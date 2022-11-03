Winderman’s view: If only the Heat could get this Kyle Lowry with Jimmy Butler also on the court

PHILADELPHIA — The Noah Syndergaard who will start Game 5 of the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies isn’t the same pitcher who won a World Series game for the Mets for seven years.

This isn’t the same pitcher who fired a Nuke LaLoosh when pitching to Alcides Escobar’s head in Game 3 of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals. It’s not the same Syndergaard who blew hitters away with 100 MPH fastballs and took on a superhero persona.

It’s a different Syndergaard. Syndergaard 2.0 has been humbled by injuries and inefficiency. He grew up realizing that he wasn’t, in fact, a superhero and he lost the limelight.

But it will shine on him again on Thursday night.

“This whole opportunity gives me chills,” Syndergaard said Wednesday before Game 3 against the Houston Astros.

The Phillies are counting on a pair of former Mets to launch them to their first championship since 2008 with Syndergaard starting Game 5 in Philadelphia and Zack Wheeler starting Game 6 in Houston. It’s almost as if the Mets’ plan to build a team around big guns is finally coming to fruition, but for the team’s division rival.

Syndergaard and Wheeler were part of the Mets’ “Five Aces” rotation. But despite all the hype around Syndergaard, Wheeler, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Steven Matz, they never made a full turn in the rotation until 2018 and it all fell apart soon after.

It’s almost fitting that the two would end up on the same team for a World Series contender considering how many times they’ve been embroiled in trade rumors. The Mets attempted to trade Wheeler to the Astros at the 2019 trade deadline for a package centered on outfielder Kyle Tucker. At one point, it looked like Syndergaard would go to the Yankees.

“Zack is like a brother to me. I’m still rooting for him,” Syndergaard said. “I’m extremely happy for him and all those guys who really didn’t get a taste of the playoffs. And now we’re here in the World Series, so it’s really exciting.

It was always a matter of time before they left Queens, but the paths they took to get to the Phillies were very different.

Wheeler became a competitor to Cy Young in Philadelphia. Injury issues haven’t quite gone away, but they haven’t popped up as often as they did in New York.

Syndergaard said he wanted to stay a Met for life, only to turn around and go to free agency last winter. He took more money from the Los Angeles Angels while the Mets searched for a general manager. Fans who once adored Thor immediately turned against him.

But going to Orange County likely benefited Syndergaard in the long run. He hadn’t pitched more than two innings since 2019 and his speed had declined. He lost about five ticks on his fastball and about the same on his slider, which was once his deadliest pitch. He went 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA this season.

“Coming back from Tommy John I haven’t had the ability to throw a hundred miles an hour, the off-speed stuff hasn’t been the same,” he said. “So I really had to adapt and change my way of throwing.”

Now 30, Syndergaard was forced to undergo some sort of transformation and learn how to go out without the fireballs and the sharp cursor.

“It forced me to focus on the execution of my shots and be less inside on the mound and more focused on the outside and the results,” Syndergaard said. “I really think my Achilles heel my whole career has been focused on what my body is doing in the game rather than just focusing on the batting out. I think that’s what really helped me this year.

It’s a lot easier to wrestle on the west coast than in New York. And he always struggled in Philadelphia, playing in an unknown bullpen role.

But the World Series is a familiar stage for Syndergaard, which is why manager Rob Thomson decided to use it for Game 5.

“He’s a pretty cool customer,” Thomson said. “Nothing really bothers him. He’s a lot like Ranger [Suarez] in this way. So he’s going to do his thing. He will go out and launch strikes. He’s going to challenge the guys and try to mix things up and throw them off balance. But the moment will not be too great for him.

This is Syndergaard’s biggest career start. It could show how badly he’s fallen since leaving the Mets, or it could bring him back to the fore.

“I just try to go out there and be successful in whatever role they choose to use me in,” Syndergaard said. “I think it’s going to be really cool to have the opportunity to face Justin Verlander.”

