White House forced to DELETE tweet claiming Biden gave seniors record boost in Social Security

The White House was forced into an embarrassing Twitter raid on Wednesday, deleting a tweet claiming President Joe Biden was responsible for seniors getting the biggest increase in Social Security checks in a decade.

As fact-checkers were quick to point out, the increase is based on the rate of inflation and required by law.

At first, Twitter added a note to the original Monday afternoon tweet.

By Tuesday noon, the message had been deleted.

The trouble started with a tweet from the official White House account.

On Monday, the White House bragged about increasing Social Security payments. A day later, the tweet was deleted after Twitter added a fact check

The White House has claimed President Joe Biden was responsible for a record spike in Social Security checks. In fact, it was an automatic adjustment triggered by record inflation

“Seniors are enjoying the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years thanks to the leadership of President Biden,” he said.

Part of that is true. Next year, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7% next year, which is the largest cost-of-living adjustment since 1981.

Policy pundits on Twitter were quick to suggest the Biden administration was claiming credit for something that happened automatically — and reflected historic levels of inflation.

Twitter then added its fact-checking note.

“Older people will receive a large increase in Social Security benefits due to the annual cost of living adjustment, which is based on the rate of inflation,” he said.

“President Nixon in 1972 signed into law the Consumer Price Index Automatic Benefit Adjustment Act.”

It included a link to relevant legislation.

Biden’s opponents gloated over the confusion.

“Next year’s Social Security increase will be one of the biggest in decades because of Biden’s disastrous policies, which have driven up prices, fueled record inflation and squeezed savings- critical retreat,” said Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York.

A White House official said the tweet was deleted because “the point was incomplete.”

The official said a fuller picture was presented by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre when she previewed the upcoming hike, suggesting it would be around $140 per month. month on average.

“For the first time in more than a decade, seniors’ health insurance premiums will go down even as their Social Security checks go up,” she said.

“This means older people will have a chance to outpace inflation, due to the rare combination of rising benefits and falling premiums.

“We’ll put more money in their pockets and give them a bit more leeway.”

Biden’s career has been filled with gaffes, and his time in the White House was no different.

In a Tuesday speech, he managed to mistakenly label Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz a senator; claim once again that her son Beau died in Iraq, rather than years after serving there; and called the war in Ukraine the war in Iraq, before quickly correcting himself.

Biden does not operate the White House Twitter account.

Still, longtime White House correspondents have noted an unusually high level of typos and incorrect information in official correspondence, such as press releases.