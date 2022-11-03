Why Khloe Kardashian didn’t want Tristan to pay for True’s birthday

It’s fitting that it took two overtimes and then a penalty shootout to settle Wednesday night’s Class A state girls soccer semifinal matchup between No. 2 seed Breck and No. 3 seed St. Paul Academy and Summit School.

The two teams have been that evenly matched all season.

Sophomore Sawyer Bollinger-Danielson, freshman Lucia Gonzalez and junior Aurelia Meza each had penalty-kick goals for their team as St. Paul Academy beat Breck 3-2 (3-1 in penalty kicks) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It was Bollinger-Danielson whose long-range shot found the corner of the net to make the score 2-2 with 24:45 left to play in regulation.

The Spartans (11-5-3) advance to meet No. 4 seed St. Anthony Village (13-3-1) in the championship match at 5 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Huskies knocked off top seed Providence Academy 4-3 in the early semifinal Wednesday night.

“It’s crazy,” Bollinger-Danielson said. “I’m so excited.”

Wednesday’s game was the rubber match between the two teams, who split two regular-season matchups with each winning on the other’s home field.

“They’re a good team,” first-year St. Paul Academy coach Aileen Guiney said. “We just got a handful of chances and we executed.

“If I had to say what the difference was, it was that we got some outstanding individual performances at key moments.”

Breck (11-7-1) will take on Providence Academy (17-4) for third place at 1 p.m. today at the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center.

“SPA has definitely improved as the season has gone along,” Mustangs coach Jackie Loeffler said. “We knew they were going to be a force to be reckoned with tonight.”

The Spartans also got steady play from senior goalkeeper Lindsay Browne, who gave up the game’s first goal when the ball bounced off her legs and Breck junior Lauren Strothman drove the rebound home with 17:13 to play in the first half.

But from there, she allowed just one more goal in regulation — on a penalty kick by sophomore JoJo Weissman in the second half — and stopped three of the four penalty kicks she faced in the shootout.

“I just had to let (that first goal) go and believe that the team was going to rally,” Browne said. “We’ve come back from bigger gaps before so I was confident we’d be able to get some offense. I just made sure I kept a clean mind and kept going.”

Now she and her teammates will play for a state championship.

“This is a dream come true for our program,” Guiney said. “Especially as a first-year head coach. You come in wanting to get as many wins as possible and establish the program. SPA is a soccer school. Our boys are here too (also facing St. Anthony Village for the state title at 7:15 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium).

“So this is just great for our program.”

St. Anthony Village 4, Providence Academy 3

Meghan Przybilla has had plenty of experience with penalty kicks over the years. Wednesday night, it paid off in a big way.

The St. Anthony Village junior midfielder scored a pair of goals off penalty kicks as the fourth-seeded Huskies knocked off top-seeded Providence Academy. Three of St. Anthony Village’s four goals came on penalty kicks.

“I’ve been shooting them for my team since I was in U-10,” Przybilla said. “So it’s kind of routine for me.

“I just breathe, go up and kick the ball.”

The Lions suffered a big blow when standout freshman forward Maddyn Greenway left the game in the second half with an injury. They got a goal from freshman forward Elizabeth Hughes with 1:46 to play to cut the gap to one, but could get no closer than that.

Greenway had two of her team’s three goals, her 57th and 58th of the season. Head coach Paul Cronin said afterward that her injury was initially diagnosed on the field as a strained right calf.