5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Miami Dolphins game — plus our Week 9 predictions
After a week of trying to refocus following trades of team captains Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, the Chicago Bears will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field.
The Dolphins (5-3) have won both games since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned from a concussion, while the Bears (3-5) are trying to pick up the pieces from a lopsided loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Player in the spotlight
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
When Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was asked this week how he moves past the trade of Smith, he responded: “I got the No. 1 and No. 4 wide receiver. I love Roquan. But I got some dogs coming to town.”
Hill is the NFL’s leader in receiving yards by far with 961 and two touchdowns on 69 catches. The Dolphins wide receiver has 15 catches of 20 yards or more and four of 40 or more — also tops in the league.
Four spots down from Hill on the league-leaders list is teammate Jaylen Waddle, who has 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 42 catches, including 12 of 20 yards or more and four of 40 yards or more.
It’s a massive test for the young Bears secondary to slow down one the third-ranked passing offense, led by Tagovailoa, who had one of his best games of the season in Week 8.
Johnson frequently has said he loves such marquee matchups, and defending Hill’s speed ranks high among difficult tasks in the NFL.
“Everybody knows he’s fast until you line up, and then it’s a totally different speed,” Johnson said. “There’s not too much you can do to prepare. It’s not like you can go and do speed workouts and get faster. I’ve got to play my game, play my style of ball and do my best to contain him.”
2. Pressing question
Can the Bears defense hold up without Roquan Smith as its leader?
When general manager Ryan Poles traded Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks and linebacker A.J. Klein, the Bears lost a team leader on and off the field. Smith is the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 and has four tackles for a loss, 2 ½ sacks and two interceptions.
So what exactly does defensive coordinator Alan Williams tell his players without Smith?
“Don’t try to do too much,” Williams said. “When you try to do too much you lose a gap, you’re somewhere where you shouldn’t be. The focus of our thing is execution — be where you’re supposed to be. Alignment, assignment, key and technique. There are several plays that we’ve made, big plays where guys were just where they were supposed to be and the opportunity presented itself and guys were in the spot to make the play. If we do that at a high rate, we’ll be just fine.”
The Bears were in the process of sorting out who was going to fill Smith’s spot on the field. Williams said middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow might move to Smith’s weak-side linebacker role, which Morrow played with the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams also said the Bears were taking a look at rookie Jack Sanborn there. The Bears also have veterans Joe Thomas and Klein as linebacker pieces to move around.
Williams said they like how Sanborn practices and are interested to see how he would perform if he takes on a bigger role.
“He plays hard, he plays physical,” Williams said. “In terms of the HITS principle, he does hustle, he is intense. So those are the first two steps. Back when he got a chance to play in the preseason, he did turn the football over. So I would say what’s there not to like about Sanborn? He just needs a chance to get on the field and perform.”
3. Keep an eye on …
Wide receiver Chase Claypool
Claypool had been practicing for only two days since the Bears acquired him Tuesday from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round draft pick. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the newcomer will play Sunday, though to what level they’re not yet sure.
Getsy said the uncertainty of the COVID-19 season helped coaches develop “some really cool things” to help players get up to speed quickly when they’re new to a team, and they’ll utilize some of that with Claypool.
“We have some really cool tools to help him learn what he needs to learn quickly with not having a coach with him for 24 hours a day,” Getsy said. “So I think he’ll be OK. We’ll make sure that he’s ready to rock ‘n’ roll for whatever his role might be come Sunday.”
Poles brought in Claypool to give a boost to quarterback Justin Fields’ receiving corps. Getsy said from watching Claypool over his first 2 ½ seasons that he saw a guy “who had an unbelievable rookie season and shows a really cool, unique set of skills to be able to move around the field for Pittsburgh.”
“He played inside. He played outside, so that’s something that’s important,” Getsy said. “A guy who can do a lot of different things is really important for us in how we attack the game. So I’m really excited to see how far he can take it. I’m sure it will be one of those things where each week he’ll be able to get a little bit more.”
5. A new Dolphins pass rusher
The Dolphins made their own big deals at the trade deadline, adding edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.
Chubb was the bigger move, giving the Dolphins a player with 26 career sacks over five seasons, including 5 ½ sacks, eight quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 2022. The Dolphins on Thursday signed Chubb to a five-year, $110 million contract extension.
“They’ll play, but how much? That’s to be determined,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told Miami media.
Chubb joins a group that includes veteran Melvin Ingram and 2021 first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, who Bears left tackle Braxton Jones said “probably could be the most talented out of all of them, have the most juice.”
Jones said even with Chubb’s transition, the Bears expect him to play a big role Sunday.
“Another vet that’s been around. He’s a tough edge rusher,” Jones said. “He can be hot and cold sometimes, but when he’s on, he’s on. So that’s the biggest thing is being aware he’s there. He’s a little bit different play style than Melvin Ingram, where he will bull rush, kind of go through you, whereas Melvin Ingram is a slippery guy. So they’ve got some complementary stuff going on there, and I’m sure he’ll be on the field quite a bit.”
5. Injury report
For the second straight week, Bears right tackle Larry Borom is in the concussion protocol. He missed practices Wednesday and Thursday, and veteran Riley Reiff could again fill in for him if he isn’t cleared before Sunday.
Left guard Cody Whitehair returned to practice this week and has a 21-day window to return from injured reserve, but it’s unclear if he or Michael Schofield will start Sunday.
Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson were limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday with hip injuries.
For the Dolphins, offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) and wide receiver River Cracraft (illness) haven’t participated in practice this week as of Thursday night. Offensive linemen Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles) and Brandon Shell (groin), tight ends Tanner Conner (knee) and Durham Smythe (hamstring), safeties Clayton Fejedelem (groin) and Eric Rowe (hip), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/rib) have been limited.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (4-4)
Seasonable fall weather will be a welcome sight for the Dolphins. The Bears would prefer high winds, rain or bitter cold to combat Tua Tagovailoa and an offense that is seventh in the league in yards per game. The Dolphins have a wealth of speed and options who will test a defense that hasn’t been able to rush the passer or get off the field on third down. The Bears prepared for a very similar scheme in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins lean more on their passing game, and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are going to test the secondary’s ability to tackle. Maybe defensive coordinator Alan Williams can get a spirited effort from his players, but they appear to be short-handed.
Dolphins 28, Bears 21
Colleen Kane (5-3)
This is not an ideal time for the Bears defense to welcome a high-powered Miami Dolphins offense to Soldier Field. Bears players are regrouping after GM Ryan Poles traded away defensive leaders Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Now they just have to stop one of the best wide receiver duos in the league in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Bears offense appears to be picking up steam, and I’m intrigued to see how quarterback Justin Fields builds on his last two games. But I’m simply unsure of how this defense will respond after a strange couple of weeks.
Dolphins 27, Bears 24
Dan Wiederer (5-3)
It’s easy to believe in the Bears’ competitive spirit and locker-room unity. There’s reason to believe the offense is on an upward climb too. Still, a depleted and emotionally spent defense has to find ways to slow down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Dolphins 31, Bears 23
A Punjab official came to the village to inspect the stubble fire and was held hostage
Faridkot:
A tax official (Patwari) who had gone out to inspect stubble burning was held hostage by farmers for more than 24 hours in Jeewan Wala village of Faridkot district in Punjab.
The farmers demanded written non-challan assurance for the burning of their stubble and said the official would not be released until their demands were met.
The patwari had traveled to the district to inspect a stubble burning report which is being reported across the state.
However, Kalnab Tehsildar and SDM Kotkapura arrived at the scene and tried to talk to the farmers, but they failed to convince the farmers to let go of the official.
“SDM promised machinery will be provided but nothing has been done. We are burning stubble as there is no other option,” said one farmer.
Anil Kumar, Tehsildar, Faridkot said, “Our nodal officer reported a stubble burning. Patwari had come here to find out. The villagers heard about it and took him hostage. We are talking to the farmers.”
Earlier on Thursday, local farmers in the Bathinda district of Punjab expressed their displeasure at the failure of the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to find an alternative to the stubble burning problem and threatened to take hostage any official coming to prevent them from burning the stubble.
“If officials come to stop us from burning the residues on the farm, they will be taken hostage, the government can impose so many fines on them but we will not pay the fine,” Bhatinda villagers said.
Attacking the government’s lack of interest in avoiding the problem of stubble burning, local farmers said: “They are forced to set fire to the stubble every year. It is not their hobby to do all this. Farmers and their families are affected due to stubble smoke first.”
Earlier today, Delhi CM Kejriwal took responsibility for the stubble burning in Punjab.
“Pollution is not only the problem of Delhi but of all North India. The Center must come forward and take specific action so that all North India can be rid of pollution. Pollution air is a problem of North India AAP, Delhi government or Punjab government are not solely to blame This is no time to blame There should be no politics on such a sensitive issue. I agree that there are stubble burnings in Punjab,” Mr Kejriwal said.
Arvind Kejriwal hoped that far fewer incidents of stubble burning would be reported in Punjab by next year and said action was being taken for this.
“Farmers are not responsible for it. They want a solution. The day they find the solution, they will stop burning stubble. If there is stubble burning in Punjab, our government is responsible for it. We take responsibility. We have been in government for only six months which is a very short period. The Punjab government has taken action. I hope that the incidents of stubble fires will be much less by now. next year,” he said.
The Delhi Chief Minister’s remarks come after the nation’s capital reported air quality in the “severe” category for the second day in a row.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Column: The Chicago Bears say they’re prioritizing winning after trading key players. But there are 3 developmental moves they should make soon.
The NFL, once built on cliches, platitudes and coach-speak, needs to modernize its morsels of motto.
Winning isn’t everything, it’s having a high draft pick. The sport of Vince Lombardi has become the haven of Stephen Ross. The owner’s Miami Dolphins arrive Sunday at Soldier Field without a first-round pick next year nor a third-rounder in 2024 following an NFL investigation that found him guilty of tampering but fell short of punishing him for encouraging former coach Brian Flores to lose in 2019 to enhance the team’s draft position.
Is that why teams don’t want to admit when they are clearly in the midst of a full-fledged rebuild?
The Chicago Bears are clearly in one of those organizational overhauls in the first season under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, a point that was driven home when weak-side linebacker Roquan Smith was traded Monday for draft capital right on the heels of a deal that sent defensive end Robert Quinn packing.
That’s OK, and extra draft ammunition made it easier to turn around and acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool on Tuesday while still having eight picks for the April draft.
We knew this was a rebuild before the season started. The Khalil Mack trade in March and constant roster turning was a dead giveaway. Poles took an asset that didn’t fit into long-range plans — Quinn – and moved him to the Philadelphia Eagles and another in Smith — whom the Bears couldn’t find common ground with on a contract extension — and sent him to the Baltimore Ravens.
What now with the trade deadline passed and nine games remaining? The Bears have already made some goof discoveries. Running back Khalil Herbert is tied for seventh in the league with 563 yards while ranking 21st in carries sharing the load with David Montgomery. Rookie left tackle Braxton Jones has proven he deserves the look he has been getting. Strong safety Jaquan Brisker is a foundational piece moving forward. Free safety Eddie Jackson has experienced a renaissance after his play had dipped.
Here are three ideas for the Bears to implement with the focus on player development and growth as Poles, Eberflus and their staffs evaluate what pieces will fit for next season.
1. Start Alex Leatherwood.
The Bears made a long play by claiming Leatherwood off waivers, assuming a contract that included $5.9 million guaranteed. The offensive line will no doubt be a focus in the offseason. With Leatherwood back from a four-week stint on the non-football illness list while he battled mononucleosis, he’s working to regain strength and weight.
It makes sense to plug Leatherwood into the lineup at some point to see if the scouting reports the team had on the 2021 first-round draft pick match the player they have. Whether he’s used at right tackle — Larry Borom is expected to miss his second game with a concussion — or guard, throw him into the fire and see how he does. Why wait until the spring when dissecting line play without full pads is an exercise in futility?
This isn’t a move that needs to be made this week or next, there are plenty of games remaining, but there’s no reason to go through the entire season without allowing Leatherwood a chance to show offensive line coach Chris Morgan what kind of player he is and if he should be in position to compete for a starting job. Why not plug him in as soon as there is full confidence he’s as ready as he will be?
“I feel like I am more comfortable,” Leatherwood said. “Just getting used to the play style Coach C-Mo expects of us as players, what we’re trying to do as an offense and in the scheme, I feel I’m getting more comfortable. It’s coming along well.”
2. Open up the passing game.
Claypool gives quarterback Justin Fields the kind of big, explosive target the offense has been lacking, but it’s going to be difficult to see what he can do if coordinator Luke Getsy doesn’t prioritize the passing game.
The Bears are running the ball on 59.9% of offensive plays — most in the league and the highest figure in the NFL since the 2004 Pittsburgh Steelers ran the ball 60.8% of the time during quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie season, according to teamrankings.com. How much does the Bears’ run/pass ratio stand out? The 2020 Ravens (55%) are the only team to finish a season above 54% since 2010.
Fields is averaging 19.9 pass attempts per game, although the figure is 22.8 over the last five games. That’s not a lot of opportunities to spread between Claypool, Darnell Mooney, tight end Cole Kmet and others. Mooney is averaging 5.5 targets per game and Equanimeous St. Brown is next at 2.9.
Claypool comes from a Steelers offense averaging 36.9 passes per game. As the No. 2 target in that system (Diontae Johnson 76 targets), Claypool had 50 passes thrown his way.
There are challenges for the offensive line to protect Fields, but the Bears need to start slinging it more — especially if they want to get a good handle on how they value Mooney and Claypool, who could both potentially sign extensions in the offseason. How else can they expect Fields to advance as a passer, especially in the pocket, if the league’s No. 1 rushing offense doesn’t throw the ball more?
Getsy was asked if Fields’ recent improvements and Claypool’s arrival would naturally lead to more throwing. He didn’t seem to be of that mind, but probably wouldn’t say if he was.
“We’re going to do whatever it takes to win,” Getsy said. “That’s been my focus and the way we’ve approached everything. If that’s the best way to win, then yes. If that’s not the best way, no. Our matchups are more important to me than a stat for anybody. We make sure we try to put our players in the best position to have success.
“We’re in the process of winning games right now. We’ll evaluate this as it goes. We’re not really necessarily in the process of evaluating over the top of winning games.”
It’s fair to question how committed the organization is to winning after trading Quinn and Smith in less than a week, but Getsy is speaking from the heart when he talks about his desire to win.
3. Re-insert rookie Velus Jones Jr. as the punt returner.
The Bears might be 5-3 or 4-4 if Jones had not muffed punts in the fourth quarter of losses to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. He has been on the shelf the last two weeks — a wise decision with Jones having five returns, one fair catch and the two miscues.
Jones has been getting work in practice but most of those come off the Jugs machine as the Bears can’t wear out the leg of punter Trenton Gill. The most valuable reps will come in games. Why not throw Jones back there and see if he’s ready to make better decisions and be more secure with the ball?
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower could still deploy Dante Pettis when the team wants a fair catch in a critical game moment. Otherwise, let Jones work through his inexperience and show what he can do. He has proven to be mentally strong through struggles. The Bears used a third-round pick on him — it doesn’t make a lot of sense not to involve him fully on special teams, especially with his role limited in the offense.
“I catch a lot of balls after practice,” Jones said. “Reps are important for me to just lock in.”
Scouting report
Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins wide receiver
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Waddle, 5-foot-10, 182 pounds, is in his second season in Miami. He was drafted sixth overall in 2021 after the Dolphins traded up from No. 12 to select him. Waddle is fourth in the league with 727 receiving yards, trailing only teammate Tyreek Hill (961), Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (764) and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson (752).
Waddle caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per catch as a rookie, but he has become a big-play threat with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in coach Mike McDaniel’s offense, averaging a league-high 17.3 yards per catch this season. Considering the problems the Bears had with Jefferson in Week 5 at Minnesota, the dual threat of Waddle and Hill creates a problem. Waddle has gone over 100 yards in four games already this season. In comparison, Darnell Mooney has reached 100 yards four times in 41 career games.
“It will be interesting to see what the Bears do,” the scout said. “I would expect them to play a lot of Cover-2 and just try to keep the ball in front of them. If they do that, everyone in the back seven has to tackle. If you don’t tackle against Miami, you lose.
“The new scheme and playing with Tyreek has really benefitted Waddle. Tyreek draws the most attention. If you’re going to double or play cloud coverage, it’s going to Tyreek. So, Waddle gets more single man coverage and less attention. He has ridiculous speed and he can shift gears whenever he wants. This isn’t long track speed. This guy can turn it on in a flash. He is electric with the ball in his hands.
“The Dolphins get him loose on screens, unders, quick wheels, back shoulder fades, whatever you want. His route running is really underrated and that’s the case with a lot of guys where we just focus on their speed. He’s a good route runner and that’s what you expect with him coming from Alabama. He played in a pro system. He understands how to create separation. They are creating windows for him against zone coverage and situations where he can run away from man coverage and they’re getting him free access off the ball and that’s why his yards per catch has almost doubled.”
Canada kicks Chinese companies out of rare minerals sector — RT Business News
The companies have been ordered to immediately divest their interests in the country’s strategic mines
The Canadian government has ordered three Chinese companies to divest of key mining companies for national security reasons. The move comes days after Ottawa introduced tougher rules on foreign investment in the mining sector.
According to media on Wednesday, the three Chinese companies are Sinomine Rare Metals Resources, Chengze Lithium International and Zangge Mining Investment.
Canadian Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement that the government ordered the divestment after “a rigorous examination” foreign companies by the national security and intelligence community.
“While Canada continues to welcome foreign direct investment, we will act decisively when investments threaten our national security and critical mineral supply chains, both at home and abroad,” said Champagne.
Last week, Ottawa said it needed to build a resilient critical minerals supply chain with like-minded partners as it laid out rules meant to protect the sector from foreign state-owned enterprises.
According to Champagne, “The federal government is committed to working with Canadian businesses to attract foreign direct investment from partners who share our interests and values.
Canada has significant deposits of critical minerals like nickel and cobalt, the demand for which is expected to increase significantly over the coming decades.
Earlier this year, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and several other countries established a new partnership to secure the supply of essential minerals amid growing demand.
NFL Week 9 Bettors Guide: Struggling Zach Wilson can’t keep up with Josh Allen, Bills
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
BILLS at JETS
1 p.m., Bills by 12 ½, 47 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The inflated line is a concern. The Bills put it in cruise control last week and allowed the Packers a back door cover. But will they take their foot off the gas again? This is only Buffalo’s second divisional game. The Bills lost their first one in Miami and there is no way Buffalo is going to look past an AFC East opponent with the Jets’ record. With the dynamic Breece Hall sidelined and Zach Wilson struggling, the Jets simply don’t have the offensive firepower to keep up with Josh Allen and the boys. The Bills should shut down the Jets’ running game as the Patriots did last week and Wilson’s INT problems could feed into even more Buffalo points.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bills and the over.
PACKERS at LIONS
1 p.m., Packers by 3 ½, 49
HANK’S HONEYS: Green Bay really needs this game to retain any playoff hopes and the flailing Lions present a golden opportunity. The Packers showed a few signs of life in the second half against the powerful Bills last week, particularly with a running game that has been ignored too often this year. That should continue against a dreadful Lions D and allow the totally disappointing Aaron Rodgers to finally get untracked. The game also presents an opportunity for disappointing Green Bay defense to start playing to its talent level. The Lions officially gave up on the season by trading standout tight end T.J. Hockenson to the rival Vikings, a move that can’t do much for morale.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Packers and the over.
RAIDERS at JAGUARS
1 p.m., Raiders by 1 ½, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: These are two teams that seemingly find ways to lose every week after raising hope for their fan bases coming into the year. But there is reason to back the home dog. The offenses are evenly matched but Jacksonville’s defense has played much better this season and we expect a so-far inconsistent Trevor Lawrence to be in somewhat of a comfort zone here. The Raiders have the statistical worst pass rush in the league and are near the bottom in opponents’ yards per pass attempt, completion percentage, third down conversion rate and red zone TD ratio. Look for Evan Engram to have a big game against a defense that can’t cover tight ends.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the over.
PANTHERS at BENGALS
1 p.m., Bengals by 7 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: After another blowout loss to their nemesis Browns, the Bengals will look to rebound at home against an inferior opponent. The Panthers have been playing hard for interim coach Steve Wilks, particularly on defense. But they are still having problems getting to the QB and that is the one way you can beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Carolina’s poor third-down conversion rate guarantees that the Bengals’ offense will get plenty of opportunities with the ball.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals and the over.
VIKINGS at COMMANDERS
1 p.m., Vikings by 3 ½, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Vikings may not be as good as their record suggests but they are plenty better than the Commanders. T.J. Hockenson is a big addition to an offense that was already diverse and stocked with weapons and will only add to their success in the red zone. Washington has profited from the gritty play of Taylor Heinicke but the magic can’t continue for long. The three straight wins have come against the Bears, the struggling Packers and the Colts in Sam Ehlinger’s first start. This is a step up.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the over.
SEAHAWKS at CARDINALS
4:05 p.m., Cardinals by 2, 49 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Seahawks have been on a run behind an improving defense (15 ppg over last three) that stymied the Cardinals three weeks ago. DeAndre Hopkins’ return since has helped the Arizona offense but the Cardinals remain too sporadic on both sides of the ball. Geno Smith’s resurgence is one of the stories of the season and Kenneth Walker is emerging as a top running back. After being run over by the Vikings for 173 rushing yards, we don’t trust the Cardinals defense to stop both. Bottom line: the Seahawks are playing winning football and the Cardinals aren’t.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Seahawks and the over.
TITANS at CHIEFS
8:20 p.m., Chiefs by 12 ½, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: Keep an eye on Ryan Tannehill’s injury status of course. But the Titans have the recipe to get under this double-digit spread because of their dedication to a Derrick Henry-led running game that will shorten the clock and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. Their secondary is a concern against K.C.’s downfield passing game but they can also create some four-man pressure that will allow them to drop more people into coverage. Once the Chiefs get going as they did their last time out, the point spreads tend to balloon but Tennessee is allowing just 19.7 ppg with the Chiefs at 24.6 and on that basis alone, this number is just too high.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Titans and the under.
DOLPHINS at BEARS
1 p.m., Dolphins by 5, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: In spite of their blowout loss in Dallas, the Bears are getting better on offense behind the improved play of Justin Fields. Miami’s defense is ranked No. 26 against the pass and has struggled to keep up with mobile QBs like Fields, having allowed 166 combined yards to Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. The Bears are now the No. 1 rushing offense in the league and can keep Tua Tagovailoa and his playmakers off the slower grass playing surface of Soldier Field.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bears and the under.
COLTS at PATRIOTS
4:25 p.m., Patriots by 5 ½, 41
HANK’S HONEYS: This one shapes as a real grinder and while Bill Belichick’s Patriots always earn the matchup advantage against inexperienced quarterbacks like Sam Ehlinger, the Colts are good enough on defense to keep things close. They have allowed more than 20 points only three times in eight games and have good numbers against the pass, meaning that Mac Jones (three TDs, seven INTs) could struggle here. The firing of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady (even though Frank Reich called the plays) could serve as a wakeup call to Indy’s turnover-prone offense. At least Ehlinger took better care of the ball last week. The Pats should win here but in a close one.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Colts and the under.
RAMS at BUCS
4:25 p.m., Bucs by 2 ½, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: Yeesh. Take your pick of which team has been more of a disappointment. Tom Brady is showing his age as well as his temper while the Rams are a bottom five unit on offense. Their offensive line is endangering Matthew Stafford’s health and now they’ll face a Tampa Bay pass rush that is getting to the quarterback on 8.5% of dropbacks, the third-best rate in the league. Stafford has to hope that Cooper Kupp’s ankle won’t be an issue or his security blanket will be gone. The Bucs defense has issues against the run but that’s less of a factor here. In a game between two pass-happy teams, the Bucs rank fourth and the Rams 25th in yards per pass attempt.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the under.
CHARGERS at FALCONS
1 p.m., Chargers by 3, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s a game of strengths versus weaknesses. Justin Herbert will be up against the 31st-ranked pass defense (and second-worst pass rush) in the league while the Falcons’ fourth-best running game faces a Charger D that doesn’t even look like it’s interested in stopping the run, allowing a league-worst 5.7 ypc. Atlanta might get Cordarelle Patterson back this week while the loss of WR Mike Williams continues to hurt the Chargers. The Bolts are 3-0 ATS on the road and the Falcons, after starting out the year unbeaten against the spread, have failed to cover their last two.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Falcons and the under.
BEST OF THE REST
RAVENS at SAINTS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Ravens by 2 ½, 49
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Ravens and the over.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Seahawks. Getting better every week.
LAST WEEK: 6-9 ATS, 8-7 OVER/UNDER
OVERALL: 55-67-1 ATS, 63-59-1 OVER/UNDER
BEST BETS: 5-3
Garden Grove Football earns hard-fought win over Moreno Valley in CIF-SS playoffs – Orange County Register
GARDEN GROVE — Garden Grove soccer coach Ricardo Cepeda expected a tight game Thursday night in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs, and he got just that.
The Argonauts were able to protect their two-point advantage for the entire second half, with the help of Malachi Bey and Eli Santana in a critical fourth game, and beat Moreno Valley 14-12 in a second-half game. Division 9 playoff opener at Garden Grove High .
Garden Grove (10-1) will be on the road for the next round, facing Norte Vista in the quarterfinals on Friday, November 11.
Bey scored both touchdowns for the Argonauts, one on a 24-yard interception return and the other on a 9-yard run with 17 seconds left in the first half.
“Malachi did his thing,” Cepeda said. “He probably had at least 10 tackles, a pick six, a decent amount of rushing and receiving yards. We put him everywhere, and he got that 55-yard punt. I’ve told everyone all year he’s one of the best players in the county, he can do anything.
Garden Grove’s Malachi Bey talks about combining a decisive tackle with Eli Santana at 4th and 8th, up 2 to beat MoVal. He thanks his teammates for their help and support. Argos to Norte Vista on the next round. @ocvarsity @ggusdathletics @coachrcepeda pic.twitter.com/ty1X0YBBUB
— David Delgado🇪🇨 (@DavidDelgado_OC) November 4, 2022
After their final drive stalled inside the Moreno Valley 10-yard line, the Argonauts opted not to attempt a field goal that could have taken them five points ahead, deciding instead to run 91 yards to the Vikings to defeat them.
“We usually score goals on the pitch, but they (Moreno Valley) never kick, so I didn’t want to be ahead at just five,” Cepeda said. “I wanted to put them through 90 (yards for a TD) if we didn’t get it, but I knew our defense would hold up.”
Moreno Valley quarterback Adoniz Hill led a drive that penetrated the Garden Grove 20, but stalled after Robert Ryles was stopped before the first play marker on the fourth and eighth.
Tron Henderson had some big plays on this Moreno Valley drive, but after a late game penalty, a short win from Hill and a dropped pass, Ryles was stopped before the first scorer by Bey and Santana.
FINAL
Bosquet Garden 14, Moreno Valley 12
The Argos hold on! Will face the winner of Norte Vista-Adelanto. Looks like NV.@ocvarsity@ggusdathletics @coachrcepeda pic.twitter.com/Y8K6zSUIAP
— David Delgado🇪🇨 (@DavidDelgado_OC) November 4, 2022
The Argonauts drove the ball downfield on their first drive, using nearly five minutes, but it stalled at the Moreno Valley 11 when Branden Roth was stopped with no gain on fourth-and-first.
On the Vikings’ first possession, Hill was pressured out of the pocket and threw an errant pass which Bey intercepted and returned 24 yards for the opener and a 7-0 lead.
Moreno Valley (7-4) responded with big plays from Ruben Watson and Henderson that allowed Ryles to shoot 7 TD yards to close 7-6, then the Vikings took advantage of an Argonauts fumble at the end of the first quarter. The Vikings converted that turnover into a score with Hill’s 1-yard goaltender just 40 seconds into the second quarter.
Moreno Valley fell short on both of their two-point attempts after scoring, which Cepeda said his side had made a priority.
“I told them all week that we were going to have to stop their two-point conversions, so we really went over that all week and stopped it twice,” Cepeda said.
Garden Grove appeared to regain the lead in the second quarter on a Dominick Brito catch, but referees ruled Brito fumbled in the end zone. The ball was recovered by the Vikings.
“We thought he was from our point of view, but it doesn’t matter, it’s part of football and our children fought,” Cepeda said.
The Argonauts showed determination and forced a punt on Moreno Valley’s next possession. Bey was then the catalyst for a scoring drive that was kept alive by Landon Mendoza’s 11-yard reception.
Bey scored from 9 yards out to give Garden Grove a 14-12 lead with 17 seconds left before halftime.
How the new missiles Iran is supplying to Russia will affect the war in Ukraine
Iranian “suicide bomber” drones have been implicated in attacks on Kyiv and other targets in recent weeks. Image from File/AFP
It has been reported that Iran is preparing to transfer short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use against targets in Ukraine, allegedly as part of a delivery of 1,000 additional weapons of an unspecified type.
Iran has reportedly already transferred a number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia. Many of these drones have been used in Ukraine, although the Islamic Republic has denied any involvement.
I researched Russia’s military-industrial complex under sanctions, as well as Iran’s purchases for its own weapons programs. This led me to believe that transferring these systems, while allowing Russia to continue to inflict horrific death and destruction on civilian populations and infrastructure in Ukraine, is unlikely to alter the overall strategic balance.
Iranian “suicide bomber” drones have been implicated in attacks on Kyiv and other targets in recent weeks. Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – an Iranian paramilitary unit – were reportedly sent to Crimea to help operate the systems.
Missiles for Moscow?
The Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles allegedly prepared for transfer from Iran to Russia are based on different technology from those already transferred drones.
The range of missile systems is shorter than that of drones (300 km to 700 km as opposed to the alleged Range of 2,500 km of the Shahed-136 drone, for example).
But ballistic missiles travel at much higher speeds (often measured in km/second rather than km/hour). This makes defending against these systems and the explosive warheads they carry much more difficult, if not impossible, for Ukrainian forces with current capabilities.
Ukraine said it was able to intercept more than 70% of Iran’s propeller-driven drones using a mix of fighter jets, air defense systems and even small arms fire. They would not be able to achieve such a success rate against ballistic missiles.
The Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar have similar characteristics to ballistic missiles already fired by Russia in the conflict to date, namely speed and the ability to penetrate air defenses.
Why seek Iranian support?
This is not the first time that Iran has transferred its missile technology to foreign customers. Since the 1980s, the country has had bilateral relations with North Korea where technology has, at times, flowed back and forth. It has also supplied missiles to Hezbollah in Lebanon and more recently to Houthi rebels in Yemen.
But, despite a long history of political and trade relations with Tehran, Russia is a new market for Iranian missile technology, and an unusual one given Russia’s vast military-industrial complex. But the conflict in Ukraine has continually challenged orthodox views about Russia’s perceived capabilities on the battlefield and in its weapons factories.
Seeking support from Iran, Russia is likely trying to replenish the stockpiles of missiles expended so far in the conflict, with weapons usage patterns suggesting its arsenal may be depleted in some areas. It is also trying to offset some of the challenges facing the Russian defense industrial complex’s efforts to replenish stocks.
Russian arms manufacturers are overwhelmed by resupply efforts. The country also faces a sweeping arms embargo which for many Western states, including the EU, dates back to the seizure of Crimea in 2014 or earlier, and restrictions on acquiring technology from dual use were reinforced in February this year.
Russia has likely used illicit supply networks – many run by Russian and before that Soviet intelligence services – and long-standing tactics such as the use of front companies in third countries to attempt to circumvent these limitations. Western intelligence efforts have long attempted to track these networks, sometimes obtaining information about Russian technologies.
The information provided by wreckage recovered in Ukraine, however, is unprecedented. Remnants of Russian weapon systems recovered from Ukrainian battlefields – missiles, drones, electronic warfare and other ground systems – have turned out to be rich in Western technologies illegally purchased on the international market.
It is the same for Iranian dronesof which 300 have been shot in the past fortnight according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Besides Russia’s need for arms, there are clearly political and diplomatic considerations for Vladimir Putin. Russia is very isolated and international political support for Moscow comes from a narrow circle of states. Russia therefore turned to Iran and a small number of other countries on the periphery of the international system, such as North Korea, which would transfer artillery ammunition to replenish Russian stockpiles.
While delivering political benefits to Russia and reducing its isolation, the deal also brings economic benefits to Iran, which has faced significant international sanctions in recent decades over its nuclear program. . For both countries, bilateral trade will therefore be very beneficial. It is believed that Russia is likely to veto any new UN sanctions against Iran.
What can be done?
The proliferation of Iranian ballistic missiles in the European theater is not good news. The use of weapons on the battlefield can provide suppliers with a useful opportunity to test systems in new operational contexts and could potentially serve as a marketing opportunity to introduce these systems to other potential customers.
There are no easy options to counter these arms transfers. This will be especially true if the missiles can be delivered by air as the drones supplied by Iran appear to have been. Direct flights do not offer any possibility of prohibition.
The United States and its partners have imposed asset freezes, restrictions on travel and other business activities against Iranian drone manufacturers and operators – and may take further further action. They said they would continue their efforts to disrupt Iranian networks.
We could also see the United States revert to the extraterritorial tools used in the past to reach parts of these overseas-based transnational networks. This includes undercover operations, civilian asset seizures and information operations.
Essentially, the game of “cat and mouse” between the United States and its allies and Russia and its suppliers will continue, but with new goals and increased energy.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
