SANTA TECLA, El Salvador – The Salvadoran government has taken its efforts against the country’s powerful street gangs to another level by sending inmates to cemeteries to destroy the graves of gang members at a time of year when families usually visit the graves of their relatives.
With Bolsonaro tamed in defeat, Brazil back from the brink
“All of Bolsonaro’s exhaust valves have been closed,” said Brian Winter, a longtime Brazil expert and vice president of the New York-based Council of the Americas. “He was convinced from all sides not to contest the results and to burn down the house on his way out.”
Although Bolsonaro refused to congratulate da Silva, Brazilian institutions generally seem to have resisted.
That leaves a thornier challenge: how da Silva, 77, universally known as Lula, unites a deeply divided country, straightens out a faltering economy and meets the outsized expectations raised by his return to power.
One thing is clear, if anyone can do it, it’s the charismatic da Silva – whose political skills are admired even by his critics.
“That’s what we need, someone who not only can fight inequality, but also inspire our emotions and ideas,” said Marcelo Neri, director of the Getulio Vargas Foundation’s social policy center and former strategic affairs minister of da Silva’s hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff.
In many ways, the conservative movement that Bolsonaro helped ignite — if not the politician himself — emerged stronger from the vote, Winter said. His allies have been elected governors in several key states and his liberal party has become the largest in Congress, limiting da Silva’s ability to advance his own agenda after a decade-long malaise that has left millions of Brazilians hungrier. than when da Silva took office in 2010.
Additionally, Brazil’s demographics appear to favor Bolsonaro’s aggressive identity politics – including an anti-LGBTQ agenda and hostility towards environmentalists – which has earned him the nickname “Trump of the Tropics”.
The country’s statistics institute predicts that the number of Brazilians identifying as evangelical Christians – who pre-election polls show are overwhelmingly supportive of Bolsonaro and skewed to the right – will overtake Roman Catholics within a decade.
Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters swarmed a regional army headquarters in Rio on Wednesday, demanding that the army intervene and keep him in power. Others showed up at military installations in Sao Paulo, Santa Catarina and the capital Brasilia. Meanwhile, truckers maintained about 150 roadblocks across the country to protest the loss of Bolsonaro, despite Supreme Court orders for law enforcement to dismantle them.
At one of the roadblocks manned by truckers inside the state of Sao Paulo, a car drove into the crowd and injured several, including children and members of the police.
Bolsonaro then made a video statement calling for an end to the protests. “I know you are upset. I am as sad and upset as you. But we have to keep our heads straight,” he said. “Road closures in Brazil jeopardize people’s right to come and go.”
Since the return of democracy in the 1980s, all Brazilian leaders have been guided to varying degrees by a common belief in strong state enterprises, high taxes and aggressive wealth redistribution policies.
Bolsonaro first attempted to lead a more austere, business-friendly government, that is, until the social devastation wrought by COVID-19 and his own dwindling electoral prospects finally led him to loosen spending controls and emulate the policies he once attacked.
How da Silva will govern is less clear. He won a narrow victory of just 2 million votes after building a broad coalition united by little more than a desire to defeat Bolsonaro. And with the promise to maintain a generous social assistance program until 2023, it will have limited budgetary space to spend on other priorities.
His running mate from another party, former Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckim, was a nod to the centrist, fiscally conservative policies that made da Silva a Wall Street darling during his early years in office. This week, da Silva tapped Alckim to lead his transition squad.
However, alongside him on the victory stage on Sunday night were also several stalwarts of the left who have been implicated in numerous corruption scandals that have plagued his Workers’ Party and paved the way for Bolsonaro’s rise.
Although da Silva’s supporters have played down concerns about corruption – the Supreme Court overturned the convictions that kept him in prison for almost two years – for many Brazilians he is a symbol of the culture of corruption which has long permeated politics. As a result, he is likely to be held to a higher ethical standard in a country where almost every government has been accused of buying votes in Congress.
“It wasn’t just a fever dream on the part of his opponents,” Winter said of the corruption allegations that have long plagued da Silva’s party.
Da Silva’s victory coincides with a string of recent victories from the left in South America, notably in Chile and Colombia, whose leaders revere the former union boss. During his first stint in power, da Silva led a so-called pink wave that promoted regional integration, rivaled US domination and put the rights of neglected minorities and indigenous groups at the center of the political agenda. .
Under Bolsonaro, Brazil has largely retreated from this leadership role, although the sheer size of its economy alone means that a return to leadership is never far away.
Scott Hamilton, a former US diplomat, said da Silva will have to make a tough choice on whether to use Brazil’s considerable influence to pursue an ambitious foreign policy to tackle entrenched issues or simply use its power. featured on the world stage to build support. at home.
“Rejoicing that he’s not Bolsonaro will get him a lot of positive attention in and of itself,” said Hamilton, whose last post, until April, was as consul general in Rio. “The more ambitious path would be to try to help solve some of the toughest political issues where democratic governments in the region are struggling or dead.”
Winderman’s view: If only the Heat could get this Kyle Lowry with Jimmy Butler also on the court
Observations and other notes of interest from Wednesday night’s 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings:
– Perhaps at 36 there no longer can be this Kyle Lowry every game.
– Perhaps if Jimmy Butler was available, there couldn’t have been this Kyle Lowry.
– Perhaps this reconfigured Erik Spoelstra lineup, when whole, does not allow for this Kyle Lowry.
– But what this game did is offer a taste of what it could look like for the Heat when there also is the best of Kyle Lowry.
– Deferential this season to the point of practically not being there for the first half of games, Lowry took the challenge of helping compensate for Butler’s night off.
– At this price point, the Heat deserve more of this Lowry.
– In attack mode.
– Looking at the rim.
– More of this would make the Heat more of a team.
– With Butler listed with tightness in his left hip but ostensibly given the second night of the back-to-back set off for load management, Max Strus moved into the starting lineup.
– That opening group was rounded out by Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Lowry.
– With De’Aaron Fox sidelined, the Kings opened with Davion Mitchell, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.
– Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon entered together as the first three and only three Heat substitutes of the first quarter.
– And that was it, Spoelstra keeping the rotation tight.
– Nikola Jovic again asked to wait.
– Haywood Highsmith again out of view.
– Lowry’s fourth shot was the 11,500th of his career.
– Lowry’s second defensive rebound was the 3,700th of his career.
– Herro in the fourth quarter reached 800 career defensive rebounds.
– Dedmon reached 2,100 career defensive rebounds in the second period.
– So Malik Monk again solidified his place on the Heat all-opponent team?
– Having coached Vincent with the Nigerian national team at the Tokyo Olympics, Kings coach Mike Brown was effusive about how Vincent has evolved into a quality NBA point guard.
– “I put him at the two guard. I should have put him at the point guard position and I didn’t realize it until it was too late,” Brown said pregame. “First of all, he’s a phenomenal, phenomenal, phenomenal person. I don’t know if you get any better than Gabe. But on top of that, his skillset is at a level that most people don’t give him credit for. He’s working his tail off to get where he is.”
– Brown also had plenty of pregame praise for the Heat.
– “Any game they go into, they’re going in with a lot of confidence, because they know their game plan inside and out, because they’ve been there together,” he said. “And their aggressiveness that they play with is almost unmatched around the league.”
– This was one of 17 Wednesday games for the Heat this season, their most on any day of the week. Only eight times do the Heat not play on a Wednesday night this week.
()
Pyongyang continues bombardments and missile tests – Seoul – RT World News
North Korea continued show of force by launching ballistic missile across sea border, Seoul says
North Korea on Wednesday fired about 100 artillery shells and six other missiles into the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan, known to Koreans as the East Sea, Seoul’s military said.
The statement came hours after South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced that the North had launched at least 17 ballistic and other missiles, one of which crossed the so-called line Northern Limit (NLL), the de facto sea boundary, for the first time since the end of the Korean War in 1953. The JCS described the move as “very rare and intolerable.”
According to the JCS, the shells were fired from the northern province of Kangwon, which borders South Korea. The JCS said Pyongyang began its missile barrage around 6:50 a.m. local time, launching four short-range ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea from northeast Pyongan province, and two hours later, in fired three more from the vicinity of the eastern town of Wonsan. .
In response to the launches, South Korean F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets fired three air-to-surface missiles into the sea through the NLL.
“The response of our military reaffirms our determination to respond firmly to any provocation and shows that we are capable of striking our enemy with precision,” he added. the JCS said, adding that the missiles from the South had traveled a distance equivalent to those fired from the North.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the launch beyond the NLL is “a real invasion” of the country’s territory and that the actions of the North will not harm Seoul’s alliance with the United States, according to his office.
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that Pyongyang fired at least two ballistic missiles, but they fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launches as “Absolutely unacceptable.”
The apparent show of force came as the United States and South Korea conducted the annual week-long ‘Vigilant Storm’ exercise, in which around 240 warplanes fly around 1,600 sorties, the most in the history of the exercise, according to US Pacific Air. Forces.
A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman on Tuesday denounced the exercise as an escalation and warned against “more powerful tracking measures.”
Pyongyang has previously said it views joint US-South Korean drills as a threat to its security. Pak Jong-chon, a senior member of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, said Washington and Seoul “paying the most horrible price in history” if they use force against the North.
RT
Phillies count on two ex-Mets to propel them to World Series victory – The Mercury News
PHILADELPHIA — The Noah Syndergaard who will start Game 5 of the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies isn’t the same pitcher who won a World Series game for the Mets for seven years.
This isn’t the same pitcher who fired a Nuke LaLoosh when pitching to Alcides Escobar’s head in Game 3 of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals. It’s not the same Syndergaard who blew hitters away with 100 MPH fastballs and took on a superhero persona.
It’s a different Syndergaard. Syndergaard 2.0 has been humbled by injuries and inefficiency. He grew up realizing that he wasn’t, in fact, a superhero and he lost the limelight.
But it will shine on him again on Thursday night.
“This whole opportunity gives me chills,” Syndergaard said Wednesday before Game 3 against the Houston Astros.
The Phillies are counting on a pair of former Mets to launch them to their first championship since 2008 with Syndergaard starting Game 5 in Philadelphia and Zack Wheeler starting Game 6 in Houston. It’s almost as if the Mets’ plan to build a team around big guns is finally coming to fruition, but for the team’s division rival.
Syndergaard and Wheeler were part of the Mets’ “Five Aces” rotation. But despite all the hype around Syndergaard, Wheeler, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Steven Matz, they never made a full turn in the rotation until 2018 and it all fell apart soon after.
It’s almost fitting that the two would end up on the same team for a World Series contender considering how many times they’ve been embroiled in trade rumors. The Mets attempted to trade Wheeler to the Astros at the 2019 trade deadline for a package centered on outfielder Kyle Tucker. At one point, it looked like Syndergaard would go to the Yankees.
“Zack is like a brother to me. I’m still rooting for him,” Syndergaard said. “I’m extremely happy for him and all those guys who really didn’t get a taste of the playoffs. And now we’re here in the World Series, so it’s really exciting.
It was always a matter of time before they left Queens, but the paths they took to get to the Phillies were very different.
Wheeler became a competitor to Cy Young in Philadelphia. Injury issues haven’t quite gone away, but they haven’t popped up as often as they did in New York.
Syndergaard said he wanted to stay a Met for life, only to turn around and go to free agency last winter. He took more money from the Los Angeles Angels while the Mets searched for a general manager. Fans who once adored Thor immediately turned against him.
But going to Orange County likely benefited Syndergaard in the long run. He hadn’t pitched more than two innings since 2019 and his speed had declined. He lost about five ticks on his fastball and about the same on his slider, which was once his deadliest pitch. He went 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA this season.
“Coming back from Tommy John I haven’t had the ability to throw a hundred miles an hour, the off-speed stuff hasn’t been the same,” he said. “So I really had to adapt and change my way of throwing.”
Now 30, Syndergaard was forced to undergo some sort of transformation and learn how to go out without the fireballs and the sharp cursor.
“It forced me to focus on the execution of my shots and be less inside on the mound and more focused on the outside and the results,” Syndergaard said. “I really think my Achilles heel my whole career has been focused on what my body is doing in the game rather than just focusing on the batting out. I think that’s what really helped me this year.
It’s a lot easier to wrestle on the west coast than in New York. And he always struggled in Philadelphia, playing in an unknown bullpen role.
But the World Series is a familiar stage for Syndergaard, which is why manager Rob Thomson decided to use it for Game 5.
“He’s a pretty cool customer,” Thomson said. “Nothing really bothers him. He’s a lot like Ranger [Suarez] in this way. So he’s going to do his thing. He will go out and launch strikes. He’s going to challenge the guys and try to mix things up and throw them off balance. But the moment will not be too great for him.
This is Syndergaard’s biggest career start. It could show how badly he’s fallen since leaving the Mets, or it could bring him back to the fore.
“I just try to go out there and be successful in whatever role they choose to use me in,” Syndergaard said. “I think it’s going to be really cool to have the opportunity to face Justin Verlander.”
()
California Daily Newspapers
El Salvador fights gangs by destroying the tombstones of its members
Santa Tecla Mayor Henry Flores said crews destroyed nearly 80 headstones in the municipal cemetery and removed gang-related graffiti. “Our plan is for there to be no graffiti so people feel safe,” Flores said.
El Salvador has been under a state of exception since the end of March. President Nayib Bukele requested and obtained the special powers, which suspend certain constitutional rights, after gangs killed 62 people across the country in one day.
Since then, authorities have arrested more than 56,000 people for suspected gang ties. Non-governmental organizations have documented several thousand human rights violations and at least 80 deaths in custody of people arrested during the state of emergency.
Authorities had already painted over or removed gang graffiti that was visible in neighborhoods in El Salvador, but the destruction of gang members’ graves was a new step. This happened as some Salvadorans were visiting cemeteries for Day of the Dead.
Santa Tecla sits next to the capital San Salvador and has long been a stronghold of the Mara Salvatrucha gang.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gatherings in cemeteries were limited until this year. This week, more people came to visit the graves as police and soldiers patrolled the cemeteries.
“There is a lot of happiness in being able to visit deceased loved ones,” said Juan Escamilla, who brought flowers to a loved one’s grave on Wednesday. “Before, it was normal to see gang members inside the cemetery, but today there is no danger.”
Osiris Luna, the head of prisons in El Salvador, said via Twitter that prisoners and police had destroyed the tombstones of various gangs in the cemeteries of Santa Tecla and Colón, about 24 kilometers west of the city. capital city.
Luna, who called the gang members “terrorists,” said they deserved “no recognition, that’s why we destroyed all traces of these groups. In this country, gangs no longer have a place.
Later, the national police said on social platforms that residents of Candelaria de la Frontera, in the department of Santa Ana, in western El Salvador, reported that a grave in this city had a tombstone referring to the MS-13 gang, so the police immediately went there and destroyed it. .
washingtonpost
Maharashtra Congress Leader Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan writes to President and seeks Bharat Ratna for Mulayam Singh Yadav
New Delhi:
Maharashtra Congress Leader Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan has written to President Draupadi Murmu asking for the country’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, to be awarded posthumously to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who died on month last.
He said in a letter that the late Samajwadi party leader understood the pain of the underprivileged sections he was fighting for.
“The whole country has mourned the passing of the leader of the Samajwadi party. I request that he be bestowed with Bharat Ratna in recognition of the sentiments of millions of people who saluted him,” said Mr. Khan, the incumbent president of the Congress. of Maharashtra.
He also wrote to Prime Minister asking Bharat Ratna for Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Ballia Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Virendra Singh had last month sanctioned Rs 25 lakh from his MP fund for the construction of an auditorium in memory of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Patriarch of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The proposed auditorium is expected to be built in the premises of the Ballia District Court and will be named “Dhartiputra Mulayam Singh Yadav Samvad Bhawan”.
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav also served as Union Defense Minister. He was affectionately called “Netaji” by his admirers.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
‘Ending climate of indecision’: Sachin pilot drops inner voice in Rajasthan feud
ndtv
Quentin Grimes returns to action against the Atlanta Hawks
Quentin Grimes is finally back.
One of the Knicks top perimeter defenders was removed from the inactive list for the first time this season Wednesday night, with coach Tom Thibodeau declaring before tipoff against the Hawks that Grimes won’t be held to a minutes restriction.
“We’ll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau said.
The coach then labeled Grimes’ status as “situational,” which, in the past, had been Thibodeau’s code word for very few minutes.
“I think a lot of it is situational. So if your matchup is a guy off the dribble, he’s good at that,” Thibodeau said. “He’s also very good at catch-and-shoot, locking and trailing people, staying attached. So he’s got great feet, he’s got anticipation, he’s got strength, so I think that’s what makes him such a good defender. He doesn’t take any plays off. Full speed all the time.
“Obviously he missed a lot of time,” Thibodeau added. “So he’ll be situational to start.”
Grimes missed the opening six games — and three of the four preseason contests — because of a sore left foot, an ailment that had him listed as day-to-day for over a month.
The wing, who was drafted 25th overall by the Knicks in 2021, re-aggravated the injury while playing 16 scoreless minutes in preseason and, according to the Knicks, only returned to full practice this week.
Injuries have been the biggest concern of Grimes’ young career, with only 46 of 86 games played heading into Wednesday. But Thibodeau is a fan.
“Two-way player. Very competitive,” the coach said. “I think shooting the 3 is a strength, but his ability to guard really three and sometimes four positions. But he’s a fierce competitor, and we need that.”
Now Grimes’ return opens questions about the rotation, specifically whether Cam Reddish will continue to log minutes as the backup shooting guard.
Reddish was thrust into the rotation because of Grimes’ injury and played well in the opener in Memphis, where he exploded for 22 points off the bench. But Reddish wasn’t productive in consecutive games to the Bucks and Cavs, as the Knicks’ defense continued to bleed points.
Asked whether Reddish would be in the rotation against the Hawks, Thibodeau only offered, “He could be.”
Reddish was on the roster Wednesday after being listed as questionable because of an illness. Since the Knicks didn’t extend his contract, Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season and theoretically minutes could boost his trade value.
Coincidentally, Reddish faced the team Wednesday — the Hawks — that traded him to the Knicks last season.
“It’s all about opportunity,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They have a lot of players, really good players. Far as what I see he’s getting an opportunity and he’s trying to make the most of it.”
()
