Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Sarah Swain and Brian Hunter were awakened by a phone call from the fire department. The donut shop the couple owns in Tulsa had been targeted – again – just two weeks after they staged an art exhibit featuring drag queens.
News
A Donut Hole store in Tulsa hit by a molotov cocktail after a drag event
Damage from the molotov cocktail was minimal, the owners told The Washington Post. On Wednesday, the Donut Hole was open again and its employees were ready to serve hot cups of Joe and the fresh donuts that Swain decorates every day. But Swain said there was an unnerving sense of shock that someone took the violence for “something as small as having a ceramic donut show with drag queen waiters”.
“We just want to do donuts,” Hunter said. “We are just a small business. Like we’re just trying to make donuts and have fun. We do not understand.
Drag exploded in popularity. Then came the protests and the attacks.
The Oct. 15 event was filled with “overwhelming support, love and laughter,” Hunter said. That night, the donut shop transformed into “The Queens Dirty Dozens”, a concept dreamed up by artist Daniel Gulick. A drawn silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II decorated the shop. Instead of performing, drag queens dressed in their best 1950s housewife outfits served colorful ceramic donut sculptures. People lined up, down the block, hoping to take advantage of the pop-up.
But the day after the event, Swain and Hunter returned to the store to find pieces of broken glass where the front door once stood. Someone had smashed it overnight, Hunter said – although the motive for the vandalism was unclear.
“We weren’t able to work for a few days because the weather is affecting the indoor temperature and impacting donut making,” Hunter said. “Luckily we had so much support from the community to get everything back in place and back up and running.”
Locals helped clean up the mess and children used chalk to draw rainbows and hopeful messages outside the Donut Hole. Donors quickly exceeded the goal set on GoFundMe to replace the glass, and the remaining $3,500 was donated by Swain and Hunter to the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa, which supports the LGBTQ community. The shop reopened on October 19, serving Halloween-themed baked goods and pumpkin donuts with cream cheese frosting — Swain’s favorite.
But just when everything seemed to be taking a turn, the Donut Hole was targeted for a second time – just three days before Swain and Hunter planned to hand out free donuts as a thank you to their community. The molotov cocktail thrown inside did not break completely, but it left traces of smoke and ash. Investigators still don’t know who was behind the attack, but the person left “an envelope with anti-LGBTQ messages and writing,” Swain said.
Arizona GOP candidate who criticized drag was once a fan, drag queen says
The incidents at the donut shop in Tulsa’s Brookside neighborhood mirror the series of protests and attacks that have followed drag and LGBTQ events across the country this year. From California to New York, far-right groups and individuals have increasingly targeted events such as Drag Story Hour, often justifying their actions by presenting the normalization of discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity. genre as the “grooming” of children, The Post previously reported. .
“It’s very heartbreaking because it’s like a new thing for us that we’re going through,” Swain said. “But for the [drag] queens, it’s just their life and nothing really new to them. And it’s so sad because they feel guilty after what happened to us, and it’s not their fault in any way.
Still, despite shock and fear, Swain said she’s ready to get back to making donuts at the shop she and Hunter bought in May — the place where she’s able to “create, be artistic and to bring joy every day”.
Strangers and customers once again helped make this a reality. When the Donut Hole reactivated its original GoFundMe after Monday’s attack, hundreds of donations began pouring in, reaching more than $20,000, well past its goal of $2,500.
It’s also helpful that the same local company that replaced the store’s glass door after the first attack was able to make another copy after this week’s incident.
“Luckily they still had our measurements,” Swain said.
washingtonpost
News
Justin Verlander finally wins a World Series game: ‘I can say I got one’
PHILADELPHIA — With Justin Verlander starting Game 5 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Thursday night, there has been some debate about his legacy.
The 39-year-old right-hander has won two AL Cy Young Awards, an MVP and was named Rookie of the Year in 2007. He could win a third Cy Young this season. He already has a ring with the Astros from 2017. But he came into the game 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts, a glaring blemish on an otherwise Hall-of-Fame-worthy body of work.
Five innings of one-run baseball shaved a whole run off of his ERA and it’s now 5.06 in nine starts. One day after saying he “empties the tank” in every outing, he did exactly that in what could possibly be his final game for Houston, earning his first World Series win and putting the Astros within one game of their second World Series title.
“I can say I got one,” Verlander said.
So there are two questions that surround Verlander five games into the series: Did he need a World Series win to secure his legacy? And where will he write his final chapter?
“Initially, you’re like, you know, that sucks. But as a starting pitcher, been there, done that. It just sucks because of the moment and obviously all the questions and weight,” Verlander said. “But you have to rely on the hundreds of starts and the thousands of pitches I’ve thrown before and just kind of say, OK, like, I’ve given up leadoff home runs before. Let me bear down. It’s not going to be indicative of what’s going to happen the rest of the game, by any means. Let’s see what happens.”
His manager has had to answer for a similar narrative throughout his career. He said Verlander did need to rewrite history at Citizens Bank Park.
“It matters,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said before the game. “That’s what people remember. I mean, I got 2,000 wins and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet. You know? So what’s the difference? So, yeah, it matters. It matters to the people. It matters to us.”
Baker has stood behind Verlander, expressing confidence publicly as any good manager would do. When you have a player of Verlander’s caliber, you trust that he’ll turn it around, which is why the Astros left him in for five innings despite repeated jams. He gave up four hits and walked four
“This guy’s had a great career and it’s not over yet,” Baker said. “We always have some things that we have to overcome no matter how great you are. I was with Barry Bonds when he overcame that, he didn’t have very good postseasons.”
Baker himself addressed the second question. Verlander has a $25 million player option for the 2023 season, and with the season he had it’s likely he could opt out and either renegotiate his contract with Houston or hit free agency.
There has been some chatter linking him to the Mets but it’s purely speculation. The Mets have been linked to nearly every high-profile free agent for two years because of owner Steve Cohen’s desire to build a contender and his ability to compete for them financially. And the Mets do need starting pitching.
Max Scherzer is the only pitcher signed beyond the 2022 season. Jacob deGrom has said repeatedly he will opt out of the final two years of his contract. Chris Bassitt has a mutual option for 2023, Carlos Carrasco has a team option and Taijuan Walker has a player option.
Manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler did not seem ready to commit to using David Peterson and Tylor Megill in the rotation next season, though that could obviously change.
Like Scherzer, Verlander is still an elite ace and one of the best big-game pitchers in the game despite his age. He missed 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery but returned to put up absolutely scorching numbers, going 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA, 0.829 WHIP and 185 strikeouts over 175 innings (28 starts). He suppresses home runs and still throws in the mid-90s. It’s remarkable that he’s been able to maintain the same velocity throughout his entire 17-year career.
The rise of the Phillies and the free-agent exodus in Queens has muddied the timeline for the Mets. They have to find a way to replace all of those talented pitchers. Verlander might be someone they could get on a short-term contract for a win-now scenario. The Mets are going to have to spend in free agency for a few years until their pitching pipeline gets going, especially with the club’s stated desire to keep their top prospects.
Whether it’s with the Astros, the Mets or another team entirely, it will be fascinating to see what Verlander will author — and where — now that he finally got that elusive World Series victory.
()
News
Oprah Winfrey backs Fetterman, not Oz, in Pennsylvania Senate race
Oprah Winfrey was instrumental in the rise of Dr. Mehmet Oz, the famous television doctor and Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate. But now she says she would support her Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in the hotly contested race.
“If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already voted for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Ms. Winfrey said at a virtual event focused on the midterms, according to a clip shared by the Fetterman campaign Thursday night.
She began featuring Dr. Oz as a regular guest nearly two decades ago on her wildly popular daytime talk show. Mr Fetterman’s campaign welcomed Ms Winfrey’s comment, saying it “says a lot”.
The Pennsylvania Senate race is one of several critical contests on Tuesday that could determine which party controls the chamber. Dr. Oz has gained significantly over Mr. Fetterman in the polls since this summer, relying heavily on messages about public safety and the economy.
A poll by The New York Times and Siena College last week found that Mr. Fetterman was slightly up on Dr. Oz, by a margin of 49% to 44%. But the poll was largely conducted ahead of a debate showing by Mr. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, which raised concerns among Democrats.
Ms Winfrey made her comments about the race in Pennsylvania during a virtual event for OWN Your Vote, part of the Oprah Winfrey Network, which aims to provide “black women with tools and resources to overcome voter suppression during November elections,” according to its website. Dr. Oz struggled to connect with black voters in Philadelphia, which is a crucial Democratic constituency.
nytimes
News
Republicans file 1,000-page report saying FBI is ‘rotten to the core’ and downplaying Hunter Biden
BREAKING NEWS: Republicans release 1,000-page report saying FBI is ‘rotten to the core’, manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics for political gain and deliberately downplayed ‘serious allegations of wrongdoing’ by Hunter Biden
- Republicans on the then-House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on politicization and misconduct in the FBI
- He said the FBI was ‘rotten at heart’, manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics and downplayed allegations against Hunter Biden
- Republican members of the committee also said whistleblowers made allegations of “widespread corruption, manipulation and abuse.”
- The report was created without the help of the Democratic majority and was released four days before the midterm elections
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Republicans on the then-House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on politicization and misconduct within the FBI.
The damning filing said the office was “rotten to its core”, manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics for political gain, and downplayed investigations and “serious allegations of wrongdoing” against Hunter Biden.
Republican members of the committee also said whistleblowers made allegations of “widespread corruption, manipulation and abuse.”
The report was created without help from the committee’s Democrats, who are the majority party, and was released four days before the midterm elections.
It details Senator Chuck Grassley’s revelation that Agent Tim Thibault as part of a “‘plan’ to discredit derogatory information” about President Joe Biden’s son, and made the allegations of the laptop are “falsely” labeled as “disinformation”.
“The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, is broken,” the GOP report said. “The problem lies not with the majority of front-line agents who serve our country, but with the politicized bureaucracy of the FBI.”
Republicans call it “the first full account of FBI problems to date that undermine the FBI’s core law enforcement mission.”
Republicans accuse the FBI of using counterterrorism resources to target parents at highly contentious school board meetings during the pandemic and of abusing foreign surveillance powers.
“Over the past year, a slew of whistleblowers have approached Republicans on the Judiciary Committee with allegations of political bias by FBI senior management and abuse of law enforcement powers. federal agency law,” the report added.
“These whistleblowers risked their careers out of loyalty to principle and a commitment to restoring public confidence in the FBI. This report begins to tell their stories.
“Even at this early stage, a startling conclusion is clear: the FBI and its parent agency, the Department of Justice, have become political institutions.”
Americans “deserve confidence that the enormous power and reach of federal law enforcement will be used fairly and without any indication of politicization,” the report continued.
“The FBI has the power, literally, to ruin a person’s life – to invade their residence, take their property, and even deprive them of their liberty,” he adds.
In its first summary of the Hunter investigation, the report says there is “increasing evidence over the past two years” that he “received preferential treatment from law enforcement.” federal authorities who appeared to have turned a blind eye to the potential national security threats presented by its business dealings with Chinese, Russians and other foreign nationals.
Republicans on the then-House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on politicization and misconduct in the FBI
“POLITIZATION” OF THE FBI: THE KEY POINTS OF THE REPORT
1) The FBI leadership is abusing its law enforcement power for political reasons.
2) The FBI artificially inflates and manipulates domestic violent extremism statistics for political purposes.
3) The FBI is downplaying and reducing the spread of serious allegations of wrongdoing against Hunter Biden.
4) The Justice Department and the FBI are using counterterrorism resources to target parents who resist a far-left educational program.
5) The FBI abuses its foreign surveillance authorities.
6) The Department of Justice and the FBI are conducting an unprecedented raid on the home of a former president.
7) The FBI tracks down a Republican congressman on a family vacation to seize his personal cell phone.
8) The Justice Department and the FBI continue to license attacks on pro-life facilities and churches relentlessly, while pushing an anti-life agenda.
9) The FBI conducting an “intelligence” assessment of a conservative charity under the guise of investigating alleged unrelated crimes.
10) The FBI purges employees who refuse to align themselves with management’s political ideology.
11) The FBI helps Big Tech censor American political speech.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Morton Grove’s ‘official’ Chicago Christmas tree beat out 80 other entries – NBC Chicago
A suburban family’s 55-foot blue Colorado spruce will soon have a new home: Millennium Park in Chicago.
The tree, which has graced the lawn of a Morton Grove home for decades, beat more than 80 entries when it was selected to be the city of Chicago’s 109th annual “official” Christmas tree for 2022.
“We saw the tree grow old,” says the Morton Grove family. “It was a backdrop for many family photos. Before, he was only as tall as my husband, and he used to decorate it. After that, we saw him grow up. was only a matter of time before we had to cut it – but it comes out with a bang.”
According to the City of Chicago, landscapers and experts evaluated each tree entry, looking at thickness, width, fullness, trunk strength, how easily it can be moved and more.
At 8 a.m., crews will begin extracting the tree using tree-felling equipment like chainsaws. The tree is expected to be loaded onto a truck around 9:30 a.m. and then travel to Chicago.
From there, it will be decorated and beautified, according to the city, before arriving at its new Millennium Park home for the holiday season, beginning with the annual tree lighting ceremony Nov. 18 at Millennium Park.
The tree will be on display until January 8.
NBC Chicago
News
Suspect in unlawful burglary of Katie Hobbs’ US campaign office wanted by ICE
The suspect accused of breaking into the campaign office of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate, is in the country illegally from Portugal and wanted by immigration authorities.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities say the suspect, Daniel Mota Dos Reis, arrived in the United States as a student in 2018 but violated his admission requirements.
He “is currently on release for an administrative immigration violation for failing to maintain his status as a registered student at an academic institution,” ICE told Fox News.
Mr. Mota was arrested on October 27 and charged with burglary. He was released on bail, but the federal government remanded him in custody.
Mr Mota was arrested after an officer saw a news report with surveillance video of the incident and recognized him from an earlier burglary.
Police did not find a political motive for the incident despite the Hobbs campaign’s insinuation about it.
Immediately after the burglary, Hobbs’ campaign manager Nicole DeMont accused Republican opponent Kari Lake and her supporters of “spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they deem appropriate.”
In addition, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is a Canadian citizen who was in the country illegally.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
George Booth, New York cartoonist of sublime zaniness, dies at 96
Arts
“Booth’s cartoons express the will to carry on in the face of disaster.”
George Booth, the New York cartoonist who created a world of eccentrics sharing life’s chaos with a pointy-eared bull terrier that once barked a flower to death, and occasionally with a herd of cats that shredded couches and blinds between sweet naps, died Tuesday at his home in Brooklyn, New York. He was 96 years old.
His daughter and only immediate survivor, Sarah Booth, said the cause was complications from dementia.
In a typical Booth cartoon, there are a lot of things going on at the same time. A dazed dog leaps a meter into the air. A shocked cat rushes to an open window, knocking a newspaper out of the hands of a shaken man – all while his frumpy wife stands in a kitchen door with blackened eyes, announcing, “Eyeliner is back!”
Or, while twenty or so cats are lounging in a living room and a man in his pajamas is frowning at a newspaper in his armchair, his wife in the kitchen says, “Edgar, please run right now to the mall, and get some milk and cat food. Don’t get canned tuna, or chicken, or liver, or any of those horrible combinations. Shop and get a surprise. Cats love surprises.
Or, as a neighbor with a big nose peers over a garden fence, 10 cats leap through a back door to freedom and scatter in all directions as a woman at the open screen door yells at her. them: the clock!”
In half a century at The New Yorker, Booth drew about twenty covers and hundreds of goofy cartoons for the inside pages. He became one of the most popular stars of a magazine whose readers relished the sophisticated spirit of cartoons. His colleagues included Ed Koren, Jules Feiffer, Ed Sorel, Roz Chast, Art Spiegelman, David Levine, Charles Addams and George Price.
An affable artist who mostly resisted commercial offers, Booth was once asked to draw his trademark bull terrier as a gift for an unnamed celebrity. Instead, he recalls, he defiantly drew a “sick chicken”. He later learned the gift was for President Ronald Reagan, who was “very kind” when the two met in the Oval Office, he told The New York Times in 1993. never had it shot.”
“His work speaks of hope in the midst of what feels like calamity,” said Bonnell Robinson, curator of Boston’s 1993 cartoon exhibit “Lines of the Times: 50 Years of Great American Cartoons.” told the Times. “Booth’s cartoons express the will to carry on in the face of disaster.” A cartoon in the series depicted a living room filled with bric-a-brac, pets, and miscellaneous relatives. “Attention everyone”, chirps a woman. “Here’s Poppa, and we’ll drive away the annoying worries!”
Booth’s pen-and-ink cartoons have been collected into a dozen books, reproduced as works of art, and sold in galleries. He lectured extensively and joined discussion groups at schools, museums, and comic book art shows until he slowed down in his 90s.
Booth’s repertoire wasn’t just dogs and cats. His topics ranged from the joys and perils of gardening and car repairs to banking and encounters with the Internal Revenue Service.
A couple sits in front of an inquisitor entering their tax returns. The taxpayer collapses in his chair, discouraged, but his wife angrily attacks the listener: “Stop talking about my husband as ‘The one whose ox is gored’”.
Booth also drew shaggy cavemen, some with nice manners. Crawling at the foot of a cliff as a prehistoric witch watches them from atop an escarpment, one asks the other, “Is your mother coming to dinner tonight?”
One of Booth’s best-known offerings—a two-page, 12-panel page that aired on January 12, 1975, “Ip Gissa Gul” (meaning “Ape Gets a Girl”)—was about cavemen who stumble upon an angry, frustrated monkey who wants a mate. He eventually kidnaps a cave girl. The cavemen later find the monkey, the cave girl, and six small creatures, and wonder about the existence of the first cave children.
But readers’ favorite by far was Booth’s hatter-crazed bull terrier, who circled around until he was giddy, scratched a lot and posed staring on a lawn next to a warning sign: “Warning! Nervous dog. He graced New Yorker t-shirts and became the magazine’s unofficial mascot, almost as notable as the top hat Eustace Tilley, who appears on the cover once a year. As Lee Lorenz, art editor of The New Yorker, once said, “If you can’t recognize a Booth cartoon, you need the Braille magazine.”
Booth had no explanation for his dog’s popularity. “I’m not trying to analyze humor,” he told The Times in 1993. “You’re not going anywhere doing that. One thing’s funny or it’s not funny. I began to draw what I thought was an ugly dog. After a letter writer asked if it was an English bull terrier, he replied, “I went to the library, I improved his breeding and made him an English bull terrier.
Booth’s zoological record for a cartoon was 86 cats and 74 dogs, not counting the little clouds of flies he drew around certain characters. “From a business perspective, it doesn’t make sense to draw 86 cats and 74 dogs,” he noted, because as a contract freelancer he was paid a flat rate. “But,” he said, “I like it.”
Incidentally, Booth owned a few cats but no dogs, and a 1998 New Yorker profile explained that he “didn’t care much about them — a surprise considering how he captures them in his cartoons.” .
After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, The New Yorker said it would not air cartoons that week. But Booth submitted one anyway, showing Mrs. Ritterhouse, a recurring character inspired by her mother, with her head bowed and her hands clasped in prayer. Her cat covered her face with her paws. It was the only cartoon The New Yorker aired that week.
George Booth was born in Cainsville, Missouri on June 28, 1926. He and his brothers, Gaylord and James, grew up on a farm near Fairfax, Missouri, a small town where their father, Earl (known as Billy) , was a teacher and school administrator and their mother, Irma (Swindle) Booth, an artist, taught in a one-room country schoolhouse.
After graduating from Fairfax High School in 1944, he joined the Marine Corps and spent part of his enlistment at Leatherneck magazine in Washington. He was recalled to the Marines during the Korean War, and in 1952 he moved to New York. He studied at various art schools and was the art director of a representative of a trade magazine for seven years.
He also sold cartoons to Collier’s, Look, and The Saturday Evening Post, where he was eventually hired as an artist. Just as he was to start work, the magazine closed (temporarily) in 1969. But an editor sent him with a recommendation to William Shawn, editor of The New Yorker, the holy grail of cartoonists.
Booth married Dione Babcock in 1958. She died October 26, also at their Brooklyn home, of pancreatic cancer.
For decades, Booth lived in Stony Brook, New York, on Long Island. In 2014, after organ problems left him hospitalized for weeks, he moved to his daughter’s home in Brooklyn, where he continued to work. His wife joined them in Brooklyn at the start of the pandemic.
He last contributed to The New Yorker in 2019, but his most recent appearances there, all in January this year, were the cover drawing for the January 24 issue, an interview with his daughter and a short documentary online about his life and career.
His cartoon collections included “Pussycats Need Love, Too” (1981), “Omnibooth” (1984), “Booth Again!” (1989), “The Essential George Booth” (1998) and “About Dogs” (2009). His work has also been featured in anthologies including “The New Yorker Book of Cat Cartoons” (1990) and “The New Yorker Book of Dog Cartoons” (1992).
The National Cartoonists Society recognized his work with its Gag Cartoon Award in 1993 and its Milton Caniff Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. Booth is to be inducted, now posthumously, into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame on Thursday at the banquet the organization’s annual awards show in Manhattan.
Some of Booth’s animals had good tastes in music and pegs. A naughty cat is carried away by his mistress in an inglorious neck and ass hold. An angry saxophonist rubs his injured ankle. And the man of the house, holding his violin bow after an interrupted duet, bends down solicitously and says: do excuse me, Rinehart. The cat has never bitten anyone before.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
A Donut Hole store in Tulsa hit by a molotov cocktail after a drag event
Shiba Inu Was Off To Weak Start As SHIB Faced Selling Pressure
Justin Verlander finally wins a World Series game: ‘I can say I got one’
Oprah Winfrey backs Fetterman, not Oz, in Pennsylvania Senate race
Republicans file 1,000-page report saying FBI is ‘rotten to the core’ and downplaying Hunter Biden
Morton Grove’s ‘official’ Chicago Christmas tree beat out 80 other entries – NBC Chicago
Suspect in unlawful burglary of Katie Hobbs’ US campaign office wanted by ICE
George Booth, New York cartoonist of sublime zaniness, dies at 96
Tensions erupt between North and South Korea as countries conduct military drills
No shame with Heat for getting in a zone, even if it makes them defensive
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family