea’s contract’
Chelsea have been given a huge boost in their hopes of re-signing key midfielder Jorginho with his agent “only dealing with the Blues”.
The Italian Euro 2020 winner is one of Chelsea’s most important players but has entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Graham Potter risks losing Jorginho for free in the summer of 2023 if he doesn’t re-sign, with top clubs swirling around.
Barcelona have been linked with the Brazilian-born star as the cash-strapped club have confirmed they are considering more free transfers.
But despite reports in Spain suggesting Jorginho is named as an ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets, his agent has sent a promising message to Chelsea fans.
“I have never met Barcelona director Mateu Alemany,” said Joao Santos.
“We want to extend the contract with Chelsea, that’s our priority. We are only dealing with the Blues and no other clubs.
Jorginho finished third in the 2021 Ballon d’Or voting behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski after a campaign in which he helped the Blues win a second Champions League crown, the UEFA Super Cup and won the title of European champion with Italy.
OH NO
Chilwell World Cup in doubt as Potter says England star’s injury doesn’t look good
stock
‘Players are dropping like flies’ – Prem told to cancel games ahead of World Cup
ascend
‘It must be awful for Grealish’ – Almiron named Newcastle Player of the Month
Why?
‘Jobsworth’ – Referee slammed for Chilwell request as England star seen on crutches
not proven?
Zakaria makes bittersweet Chelsea debut as Blues accused of ‘doing a Spurs’
shock
McCoist reacts to label as worst Rangers team ever as another pundit steps in
The 30-year-old hasn’t diminished in terms of prominence this season either, playing 17 of Chelsea’s 18 games under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season.
Asked about his future by The 5th Stand earlier this year, he said: “I’m very happy right now, we’re all very focused on what we need to do.
“I am enjoying life here. I like working with everyone and I think everyone says the same thing. It’s nice to be at Chelsea.
Gunmen shoot former Pakistani PM Imran Khan – POLITICO
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg during a rally on Thursday in what the country’s president called an assassination attempt.
An official from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said the former leader was taken to a hospital in Lahore, where he is in stable condition and his injuries are not serious.
Khan, 70, was in Wazirabad leading a long protest march towards the capital, Islamabad, some 200 kilometers away, to demand a snap election when two gunmen opened fire. According to reports, one person was killed and seven injured during the rally. One of the suspected shooters was arrested by the police.
Pakistan’s current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi have both condemned the incident, with the latter, who belongs to Khan’s party, calling it a “heinous assassination attempt”.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting, but Shireen Mazari, a former minister in Khan’s cabinet and a senior member of the PTI, accused the current Home Secretary and the “Establishment”, a euphemism for the powerful Pakistani military, for the attack.
