As drought lowers water levels in Mississippi, shipwrecks surface and concerns grow
Along the drought-stricken Mississippi River, a world usually hidden beneath waves basks in the sun. In recent weeks, new islands have burst onto the surface, as have the hulls of sunken ships and a vast array of lost marine equipment. The narrow waterway that remains has been clogged with barges, stuck in mud or waiting their turn to advance through a narrowed channel.
Many residents have ventured there, on foot and by boat, to marvel at this disturbing spectacle.
Mark Babb is one of them. He has always been drawn to Mississippi; his father took him camping along the banks as a child, and later he worked on tugboats and as a kayak guide. He was both impressed and alarmed by what he saw last month for seven days on his boat, sailing from Memphis, down river to New Orleans, then back.
“It’s just the scenery – it’s so different,” said Mr Babb, 61.
The river has long commanded restrained respect, if not fear, with its swift currents and ability to not only sustain the communities that have grown alongside it for centuries, but also devastate them by swelling on its banks. But lately it has caused a different kind of trepidation, as the consequences of the drought affecting much of the Midwest, the High Plains and the South go far beyond the surreal landscape.
On the lower Mississippi — the part that flows south of Cairo, Illinois — water levels in some places have fallen below records set more than 30 years ago. The conditions have crippled one of the nation’s busiest and most vital waterways and jeopardized drinking water systems. And experts have warned that the significant rainfall needed to improve the situation could take weeks or even longer.
“We’ve seen hurricane disasters, we’ve seen tornado disasters,” said Errick D. Simmons, mayor of Greenville, Mississippi, a port city of about 28,000 people in the Delta region. “But we haven’t had a historic drought like the one we’re seeing on the Mississippi.”
The river is called mighty for a reason. Its main stem extends approximately 2,350 miles from the headwaters of Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, touching 10 states, then branching out into a network of tributaries. Its watershed covers 40% of the continental United States.
“We are the mainstay of the country,” said Joe Weiss, general manager of the Mud Island Marina in Memphis, sitting on a dock that looked like it had been dropped off in a muddy parking lot. “It’s never supposed to dry out.”
The river’s enormous reach – connecting soy farms, chemical plants and food factories – has made it a crucial shipping lane for around 500 million tonnes of goods every year, including much of the food supply global. Falling water levels not only stifled barge traffic, but forced ships to significantly lighten their loads. The cost of transport by barge has increased.
“It’s the most important working river, in terms of raw materials, on the planet,” said Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, a collective of mayors from dozens of municipalities. “We’re going to feel that globally.” The drought has caused a particular crisis for farmers who look to the Mississippi as an efficient and generally reliable method of transporting their crops. But with the river bottleneck, the agricultural industry is scrambling to find alternatives, like rail and trucks, which present their own logistical challenges and can only handle a small fraction of what even a load of reduced barge can transport. (It would take 16 railcars or 62 tractor-trailers to transport the same amount as a single barge, industry officials said.)
“We need our supply chain running at full throttle,” said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, noting that soybean farms ship 80% of their exports between September and February.
The Mississippi typically approaches its lowest levels in the fall, but the decline has been more intense this year after a particularly dry summer in the Midwest failed to replenish tributaries feeding the river. Its withered state has also allowed salt water to enter the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the drinking water supply of Louisiana communities that draw from the river.
Last month, the US Army Corps of Engineers installed a barrier made of sediment that spans the riverbed and acts as a speed bump of sorts, blocking the saltwater intrusion that under normal conditions would would be impeded by the flow downstream of the river. The body also dredges to prevent other barges from getting stuck. Additionally, the authority that runs the Tennessee River system announced it would open two dams, though experts said it would provide only a modest inflow into the Mississippi.
The greatest source of relief would be the rain. Still, forecasters have warned that weather conditions in the coming weeks and months are unlikely to be favourable.
Scientists are predicting a strong possibility of the weather phenomenon known as La Niña, which would cause a drier than average winter across much of the Mississippi watershed, keeping water levels low in the spring, Clint Willson said. , director of the Center for River Studies at Louisiana State University.
The ominous sight of the parched waterway evoked comparisons to the Colorado River, which has been even more threatened by drought. Its waters receded to reveal the wreckage of ships and planes, as well as human remains. Experts said while the Mississippi was in less dire straits, its low levels, along with flash floods in Missouri and Kentucky this summer, offer troubling signals about how the river system could cope with more turbulence as extreme weather events, including heat waves and major storms, are expected to become more frequent due to climate change. The conditions have led to renewed calls to make the river more sustainable and enact new drought policies, including opening federal disaster relief funds to drought response.
Fascination with all that low water has revealed is not entirely welcome. Rita Stanley, owner of a marina on Lake McKellar, which branches off from the Mississippi near Memphis, threatened to call the police after onlookers trespassed on her property last week and even climbed with children on a old sunken casino boat, now freed from water. to input.
“We had a hell of a time,” she said.
The ebbing lake left Ms Stanley’s marina in a twisted position, with docks warping in places and her office tilting.
“I had to take these giddy pills – really and really you have to,” said Ms Stanley, 73, taking a break from work to eat fried fish and dreadfully appraise all the cleaning work that remains to be done. TO DO. “It’s really just a pain in the rump.”
The drought unearthed an endless assortment of treasures: box fans, house and car keys, iPhones of various vintages. At the Mud Island Marina, Mr. Weiss’ 13-year-old daughter collected five pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses and he paid her $5 for every barbecue she fished out of the mud.
The marina, which has docks for dozens of ships, has floating docks hung from towering metal poles that allow them to rise and fall with the level of the river. For the moment, the quays were sunk in the mud. A line of rust on the poles marked where the water levels usually were. Far above was a line of orange spray paint marking a peak reached in 2011: 47.9 feet.
Mr. Babb ventured down the river at the time too. The flooding made downtown Memphis, which usually stood on a bluff above the marina, accessible by kayak. “Now it’s the other extreme,” he said from his boat, a replica he had built of the paddle steamers that populated the river in the 1800s.
“Most people are born and raised with a sense of taboo – ‘Don’t go there,’” Mr Babb said of the river. “I was lucky to have the exact opposite.”
The mud had become almost like quicksand. When a local television news crew came to the marina, Mr Weiss said, he implored an intern the group had brought not to come down from the dock to get the picture she wanted for Instagram. In the best case, he told her: “You’re going to smell for two days.”
He hoped that the water would gradually return, softening the mud so that the boats could ascend more easily, sparing them the damage they might suffer if the river rose faster and tore them out of the dry ground. One sailboat, he noted, had a keel buried six feet in the mud.
It looked like the water wouldn’t come back soon. As he walked down the dock one recent morning, his eyes searched for any sign of change. He found puddles of water piling up in the mud, and nothing more.
Stacey Abrams Celebrates Georgia’s ‘Extraordinary’ Early Voter Turnout Despite Previous Anger
Stacey Abrams on Thursday defended her claim that Georgia’s electoral reform law was “Jim Crow 2.0,” despite the record number of voters turning out at the polls in her state.
Abrams, who is running for governor of the state, has been a fierce critic of SB 202 – the Election Integrity Act of 2021 – which was signed into law by his Republican rival, Gov. Brian Kemp, in March 2021 .
Yet, contrary to its dire warnings, Georgia has seen the highest levels of early voting in history.
Abrams told MSNBC Thursday night that his warnings still stand — and that voters are showing up despite the new law.
“Let’s be clear, they are participating despite the obstacles of SB 202,” she said.
‘Despite voters’ racial challenges allowed by SB202.
“Despite the barriers to using mail-in ballots, which black voters used in abundance in 2018 and 21. Until time got cut short and the process got more complicated.
Stacey Abrams, who hopes to be elected governor of Georgia, has repeatedly called last year’s electoral reform law “Jim Crow 2.0”. However, a record number of people are voting in his state. Abrams said Thursday they were voting despite ‘barriers’
Georgians are taking advantage of early voting in record numbers this year
Abrams said black voters are crossing “barriers” to vote “because they know how vital this election is.”
She admitted the turnout was remarkable — even among those she said would be hardest hit by electoral reform.
On October 26, Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State, confirmed that more than one million people had already voted in his state.
Georgia has seen record early voting turnout since Election Day 1 this year — nearly double the number recorded on the first day of early voting in 2018.
“Georgia voters are giving their county election managers a huge blessing by taking advantage of the unprecedented variety of early voting options available to all Georgians,” Raffensperger said. “Reducing the burden on counties is crucial to a safe, secure and accessible election.”
Abrams agreed that was remarkable.
“The numbers are extraordinary,” she said. “We saw black men turnout at 91.8% of their turnout in the 2020 general election.
“We saw black women participating at 90%. These are the two highest concentrations of voters.
Early voters line up to vote Oct. 29 in DeKalb County
Citizens voted for the November midterm elections at early voting locations in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia, this week
Abrams has long argued that the law would disenfranchise voters by, among other things, making Sunday opening polls optional and decreeing that drop boxes would only be accessible during the first days and hours of voting instead of 24/7.
“Now more than ever, we need federal action to protect voting rights as we continue to fight these blatantly unconstitutional efforts that are nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0,” she tweeted. March 25, 2021.
His comments were echoed by Joe Biden, who said in January at a rally in Atlanta: “Their endgame?” Turning the will of voters into a mere suggestion — something states can respect or ignore.
He added: “Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and voter subversion.
“It’s not about who votes anymore; it is to make voting more difficult.
“It’s about who counts the vote and whether your vote counts at all.
“This is not hyperbole; that’s a fact.’
Last week, the White House defended Biden’s comments – arguing that high turnout and voter suppression can happen at the same time.
“High turnout and voter suppression can take place at the same time,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Georgia’s record early voter turnout, a state president Joe Biden claimed he had a ‘Jim’-style election law Crow”: “High turnout and voter suppression can take place at the same time. time, she said
Young people walk past a voting information board on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia
In 2022, at least seven states have enacted 10 laws that make it harder to vote — of those, five laws in five states are in place for midterms, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
“The president has been very clear that based on The Big Lie, there have been a slew of anti-election policies for certain states that challenge Americans’ basic right to vote,” Jean-Pierre said.
“It goes against our most basic values.
“Of course, high turnout and voter suppression can take place at the same time,” she added.
‘You don’t have to come alone. It can happen at the same time.
She declined to go into more specific details, citing the Hatch Act, a federal law prohibiting federal employees from engaging in political activity on the job.
Republicans seized on Georgia’s numbers to justify their 2021 rewrite of the state’s election law.
Turnout is at an all-time high, said Kemp campaign spokeswoman Tate Mitchell, “as Stacey Abrams continues to propagate the myth of voter suppression.”
Abrams pushes back on that taunt, though she too celebrates the high early turnout.
“More people in the water doesn’t mean there are fewer sharks,” Abrams said last week.
Why no Powerball winner? It’s More Than Bad Luck – NBC Chicago
Puzzled that it looks like no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize?
A big reason is that people aren’t buying as many tickets for each draw as they did five or six years ago.
When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller percentage of the millions of possible number combinations are covered and the probability of a winner decreases. The next draw will take place on Saturday evening.
Of course, many people still play Powerball and Mega Millions, the other lottery game offered in most of the country. It’s the ticket sales of these Powerball players that fund the prizes and helped the jackpot soar by $300 million after there was no big winner on Wednesday night.
In the last draw for a $1.2 billion jackpot, 46.6% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations were covered. That was up from the 36.3% of all possible number combinations that were chosen for Monday night’s draw, reflecting that ticket sales increase as jackpots increase.
But the percentage remains much lower than it was when a record $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot was in play on January 13, 2016. At the time, ticket sales were so strong that 88.6% possible combinations were covered, according to Urbandale, Iowa-based Multistate Lottery Association. Days before that record 2016 draw, there was 77.8% coverage for a Powerball prize of $900 million.
The association notes, however, that Powerball drawings now take place three times a week, so even though tickets sold for individual drawings are fewer, overall sales may be roughly comparable due to the extra play each week.
“It’s very difficult to make a comparison between now and five years ago because it’s not really an apples-to-apples comparison,” said Drew Svitko, executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery and chairman of the Powerball product group.
Although no one hit the jackpot by matching the five white numbers and the red Powerball, several came painfully close.
Powerball officials note that 19 tickets matched the five white balls and missed the Powerball – earning players $1 million, or $2 million if they paid extra for a “prize multiplier”. And 238 tickets corresponded to four white balls as well as the Powerball.
There have been 39 straight draws without a Powerball winner, since August 6, and if that winless streak reaches 40 draws after Saturday night, the jackpot is sure to become the largest ever in the United States and the world.
The record number of consecutive Powerball draws without a winner is 41, which ended on October 4, 2021, with a winner of $699.8 million in California.
Until someone wins this time, the biggest prize remains a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016 by three ticket holders in California, Florida and Tennessee. This is just ahead of a $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize won in 2018 by a ticket holder in South Carolina.
The $1.5 billion prize on Saturday night is for winners who take an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners choose cash, and for the next draw, that would be $745.9 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
Kyrie Irving finally issues apology after Nets suspension
All it took for Kyrie Irving to apologize was an indefinite suspension, an appeal from the Anti-Defamation League, two press conferences and a week of public pressure.
Following a storm of criticism Thursday after Irving’s chaotic press conference, the Nets point guard finally issued an apology for retweeting an anti-Semitic film via his Instagram account, although he continued to say he was agree with some of the points made in the film. .
“While researching YHWH, I released a documentary containing false anti-Semitic statements, stories and language that were false and offensive to the Jewish race/religion, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” said writes Irving. . “I’m grateful to have a great platform, to share knowledge and I want to move forward having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.
“To all the Jewish families and communities who are hurt and affected by my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion at being unfairly labeled an anti-Semite, instead of focusing on the process of healing my Jewish brothers and sisters who were hurt by the hateful remarks made in the documentary.
“I want to clear up any confusion about my position in the fight against anti-[Semitism] apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary with which I agreed and disagreed. I had no intention of disrespecting any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuating hatred. I learn from this unfortunate event and hope that we can find understanding between all of us. I am no different from any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I am.
Hours before the apology, Irving was suspended indefinitely and for a minimum of five games by the Nets for failing to apologize at a Thursday press conference. Speaking to reporters for the second time since retweeting the documentary, Irving not only didn’t say he was sorry, but didn’t respond directly when asked if he had any questions. anti-Semitic beliefs or whether he believed the Holocaust had taken place.
This led to the suspension, as well as backlash from the Anti-Defamation League, whose CEO Jonathan Greenblatt rejected a $500,000 donation from Irving.
Joe Biden complains oil companies should drill more
President Joe Biden has complained that oil companies are not drilling enough oil, despite his long history of trying to block oil and gas production in the United States.
“We haven’t slowed them down at all, they should be drilling more than they are doing right now,” Biden said. “If they drilled more, we would have more relief at the pump.”
The president spoke about high gas prices while on a trip to New Mexico to campaign for Democratic candidates.
Biden, however, acted repeatedly in his first two years in office to drive down US oil and gasoline production.
Biden has leased fewer acres for oil and gas in his first two years than any other administration at the same time since the end of World War II, according to the The Wall Street Journal.
In January 2021, Biden also issued an executive order freezing oil and gas leases, a decision that has been embroiled in court.
It also suspended oil production leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, after former President Donald Trump opened the vast oil reserves to production.
Biden also ordered the shutdown of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have transported 830,000 barrels of crude oil from Canada to the United States.
Oil companies have had less incentive to invest in long-term oil production since the president campaigned on the idea of ending fossil fuels.
“No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. No more drilling including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue drilling,” Biden said in March 2020. “It’s over.
Joe Biden in 2020: “No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. No more drilling, including offshore. No possibility for the oil industry to continue drilling the period. It’s over.” pic.twitter.com/90MVJevPmv
— Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 8, 2022
The president complained during his campaign speech in New Mexico that the oil industry had failed to deliver on its commitment to the American people by overcharging for gas and making billions of dollars in profits.
“These outrageous profits are the windfalls of war,” he said, referring to soaring oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Biden has threatened to target oil companies with more taxes.
“Either invest in America or pay higher taxes on your excess profits and face restrictions,” he said.
Kyrie Irving suspended for at least 5 games for anti-Semitism, Nets say: NPR
Frank Franklin II/AP
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been suspended for at least five games for “releasing to the public a film containing deeply disturbing anti-Semitic hatred,” the organization said Thursday.
Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” as he has made several attempts in recent days to help Irving understand the adverse impacts of his words and actions through a joint committee, the Nets said.
Brooklyn Nets Statement pic.twitter.com/699px8XYpx
— The Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 4, 2022
“We were appalled today, when given the opportunity in a media briefing, that Kyrie refused to state unequivocally that he held no anti-Semitic beliefs, nor to acknowledge specific hateful elements in the movie,” the team said. “It was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.”
The suspension, without pay, is for a minimum of five games and will be lifted once he “satisfies a series of objective corrective measures…”, the team said.
Astros edge Phillies in tense fifth game to reach World Series title threshold | World Events
Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to claim the World Series victory that has long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Pena hit a home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night to head home with a 3-2 lead.
Buoyed by late defensive gems in Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick, the Astros came close to their second championship, the other was a scandal-tainted title in 2017.
Houston was only four shots ahead of Noah Syndergaard on Pena’s single. Next, Philly’s Kyle Schwarber homered to the bottom half lead, recalling the five-run lead Verlander lost in Houston’s first 6-5, 10-inning loss.
Pena had three hits, including an RBI single in the first and an eighth-inning single that set up Yordan Alvarez’s playing field. He made a bounding catch at shortstop to outsmart the Phillies in the third, then regained the lead an inning later with his fourth playoff homer. He is the first rookie shortstop to go far in the Fall Classic.
After Jean Segura’s RBI single against Rafael Montero in the eighth, Ryan Pressly escaped a first and third jam by taking out Brandon Marsh and Schwarber on a nearly 100mph jump that was hooked on first base by Mancini. The backup first baseman was hit with a pinch in the top half after 2021 Golden Glove winner Yuli Gurriel collided during a preview. Mancini fell into foul territory and reached out with his left foot to touch the bag.
Pressly finished for a five-out stoppage. McCormick backhanded the chainlink fence to center right on JT Realmuto for the second on the ninth. After Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch, Nick Castellanos retired, ending a 3h 57min thriller.
