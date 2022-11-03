Dobby is a free elf – so he technically doesn’t need the tons of socks the “Potterheads” left on his grave on a beach in West Wales.
World must increase climate aid to developing countries: NPR
AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images
Developing countries are going to need a lot more money to deal with the climate change risks they face, according to a new United Nations report released on Thursday.
So far, the impacts of global warming have hit the world’s poorest countries particularly hard, even though they are responsible for a relatively small share of the greenhouse gases that cause rising temperatures. Floods in Pakistan this summer that killed at least 1,500 people and a years-long drought in East Africa are evidence of “increasing and ever-increasing climate risks”, according to the UN report.
To help developing countries prepare for more extreme storms, heat waves and floods, industrialized countries gave them about $29 billion in 2020. But that’s a fraction of what the developing world needs. needs to reduce damage from extreme weather events, the report says. By the end of the decade, developing countries will likely need around 10 times as much money each year to adjust to a warmer planet. By mid-century, these annual costs could climb to more than $500 billion.
“The message of this report is clear: strong political will is needed to scale up adaptation investments and outcomes,” wrote Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, in a foreword to the report. .
“If we are not going to spend the coming decades in emergency response mode, dealing with disaster after disaster, we need to get ahead of the game,” she added.
The UN released the report days before the start of its annual climate conference in Egypt. In a separate report released last week, the UN said the world was not reducing greenhouse gas emissions enough to avert potentially catastrophic sea level rise and other global dangers.
The UN climate negotiations due to begin this weekend in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh are the 27th Conference of the Parties, or COP27. They are expected to focus on efforts to increase the amount of money available to deal with climate change, especially in developing countries.
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images
Most climate finance goes to reducing emissions
Industrialized countries have still not met their long-standing commitment to provide $100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing countries adapt to climate change and reduce emissions to limit warming, or what is called climate mitigation. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, of the $83.3 billion developing countries received in 2020, most of the money went to mitigation projects, not adaptation .
“The discourse needs to be raised significantly, the level of ambition, so that you can actually continue to do even more of what you are doing on mitigation, but at the same time you are addressing adaptation needs,” Mafalda says. Duarte, CEO of Climate Investment Funds, which works with development banks such as the World Bank to provide financing to developing countries on concessional terms.
To prepare for more extreme weather, the world needs to invest more money in projects to reduce the risks, vulnerability and exposure people face, according to the UN. This could include building water reservoirs in drought-prone areas, ensuring infrastructure is built to withstand the impacts of a warmer climate, and providing communities with early warning systems to help people to evacuate in an emergency.
At the end of last year’s UN climate conference, developed countries were urged to at least double their funding for adaptation from 2019 levels by 2025. However, the UN argues that even this amount of money would be insufficient to meet the needs that exist in developing countries. prepare for climate risk.
The UN has also warned that problems unrelated to climate change, including global inflation and the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, could limit the amount of money that the richest countries are willing to provide. developing countries for adaptation.
Duarte says failing to spend the money needed to limit and prepare for climate change exposes the entire world to potential risks. Those risks could include armed conflict, refugee crises and disruptions in financial markets, analysts say.
“We have to change our mindset and our way of thinking because, in fact, when it comes to climate, you know, cross-border investment in other places is national investment,” Duarte said.
Amber Heard's Twitter account disappears days after ex-boyfriend Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover
Amber Heard’s Twitter account disappears days after ex-boyfriend Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover as celebrities from William Shatner to Stephen King waive paying more than $8 a month for the blue check status
- Amber Heard’s Twitter account disappeared after Musk acquired the platform
- Heard and Musk started dating in 2016, but broke up in 2018 over the long distance
- CEO Musk has announced a series of changes as the company’s new leader
- Star Trek’s William Shatner is one of many celebs to say he won’t pay for Twitter
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Amber Heard appears to have deactivated her Twitter account days after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk acquired the platform, amid a string of celebrities opposing the takeover.
A search for @realAmberHeard on Thursday showed the movie star’s account missing.
It was not immediately clear why Heard shut down her account, with some Twitter users speculating that she may have wanted a break from the backlash over her libel lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
But others wondered if having her ex-boyfriend at the helm of her social media account had given her second thoughts about staying.
Heard and Musk started dating in 2016, going public with their relationship a year later after meeting in secret.
In February 2018, reports surfaced that the pair had split for good.
Amber Heard’s Twitter account disappeared after Musk acquired the platform. Heard and Musk started dating in 2016, but broke up in 2018 over the long distance
Heard’s Twitter page shows that the account no longer exists, although no explanation was given as to why.
William Shatner’s response to Musk’s Twitter changes
William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek, had a curt answer when asked if he would spend $8 to retain his blue tick status.
“I think the $8 is for filing a lawsuit,” he said, adding a wink to the Tweet.
‘To answer your question would I pay a blue check? No. I don’t need to pay for a fake status when I have a real one. Maybe Elon thinks people would. Know the delicate egos of people online; he’s probably right.
He ended the Tweet with the hashtag #noblueisbetter, which users use to signal that they have no intention of paying Twitter’s fees.
The couple addressed the split amid speculation, saying, “We would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been very difficult for our relationship, as we haven’t been able to see each other much.
“All relationships have their ups and downs, of course.”
Heard wasn’t the only celebrity to want to take a step back from the platform after Musk became CEO after a back-and-forth with Twitter’s board, of which he is currently the only member.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer Shonda Rhimes said she would quit the platform if the changes came through, as did singer Toni Braxton.
More celebrities took to Twitter to protest the upcoming changes after Musk announced he intended to charge $8 for a blue tick verification badge, a price he revised down of $20.
Online protests are coming soon after horror writer Stephen King said he would quit the platform if she brought charges.
“They should pay me,” he said, echoing sentiments shared by other celebrities against Musk’s changes.
Musk responded to a tweet from The Shining author complaining about the new charge, in the first hint that he planned to revise the price from $20 to $8.
Musk, 51, has pitched his idea for a blue check fee since he bought the company, saying it would end the current ‘lords and peasants’ system on the social media platform.
Actor Mia Farrow, along with Madam Secretary star Téa Leoni, She Hulk actor Jameela Jamil, and authors and activists Shaun King and Amy Siskind also threatened to boycott the platform after it took over. Musk.
Toni Braxton, left, has announced she will be leaving the social media platform following the Elon Musk purchase. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer Shonda Rhimes (right) said the same
The “badges” could go live as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, with current blue check holders given a months-long “grace period” before being forced to pay it out or lose it.
Additionally, at the end of this week, Musk plans to eliminate around 3,700 employees and ending Twitter’s “work from anywhere” policy in a bid to cut costs.
Musk had been hesitant throughout his bid to buy Twitter over how many positions he would eliminate, originally claiming up to 75% of the company’s 7,500 employees before telling employees last week , with some reports suggesting it to be 25%.
Author Stephen King, who wrote The Shining, said he would quit the platform if Musk introduces a blue verification charge
Elon Musk is pictured talking with employees at Twitter’s headquarters. The CEO reportedly issued an ultimatum to platform engineers, telling them to revamp the platform in two weeks
Authorities Are Asking Harry Potter Fans To Stop Leaving Socks At Dobby's Grave
But 12 years of fan tributes have essentially caused environmental hazard at the filming location, Welsh officials say. The growing collection of souvenirs and painted pebbles is a nuisance, according to a group that assessed the area as part of an eight-month review of the site. This includes the Stack of Socks, an item of clothing that helps Dobby break free from a life of bondage in the series.
I went for a walk along Freshwater West and found this memorial to Dobby the house elf, with dozens of lovingly placed socks pic.twitter.com/iSRObQmtVU
— Ghost Girl Respecter Megan Rebekah (@_meggybread) May 9, 2021
Fearing that the beach’s ecosystem would be damaged, environmental officials considered demolishing the memorial. But after some deliberation, the decision was made last week to keep the grave – with a caveat that there were no gifts left for the slain elf.
Dobby’s final resting place will remain “for people to enjoy”.
“The Trust asks visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape,” officials said in a press release.
In “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”, Freshwater West is the beach to which Harry, Ron, Hermione and Dobby escape at the end of the film. And – if you’ve managed to avoid the book series for 25 years – it’s also the scene where the faithful elf dies after saving the wizarding crew. On the beach Dobby described with his dying breaths as ‘such a beautiful place to be with friends’, a wooden cross on a mound of painted rocks now marks his grave, along with a stone like the one Harry has left to commemorate his friend which reads: ‘HERE LIES DOBBY A FREE ELF.’
Think you know “Harry Potter”, Muggle?
The beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales is a long strip of winding dunes and exposed rocky reefs. The legally protected conservation area is home to a multitude of wildlife, including lizards, gray seals, porpoises and rare ground-nesting birds. Although movies like “Deathly Hallows” and Ridley Scott’s version of “Robin Hood” have featured the beach, it’s also the site of a WWII maritime tragedy and one of the best surf spots. Welsh.
According to the National Trust, a conservation charity which looks after historic properties and monuments, the fact that it is now known as Dobby’s final resting place has become problematic, particularly when some 75,000 people flock to the beach every year, often exceeding capacity and sometimes leaving tributes to the fictional character.
“Items like socks, trinkets and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and endanger wildlife,” the charity said in a statement.
Dobby’s grave has for years been a source of irritation for a contingent of Pembrokeshire residents, who have spoken about it on Facebook. While some community members celebrated the “little bit of magic” the place has to offer, others called the memorial “a bloody mess on our beautiful beach.”
Nearly 5,000 people responded to an online survey of the tomb to address the piles of tourists, socks and decorated pebbles. The solution ended up being a balance between “the popularity of the site with impacts on the sensitive nature of the beach and the wider environment, and the pressure on surrounding facilities and roads”, said Jonathan Hughes of the National Trust in a statement.
Inside the ‘reality shift’ trend of TikTokers claiming they can enter the world of Harry Potter
On Wednesday, Wizarding World, the official center for Harry Potter fans, pleaded with Muggles – those non-magical people – to leave no trace when commemorating a house-elf so beloved that even author JK Rowling apologized for killing him.
Referring to when Dobby’s cruel former master mistakenly presented him with a garment, which frees enslaved house-elves, the Wizarding World has asked fans to heed pleas from Welsh officials to leave the grave at the edge of the beach a sockless zone.
“Lucius Malfoy may have left a sock for Dobby, but let’s not leave anything on our ribs!” Wizarding World wrote in an Instagram post.
Why does Neymar put his hands on his head and stick out his tongue during the celebration? Paris Saint-Germain superstar set to lead Brazil to World Cup
Neymar is set to light up the World Cup in Qatar this winter, with all Brazil’s hopes pinned on the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.
The 30-year-old is within two goals of Pele’s all-time record in Brazil and will be desperate to achieve the feat on football’s biggest stage.
If he does, fans should see Neymar stage his new celebration which has taken European football by storm.
As one of football’s greatest figures, Neymar is no stranger to a dazzling celebration ranging from emulating Steph Curry to Samba dancing.
But his latest – which he has already trademarked – is among his most memorable.
This involves Neymar placing his hands on either side of his head, palm open facing, and sticking out his tongue simultaneously.
The gesture originated during PSG’s pre-season tour of Japan, during which the striker was accused of diving to win a penalty by sections of the media in the club’s 6-2 win over the local Gamba Osaka team.
Mugged by the comments, Neymar took to social media to share a photo of himself partying.
He captioned the post: “Grimace for the haters!”
Neymar has since taken up the celebration in the new season as an ongoing message to his detractors, producing it on several occasions after playing numerous Ligue 1 games.
Still, he was furious when referee Daniel Siebert showed him a yellow card for doing so in PSG’s 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in September.
Speaking later on an Instagram story, Neymar said: “Another win, congratulations, but we’re moving on, right?
“That’s it, a party is a yellow card, another for the roster for NJ (Neymar) haha. It’s only with me that these things happen.
“Next time I will warn the referees that I am going to do it. Football is getting more and more nerve-wracking!
Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen faces suspension for lobbying misconduct | Conservatives
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen faces suspension from the House of Commons and has been asked to apologize after an all-party committee found he took a ‘cavalier’ approach to paid lobbying rules.
The standards committee endorsed findings by Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, that Bridgen breached rules on paid defense and registration of interests, after approaching ministers and civil servants on behalf of a logging company that gave him a donation and a visit to Ghana.
The committee said that as well as apologizing to the Commons, Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire since 2010, should personally apologize to Stone for a “totally unacceptable” attempt to put pressure on her.
The report says Bridgen emailed Stone asking about what the MP said were rumors the Commissioner would accept a peerage from Boris Johnson, and to suggest it depended on him ‘getting the ‘goods’ results” when conducting surveys on parliamentary standards.
Bridgen was a noted critic of Johnson.
More details soon…
Pope stresses Muslim dialogue during first papal visit to Bahrain
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is taking his message of dialogue with the Muslim world to the Kingdom of Bahrain, where the Sunni-led government is holding an interfaith conference on East-West coexistence even as it stands accused of discriminating against the country’s Shia majority.
Human rights groups and relatives of Shia activists on death row have urged Francis to use his visit, which begins Thursday, to call for an end to the death penalty and political repression in Bahrain. But it is unclear whether Francis will publicly embarrass his hosts during his four-day visit, the first of any pontiff to the Persian Gulf island nation.
Francis has long touted dialogue as an instrument of peace and believes a show of interfaith harmony is needed, especially now given Russia’s war in Ukraine and regional conflicts, such as in Yemen. On the eve of the trip, Francis asked for prayers that the trip would promote “the cause of fraternity and peace, which our times are in dire and urgent need of.”
The visit is Francis’ second to a Gulf Arab country, following his historic 2019 trip to Abu Dhabi, where he signed a document promoting Catholic-Muslim brotherhood with a prominent Sunni cleric, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb. Al-Tayeb is the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning in Cairo. Francis followed this with a visit to Iraq in 2021, where he was received by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, one of the world’s foremost Shia clerics.
Francis will meet again this week in Bahrain with al-Tayeb, as well as other prominent figures in the interfaith field who are expected to attend the conference, which is similar to the one hosted by Kazakhstan last month at which Francis and el- Tayeb also attended. Members of the Muslim Regional Council of Elders, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Patriarch Bartholomew, a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church and rabbis from the United States are all expected, according to Bahrain’s schedule.
The trip will also allow Francis to minister to the Catholic community in Bahrain, which numbers about 80,000 people in a country of about 1.5 million people. Most are workers from the Philippines and India, although trip organizers expect pilgrims from Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries to attend Francis’ High Mass at the National Stadium on Saturday.
Bahrain is home to the first Catholic church in the Gulf, the Parish of the Sacred Heart, which opened in 1939, as well as its largest, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia. The 2,300-capacity church opened last year in the desert town of Awali on land donated to the church by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. In fact, the king presented Francis with a model of the church when he visited the Vatican in 2014 and issued the first invitation to visit.
Francis will visit both churches during his visit and will likely thank the king for the tolerance the government has long shown towards Christians living in the country, especially compared to neighboring Saudi Arabia, where Christians cannot practice. openly their faith.
“Religious freedom in Bahrain is perhaps the best in the Arab world,” said Bishop Paul Hinder, Apostolic Administrator of Bahrain and Other Arab Gulf Countries. “Even if everything is not ideal, there may be conversions (to Christianity), which are at least not officially punished like in other countries.”
But ahead of his visit to Bahrain, Shia opposition groups and human rights organizations have urged Francis to speak out against human rights abuses against the Shia majority by the Sunni monarchy. They urged him to call for an end to the death penalty and to ask to visit Jau prison in the country, where hundreds of Shiite activists have been imprisoned.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have repeatedly denounced the use of torture in prisons, as well as the forced confessions and “sham trials” against dissidents.
“We are writing to appeal to you as the families of twelve death row inmates who face imminent execution in Bahrain,” reads a letter from the families to Francis published this week by the Bahrain Institute for rights and democracy. “Our family members remain behind bars and face execution despite the manifest injustice of their beliefs.”
Francis changed church teaching to declare the death penalty impermissible in all cases. He regularly visited prisoners during his trips abroad, although no such prison visit was planned in Bahrain.
The Vatican spokesman declined to say whether Francis would publicly or privately discuss Bahrain’s human rights record during his visit.
Associated Press religious coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Elon Musk against an American politician
New Delhi:
After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk caused a stir with his first moves. He also announced that verified Twitter users will soon be charged to retain their blue tick, which drew reactions from many users of the platform. US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also asked Elon Musk about the blue tick fee, drawing a response from the Twitter CEO.
In her tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “Lmao at a billionaire seriously trying to sell people the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/month subscription plan.”
Lmao at a Billionaire Seriously Trying to Sell People the Idea That ‘Free Speech’ Is Actually an $8/Month Subscription Plan
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022
In response to the congresswoman, Elon Musk reiterated his stance on blue check fees and joked, “Your feedback is appreciated, pay $8 now.”
Your feedback is appreciated, pay now $8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
Just a day after sharing her views on the contentious issue, Ms Ocasio-Cortez shared another post claiming that her Twitter mentions/notifications had stopped working after her exchange with Mr Musk. “Also, my Twitter mentions/notifications are not working tonight so I was notified via text message that I appear to have been under the skin of a certain billionaire,” the politician wrote.
“Just a reminder that money will never get you out of insecurity, folks,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez added.
Also, my Twitter mentions/notifications aren’t working tonight, so I was notified via text that I appear to have been under the skin of a certain billionaire????
Just a reminder that money will never come out of insecurity, folks.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022
Elon Musk, on the other hand, in a tweet, pointed to the price of a sweatshirt listed on Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s website. Sharing a photo of the product, he drew a circle on its $58 price tag.
???? pic.twitter.com/XuJdfMTTi1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
While many expressed disapproval of charging $8 for the verified badge, Mr. Musk argued that the fee was reasonable. He recently shared a meme on Twitter mocking those who don’t want to shell out a fee for their blue tick.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
After Elon Musk became the new owner of the microblogging platform, reports suggest verified Twitter users will soon have to pay a fee to retain their blue check mark, which authenticates the identity of the account holder.
