Amber Heard appears to have quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
More than a few people have said they quit Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually parted ways with the social media platform.
His handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed.
She announced via her verified Facebook page on April 10, 2017, “I am now live on Twitter. You can follow my tweets here – @realamberheard.
Heard and Musk went public with their relationship the same month, reconciled after a brief split, and then reportedly broke up for good in April 2018.
Over the summer, the actress tweeted that she had lost her libel case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence is still not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,” Heard tweeted in June.
She still has accounts on Facebook and Instagram, but hasn’t publicly explained why she left Twitter.
CNN has reached out to Heard’s rep for comment.
Source: Magic’s Cole Anthony expected to be sidelined through Thanksgiving
Cole Anthony didn’t play again Thursday night as the Orlando Magic faced the Golden State Warriors.
Anthony, who injured his right internal oblique after a hard fall in an Oct. 26 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, is expected to get back on the court for individual work within the next few days, a person with knowledge of his situation told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday.
That person added he hopes to return after Thanksgiving in late November/early December.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Free returns could be ended as retailers introduce stricter policies
Policy tweaks ‘dissuade consumer from returning’
With rising costs compressing margins, many retailers are rethinking their return policies, shortening the return window and even charging a return or restocking fee, according to Spencer Kieboom, founder and CEO of Pollen Returns, a returns management company.
Stores like Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and J. Crew (which was once well known for its generous return policy covering the life of a garment) have shortened their regular return windows to less than a month . Holiday shoppers get some reprieve: J. Crew and others are currently offering extended holiday returns and exchanges.
At Anthropologie, REI, and LL Bean (which also promised lifetime returns), there’s now a fee — around $6 — for mail-in returns.
“These adjustments in return policies are not there to cover costs,” Kieboom said. “They are really there to dissuade the consumer from coming back.”
“The supply chain is designed to go one way”
United Parcel Service (UPS) driver pushes a parcel cart towards a delivery van on a New York street.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
With the explosion of online shopping during the pandemic, “free returns was a very convenient model that the customer appreciated,” said Erin Halka, senior director of Blue Yonder, a management company for blockchain consulting firms. supply. Now, with higher labor and shipping expenses, it’s costing retailers “a huge amount of money” to maintain, she said.
“Charging returns is a way to help cover some of that cost,” she said. “It can also deter customers from overbuying, as at least 10% of returned goods cannot be resold.”
Just as retailers struggle with excess inventory, “returns often don’t make it back to shelves,” posing a problem for retailers struggling to streamline spending and improve sustainability, Kieboom said.
Changing the return policy is an easier pill for the customer to swallow than increasing the purchase price.
Lauren Beitelspacher
associate professor at Babson College
“The supply chain is designed to go one way,” said Lauren Beitelspacher, associate professor and chair of Babson College’s marketing department.
“The more money retailers lose on returns, the more they have to make up for it by raising prices,” Beitelspacher said.
“Changing the return policy is an easier pill for the customer to swallow than increasing the purchase price.”
How to avoid return shipping
Still, shoppers love free returns almost as much as they love free shipping. In fact, 98% of consumers said free shipping was the most important consideration when shopping online, followed by more than three-quarters who said the same about free returns, according to a recent PowerReviews report. . Affluent shoppers were even more likely to favor a free returns policy.
If the return option is important, get to know the policies before you buy, experts say. Often it’s not immediately clear, Halka said. “You usually have to dig into the fine print.”
Expect there to be limits on what can be fired and when, she noted. “A 30-day window is now typical.”
Consider the return policy in your buying decision, as it can impact your bottom line. “You need to find the return policy that works best for you,” Kieboom said.
And to avoid returns as much as possible, consider shopping in person when you can, Beitelspacher suggested. “The majority of returns come from regret because it’s not what we expected. Shopping in person minimizes this gap between expectation and reality.”
NBA’s Kyrie Irving apologizes for not clarifying his stance on anti-Semitism
UPDATE: Next Kyrie Irvingof the suspension of the Brooklyn Nets, the basketball player said he was “deeply sorry”.
“While researching YHWH, I released a documentary containing false anti-Semitic statements, stories and language that were false and offensive to the Jewish race/religion, and I take full responsibility and liability for my actions,” her post, posted to Instagram on Nov. 3, began. “I’m grateful to have a great platform to share knowledge and want to move forward having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.”
“To all Jewish families and communities who are hurt and affected by my message, I am deeply sorry for causing you pain and I apologize,” he continued. “I initially reacted out of emotion at being unfairly labeled an anti-Semite, instead of focusing on the process of healing my Jewish brothers and sisters who were hurt by the hateful remarks made in the documentary. I want to clarify any confusion about my position fight against antisemitism [sic] apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining specific beliefs in the documentary with which I agreed and disagreed.”
Irving added that he had no intention of perpetuating hatred or disrespecting Jewish history, especially in regards to the Holocaust.
“I’m learning from this unfortunate event and I hope we can find understanding between all of us,” he concluded. “I am no different from any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I am.”
Basketball player Kyrie Irving has been sidelined.
The Brooklyn Nets announced Nov. 3 that Irving had been suspended from the team without pay after the 30-year-old’s inaction to condemn anti-Semitism. The move comes after Irving linked to the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America which contained rhetoric against Jewish people in a since-deleted tweet, according to NBC News.
Indianapolis police buy better pay billboard to lure Detroit officers
DETROIT – The city has long faced an uphill battle recruiting and retaining police officers, which is why a proposed pay raise awaits city council approval.
But even that wouldn’t do the Detroit Police Department salaries competitive with officers from other cities, including one who made a bold move to poach officers from Detroit.
‘I saw it,’ Detroit police chief said Jacques White. “I know our officers are the best in the country, and I know they’re heavily recruited in-state and out-of-state.”
The bold billboard in Detroit suggests officers could have a starting salary of $72,000. If the Detroit City Council approves, pay raises for Detroit police would have a starting salary of $53,000.
“I’m not surprised,” White said. “I’m a little bummed that someone is posting something like this in our community, but I also know that our agents are highly recruited.
A police union leader went to city council to urge the council to approve pay rises or the department would continue to lose officers.
Lily: Police union pleads with city council for promised raises in downtown Detroit
“From my conversations with council members, everyone thinks we’re way behind in supporting our DPD men and women,” the Detroit City Council speaker said. Mary Sheffield. “I’m looking for unanimous support next Tuesday.”
“I sent letters to chiefs all over the country saying, ‘Please don’t hire our people,’” the former Detroit police chief said. Ike McKinnon. “They looked at me and laughed.”
Mckinnon says Detroit can’t compete with a starting salary of $72,000.
“You can’t compete with someone making or paying $70,000 to start,” McKinnon said. “They earn as much as some of our commanding officers.”
Shawn Ley:Did you call Indy by any chance?
White: “We will not enter into these conversations.
So far, 290 Detroit police officers have left the department for other jobs.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All Rights Reserved.
What is Spain’s national anthem and why don’t its players sing before games?
Spain are one of the most iconic international teams and have appeared in every World Cup since 1978.
Their distinctive red shirts and beautiful football are a key part of FIFA’s flagship event every four years.
But have you ever noticed that their players, supporters and staff never sing when the national anthem starts? Here’s why…
What is the Spanish national anthem and why don’t Spanish players ever sing it?
The Spanish national anthem is called “La Marcha Real” and was originally a military march.
It was composed in 1761 by Manuel de Espinosa, and became a state anthem in 1770 before becoming the national anthem during the reign of Queen Isabella II (1833-68).
But during General Franco’s tenure as dictator in the 20th century, lyrics were added that were approved by Franco.
But once he was removed from power, the lyrics were removed from the national anthem due to their association with Franco.
Other lyrics were considered, but due to the great diversity of people in Spain, no one actually attempted to include any of them in “La Marcha Real” for fear of upsetting anyone. .
Thus, the Spanish national anthem is one of the few in the world that does not have words.
So when you see this month’s World Cup players not signing, remember they can’t because there are no words!
Ukrainian rocket factories hit by airstrikes – Russia – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Facilities that manufacture engines and ammunition have been targeted, Defense Department says
The Russian Air Force struck rocket factories in eastern Ukraine and destroyed a mercenary headquarters, the Defense Ministry said.
The ministry said in its daily briefing on Friday that a missile engine factory in Pavlograd had been hit, along with three workshops at the Kommunar factory in Kharkov which made ammunition for multiple rocket launchers.
Russian aircraft and ground forces also struck five command centers and carried out a missile strike on the headquarters of “one of the foreign mercenary units” near the southern town of Nikolaev, the ministry said.
He added that nine rockets fired by US-made M142 HIMARS launchers and three fired by the BM-27 Uragan system were destroyed in flight in Russia’s Kherson region.
Moscow stepped up its strikes on Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine last month, hitting thermal power plants and power lines, among other targets.
Moscow reacts to neighbor’s ‘unprecedented’ decision
President Vladimir Putin says intensified strikes are retaliatory measure against Kyiv “Terrorist attacks” on Russian soil, including a truck bomb that damaged the strategic bridge that connects the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland.
