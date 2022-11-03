News
With the addition of LB Roquan Smith, Ravens feel their defense can be ‘really, really special’
Roquan Smith did not believe he would be traded, not even with his Chicago Bears off to a losing start and his contractual future unresolved. If he was going to go, however, he wanted to be “playing for a title.”
That explains why Smith, 25, wore a near-permanent grin Wednesday as he spoke with reporters after finishing his first practice with the Ravens. The Bears were headed nowhere this season and had never made it past the wild-card round of the playoffs in Smith’s 4 1/2 seasons in Chicago. In Baltimore, the NFL’s leading tackler believes he will have a chance to chase a Super Bowl trophy as fervently as he chases opposing ball carriers.
He loves the idea that he might be the final piece.
“Yes, that means a lot,” he said, still wearing his new purple No. 18 jersey. “I have a great deal of respect for this organization [and] the way they handle things. I’m excited, and I know they’re trying to get over the hump and win the big game. So, I feel like I can be one of the guys that can help with that.”
For Smith’s new teammates, the trade, which cost the Ravens a second- and fifth-round pick in next year’s draft, was another sign that they’re all in on contending this year. They were already pointed in the right direction, coming off two straight wins and a favorable schedule ahead.
“We already knew what we were capable of,” outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said. “But now that [general manager Eric DeCosta] is trying to slowly formulate the squad and make us really the contender that we’re supposed to be, it just lets you know the intentions of what we’re supposed to do at the end of the season. So it makes us feel good, and it actually kind of drives us to even want to play better.”
Defensive end Calais Campbell agreed: “He brings a lot of energy, gives us just the confidence that allows us to go out there and do a whole lot more. I would love to be [defensive coordinator] Mike Macdonald with all these weapons, man. Just go out there and just draw up different ways to put us all on the field and make plays in different ways and take turns.”
Campbell said the defense, currently 20th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed, could be “really, really special” with Smith at its heart.
No one seemed more enthused than linebacker Patrick Queen, who will play beside Smith on the field and dress beside him in the Ravens locker room. Queen was a first-round pick out of a vaunted SEC program two years after Smith fit the same description. When Queen was at LSU, he even asked coaches for film of Smith because he regarded the Georgia linebacker as a role model.
He recalled one play on which the opponent ran a toss to Smith’s side and he beat a cut block to drop the ball carrier by the sideline. “I was amazed,” he said. “Ever since then, I’ve looked up to the guy.”
He believes they will be devastating as partners.
“Of course, two of the best linebackers in the league,” Queen said. “I’m not trying to brag or anything, but I just feel like that’s how it’s going to be. [We’re] two guys that fly to the ball, get their hands on the ball, get in the backfield and disrupt stuff. So, we’re definitely going to wreak havoc.”
Smith reciprocated Queen’s praise: “The guy is lightning; the guy plays good ball. He runs and hits just like myself, so I’m excited for the duo. I think it’s going to be very special, especially once we get rolling.”
The Ravens have played better against the run in recent weeks but still allow 4.4 yards per carry, more than they’re accustomed to. Smith could be the side-to-side, run-stuffing missile they have lacked in recent seasons.
Ray Lewis was the prototype for such players, and Smith was asked if he looked up to No. 52.
“I went down to one of his camps. It was years ago; I think I was still in college then,” he said. “But I have a great deal of respect for the guy. The guy is obviously a legend. [I] used to grow up in college and stuff watching all his hype videos, highlight videos.”
For the third time in four years, DeCosta made a significant in-season trade to bolster the team’s defense. Cornerback Marcus Peters made first-team All-Pro in 2019, adding rocket fuel to the surging Ravens as they won their last 12 games of the regular season. He signed a three-year extension and remains one of the Ravens’ key defenders.
DeCosta went back to the well a year later, trading a third-round pick and fifth-round pick for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. That move did not pan out as the former Terps star produced just three sacks in nine games for the Ravens before departing in free agency.
Smith’s future is also an open question. He will be a free agent after this season and could become the highest paid inside linebacker in football. Will the Ravens make such a hefty investment at the same time they’re trying to negotiate an extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson?
“I’m not really focused on that right now,” said Smith, who like Jackson, represents himself in negotiations.
He seemed thrilled to accept the pressure that comes with being a high-profile acquisition for a division-leading team. He’s in for a hectic week as he learns Macdonald’s defense ahead of the Ravens’ game against the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football,” but he plans to make an impact in his Ravens debut.
“I don’t feel like it’s an all-out cram session,” he said, looking ahead to the next five days. “Because I feel like I have a nice understanding of everything that we’re doing here on defense. That’s part of being a pro, and those guys in the locker room are getting me right, as well as the coaching staff helping me out big time. So, I feel very comfortable with where I’m at right now, and by Monday, I know I’m going to feel even better.”
He likes to say he “cooks with grease,” meaning the game is hot and popping when he’s in the vicinity.
“I think it’s going to be a wild atmosphere, but I think we’re going to be ready for it and we’re going to come out flying around,” Smith said of facing the Saints. “I know I’m going to control my part and fly around.”
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
76-Year-Old Cher Slams Young People Criticizing Her Romance With 36-Year-Old Amber Rose’s Cheating Baby Daddy Alexander Edwards
Achcha! Cher has a message for us all, especially the 90s and 2000 kids that want to decide on her love life. As you all know Cher is not our mate, she was born in 1946. So her message is simple, “she is not born yesterday (which is very true) so she knows what she’s… Read More »76-Year-Old Cher Slams Young People Criticizing Her Romance With 36-Year-Old Amber Rose’s Cheating Baby Daddy Alexander Edwards
The post 76-Year-Old Cher Slams Young People Criticizing Her Romance With 36-Year-Old Amber Rose's Cheating Baby Daddy Alexander Edwards appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
What is going on with Dolphins CB Byron Jones? And Mike McDaniel says Browns are ‘no joke’
The more time that passes, the more Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is giving everyone Will Fuller vibes from a year ago.
Fuller, last season, infamously had a week-to-week finger injury sustained in Week 4 sideline him for the whole year — with his status still up in the air during the latter weeks of the season whenever former coach Brian Flores was asked.
Jones had lower left leg surgery in March. The Dolphins appeared hopeful he could return at some point in training camp after starting camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list in late July. By the end of the preseason, he was still on PUP list to start the year, sidelining him for at least the first four weeks.
Now, heading into Week 10 this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, he is still not ready to return to play, let alone practice, coach Mike McDaniel said.
“If you’re sick of asking it, what do you think the microphone guy (McDaniel at the podium) is?” McDaniel said Wednesday when his press conference began with another question about Jones.
“There’s a lot of variables at work, and you just try to give everyone the best opportunity to contribute to the team, like I know he wants to,” McDaniel continued. “That’s still open. … I react. I don’t try to dictate the future. My crystal ball is broke.”
Browns ‘no joke’
The Dolphins (6-3) are getting their share of practice at not taking opponents lightly. They’re in the midst of a five-game stretch against sub-.500 teams that was preceded by a difficult opening swing on the schedule and another gauntlet in the final month-plus.
Miami isn’t going to start doing it with the 3-5 Cleveland Browns coming to Miami Gardens. McDaniel feels the team is better than its record indicates.
“This Cleveland Browns team is no joke. They are a good football team,” McDaniel said. “Every week’s a challenge. This one, in particular, is a lot greater than people realize.
“Their record is their record. Whatever this means is that I think they can beat any football team in the National Football League, and you can’t say that about every team.”
Struggling at stopping the run against the Chicago Bears — granted, because they had dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields set a regular-season rushing record at his position with 178 yards — Cleveland has star tailback Nick Chubb leading its backfield. The Browns can also play stout defensively, where they are led by defensive end Myles Garrett.
“It starts with their edges,” McDaniel said. “They strain. They go after it. … We comb tape week in, week out, and we are definitely not sleeping on this team. This is a good football team that, if you are not detailed and technically sound, they will expose you in a harmful way.”
Chubb (841) is second to the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry (870) among NFL rushing leaders, but he’s done it with 34 fewer carries.
“They’ve got two great running backs,” said new Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, noting Kareem Hunt, as well. “I feel like Nick is in a league of his own, does a lot of great things. He’s one of those people that he gets stronger as the game goes on.
“I see a physical group. The offensive line is physical with the guys up front.”
Wednesday injury report
Four Dolphins missed Wednesday’s practice to kick off the week ahead of facing Cleveland.
Tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson were not present. Armstead now only has his lingering toe injury listed on the team’s injury report. Jackson has ankle and calf ailments keeping him off the practice field after he was activated off injured reserve last week.
Tight end Hunter Long is in concussion protocol, as McDaniel mentioned on Monday. Cornerback Xavien Howard got a veteran rest day after he has had to overcome groin injuries for much of the first half of the season.
Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram had a rare Wednesday of practice. He usually gets veteran rest on Wednesday, but he was completely off the injury report.
Dolphins that were limited Wednesday: Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), tight ends Durham Smythe (hamstring) and Tanner Conner (knee) and wide receiver River Cracraft (illness). Davis was seen working out on the side during the media viewing portion of practice.
New Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his lower right leg, but he was not listed on the team’s injury report as nursing any ailment.
()
Elon Musk scrambles to reassure advertisers amid ‘blue check’ verification chaos | Twitter
Elon Musk sought to reassure advertisers on Twitter on Wednesday that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform will not hurt their brands.
But his effort came after a day of changes to the platform’s account verification systems, and an acknowledgment from Musk that some “dumb things” could happen as he transforms the company.
As of Wednesday morning, Twitter users had woken up to find pages belonging to prominent accounts, including prominent national politicians, news outlets and journalists, marked with the new “official” gray checkmarks that meant that the accounts were genuine.
The new labels had been announced by product manager Esther Crawford the previous day. Their introduction came in response to growing concerns over account authentication on the platform following changes to its old verification system.
This system used what are called “blue checks” to confirm the authenticity of an account. But starting Wednesday, users who signed up for Twitter’s Blue-Tick verification badge by joining its Twitter Blue subscription service and paying a monthly fee.
Just hours after the gray badges rolled out, Musk responded to a tweet from YouTube product reviewer Marques Brownlee that he had “killed” the official label, adding that the blue checkmark would be the “great leveler.”
Shortly after, Crawford followed up with his own tweet saying that the “official” label would still be rolled out as part of Twitter Blue’s impending launch. What Musk meant, she said, was that Twitter wasn’t yet focused on assigning that label to individuals and was focusing on “government and commercial entities to begin with.”
Later that day, however, Musk told advertisers in a live-streamed chat that the “official” label would go away. “Besides being an aesthetic nightmare when looking at the Twitter feed, this was another way to create a two-class system,” Musk said. “That didn’t solve the main problem.”
Musk acknowledged the chaos caused by the rollout, saying in a tweet that Twitter users should expect the platform to experiment and “do a lot of stupid things in the coming months,” as he puts implement changes in the business. “We will keep what works and change what doesn’t,” he said.
Whether this reassures advertisers is another question. Advertising is Twitter’s main source of revenue. But abrupt corporate changes and concerns about content moderation and hate speech on the platform prompted several major companies, including General Motors and General Mills, to suspend spending.
Musk blamed rights and civil liberties groups that have urged companies to reconsider ad purchases on the affected platform for the drop in ad revenue. And he previously threatened, via tweet, a “thermonuclear name and shame” on advertisers who leave Twitter.
But he took a more measured approach on Wednesday, asking them to “give it a minute and kind of see how things develop”.
“The best way to understand what’s going on with Twitter is to use Twitter,” he told the group.
Musk said he aims to make Twitter a force for truth and stop fake accounts. Making paid Blue subscription accounts more prominent, he argued, would discourage spammers, who wouldn’t want to pay for the service.
Musk also promised faster evolution of the Twitter service, opened up the possibility of allowing peer-to-peer payments, and said Twitter would allow free speech without amplifying hateful comments.
“There’s a big difference between freedom of expression and freedom of access,” Musk said.
Lou Paskalis, longtime chief marketing and media officer and former head of global media at Bank of America, said Wednesday’s briefing raised questions that will likely leave Fortune 500 advertisers uneasy.
Big advertisers’ biggest concern is brand safety and risk avoidance, he said. And Musk doesn’t seem interested in reining in his personality on Twitter, which can be divisive — like his pre-election tweet advising Americans to vote Republican.
“To come out like Elon did … and say ‘vote Republican since there’s a Democrat in the White House’ – I don’t know which distributor wants to come close to that,” he said.
Twitter advertisers and users have taken a big hit in just two weeks since Musk officially bought Twitter. While social media platforms typically test products and features in beta for weeks with a subset of users before releasing them widely, Musk instead tweeted through the changes, gathering feedback and negotiating with people on the platform, then launching and quickly moving away from specific products.
Within hours of the launch of Twitter Blue and the pay-per-checkmark system, new accounts began sporting the blue checkmark. For now, there seems to be a distinction between previously verified and newly verified accounts. When you hover over the blue checkmark, a message appears stating that the account is verified because it has subscribed to Twitter Blue. On the accounts of those who have already been verified and, for now, remain verified, the message states that this user has a blue checkmark because “this is notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category “.
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.
News
Tom Brady says his 9-year-old daughter tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ on the pitch as he strives for peace of mind
Tom Brady said this week that his ‘#1 cheerleader’, daughter Vivian, often tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ when performing as he struggles to get more “peace of mind” on and off the pitch.
“My daughter always says, ‘Dad, you didn’t have a happy face there. And I’m trying!” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on her “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday of Vivian, who turns 10 next month.
He added: “I wish I had more awareness of what the scowl feels like, but I’m doing my best to try and get to a better place and a better peace of mind.”
While speaking specifically about his mental state on the pitch, Brady is going through a public divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. The couple announced their separation in September.
TOM BRADY TALKS BALANCING PERSONAL LIFE, FOOTBALL AMID BUCCANEERS STRUGGLE
Brady called his only daughter his “#1 cheerleader,” saying, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.” He said she was always “excited” to see him perform.
Brady, 45, added that as he becomes an older player “there is an emotional challenge because the frustrations are there on the surface” and he wants to focus on having more “empathy” for younger and less experienced players.
In September, Brady said the couple had made the decision to end their marriage “amicably and with gratitude for their time together.”
TOM BRADY SHARES HALLOWEEN PHOTO WITH HIS CHILDREN AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE
“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
Brady and Bündchen also share son Benjamin, 12, and Brady shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
“We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they get the love and attention they deserve,” he said, adding, “We only wish the best for each other. others as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written.”
Before announcing their separation, Bündchen told Elle magazine that she wanted Brady to be “more” present with their family.
“Obviously I have my concerns – it’s a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
She added: “At the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He too must follow his joy.”
Fox
Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The latest episode of Love & Hip hop was intense with 38-year-old rapper Lil Scrappy facing his childhood traumas (mummy issues) and speaking out on how bad of an influence his mother was and how it affected his perception of life. The incident took place after Scrappy’s mother Momma Dee and his wife Adi Bambi… Read More »Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The post Lil Scrappy Turns New "Love & Hip Hop" Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Beyond Meat (BYND) Third Quarter 2022 Results
Beyond Meat “Beyond Burger” patties made from vegetable substitutes for meat products are on a shelf for sale in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Beyond meat Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss for its third quarter as demand for its meat substitutes fell.
For the second consecutive quarter, the company has revised its revenue forecast downwards. It now expects 2022 sales to be between $400 million and $425 million, down from its earlier outlook of $470 million to $520 million.
CEO Ethan Brown called the results “disappointing” in the press release.
Shares of the company were effectively flat in after-hours trading. The stock closed down 9% on Wednesday.
Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a Refinitiv analyst survey:
- Loss per share: $1.60 vs. $1.14 expected
- Revenue: $82.5 million vs $98.1 million forecast
Net sales fell 22.5% to $82.5 million in the third quarter.
Beyond has tried to revive demand for its meatless burgers and sausages by offering discounts to restaurants and grocery stores. However, lowering sticker prices was not enough. The company said total books sold fell 12.8% and net revenue per book fell 11.2%.
The company’s U.S. restaurant business was the only division to report sales growth, rather than a decline, for the quarter. Beyond sold 5.6% more of its meat alternatives to restaurants, corporate cafeterias and stadiums. The company said books sold increased by 32.2%, meaning the growth likely came from offering attractive discounts.
U.S. grocery sales fell 11.8% in the quarter, entirely due to lower demand.
Outside the United States, its sales declines were even steeper, in part due to unfavorable exchange rates. International grocery sales fell 53%, while restaurant revenue fell 42%. International markets accounted for around 35% of sales a year ago. In the third quarter, they accounted for only a quarter of Beyond’s total revenue.
The company reported a net loss of $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, higher than its net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
As Wall Street turns pessimistic about the company’s growth prospects, Beyond has attempted to become cash flow positive by the second half of 2023. In October, Beyond announced it would cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees. Just two months earlier, the company had announced that it would lay off 4% of its workers.
Beyond has also faced turmoil within its C-suite. COO Doug Ramsey left the company after he was arrested for allegedly biting another man’s nose in a parking lot. The company also eliminated the role of chief growth officer and saw its chief financial officer, Phil Hardin, leave for another position elsewhere.
cnbc
