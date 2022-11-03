World must increase climate aid to developing countries: NPR

toggle caption AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

Developing countries are going to need a lot more money to deal with the climate change risks they face, according to a new United Nations report released on Thursday.

So far, the impacts of global warming have hit the world’s poorest countries particularly hard, even though they are responsible for a relatively small share of the greenhouse gases that cause rising temperatures. Floods in Pakistan this summer that killed at least 1,500 people and a years-long drought in East Africa are evidence of “increasing and ever-increasing climate risks”, according to the UN report.

To help developing countries prepare for more extreme storms, heat waves and floods, industrialized countries gave them about $29 billion in 2020. But that’s a fraction of what the developing world needs. needs to reduce damage from extreme weather events, the report says. By the end of the decade, developing countries will likely need around 10 times as much money each year to adjust to a warmer planet. By mid-century, these annual costs could climb to more than $500 billion.

“The message of this report is clear: strong political will is needed to scale up adaptation investments and outcomes,” wrote Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, in a foreword to the report. .

“If we are not going to spend the coming decades in emergency response mode, dealing with disaster after disaster, we need to get ahead of the game,” she added.

The UN released the report days before the start of its annual climate conference in Egypt. In a separate report released last week, the UN said the world was not reducing greenhouse gas emissions enough to avert potentially catastrophic sea level rise and other global dangers.

The UN climate negotiations due to begin this weekend in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh are the 27th Conference of the Parties, or COP27. They are expected to focus on efforts to increase the amount of money available to deal with climate change, especially in developing countries.

Most climate finance goes to reducing emissions

Industrialized countries have still not met their long-standing commitment to provide $100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing countries adapt to climate change and reduce emissions to limit warming, or what is called climate mitigation. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, of the $83.3 billion developing countries received in 2020, most of the money went to mitigation projects, not adaptation .

“The discourse needs to be raised significantly, the level of ambition, so that you can actually continue to do even more of what you are doing on mitigation, but at the same time you are addressing adaptation needs,” Mafalda says. Duarte, CEO of Climate Investment Funds, which works with development banks such as the World Bank to provide financing to developing countries on concessional terms.

To prepare for more extreme weather, the world needs to invest more money in projects to reduce the risks, vulnerability and exposure people face, according to the UN. This could include building water reservoirs in drought-prone areas, ensuring infrastructure is built to withstand the impacts of a warmer climate, and providing communities with early warning systems to help people to evacuate in an emergency.

At the end of last year’s UN climate conference, developed countries were urged to at least double their funding for adaptation from 2019 levels by 2025. However, the UN argues that even this amount of money would be insufficient to meet the needs that exist in developing countries. prepare for climate risk.

The UN has also warned that problems unrelated to climate change, including global inflation and the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, could limit the amount of money that the richest countries are willing to provide. developing countries for adaptation.

Duarte says failing to spend the money needed to limit and prepare for climate change exposes the entire world to potential risks. Those risks could include armed conflict, refugee crises and disruptions in financial markets, analysts say.

“We have to change our mindset and our way of thinking because, in fact, when it comes to climate, you know, cross-border investment in other places is national investment,” Duarte said.