Zach LaVine is playing his 1st set of back-to-back games this season, but the Chicago Bulls are still monitoring his availability
Zach LaVine played on back-to-back nights for the first time this season Wednesday, starting for the Chicago Bulls at home against the Charlotte Hornets barely 24 hours after scoring 29 points to help beat the Brooklyn Nets in New York.
LaVine’s start signals an improvement in the All-Star guard’s availability for the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the offseason.
Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine is eager to return to a full workload, but the medical staff will continue to evaluate him daily.
“He wants to play every single game, all 82,” Donovan said before Wednesday’s game. “He wants to do that even when he’s not feeling great, but this is something he’ll have to manage.
“There’s a cumulative effect of what’s happened over the last week to 10 days, and then there’s the forward look at the schedule. And then there is a little bit of guessing about how he may or may not feel. The more information they have as the season goes on, the more they can get a grip on how he’ll respond.”
After LaVine played a season-high 37 minutes against the Nets on Tuesday, the decision to play him Wednesday bolsters hopes for a future return to a full load of games.
Donovan noted that LaVine appeared to be returning to his typical explosiveness, showcasing his trademark “pop and bounce” while shooting off the dribble and driving to the basket during a 20-point fourth quarter.
“I did not see anything in the amount of minutes that he absorbed last night that made me feel like, ‘Geez, he’s still not there physically,’” Donovan said.
LaVine has missed three games this season to manage his left knee, sitting out the first two games in Miami and Washington and another road game in San Antonio. Donovan described those absences as a calculated plan by the Bulls medical staff to avoid overloading LaVine, who did not play any five-on-five basketball over the summer as he recovered from surgery.
The curtailed availability came as a blow to start the season after the Bulls signed LaVine to a five-year, $215 million maximum contract in the offseason.
Tuesday’s game began a cramped period of the Bulls schedule with six games in four cities over nine days. Donovan said the medical staff hasn’t decided if LaVine will be available for that entire slate, which includes a home-and-home, back-to-back series with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and Monday.
Although Donovan said LaVine’s reaction to his recent workload has been a positive sign for the Bulls, the team will continue to monitor his workload — and might do so deep into the season.
“(The medical staff) feels good about how he’s responded,” Donovan said. “There may be times where he does feel good and the recommendation by the medical (staff) is not to play because of what they anticipate being a lot of load. There may be times where he feels like he’s going to feel great and he doesn’t feel great.
“It’s such a moving target. They’re making very good, educated decisions, but all they can do is forecast.”
Defense asks judge to dismiss evidence of alleged teenage murder of teacher over poor grades
A lawyer for one of two Iowa teenagers charged with murdering their Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber, has asked a judge to suppress evidence collected by law enforcement, saying constitutional rights, statutes and Miranda of the accused had been violated.
Willard Noble Caiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale have been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the 2021 death of the 66-year-old Fairfield High School teacher. The two teenagers, who are charged as adults, pleaded not guilty last year.
In court filings, prosecutors revealed that Miller’s motive was his poor grade in Graber’s Spanish class.
In interviews with investigators, Miller “expressed frustration with Graber hurting her GPA and thought she was doing this to other students as well,” even going so far as to use an expletive to describe Graber, according to court documents.
During a hearing on Wednesday, an attorney for Miller claimed there was no conscious or voluntary waiver of Miller’s right to remain silent or to counsel before he was questioned by security forces. the order last year, asking a judge to dismiss evidence.
The defense also asked the court to dismiss the evidence collected by the search warrants, saying it violated Millers’ constitutional and statutory rights. The defense claimed the search warrants included findings unsupported by facts and did not include the credibility of individuals relied upon by law enforcement, referring to a confidential informant.
In court filings, prosecutors rebuffed that claim, saying the two witnesses in question should be considered “citizen informants,” saying they had nothing to gain from providing information to law enforcement. ‘order.
The defense also claimed that the warrants were too broad and did not sufficiently explain why a cellphone and laptop should be seized.
Wednesday’s hearing was on a Miranda form signed by Miller’s mother. Miller’s attorney argued that the defendant’s mother, Annalisa Clifford Gold, did not know what she was signing when she signed a Miranda form that allowed investigators to interview her son.
Prosecutors rebuffed that claim, saying law enforcement read the defendant his Miranda rights, that the defendant clearly understood them, initialed them, and waived them.
Clifford Gold testified Wednesday that she was missing her reading glasses when law enforcement asked her to sign a Miranda form at the Jefferson County Law Center. When she told law enforcement she couldn’t read the form, an investigator paraphrased what he was saying and told her it was so they could speak with Miller.
She then signed the form, but claimed that she had not been informed of the information or the rights listed therein, including that Miller was in custody and that she had the right to speak to him. Clifford Gold also alleged that the police did not tell her that Graber had been found dead when she signed the Miranda form.
Clifford Gold also alleged that law enforcement continued to question Miller “long after” she told them to stop.
The prosecution asserted that whether Clifford Gold was allowed to speak with his son, entered the room, or told officers to end the investigation makes no difference in these circumstances due to the nature of the offenses under investigation by the police. The nature of the offense meant that Miller would be treated as an adult under Iowa law.
The tapes and a transcript of Miller’s interrogation are kept under seal.
Officers attended Clifford Gold’s home at approximately 5:30 a.m. on November 4, 2021. Miller was then taken to Jefferson County Law Center. Clifford Gold said she was not told her son was charged until 4.15pm.
Clifford Gold claimed she was told that all Graber students and their parents were being arrested by the police to find out what had happened to her and why she had disappeared, alleging that she was under the impression that all students were together and that the parents were with them. . She thought the police just needed her permission to talk to the students.
Clifford Gold alleged she didn’t know her son was in trouble until she was told she couldn’t see him. Clifford Gold claimed she would not have let her son speak to the police without a lawyer if she had known he was charged with murder.
After consulting a friend, who was a former police officer, Clifford Gold said she told the police to stop the interrogation of her son, but later learned that the interrogation continued for “hours”. Clifford Gold alleged that law enforcement denied her access to her son, who was then only 16, and said she had no way of contacting him when he was stopped.
Defense attorneys have until November 21 and prosecutors until November 28 to file a briefing on the motion to suppress evidence.
In court filings last year, law enforcement claimed they received a tip from an associate of the two teenagers that included social media posts between Miller and Goodale allegedly sharing details of their motive and plan to kill Graber. After her family reported her missing, Graber was found in Chautauqua City Park concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.
Chase Claypool expresses confidence and eagerness — ‘I’m a playmaker’ — on his 1st day as a Chicago Bear. But how quickly can the receiver emerge?
OK, Chicago Bears fans. This probably was the part of the Chase Claypool introduction you were most looking forward to.
“I’m a playmaker,” Claypool said Wednesday afternoon, just before his first Bears practice at Halas Hall. “And I’m excited to make plays.”
The immediate response from an eager fan base: Welcome aboard, man. Just how quickly can you get started?
As the newest addition to the Bears’ developing offense, Claypool offers plenty to be excited about. He’s 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash at the 2020 scouting combine in 4.42 seconds. He had a 10-touchdown season as a rookie and has more than 2,000 career receiving yards over 2½ seasons.
There’s obvious upside here, which was a big reason Bears general manager Ryan Poles felt compelled to trade a second-round pick Tuesday to grab Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bears, with the league’s least productive passing attack, need more game-changing playmakers on offense. And if Poles failed to add enough weaponry to the receiving corps during his first spring on the job, he took an aggressive step to rectify that with this latest dice roll.
“You can never have enough weapons and guys who help your quarterback gain confidence,” Poles said Tuesday.
Now, though, comes the task of setting realistic expectations — especially for the final nine games of the season. Yes, Claypool is a big, fast target with a proven track record of making difficult catches. But, no, he is not an instant fix-all for a passing offense that has a long way to go in its quest to reach the middle tier.
Even quarterback Justin Fields, who said he was excited to bring Claypool aboard, knew better than to forecast some sort of immediate, league-shaking offensive explosion.
“It’s not high school football where you just get a bigger, better receiver and you can just look off the safety and throw it one-on-one down the field,” Fields said Wednesday. “You’re still going to have to go through your reads and go through your progressions. Of course we’re going to work him into the offense slowly and try to get the ball in his hands. But I just have to stay even-keeled.”
Through eight games, Claypool had 32 receptions, 311 yards and one touchdown for a Steelers offense that has had quarterback instability with the arrival of Mitch Trubisky and then the Week 5 switch to rookie Kenny Pickett. Claypool also was learning a new role, playing in the slot much more extensively.
“I feel like I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I can do,” he said.
Still, those stats might provide a realistic target for Claypool to aim for in the Bears’ final nine games as he learns a new offense, gets his feet on the ground and finds his niche.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus struck a measured tone Wednesday in expressing optimism about Claypool’s potential but uncertainty about how that will translate into game-day production.
“We’re just going to let it play out,” Eberflus said. “It will go where it will go. How fast does he pick up information? How fast does he jell with the other receivers, with the quarterback? And we expect really good things from that.”
It starts with testing Claypool’s ability to adapt and settle in. For what it’s worth, the 24-year-old receiver landed at O’Hare around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, made it to Halas Hall by 10:30 and rushed out to his first Bears practice a little after 1 p.m.
He acknowledged his head was spinning from the whirlwind.
“For sure, a little bit,” Claypool said. “But I think it will settle down after the first day.”
Adding to Claypool’s challenge, this week is the Steelers’ open date. So he went from readying for a big exhale and some much-needed midseason relaxation to speeding up his acclimation in Lake Forest. He understands his new team hopes he can contribute soon, perhaps as early as Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.
“I’m trying to take a day-by-day approach,” Claypool said. “I’m not trying to figure everything out at once in terms of where I’m staying, (my) family and this and that. I’m focusing on the playbook first and then little extra meetings with coaches. That’s probably one and two.”
Tight end Cole Kmet is one of three Bears players who played with Claypool at Notre Dame. (The others are wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and offensive lineman Sam Mustipher.) Kmet knows about Claypool’s big-play ability. But he seems as excited about Claypool’s infectious confidence and competitive nature.
“He’s going to bring a lot of juice to the locker room,” Kmet said. “He’s an ultracompetitive dude, and that’s a thing we need on the team. He’s going to bring that competitive spirit.”
It’s impossible to say at this stage whether the Bears will be viewed as winners down the road in the trade. They will have to find ways to utilize Claypool’s strengths and channel some of his brash confidence in the right direction.
At this point, Claypool is simply trying to take things little by little with a goal to become a go-to weapon for Fields as soon as possible.
“I’m excited to be able to gain that trust with Justin,” he said, “where he knows if he needs a play, he can come to me.”
That process began Wednesday. The timetable for reaching bigger goals is to be determined.
Pregnant Keshia Golden accused of stabbing her boyfriend
A heavily pregnant Chicago woman fatally stabbed her boyfriend just hours after the couple held their baby shower – during a fight over who would use the microwave to reheat food.
Keshia Golden, 33, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her beau, Calvin Sidney, 29, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The couple had returned to their apartment early that morning with relatives after the previous night’s celebration when they argued about using the microwave around 3 a.m., prosecutors said.
The eight-month-pregnant knocked a plate out of Sidney’s hands and he retaliated by pushing her onto the counter – prompting the boyfriend’s uncle to separate the two, officials said.
Sidney rushed into a bedroom, where Golden allegedly stabbed him in the leg with a knife and left the apartment after dropping the gun, the Sun-Times reported, citing prosecutors.
The boyfriend’s femoral artery was reportedly severed in the attack and he died at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Hours later, Golden was arrested after returning home – unaware that Sidney was dead.
“She didn’t want to kill anyone,” her mother Tarsha Ellis told the Sun-Times.
“She broke up because of it. She didn’t know you could kill someone by stabbing them in the leg. She just wanted him to leave because he was doing wrong and she was afraid of hurting the baby. And he wouldn’t go,” she said.
“It was just toxic with those two,” Ellis added. “But they loved each other. If he could stand up now, they wouldn’t have an affair because he would never want charges against her.
At a bail hearing in which Golden was posted on $2 million bond, prosecutors said the couple had other violent incidents.
Police said they responded to five domestic violence calls at the apartment between June and September, four of which said Sidney choked, punched, slapped or pushed her.
In July, she took a protective order against Sidney after he punched her in the face, officials said.
The following month, Sidney refused to press charges after having to be hospitalized when Golden cut his neck, prosecutors said.
Golden’s public defender Julie Koehler told the newspaper that her client spent four days in the hospital for injuries she suffered in the final fight with her boyfriend.
The attorney also rejected the $2 million bail order, which would require his client to post $200,000 bond to be released.
“Not only forcing Keshia to give birth in prison, but then immediately taking her child away after birth is cruel to both mother and baby,” Koehler told the newspaper.
“This ruthless decision is against Illinois law. All evidence shows that Keshia acted in self-defense. The only person she ever abused was the man who beat her,” a she added.
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment to the Sun-Times.
Analysis: Questions for Magic after 8 games, ahead of 7-game homestand
The Orlando Magic, once again, came up short during crunch time in their 116-108 road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
A lack of poise by the Magic, the league’s fourth-youngest team by age and third-youngest by the average number of seasons of NBA experience, exposed itself against the Thunder — the league’s youngest team in both areas.
Orlando turned the ball over 25 times for 30 Thunder points and didn’t make a field goal after taking a 104-93 lead with 7:26 remaining.
“They got a couple of good defenders on their team and we just played into their hands,” said Wendell Carter Jr., who led the Magic with 30 points, tying a career-high he set last season against the Thunder, and 12 rebounds. “They’re a very fast-paced team and we got sped up at times. We just didn’t take our time, especially down the stretch. We played into their hands and the exact game they wanted to play.”
After a road-heavy start, the Magic (1-7) return to Amway Center for a season-long seven-game homestand that kicks off Thursday vs. the Golden State Warriors (3-5). It will tip off at 7 p.m. and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
Before the Magic take on the defending NBA champions, there are key questions that need answers as they look to turn their season around:
How will late-game execution improve?
Tuesday’s disappointing finish wasn’t an outlier. But was the latest — and arguably worst — example of the Magic not closing out a close game they had in hand.
The loss to the Thunder marked the fourth time in eight games the Magic blew a double-digit lead and lost. What made the defeat more disheartening was it was their first loss after holding a double-digit lead in the second half — leading by 15 in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth.
The Magic have started games well. They have a positive net rating in the first (plus-3.3) and second quarters (plus-4.1). It’s closing out games that’s been the challenge.
Their fourth-quarter net rating, albeit in a small sample of 96 total fourth-quarter minutes, of minus-21.4 was the league’s second-worst mark entering Wednesday’s games , only behind the San Antonio Spurs (minus-25.1). The Magic’s net rating of minus-90.5 in a small sample of 14 clutch minutes — when the scoring margin is within 5 points with five or fewer minutes remaining — was the league’s worst mark.
Why have the Magic struggled late in games? There’s more than one answer.
In most of their close games — outside of Tuesday — the Magic were the team attempting a comeback after falling behind in the third quarter.
Even when the game has been close, fouling, defensive lapses and poor defensive rebounding have been among the reasons.
Tuesday, it was taking — and missing — ill-advised shots as well as missing good looks. Missing open shots has been an issue, with the Magic shooting below league-average percentages on open and wide-open looks.
The Magic need to be better poised in these moments: Valuing each possession by not giving the ball away and seeking out the best shot. Their offensive dip late in games has hurt their defense.
“We’ve got to learn to take care of the basketball in crunch time,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “And understand the possession of the basketball is the most important thing. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing it by committee.”
How’s the zone looking?
Speaking of the defense, if you look at the numbers, it’d appear the Magic are performing on that end of the floor at a similar level as last season.
Their defensive rating — points allowed per 100 possessions — through eight games of 111.6 ranks 17th.
They finished last season ranked 19th in defensive rating with 112.1 points allowed per 100 possessions, including a defensive rating of 111.3 in their final 46 games (10th during that timespan).
What these numbers don’t show is the Magic have taken a step back with their zone defense — a coverage they’ve used frequently compared to the rest of the league.
The Magic have been in a zone on 8.5% of their defensive possessions, the league’s fourth-highest mark according to Synergy, or 10.3 times per game. They’ve allowed 1.161 points per possession when in the zone, the worst mark of the 12 teams who’ve used a zone this season.
For comparison, the Miami Heat’s zone allowed a league-best 0.651 points per possession entering Wednesday at 14.6% frequency. The Magic allowed around .90 points per possession when in a zone most of last season.
The Magic have been significantly better in man defense (91.5% frequency), allowing .96 points per possession (the league’s 14th-best mark) and forcing teams to shoot below-averaging percentages.
Why has the Magic’s zone slipped? Once again, there’s more than one answer.
Sometimes, the players at the top of the zone — the Magic mostly use a 3-2 formation — don’t utilize their length enough to clog up passing lanes or provide enough resistance on the perimeter from keeping drivers outside the paint/middle of the floor. Once that happens, it becomes easier for opposing teams to force Orlando into defensive rotations.
Other times, they struggle with ball and player movement. Consistently providing help, and helping the helper, is an area of improvement for them.
With their collective length and size, zone defense should be a weapon for the Magic to throw off their opponents’ offensive rhythm.
Through two weeks, that hasn’t been the case.
How important is this homestand?
Very.
After playing the Warriors, the Magic will match up against teams in the Sacramento Kings (Saturday) and Houston Rockets (Monday) who’ve also started slowly before playing playoff/play-in contenders in the Dallas Mavericks (Nov. 9), Phoenix Suns (Nov. 11), Charlotte Hornets (Nov. 14) and Minnesota Timberwolves (Nov. 16).
It’s still early enough in the season to overcome a slow start and being at home for the next two weeks after playing six of the first eight games on the road should allow the Magic to regroup.
It also should give a better idea of where players stand healthwise.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined for Thursday, while Terrence Ross is questionable (left knee contusion).
Being healthier and getting more of their top players back — especially the guards and their ability to dictate a game’s pace — should help.
When that’ll happen remains unknown.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Gareth Bale among incredible list of investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy venture to help PGA Tour battle LIV Golf
A group of top stars have invested in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new sports venture.
Woods and McIlroy, golf’s two most popular players, led the PGA Tour’s fightback against LIV Golf – the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway series.
The duo have teamed up to create TGL: a high-tech, stadium-based golf league in conjunction with the PGA Tour, starting in January 2024.
Six three-player teams will smash shots on a big screen, then move on to a tech-infused complex of short games during a two-hour Monday night show designed to attract a new audience.
The announcement came after Woods and McIlroy launched TMRW Sports, a company created to usher golf into a new technology-based future.
Now they have confirmed that Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and tennis legend Serena Williams are behind the project, alongside some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment.
Golf-mad footballer Gareth Bale also invested, as did tennis superstar Andy Murray and basketball icon Steph Curry.
While the two golf superstars have attracted some of the most marketable people in the world to their project, LIV Golf is still without a TV deal or any major endorsements.
Full List of TMRW Sports Investors
NFL:
Josh Allen
Kelvin Beach
Larry Fitzgerald
Tony Romo
NBA/WNBA:
Stephen Curry
Andre Iguodala
Chris Paul
Jayson Tatum
Diana Taurasi
Soccer:
Jozy Altidore
Gareth Bale
Servando Carrasco
Alex Morgan
MLB:
Shohei Ohtani
Trea Turner
NHL:
Sidney Crosby
Surfing:
Kanoa Igarashi
Tennis:
Andy Murray
Serena Williams
F1:
Alex Albon
Lewis Hamilton
Lando Norris
carlos sainz
Mark Webber
Entertainment:
Justin Timberlake
Games:
Tyler “Ninja” Blevins
The momentum must change against LIV, with the majority of golf’s biggest names uniting against him after a wave of defections like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.
The Saudi-backed league has no official world ranking points yet, meaning some of its players won’t qualify for next year’s Majors, and the rebels have to wait until 2024 for an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to begin.
Meanwhile, a series of big changes to the PGA Tour have been announced after an unprecedented gathering of 23 top players, led by Woods and McIlroy.
To stem the flow of top players to LIV Golf, the Tour has introduced a $500,000 (£424,000) minimum wage for its players and a $5,000 (£4,200) buffer for missed cuts .
The Tour’s top players have also agreed to coordinate their schedules for 20 PGA Tour events per season to ensure fans can watch the best against the best on a regular basis.
They will face off in 12 high events, with average prize money of $20m (£16.9m) to keep pace with LIV, plus the four majors, Players Championship and three events of their choice. .
The high-profile list of investors backing Woods and McIlroy is the Tour’s latest win, but LIV Golf isn’t expected to go away anytime soon.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ Tua talks about Super Bowl, takes shot at critics — this is what you want to hear from your QB
Empowered Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was an interesting mix of honesty, insight, and “screw you” on the podium Wednesday.
And it was freakin’ great.
More importantly, he seems to be having fun on and off the field, which is good to see.
Tagovailoa addressed the Super Bowl talk head on, and took an entertaining shot at critics (yes, I was among them) who doubted whether he could effectively throw the deep ball.
In between he talked about the Chicago Bears (3-5), who happen to be the Dolphins (5-3) opponent Sunday, and how different their defense looks without linebacker Roquan Smith and edge rusher Robert Quinn, both of whom were traded recently (Quinn to Philadelphia and Smith to Baltimore).
But that’s the boring stuff.
The good stuff was Tua being Tua.
Asked whether Tuesday’s trades to acquire pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. made the Dolphins Super Bowl contenders, Tagovailoa gave a clear answer — yes.
“We’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here,” he said, later adding, he has “full belief that we are capable.”
This is what you want to hear from your quarterback.
More importantly, this is what you want to hear from Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ (almost) officially-anointed franchise quarterback.
General manager Chris Grier, who is always guarded on such topics, didn’t directly address whether the trades he orchestrated made the Dolphins a Super Bowl contender.
“I’m not into predictions and everything,” Grier said, “but I do think we have a good team that has a chance to compete and win some games in the future.”
That’s about as far as Grier will go on such a topic.
Tagovailoa, who has been sizzling hot this season among pinpoint accuracy, 12 touchdowns, three interceptions and a league-leading 112.7 passer rating, offered no ambiguity.
He said the players have known what they’ve had with this squad all year.
“I think throughout OTAs (organized team activities) and throughout training camp we could see the potential that we had as a team offensively and defensively,” he said.
And now the organization has offered Tagovailoa its vote of confidence in a couple of ways.
Acquiring Chubb and Wilson in an eye-popping deal was only part of the story.
The other part of the story was Tagovailoa being given a huge vote of confidence by the Dolphins’ front office with the trades.
The Dolphins sent their 2023 first-round pick to Denver in the trade to acquire Chubb. Combine that with the first-round pick they lost in the Steve Ross tampering ruling and they don’t have a first-round pick to potentially use on a quarterback next year.
But that’s OK because the Dolphins believe they have their franchise quarterback in Tagovailoa.
Coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Tagovailoa being the “guy”.
“I would say you’re right on all fronts, that from the get go, I’ve fully seen Tua as our quarterback for this team and this franchise,” McDaniel said. “I think he’s an unbelievable talent. So I guess in a roundabout way, I think that implication, I think that’s fair.”
So, here they are, a complete team, equipped with a franchise quarterback and ready to make a Super Bowl run.
Tagovailoa, you can tell, loves this situation.
Normally guarded, but always courteous in his media comments, he was ebullient after Sunday’s 31-27 victory at Detroit.
The good vibes continued Wednesday.
Tagovailoa was asked where he’s grown most recently.
“Well, I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh? Don’t we think?” he asked with a smile. “That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab.”
It’s a fair jab.
And it’s welcomed.
It’s good to see Tagovailoa have fun, especially after all the criticism he’s taken.
Tagovailoa said he’s felt support from the organization since they acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert in the offseason.
That’s probably a different feeling than he’s had in the previous two seasons when he faced things ranging from an unlikely benching to a reported halftime argument with former coach Brian Flores.
Tagovailoa hasn’t answered all the questions from critics yet. He still must win. But he’s doing the best he can. He might even be taking names, and that’d be OK. The best thing is he appears to be having fun.
