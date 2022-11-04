After signing with the Celtics, AJ Reeves wants to prove he’s here to stay

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Celtics
AJ Reeves will never forget the feeling of walking into the lobby of the Celtics’ Auerbach Center to sign his first professional basketball contract.
After all, he’s a Roxbury native who grew up playing basketball all over town.
All those hours of pickup ball at Lee School at BNBL at Madison Park and the Reggie Lewis Center, and high school basketball at Brimmer and May led him to an opportunity with his hometown team.
Reeves signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Celtics in October and will begin his rookie season in Portland with the Maine Celtics this week.
An Exhibit-10 contract is a minimum one-year NBA contract that can be converted to a bilateral contract as long as the move is made before the start of the season.
For the METCO alum who started his high school career at Swampscott High before proving himself through the private school ranks and later across the Big East to Providence, it’s a dream come true.
“It’s really surreal,” Reeves told Boston.com. “Every time I get the chance to put the word Celtics on my chest, I feel like I have the whole city behind me, whether it’s Maine or Boston. Everybody wants to see the guy from the corner to win.
Reeves, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard, had plenty of wins at Providence where he played four years and graduated. Last year, he was instrumental in leading the Friars to their first Big East regular-season title in school history and their first Sweet-16 appearance since 1997.
He ended his college career the same way he started it, hitting seven 3-pointers in his first and last home college games. It was his shooting ability that earned him a chance at the next level.
Reeves impressed the Celtics in pre-draft practice in May, where he said he hit 84 out of 100 threes. After keeping in touch with the organization, he played with the Celtics’ summer league team in Las Vegas before landing in Maine.
“He’s got to be a shooter for them,” Providence head coach Ed Cooley said. “It’s his gift. He must be able to defend several positions. Pros are no longer defined by position. It’s about being able to hold multiple positions, can you make open shots and can you improve your teammates? »
Maine Celtics coach Alex Barlow said he knew Reeves’ shooting ability from watching him in Providence.
“He’s a kid who can throw the ball, can really fill it up,” Barlow said. “He looks like he’s built up really good muscles since the last time I saw him. He’s a lucky kid, he just has to work hard and put in the time. He always asks questions and try to improve.
That’s why Reeves made it a point to listen as much as he could to the 3-point specialists around him during the summer league. Being able to learn from players like Sam Hauser and Matt Ryan made his time in Las Vegas a great experience, he said.
“I tried to learn from the guys knocking down shots in front of me and just thinking about spots, shooting my shot and ways to attack,” Reeves said.
Spending time in the gym soaking up his basketball knowledge is nothing new for Reeves.
Ever since he was old enough to dribble, he’s spent a lot of time watching his older cousin, Phoenix Mercury goaltender Shey Peddy, who is also his godmother.
It was the Boston basketball player who inspired Reeves the most.
Peddy has her own fascinating hoops journey, featuring Temple and being drafted in 2012 by the Washington Mystics who cut her before she played a game.
She was dropped from the WNBA several times and played overseas in Israel, Austria, Germany and Latvia before a breakout season earned her another shot with the Mystics seven. later making his WNBA debut as a 30-year-old rookie in 2019.
Patience paid off and she ended up starting for the Mercury in the 2021 WNBA Finals.
At one point, she was ready to give up on her WNBA dream. But, she knew she had to keep going because Reeves and his younger brother were watching.
“I knew they looked up to me,” Peddy said. “I would come home and beat them 1-on-1 and they would get mad. But whole swathes of their lives would spend 8-9 months abroad I would miss. They got super excited when I showed them my stats and trophies. I saw they were wearing number 11. I knew at home someone was watching me and I couldn’t stop.
There’s a similar competitiveness in Reeves, who is determined to prove he belongs in the organization he grew up watching.
He knows how good the Celtics are and how long a climb would make such a list. It only makes him want to aim higher.
“If you’re just working to make the cut, you’re not working for the right thing,” Reeves said. “You have to work to get over the bar and over your ceiling. It’s great that I’m here. I want to stay. I continue to work so that they have no reason to say no. I try to do everything I can to continue and stay professional for as long as possible.
Boston
The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a former public safety director from New Jersey to take over the city’s police department, as it struggles with depleted staffing and the uncertainty of an ongoing federal investigation following the killing of George Floyd.
Brian O’Hara, deputy mayor of Newark, will start serving as Minneapolis’ police chief Monday.
“Everyone is hungry for change in this city. I’m not here to maintain the status quo,” he told reporters after the council vote.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey nominated O’Hara to lead the police department in September and said Thursday that the city needs someone like O’Hara right now.
“This moment matters,” Frey said. “The act of stepping up for this job – at this time – is an act of courage.”
Minneapolis has been at the center of calls for changes in policing since the May 2020 killing of Floyd, whose death under an officer’s knee led to nationwide demands for racial justice and an end to police brutality. Calls to abolish the department or dismantle and replace it with a new department of public safety were rejected by voters in the city last year.
The city is also under a federal investigation into its policing practices, and it is expected that court-enforced changes will be ordered through a consent decree. The city is currently working with the state Department of Human Rights on a similar process, after an investigation by that agency found the department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade.
O’Hara has overseen such change before, after the Department of Justice found that the Newark Police Department had engaged in a pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing. From 2017 through 2020, O’Hara worked to ensure that a 2016 consent decree was implemented and that the Newark department complied with efforts to change the agency’s culture.
The only ones outraged by Twitter’s new owner are those who fear that free speech will undermine their authority
Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is turning heads. But it’s funny how the only people who seem to be upset are the ones who vehemently go out of their way to shut down any peon who dares to spread misconceptions on the platform.
And that’s not to mention the complete meltdown of liberal journalists and commentators over Musk’s idea of paid Twitter verification, which I find hilarious as fellow Sir Blue Checkmark myself. The idea of losing their precious blue tick, or, heaven forbid, sharing it with the common plebs for just $8 a month, has the aristocracy up in arms.
So, what does the founder of Tesla have in store for us? How far does your $8 get you?
Well, for starters, you get priority posting, which means more people will see your replies at the top of tweet threads, plus you can post longer videos, edit your existing posts, and Musk mentioned its interest in providing content creators. with real payouts, so you’ll be able to earn money from your tweets the same way YouTubers, Instagrammers, and TikTokers have been doing for years.
On top of all that, content creators will also have access to extensive analytics to tell them exactly what content is popular and what isn’t. These are just basic building blocks that have been made available to content creators on all other platforms – except Twitter – which begs the question: what have Twitter engineers been doing all along? this time ?
A recent report from company insiders suggests that Elon Musk is now working Twitter engineers hard, giving them tight deadlines to do their job working on the features he wants to implement.
So, no more office yoga, latte-sipping and wine breaks for previously pampered Twitter employees, who now face the real prospect of having to do their jobs, at the risk of being fired. Imagine that. Twitter is now a real workplace, not an adult daycare center, and it’s all thanks to Elon Musk, a man who knows how to run a successful business. Do Tesla and SpaceX mean anything to you? You don’t become the richest man in the world by being bad at your job.
As Musk himself pointed out in a Tweet, Twitter has too many managers for the number of people working there. And he intends to get rid of it. While he may not be getting rid of 75% of Twitter’s workforce, his efforts to streamline the company are definitely shaking up the place.
Musk’s demands anger workers. Reports surfaced that he required some employees to work 12-hour days, seven days a week, to meet deadlines for his shifts. More than a thousand workers have left Twitter since Musk began the process of buying the platform, and a few high-ranking executives, including the CEO, were fired immediately after completing the purchase.
The greatest sympathy for them comes from journalists who want Musk gone. After all, with him in charge, they no longer have Twitter as their own echo chamber.
Musk’s redesign of Twitter has angered more than a few disgruntled reporters and employees. The establishment political class, which has long used the platform to promote its own view of reality, is now using the tools of government to make its life miserable.
According to the Washington Post, US Treasury Department officials are investigating whether they have the legal authority to investigate its purchase of Twitter because of its close ties to foreign governments and investors, including investors from countries allegedly hostile to the United States.
But why now? Why not before, when Saudi investors and companies such as Blackrock, which has close ties to the Chinese government, bought huge shares of Twitter stock? Why is it only a problem when Musk wants to do it? Was the government so interested in Jeff Bezos when it bought the Washington Post? What about the fact that Amazon is pretty comfortable with the Chinese government, which, as we all know, isn’t exactly on good terms with Washington?
Thus, according to the Washington Post, Treasury officials are concerned that large foreign investors could potentially have access to confidential information about Twitter’s finances, and potentially its users. The government is also reportedly concerned about Musk’s ties to Chinese crypto exchange firm Binance.
According to the report, the FBI is also investigating potential counterintelligence risks posed by Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Never mind the fact that the agency was just exposed by Intercept for colluding with Big Tech companies to censor political conversations. I’m sure Musk is the real threat to democracy here when law enforcement is actively trying to stop people from talking about things that make some politicians and their sons look bad.
The Washington Post report follows an earlier report on how the White House was considering whether to subject Musk’s business dealings to national security reviews. Specifically, the government wanted to look into its purchase of the satellite network of Twitter and SpaceX. The White House has denied the allegations, so we’re not sure if it was ever officially planned – but the idea was most certainly pitched to the press by someone working in the administration.
In addition to being subject to potential review by the Treasury Department, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has publicly called for CFIUS, or the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, to investigate Musk’s purchase of Twitter. . The senator says he is concerned about Saudi Arabia’s so-called purchase of Twitter – not to mention the fact that Saudi Arabia’s direct acquisition of Twitter shares years ago did not trigger any such investigation. kind. Again, that’s only a problem now because it’s Elon Musk and they want to take him down for having the temerity to challenge the establishment with his defense of free speech.
Maybe some smart lawyers will step in and decide that nothing he’s done is worth investigating so they can save themselves the expense of using taxpayers’ money to fund frivolous investigations and lawsuits against Musk. They’re unlikely to catch anything – assuming it goes any further.
Any effort to bring down Musk only proves that officials don’t like having their authority questioned.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.
RT
The Giants and safety Julian Love’s representatives have had conversations about a contract extension, according to a source.
Love, a 2019 fourth-round pick from Notre Dame, is a captain, an indispensable player in Wink Martindale’s defense, and a pending unrestricted free agent. The safety is in the final year of a four-year, $3.2 million contract.
GM Joe Schoen said on Tuesday that he wants to get any in-season extensions done this week, sometime between then and Sunday.
Love is a key contributor and reliable tackler on defense and special teams. Schoen and Brian Daboll constantly say they are looking for players who are “smart, tough and dependable,” and Love checks all three boxes.
In 8 games this season, Love has totaled 58 tackles and one sack. He also has a fumble recovery and an interception.
A former Spurs performance psychologist has filed a complaint against the team and its former guard Josh Primo, who will also face a criminal complaint on multiple counts of indecent exposure.
Dr. Hillary Cauthen came forward at a press conference in Houston on Thursday, where she alleged that Primo repeatedly exposed himself to her.
Attorney Tony Buzbee announced the lawsuit, filed in Bexar County, Texas, and expected criminal complaint six days after Spurs cut Primo and about 10 months after the first incident, according to Cauthen.
According to Cauthen, Primo first exposed his penis to her in late December 2021. Buzbee said she informed Spurs general manager Brian Wright of the incident in January 2022.
“Instead of doing something about it, what happened was they kept calling on her to have sessions with Mr. Primo and of course the other athletes,” Buzbee said. , who added that Cauthen didn’t want to lose his job and initially hoped it was a “one-off thing”.
“But unfortunately the conduct continued to happen and, in fact, got worse,” Buzbee said.
Ia statement to The Athletic, Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs II, called the charges “either a complete fabrication, gross embellishment, or outright fantasy”. Briggs said Primo never “intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else and didn’t even know his private parts were visible outside of his workout shorts.”
“Josh Primo is a 19-year-old NBA player who has endured a lifetime of trauma and challenges,” Briggs said. “He is now a victim of his former team-appointed sports psychologist, who plays with ugly stereotypes and racist scares for his own financial gain.”
According to Cauthen, instead of disciplining Primo — a 2021 lottery pick — she felt punished, as the team told her on different occasions to work from home or stay away from facilities.
At one point, Buzbee said, Spurs “told her that they wanted to do what they called a facilitated discussion with Dr Cauthen and Joshua Primo to figure out what was causing him to expose himself to her.”
According to Buzbee — who also represented many accusers of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson — Spurs told Cauthen to stay home during the team’s summer league in Las Vegas.
During summer league, “Primo, it was reported, did it again” to another woman, Buzbee said.
Cauthen says his contract has not been renewed. Spurs cut Primo, who cleared waivers and is now a free agent, on Friday.
“The organization I worked for let me down,” said Cauthen, who says she was told head coach Gregg Popovich was aware of the allegations, but she wasn’t sure it was. be true. “It took 10 months for Spurs to do the right thing. It is too long.
New York Post
After the backlash he faced for posting a documentary laced with heavily antisemitic rhetoric on his social media channels, Nets’ star Kyrie Irving said he’s not standing down from his beliefs — and that those beliefs are not intended to demean the Jewish community but are part of a quest to further understand his own heritage.
“I cannot be antisemitic,” Irving said after Nets Practice at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Thursday, “if I know where I come from.”
NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement Thursday morning displaying dissatisfaction with Irving, who also released a statement taking responsibility for his actions but failed to use the words “sorry” or “apologize.”
Irving did not use those words when addressing reporters, either. Instead, he reiterated that he “takes full responsibility,” that he “didn’t mean any harm,” and said he’s “not the one who made the documentary.”
“Just because I post a documentary doesn’t mean I’m antisemitic, and it doesn’t mean I’m automatically standing with everyone that’s believing it,” he said. “I’m glad that I can stand on the truth because I’m not afraid of these mics, these cameras. I used to be. [But I’m] looking everyone in the eye and telling you the truth: That I’m proud of who I am and any label that you put on me I’m able to dismiss because I study.”
A reporter asked Irving if he was surprised that posting the link to ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’ on his social channels hurt the Jewish community.
His response took three minutes.
“I think I can ask a better question, which is: Where were you when I was a kid figuring out that 300 million of my ancestors are buried in America?” Irving asked. “Where were you guys asking those same questions when I was a kid learning about the traumatic events of my familial history and what I’m proud to come from, and why I’m proud to stand here?
“And why — when I repeat myself that I’m not going to stand down — it has nothing to do with dismissing any other race or group of people. I’m just proud of my heritage and what we’ve been through. And the fact that this has pinned me against the Jewish community and I’m here answering questions on whether or not I’m sorry or not for something I didn’t create and it’s something I shared and I’m telling everybody I’m taking responsibility, then that’s where I sit.”
“These same questions that you guys ask, me dealing with it as being a melanated pigmented person, all around the world and dealing with racial biases against my skin color, [people] demeaning me because of my religious beliefs. And I’m still sitting in this seat standing. So I take my full responsibility again, I repeat it, for posting something on my Instagram or Twitter that may have had some unfortunate falsehoods in it.
“But I also am a human being that’s 30 years old and I’ve been growing up in a country that’s told me that I wasn’t worth anything, and [that] I come from a slave class, and [that] I come from a people that are meant to be treated the way we’ve been treated every day. So I’m not here to compare anyone’s atrocities or tragic events that their families have dealt with [over] generations of time. I’m just here to continue to expose things that our world continues to put in darkness.
“I’m a light, I’m a beacon of light. It’s what I’m here to do.”
Irving dispelled the idea that he doesn’t believe the Holocaust happened.
“Those falsehoods are unfortunate, and it’s not that I don’t believe in the Holocaust. I never said that. Never ever have said it. It has not come out of my mouth. I never tweeted it. I never liked anything like it,” he said. “So the Holocaust in itself is an event that means something to a large group of people that suffered something that could have been avoided. No one said we had to practice racism. No one said we had to treat each other like garbage.”
What has become the norm in his conversations following the fallout from his social media post, Irving then shifted the narrative back to his African heritage.
“No one said that I had to stand here today and understand that many people that come from generations 60 years ago, four years ago, enslaved some of my ancestors,” he said. “Still, spiritually, mentally and emotionally and it’s still going on. And you guys are asking me, respectfully, to speak on something that was a documentary that I had nothing to do with. I didn’t make it. So just please keep that same energy when you guys are addressing me.”
Irving also doubled down that he is not antisemitic.
“Again, I’m going to repeat. I don’t know how the label becomes justified because you guys ask me the same questions over and over again,” he said. “But this is not going to turn into a spin-around cycle, questions upon questions. I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That’s where I sit.”
WILMINGTON— Below is a Clinton County Probate Court Marriage License Report. It includes the couple's names, their cities of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in October:
The following people received a marriage license in October:
• Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones, 27, medical assistant, both of Clarksville.
• Mark James Bartholomew, 27, engineer, and Alexandra Nichole Foltz, 26, PT assistant, both from Wilmington.
• Kaeleb Lee Bean, 29, lineman, and Sarah Ann Milner, 27, teacher, both from Sabina.
• Jessi Jamze Hale, 26, unemployed, and Audreyaunna Sue Elam, frame worker, 30, both from Wilmington.
• Weston Mark Trampler, 22, zoning inspector, and Emily Kate Tong, 22, receptionist, both of Martinsville.
• Christopher Charles Sevier, 41, plastics engineer, and Vanessa May Cornett, 41, sales manager, both from Blanchester.
• Nathaniel Donald Clay, 32, welder, and Jordan Rae Brewer, 30, surgical assistant, both of Midland.
• Cole Christian Shigley, 18, waiter, and Shiloh Rhema Shivers, 18, unemployed, both from Wilmington.
• Robert William Renshaw, 32, project coordinator, and Melanie Anne Hope, 29, direct support professional, both from Wilmington.
• Joshua Ryan Day, 44, sales consultant, and Brandie Nikole Wiseman, 39, registered nurse, both of Wilmington.
• Daniel James Suttles, 48, electronics technician, and Kathryn Ann Howard, 47, Social Security administrator, both of Clarksville.
• Marcus James Buchhammer, 38, mechanic, and Donnell Yvonne Hurles, 31, fraud investigator, both of Sabina.
• Joel Robert Harris, 38, who works in manufacturing, and Christianna Joy Yost, 36, activities assistant, both of Wilmington.
• Marquavis De’Andrea Gates, 29, engineering technician, of Grove City, and Breanna Nicole Wilson Honnerlaw, 27, entrepreneur, of Wilmington.
• Scott Donovan Wilkie, 29, crane operator, and Emma Jane Mee, 26, mental health specialist, both from Wilmington.
• Curtis Warren Speelman, 33, who works in maintenance, and Jamie Ruth Gustin, 29, general partner, both of Lynchburg.
• Cade Mitchell McLarty, 26, who works in loss prevention, from Midland, and Cortney Leigh Wike, 25, substitute teacher, from Fairborn.
• Earl David Weatherford III, 46, Account Manager, and Sarah Elizabeth Lovitt, 39, State-Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA), of Blanchester.
• Aaron Darnell Cody Sr., 59, truck driver, and Tyler Shea Buchanan, 33, unemployed, both of Wilmington.
• Mindi Lee Stevens, 48, dispatcher, and Kelli Renee Fulton, 52, student, both from Wilmington.
• Ryan Zachary Hasz, 23, technician, and Esther Renee Stookey, 22, who works with TriHealth, both of Blanchester.
• Kathy Jean Wolfrom, 51, of Sabina, unemployed, and Danielle Louise Connell, 40, of Rixeyville, Virginia, unemployed.
• Adam Christopher Germann, 24, shipping and receiving specialist, and Tiana Micheil Washington, 22, farmhand, both of Wilmington.
• Shawn Wesley Hedge Jr., 28, machinist, and Kayla Lynn Criscillis, 25, surgical technologist, both of Blanchester.
• Stephen Joseph Smith, 37, truck driver, from Port William, and Darcie Jean Zeckser, 20, veterinary assistant, from Wilmington.
• Noah Jordan Kreitzer, 24, automotive painter, and Shawnte Nicole Morgan, 25, homemaker, both of Martinsville.
• Kyle Gregory Baker, 37, who works at Amazon, from Sabina, and Crystal Dawn McPhee, 39, pizza delivery driver, from Midland.
• William Matthe Conner, 33, who works in quality control, and Kayla Marie Chapel, 30, stay-at-home mom, both from Sabina.
Delaware
