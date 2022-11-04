News
A Bay Area veteran has donated a new car to help his family get around
TAMPA, Fla. — Life just got a little easier for a Bay Area veteran and her family. Army veteran Shanique Wright has always been up for the challenge.
“I enlisted in 2008 when I was in high school. I joined the Army National Guard. I was six years active and two years inactive,” Wright explained.
But his fights did not stop after he left the army.
“We started with two vehicles… I mean, the vehicle was almost 20 years old, it gave up on me, and it was more money to fix it,” she added.
With two working parents, getting around is a challenge for Wright and his family.
“He works in Tampa, at the Tampa VA hospital, and then my son, you know, he goes to school and has doctor’s appointments. I have doctor’s appointments at the VA,” Wright added.
But now, thanks to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving military and veteran families, and its partnerships, Wright no longer has to worry about how she will get to those appointments. .
“It just helps ease that burden for them so they don’t have too much to worry about. And it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate their service and show our gratitude for what they’ve done for our country,” said Beth McGregor of Operation Homefront.
Wright said getting a new car was a thank you she didn’t expect.
“When I signed the dotted line, I knew what I was signing up for. I wasn’t signing up for a thank you. I signed up to serve and protect. I’m so happy for all the programs that help the veterans, it’s really great,” Wright explained.
‘I could kill myself’ – Tyson Fury v Wladimir Klitschko face off before rematch cancellation saw Gypsy King speak openly about mental health issues
Tyson Fury’s recovery from low to world heavyweight champion is again a story that has been well told by the man himself since his return to boxing in 2018.
While to this day the WBC king insists he still has inner battles to fight on occasion, the way he has overcome many of his issues has been truly remarkable.
In 2016, however, as he prepared for a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko after dethroning him the previous year, Fury hit rock bottom.
Eventually, he pulled out of the second scheduled fight with Klitschko after being declared medically unfit to fight by professionals.
By this point, her life had spiraled out of control with excessive drinking and drug abuse due to her bipolar disorder and depression.
Just a few months earlier, Fury issued what, in hindsight, almost seems like a cry for help.
He sat down for a bizarre one-on-one program with Klitschko to promote the ill-fated rematch and exposed his issues for all to see.
At the time, very few took him seriously.
Shortly into the interview after a fairly straightforward opening, Fury took an unexpected change of direction.
He turned his attention to host John Rawling and asked, “But really, does it matter who wins or loses?”
Rawling replied, “Well, I think that’s probably the case, isn’t it?”
To which Fury said, “Well, why does it matter?”
Rawling replied, “Because you’re the champion, you don’t want to lose those belts.”
Fury interrupted him, “But I’m still going to get paid, aren’t I?” If I lose or win?
Rawling then asked, “You are, but doesn’t it mean anything to you to walk around as heavyweight champion of the world?”
An indifferent Fury replied, “Nothing. It doesn’t mean as much as this sweater means to me. Nothing.
“These belts haven’t seen the light of day since I won them, that’s just who I am…
“All of that doesn’t really matter to me because I’ve beaten him before, so my job has been done.
“I’ve already done the impossible, so if he knocks me out in ten seconds, I’m happy.
“So what? I got paid a lot of money, was world heavyweight champion and was involved in big fights.
“Just because I lose one doesn’t mean I’m not going to be involved in big fights in the future. I will be.”
Speaking to Klitschko, Fury added: “It’s okay to be beaten by someone who is better than you at night.
“Everyone has bad nights, don’t they?”
“Look at history. Leon Spinks beat Muhammad Ali, then in the rematch he played himself with.
“So maybe you’ll do this with me, but either way I don’t care.”
“I hope you play with me so I can retire a former heavyweight champion and beat the man no one could beat.
“And I hope you beat me and beat everyone else, so that will make my victory even better, won’t it?”
Talk then turned to the rematch being set to take place on Fury’s home ground in Manchester.
“You are going to be welcomed as a hero in Manchester,” Rawling told Fury.
To which he replied, “Am I?
“I think Wlad has more support here than me.”
Later in the interview, Fury told Klitschko: “I hope you win because then I won’t have to fight anymore.
“I only box until I lose, then I’ll quit.”
At this point, Klitschko appeared somewhat bewildered.
When Rawling asked the Ukrainian to reveal his keys to victory, he said: “It’s really difficult because the man doesn’t know what he’s going to do.”
Fury agreed: “I don’t know myself.
“I’m a person who can wake up in a good mood and ten seconds later I’m in a bad mood.
“I actually accused Wladimir of being an emotional wreck at the press conference, but I’m rephrasing that.
“Because he’s a stable person, he’s normal. He’s a normal athlete.
“I’m an emotional wreck, me. I am crazy.
“I think I’m a loose screw in the head sometimes.”
Rawling laughed at the remarks, not realizing their authenticity, to which Fury reacted, “No, truthful, don’t talk stupid.”
Klitschko seemed to realize something was wrong as he said, “He’s not kidding. I know you are not.”
And Fury continued, “Gospel truth, I’m not kidding. I can wake up in the morning, everything is fine, then in the afternoon I can kill myself…
“I’m kind of stuck in between. I don’t know if I’ll be on this side or that side every day. Every day I wake up is different.
“Some days I think I’m going to retire from boxing, on top, undefeated, and don’t give him that rematch, make him suffer that way.
“Other days I think, ‘Yeah, I’m going to fight him, knock him out.
“Other days I think, ‘Yeah, I’m going to fight and dive.
“Other days I don’t know what I’m going to do and that’s the truth. I do not lie. I’ll pour it all out for you, just so it’s all on the table, you know what to expect that night.
Fury then concluded with a final speech.
“There is no apology on my behalf,” he began. “I can do my best and that’s it.
“If Wladimir beats me, then good luck to him, I’ll shake his hand and say he’s better.
“And obviously if I beat him, I’m still in the same position.
“Still as sick as ever, still as depressed as life can get and I still don’t care if I die any second of the moment. This is how I live my life.
Thankfully, six years later, Fury has changed the way he lives his life dramatically and provided others with similar feelings the inspiration to keep fighting.
We can say that this is his greatest achievement.
Harris and Clinton make the case for Hochul in New York: ‘It’s all on the line’
Hochul, like other Democrats across the country, devoted much of the campaign to abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. A new campaign post from the New York Democrats portrays a Buffalo OBGYN who is “terrified for the women of New York that Lee Zeldin could become governor.”
Hochul faces a surprisingly tight race in heavily Democratic New York, with most polls showing him with a lead of between 4 and 11 percentage points. That’s too close to be comfortable in a state that has twice as many Democrats as Republicans and hasn’t elected a statewide GOP candidate in two decades.
This forced his party to bring in some of his most prized campaign surrogates to help Hochul in a race that many had seen as an easy victory for the Democrats; President Joe Biden visited New York twice over the past month to highlight the state’s economic development efforts.
“Republicans don’t hide what they want,” Clinton said. “They actually say the quiet part out loud. And Lee Zeldin and the Republicans, along with Trump and their allies, are literally fighting tooth and nail to turn back time. Of course they want to go back on abortion. They spent 50 years trying to make it happen.
Zeldin seized on voters’ concerns about crime and the state’s high cost of living, saying he will top abortion rights and threats to democracy as the top issues on Election Day. The Long Island congressman opposes abortion, but he has pledged not to try to repeal New York’s abortion access laws, which are among the strongest in the nation. Hochul further strengthened them shortly after the court struck down roe deer in June.
“I underlined the fundamental point that New York codified a few years ago much more than roe deerthat when we woke up one day after the Dobbs decision, the law in New York was exactly the same as before, and I’m not going to change it,” Zeldin said in an interview on Saturday.
Hochul argues voters shouldn’t buy it — pointing the finger at GOP-appointed Supreme Court justices who have vowed not to touch abortion rights, only to overturn roe deer.
“I heard my opponent say, ‘Oh, don’t worry, the day after the Dobbs decision, nothing changed in New York State, so don’t worry,’” Hochul told the crowd. “Do you know why nothing has changed in New York State? Because I am the governor.
She sought to fend off criticism of her criminal agenda criss-crossing New York and his own wave of advertisements about his criminal record. But she also continues to focus on protecting abortion rights in New York — hoping to replicate the success of Democrats over the summer in a victory in upstate New York House and in other races across the country where abortion was a motivating factor, including in Kansas, where an anti-abortion constitutional amendment was rejected.
Selena Gomez says she might not be able to bear children
Selena Gomez gets candid about living with bipolar disorder.
The Only murders in the building The star recently reflected on her future plans to expand her family, telling rolling stone for her December cover story published on November 3 that due to her bipolar medication she may not be able to bear children. She explained, “It’s a very big, big thing present in my life.”
But that doesn’t mean Selena isn’t looking forward to being a mom one day, adding, “But I’m supposed to have them, I will.”
These days, the actress is focused on making her bipolar disorder “a friend.” Like she said rolling stonefollowing her diagnosis and while she was thinking about her treatment, “It took a lot of work for me to (a) accept that I was bipolar, but (b) learn to deal with it, because that was it won’t go away.”
Since then, she has experimented with various types of therapies such as dialectical behavior and cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as visiting gurus and therapists. More recently, she launched the Wondermind website, dedicated to mental fitness.
Video: Every voter is questioned by MPs at these drop boxes
Every voter is questioned by MPs at these drop boxes
When voters go to the polls in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they are greeted by sheriff’s deputies who question them. It’s a new county policy that relates to civil rights organizations — but it’s just one example of law enforcement getting involved in elections across the country, on behalf of “l ‘voter integrity’. CNN’s Drew Griffin reports.
UFC legend Mark Hunt completes 60lb body transformation ahead of Sonny Bill Williams boxing fight after his weight skyrocketed in two years of retirement
Mark Hunt has completed an epic body transformation ahead of his first fight in two years.
The UFC icon is set to face former rugby player turned undefeated professional boxer Sonny Bill Williams at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 5.
This will be Hunt’s first fight in two years following his loss to Paul Gallen in December 2020 following another two-year fight hiatus following his last UFC fight in December 2018.
The 48-year-old was never known for his ripped physique and made a name for himself as the shortest guy who managed to knock out some of the best heavyweights in MMA history such as Mirko Cro Cop, Cheick Kongo, Roy Nelson, Frank Mir and Derrick Lews.
However, during his time on the sidelines, Hunt’s weight ballooned and he hit 350 pounds before he was offered the chance to make a comeback against a big name opponent.
After accepting the fight, “The Super Samoan” teamed up with personal trainer Mel Becejski in Thailand and the two began working on his 94-pound weight loss goal.
“He weighed about 157 kg [346lbs], he said. So the plan was just to have him lose weight, be agile, injury free and happy,” Becekski told The Age.
“The rough plan was over three months. The first month was just to get him moving. For example, we would do a conditioning session in the morning and then the second session of the day would be him walking around a lake in Thailand.
“He had an old calf injury. So I told him not to run, not to jump. He just had to move because he had been on the couch for two years eating cheesecake.
With fight night fast approaching, the combat sports legend has revealed that he didn’t quite hit his target weight, but managed to lose 60 pounds during fight camp and now weighed about 284 pounds.
“I feel good, I feel a lot happier than I was. I was pushing 160kg [352lbs]. I didn’t really have direction, to be honest,” Hunt added when asked about her dramatic body transformation.
On Saturday, Hunt will seek his first victory since the elimination of Lewis in 2017 and a first-ever boxing victory after failing on three previous professional visits to the squared circle.
Who is Rishi Sunak? – POLITICS
Host Ailbhe Rea introduces the UK’s new Prime Minister, with help from those who know him best. From his early years in Southampton and his lifelong Hindu faith; his elite education at Winchester, Oxford and Stanford; to his rapid rise through the political ranks, his stint as British chancellor and his machinations for the highest office, we learn about the new man’s values, personality traits, priorities and potential pitfalls in issue 10.
At the Southampton Hindu temple that Rishi Sunak’s family has frequented for generations, we learn what he was like as a young boy and the values instilled in him by his faith.
Shabana Mahmood, now his opponent as Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, remembers Rishi, the ‘library geek’ from their Oxford days together, and Alan Mak, a former Treasury minister and Conservative MP for Havant, remembers the buzz around this high-flying banker. when he arrived in parliament in 2015. Peter Cardwell, now the political editor of TalkTV, reflects on being a special adviser working with Sunak in his first job as junior minister. Cardwell’s book is “The Secret Lives of Special Advisors”.
Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates analyzes Rishi Sunak’s rise through the Westminster ranks – his strengths, weaknesses and the help of Dominic Cummings – while one of the former advisers and closest allies Prime Minister’s Education Minister Claire Coutinho describes her approach to the economy and being vindicated after the leadership race.
