A Donut Hole store in Tulsa hit by a molotov cocktail after a drag event

“Booth’s cartoons express the will to carry on in the face of disaster.” George Booth at work in his home studio in 2019. via Nathan Fitch via The New York Times

George Booth, the New York cartoonist who created a world of eccentrics sharing life’s chaos with a pointy-eared bull terrier that once barked a flower to death, and occasionally with a herd of cats that shredded couches and blinds between sweet naps, died Tuesday at his home in Brooklyn, New York. He was 96 years old.

His daughter and only immediate survivor, Sarah Booth, said the cause was complications from dementia.

In a typical Booth cartoon, there are a lot of things going on at the same time. A dazed dog leaps a meter into the air. A shocked cat rushes to an open window, knocking a newspaper out of the hands of a shaken man – all while his frumpy wife stands in a kitchen door with blackened eyes, announcing, “Eyeliner is back!”

Or, while twenty or so cats are lounging in a living room and a man in his pajamas is frowning at a newspaper in his armchair, his wife in the kitchen says, “Edgar, please run right now to the mall, and get some milk and cat food. Don’t get canned tuna, or chicken, or liver, or any of those horrible combinations. Shop and get a surprise. Cats love surprises.

Or, as a neighbor with a big nose peers over a garden fence, 10 cats leap through a back door to freedom and scatter in all directions as a woman at the open screen door yells at her. them: the clock!”

A cartoon by George Booth from The New Yorker. – George Booth/The New Yorker © Condé Nast

In half a century at The New Yorker, Booth drew about twenty covers and hundreds of goofy cartoons for the inside pages. He became one of the most popular stars of a magazine whose readers relished the sophisticated spirit of cartoons. His colleagues included Ed Koren, Jules Feiffer, Ed Sorel, Roz Chast, Art Spiegelman, David Levine, Charles Addams and George Price.

An affable artist who mostly resisted commercial offers, Booth was once asked to draw his trademark bull terrier as a gift for an unnamed celebrity. Instead, he recalls, he defiantly drew a “sick chicken”. He later learned the gift was for President Ronald Reagan, who was “very kind” when the two met in the Oval Office, he told The New York Times in 1993. never had it shot.”

“His work speaks of hope in the midst of what feels like calamity,” said Bonnell Robinson, curator of Boston’s 1993 cartoon exhibit “Lines of the Times: 50 Years of Great American Cartoons.” told the Times. “Booth’s cartoons express the will to carry on in the face of disaster.” A cartoon in the series depicted a living room filled with bric-a-brac, pets, and miscellaneous relatives. “Attention everyone”, chirps a woman. “Here’s Poppa, and we’ll drive away the annoying worries!”

Booth’s pen-and-ink cartoons have been collected into a dozen books, reproduced as works of art, and sold in galleries. He lectured extensively and joined discussion groups at schools, museums, and comic book art shows until he slowed down in his 90s.

New Yorker editor Robert Mankoff, left, looks at the work of George Booth at the magazine’s offices in New York on November 27, 2001. – AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

Booth’s repertoire wasn’t just dogs and cats. His topics ranged from the joys and perils of gardening and car repairs to banking and encounters with the Internal Revenue Service.

A couple sits in front of an inquisitor entering their tax returns. The taxpayer collapses in his chair, discouraged, but his wife angrily attacks the listener: “Stop talking about my husband as ‘The one whose ox is gored’”.

Booth also drew shaggy cavemen, some with nice manners. Crawling at the foot of a cliff as a prehistoric witch watches them from atop an escarpment, one asks the other, “Is your mother coming to dinner tonight?”

One of Booth’s best-known offerings—a two-page, 12-panel page that aired on January 12, 1975, “Ip Gissa Gul” (meaning “Ape Gets a Girl”)—was about cavemen who stumble upon an angry, frustrated monkey who wants a mate. He eventually kidnaps a cave girl. The cavemen later find the monkey, the cave girl, and six small creatures, and wonder about the existence of the first cave children.

But readers’ favorite by far was Booth’s hatter-crazed bull terrier, who circled around until he was giddy, scratched a lot and posed staring on a lawn next to a warning sign: “Warning! Nervous dog. He graced New Yorker t-shirts and became the magazine’s unofficial mascot, almost as notable as the top hat Eustace Tilley, who appears on the cover once a year. As Lee Lorenz, art editor of The New Yorker, once said, “If you can’t recognize a Booth cartoon, you need the Braille magazine.”

Booth had no explanation for his dog’s popularity. “I’m not trying to analyze humor,” he told The Times in 1993. “You’re not going anywhere doing that. One thing’s funny or it’s not funny. I began to draw what I thought was an ugly dog. After a letter writer asked if it was an English bull terrier, he replied, “I went to the library, I improved his breeding and made him an English bull terrier.

Booth’s zoological record for a cartoon was 86 cats and 74 dogs, not counting the little clouds of flies he drew around certain characters. “From a business perspective, it doesn’t make sense to draw 86 cats and 74 dogs,” he noted, because as a contract freelancer he was paid a flat rate. “But,” he said, “I like it.”

Incidentally, Booth owned a few cats but no dogs, and a 1998 New Yorker profile explained that he “didn’t care much about them — a surprise considering how he captures them in his cartoons.” .

After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, The New Yorker said it would not air cartoons that week. But Booth submitted one anyway, showing Mrs. Ritterhouse, a recurring character inspired by her mother, with her head bowed and her hands clasped in prayer. Her cat covered her face with her paws. It was the only cartoon The New Yorker aired that week.

George Booth was born in Cainsville, Missouri on June 28, 1926. He and his brothers, Gaylord and James, grew up on a farm near Fairfax, Missouri, a small town where their father, Earl (known as Billy) , was a teacher and school administrator and their mother, Irma (Swindle) Booth, an artist, taught in a one-room country schoolhouse.

After graduating from Fairfax High School in 1944, he joined the Marine Corps and spent part of his enlistment at Leatherneck magazine in Washington. He was recalled to the Marines during the Korean War, and in 1952 he moved to New York. He studied at various art schools and was the art director of a representative of a trade magazine for seven years.

He also sold cartoons to Collier’s, Look, and The Saturday Evening Post, where he was eventually hired as an artist. Just as he was to start work, the magazine closed (temporarily) in 1969. But an editor sent him with a recommendation to William Shawn, editor of The New Yorker, the holy grail of cartoonists.

Booth married Dione Babcock in 1958. She died October 26, also at their Brooklyn home, of pancreatic cancer.

For decades, Booth lived in Stony Brook, New York, on Long Island. In 2014, after organ problems left him hospitalized for weeks, he moved to his daughter’s home in Brooklyn, where he continued to work. His wife joined them in Brooklyn at the start of the pandemic.

He last contributed to The New Yorker in 2019, but his most recent appearances there, all in January this year, were the cover drawing for the January 24 issue, an interview with his daughter and a short documentary online about his life and career.

A cartoon by George Booth from The New Yorker. – George Booth/The New Yorker © Condé Nast

His cartoon collections included “Pussycats Need Love, Too” (1981), “Omnibooth” (1984), “Booth Again!” (1989), “The Essential George Booth” (1998) and “About Dogs” (2009). His work has also been featured in anthologies including “The New Yorker Book of Cat Cartoons” (1990) and “The New Yorker Book of Dog Cartoons” (1992).

The National Cartoonists Society recognized his work with its Gag Cartoon Award in 1993 and its Milton Caniff Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. Booth is to be inducted, now posthumously, into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame on Thursday at the banquet the organization’s annual awards show in Manhattan.

Some of Booth’s animals had good tastes in music and pegs. A naughty cat is carried away by his mistress in an inglorious neck and ass hold. An angry saxophonist rubs his injured ankle. And the man of the house, holding his violin bow after an interrupted duet, bends down solicitously and says: do excuse me, Rinehart. The cat has never bitten anyone before.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.