After signing with the Celtics, AJ Reeves wants to prove he’s here to stay

Celtics

The Roxbury native will begin his rookie year in Maine this week after signing an Exhibit-10 contract with Boston.

Cavaliers look like a legitimate challenger: 6 takeaways from Celtics’ OT loss



Watch: Former Celtics big man Tacko Fall dunks on opponents in China



AJ Reeves will never forget the feeling of walking into the lobby of the Celtics’ Auerbach Center to sign his first professional basketball contract.

After all, he’s a Roxbury native who grew up playing basketball all over town.

All those hours of pickup ball at Lee School at BNBL at Madison Park and the Reggie Lewis Center, and high school basketball at Brimmer and May led him to an opportunity with his hometown team.

Reeves signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Celtics in October and will begin his rookie season in Portland with the Maine Celtics this week.

An Exhibit-10 contract is a minimum one-year NBA contract that can be converted to a bilateral contract as long as the move is made before the start of the season.

For the METCO alum who started his high school career at Swampscott High before proving himself through the private school ranks and later across the Big East to Providence, it’s a dream come true.

“It’s really surreal,” Reeves told Boston.com. “Every time I get the chance to put the word Celtics on my chest, I feel like I have the whole city behind me, whether it’s Maine or Boston. Everybody wants to see the guy from the corner to win.

Reeves, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard, had plenty of wins at Providence where he played four years and graduated. Last year, he was instrumental in leading the Friars to their first Big East regular-season title in school history and their first Sweet-16 appearance since 1997.

He ended his college career the same way he started it, hitting seven 3-pointers in his first and last home college games. It was his shooting ability that earned him a chance at the next level.

Reeves impressed the Celtics in pre-draft practice in May, where he said he hit 84 out of 100 threes. After keeping in touch with the organization, he played with the Celtics’ summer league team in Las Vegas before landing in Maine.

“He’s got to be a shooter for them,” Providence head coach Ed Cooley said. “It’s his gift. He must be able to defend several positions. Pros are no longer defined by position. It’s about being able to hold multiple positions, can you make open shots and can you improve your teammates? »

AJ Reeves (#11) of the Providence Friars battles Ochai Agbaji (#30) of the Kansas Jayhawks in a Sweet Sixteen game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 25, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. –Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Maine Celtics coach Alex Barlow said he knew Reeves’ shooting ability from watching him in Providence.

“He’s a kid who can throw the ball, can really fill it up,” Barlow said. “He looks like he’s built up really good muscles since the last time I saw him. He’s a lucky kid, he just has to work hard and put in the time. He always asks questions and try to improve.

That’s why Reeves made it a point to listen as much as he could to the 3-point specialists around him during the summer league. Being able to learn from players like Sam Hauser and Matt Ryan made his time in Las Vegas a great experience, he said.

“I tried to learn from the guys knocking down shots in front of me and just thinking about spots, shooting my shot and ways to attack,” Reeves said.

Spending time in the gym soaking up his basketball knowledge is nothing new for Reeves.

Ever since he was old enough to dribble, he’s spent a lot of time watching his older cousin, Phoenix Mercury goaltender Shey Peddy, who is also his godmother.

After signing with the Celtics, AJ Reeves wants to prove he’s here to stay

It was the Boston basketball player who inspired Reeves the most.

Peddy has her own fascinating hoops journey, featuring Temple and being drafted in 2012 by the Washington Mystics who cut her before she played a game.

She was dropped from the WNBA several times and played overseas in Israel, Austria, Germany and Latvia before a breakout season earned her another shot with the Mystics seven. later making his WNBA debut as a 30-year-old rookie in 2019.

Patience paid off and she ended up starting for the Mercury in the 2021 WNBA Finals.

At one point, she was ready to give up on her WNBA dream. But, she knew she had to keep going because Reeves and his younger brother were watching.

“I knew they looked up to me,” Peddy said. “I would come home and beat them 1-on-1 and they would get mad. But whole swathes of their lives would spend 8-9 months abroad I would miss. They got super excited when I showed them my stats and trophies. I saw they were wearing number 11. I knew at home someone was watching me and I couldn’t stop.

There’s a similar competitiveness in Reeves, who is determined to prove he belongs in the organization he grew up watching.

He knows how good the Celtics are and how long a climb would make such a list. It only makes him want to aim higher.

“If you’re just working to make the cut, you’re not working for the right thing,” Reeves said. “You have to work to get over the bar and over your ceiling. It’s great that I’m here. I want to stay. I continue to work so that they have no reason to say no. I try to do everything I can to continue and stay professional for as long as possible.