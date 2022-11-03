CANBERRA, Australia – Australian police on Thursday offered a one million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward for information about the whereabouts of an Indian national suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago. years before returning to his native country.
Why Khloe Kardashian didn’t want Tristan to pay for True’s birthday
This idea was not exactly the meow of the cat in Khloe Kardashianthe eyes.
Tristan Thompson was not his daughter Trueis celebrating his 4th birthday due to a scheduled basketball game, but he wanted to cover the entire bill for the cat-themed celebration, as seen on the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians. However, Khloe made it clear that she was not in love with the gesture.
Khloe learned of Tristan’s plans on True’s birthday when Kris Jenner called Khloe to update her. As Kris told her at the time, “Tristan called me and he said he went ahead privately and took care of the whole party.”
Khloé replied, “That’s fine, but I won’t let that happen.”
While the Good American co-founder was firm on stopping Tristan, Kris was on board with the NBA player. She told Khloé, “He was so excited to do it. You should let him. He wanted to do this for her for her birthday.”
“You crush someone’s brain”
Oscar De La Hoya thinks doping should be taken more seriously in boxing than in any other sport.
This comes in the wake of Conor Benn failing two drug tests in preparation for his scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr in October.
The pair were supposed to face off at London’s O2 Arena on October 8, but Benn tested positive for the banned substance, Clomiphene, in two separate VADA (voluntary anti-doping association) tests.
Clomiphene is typically used as a fertility drug for women, but it can also be used to increase testosterone levels in men.
Benn has since voluntarily surrendered his boxing license to the British Boxing Board of Control, the organization that banned his fight with Eubank Jr from continuing.
That being said, Benn protested his innocence, saying he was a “clean athlete” and that the failed tests must have come from food or drink contamination.
There have been plenty of opinions from inside the boxing world about the situation and now former six-weight world champion and current promoter Oscar De La Hoya has weighed in.
“Anyone who cheats in any sport is banned in my book, that’s just the end result,” De La Hoya told Boxing Social.
Disappointing
Jake Paul describes fight PPV buys with Anderson Silva as ‘shattering’
“It’s not baseball, where you hit a ball, it’s not football, where you score a touchdown, it’s not tennis, you hit somebody’s head.
“You’re crushing someone’s brain, so if you fail a test, it’s illegal.
“So I’m sorry, I love fighters, I’m for fighters, but then if you fail a test you shouldn’t fight.”
Video service suspends access in France following censorship request — RT World News
The government wanted Rumble to remove Russian news sources, which it refused to do, the platform said.
Rumble, a Toronto-based video hosting service similar to YouTube that prides itself on being pro-free speech, has announced that users in France will no longer be able to access the site. The suspension came after a request from Paris to remove some Russian news sources, the company added.
The video hosting service said it had pledged not to move the “goal posts” on its policy of platforming users with “unpopular opinions”. He challenged the legality of the French order, but for now access in France will be disabled, the statement said on Tuesday.
Rumble added that the decision will not have a material impact on the company, since less than 1% of its user base watches videos from France. He expressed hope that Paris will reconsider its request and allow Rumble to operate in the country again.
CEO Chris Pavlovski shared the news on Twitter – in response to a tweet from Elon Musk in which he said he had resisted pressure from some governments to ban Russian news sources on his broadband service by Starlink satellite. In the March post, Musk declared himself a “free speech absolutist” and I promised not to give in “except at gunpoint.” The billionaire bought Twitter last month and has pledged to review its controversial content moderation policies.
The French government demanded that Rumble (@rumblevideo) block Russian news sources. As @Elon Musk, I will not move our goal posts for any foreign government. Rumble will turn off France completely (France is not important to us) and we will challenge the legality of this request.
— Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) November 1, 2022
Journalist Glenn Greenwald contrasted Rumble’s reaction to France’s demands for close cooperation between other US tech companies and the US government. “Fortunately, Rumble told France to fuck off”, he said.
A report in The Intercept, a news outlet Greenwald co-founded and later resigned from, revealed last week that US federal agencies and major US Big Tech companies have worked hand-in-hand to suppress what Washington considers to be “disinformation,” including the factually true story of the Hunter Biden laptop.
Greenwald left The Intercept in October 2020 due to his refusal to print his analysis of the Big Tech and media censorship of the laptop story in its entirety. He has since partnered with Rumble and is in the process of launching a talk show on the platform, which he said “has no desire to be anything other than a content-neutral free speech platform.”
France, like other EU countries, banned Russian government-funded news outlets, including RT, after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine. Major platforms such as Facebook and Twitter enforce the ban by preventing EU citizens from accessing content from these sources.
Musk said last week after his acquisition of Twitter that “the bird is released” but EU leaders appeared to pour cold water on the notion. “In Europe, the bird will fly according to our rules”, Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, said.
Long Beach agrees to $1 million more in Queen Mary repairs for reopening
Long Beach City Council approved $1 million this week to pay for ongoing repairs to the Queen Mary, the latest round of funds to restore the aging tourist attraction.
The converted British liner, owned by the city, was used as a museum, hotel, restaurant and event space before being closed to the public in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the closure, the permanently moored vessel was in poor condition and at risk of sinking without urgent maintenance work, inspectors found.
The partial reopening of the Queen Mary, previously scheduled for October, is scheduled for the end of this year.
Since 2017, studies have estimated the ship needs $289 million in renovations and upgrades to prevent parts of it from flooding. According to inspection reports released last year by marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group, hired by the city, the Queen Mary needs $23 million in immediate repairs to prevent it from capsizing.
The task of getting the ship back in shape began this year when the city council approved $5 million for crucial repairs, including the removal of deteriorated lifeboats that had strained the ship’s support system, creating “serious cracks”. The lifeboats were to be dismantled after a failed bidding process to identify conservators or historic groups to restore them.
The ship’s former operator, Eagle Hospitality Trust, filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2021 and walked away from its lease in June of that year after breaching several lease provisions, including failure to maintain the aging ship, the city said.
The city struck a new deal with Evolution Hospitality in June and has already spent $2.8 million municipal funds for plumbing repairs, new Wi-Fi, restoration of handrails and energy-efficient light bulbs, and work has begun on the ship’s boilers and heat exchangers, the city said in a report submitted to the council this week.
The million dollars approved in a 5-0 vote on Tuesday is expected to pay for repairs to the ship’s linoleum flooring and carpeting, refrigerators, elevators and kitchen extractor hoods, which filter heat, smoke and fat during cooking. Room locks, which are known not to work properly, will also be replaced, according to the report.
Costs should be offset by revenue already generated from special events and filming on the ship, the city said.
Prior to the pandemic, the ship generated $3.3 million in tax revenue annually from its operation as a hotel, concert and festival venue, and film location.
The ship has been used as a filming location for period pieces such as ‘Pearl Harbor’ and ‘The Aviator’, as well as television series such as ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels’. Recently, the event space in the shadow of the ship has hosted popular music festivals such as Tropicália Music & Taco Fest.
California Daily Newspapers
Australian police offer $633,000 reward to Indian suspect
Singh was a nurse working in Innisfail, south of Cairns, when the body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was found on Wangetti Beach on Monday October 22, 2018.
She had gone to the beach, north of Cairns, to walk her dog the day before.
Singh flew from Cairns to Sydney the day Cordingley’s body was found and departed for India the following day, police said.
The award is the largest in Queensland history and unique in that it does not seek a clue that solves a crime and leads to a successful prosecution. Instead, the money is offered for information that only leads to the location and arrest of a suspect.
Police Minister Mark Ryan endorsed the reward and was confident people knew where to find Singh.
“We know people know that person, they know where that person is, and we’re asking those people to do the right thing,” Ryan said.
“Now there are a million reasons for a billion eyes around the world to help us bring justice to Toyah,” he added.
Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Lindford said detectives believe Singh remained in India. She appealed for witnesses among India’s 1.4 billion people to come forward and “give the family who miss Toyah some respite”.
Three Queensland detectives were already in India to work with Indian authorities on the investigation, Smith said.
washingtonpost
Elon Musk defends his decision to charge $8 for Twitter’s blue tick with hilarious memes
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come under fire for his plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month to get or keep a verified account. Now Musk has come up with hilarious memes to defend his decision.
He shared a hilarious meme where people are happy to pay $8 for a Starbucks coffee but complain about paying for a verification tick on Twitter. He then shared another photo of a sweatshirt that was priced at $58.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
In another tweet, he wrote, “you get what you pay for” and called it a “spoiler alert” for Twitterati.
in for money
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
He further stated, “To be attacked simultaneously from the right and the left is a good sign.”
“Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the internet. That’s why you’re reading this tweet right now,” the Tesla CEO added.
Shortly after Musk announced his plan for a new version of Twitter, people expressed their disappointment with his decision.
Musk’s plan to charge Twitter users for a verified account quickly sparked outrage and disbelief among some longtime users of the microblogging site. However, the backlash did not affect Musk.
On Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter and reaffirmed his stance on the matter under consideration.
“All complainers, keep complaining, but it will cost $8,” he tweeted.
“Totally stole the idea of billing Monty Python’s insults and arguments tbh,” Musk later added.
A day ago, Musk announced what amounted to a Twitter plus paid subscription service that will allow users to post long videos and audio and also fight “spam and scams.”
“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” he tweeted.
Meanwhile, Musk, who closed the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion and took control of the micro-blogging platform, changed his bio to “Helpline Operator telephone for complaints on Twitter”.
The Twitter Blue subscription was widely launched nearly a year ago to display ad-free articles from select publishers and make other changes to the app, like a different-colored home screen icon.
State girls soccer: St. Paul Academy 3, Breck 2 (OT)
It’s fitting that it took two overtimes and then a penalty shootout to settle Wednesday night’s Class A state girls soccer semifinal matchup between No. 2 seed Breck and No. 3 seed St. Paul Academy and Summit School.
The two teams have been that evenly matched all season.
Sophomore Sawyer Bollinger-Danielson, freshman Lucia Gonzalez and junior Aurelia Meza each had penalty-kick goals for their team as St. Paul Academy beat Breck 3-2 (3-1 in penalty kicks) at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It was Bollinger-Danielson whose long-range shot found the corner of the net to make the score 2-2 with 24:45 left to play in regulation.
The Spartans (11-5-3) advance to meet No. 4 seed St. Anthony Village (13-3-1) in the championship match at 5 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Huskies knocked off top seed Providence Academy 4-3 in the early semifinal Wednesday night.
“It’s crazy,” Bollinger-Danielson said. “I’m so excited.”
Wednesday’s game was the rubber match between the two teams, who split two regular-season matchups with each winning on the other’s home field.
“They’re a good team,” first-year St. Paul Academy coach Aileen Guiney said. “We just got a handful of chances and we executed.
“If I had to say what the difference was, it was that we got some outstanding individual performances at key moments.”
Breck (11-7-1) will take on Providence Academy (17-4) for third place at 1 p.m. today at the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center.
“SPA has definitely improved as the season has gone along,” Mustangs coach Jackie Loeffler said. “We knew they were going to be a force to be reckoned with tonight.”
The Spartans also got steady play from senior goalkeeper Lindsay Browne, who gave up the game’s first goal when the ball bounced off her legs and Breck junior Lauren Strothman drove the rebound home with 17:13 to play in the first half.
But from there, she allowed just one more goal in regulation — on a penalty kick by sophomore JoJo Weissman in the second half — and stopped three of the four penalty kicks she faced in the shootout.
“I just had to let (that first goal) go and believe that the team was going to rally,” Browne said. “We’ve come back from bigger gaps before so I was confident we’d be able to get some offense. I just made sure I kept a clean mind and kept going.”
Now she and her teammates will play for a state championship.
“This is a dream come true for our program,” Guiney said. “Especially as a first-year head coach. You come in wanting to get as many wins as possible and establish the program. SPA is a soccer school. Our boys are here too (also facing St. Anthony Village for the state title at 7:15 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium).
“So this is just great for our program.”
St. Anthony Village 4, Providence Academy 3
Meghan Przybilla has had plenty of experience with penalty kicks over the years. Wednesday night, it paid off in a big way.
The St. Anthony Village junior midfielder scored a pair of goals off penalty kicks as the fourth-seeded Huskies knocked off top-seeded Providence Academy. Three of St. Anthony Village’s four goals came on penalty kicks.
“I’ve been shooting them for my team since I was in U-10,” Przybilla said. “So it’s kind of routine for me.
“I just breathe, go up and kick the ball.”
The Lions suffered a big blow when standout freshman forward Maddyn Greenway left the game in the second half with an injury. They got a goal from freshman forward Elizabeth Hughes with 1:46 to play to cut the gap to one, but could get no closer than that.
Greenway had two of her team’s three goals, her 57th and 58th of the season. Head coach Paul Cronin said afterward that her injury was initially diagnosed on the field as a strained right calf.
