Biden officials to get key data on effectiveness of new Covid booster

Still, it’s unclear how significant this upgrade will be. An earlier pair of small studies published in recent weeks found little relative additional benefit, and health officials have sought internally to temper expectations that the booster will do a significantly better job of guarding against the virus.

The results are also unlikely to change the White House’s central message that Americans who get the booster are significantly more protected against Covid than those who don’t get the shot.

“Virtually all Covid deaths in America are preventable,” President Joe Biden said in late October as he received the update wakeup call. “Almost everyone who will die of Covid this year will not be up to date on their vaccines or they will not have taken Paxlovid when they fell ill.”

Pfizer did not respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment.

Pharmaceutical company Moderna, which has also developed an updated booster, is not expected to submit full data on its vaccine to the administration until the end of the month, people familiar with the matter said.

The new data comes about two months after the Biden administration rolled out the updated vaccines, citing the need to protect Americans ahead of an expected winter Covid surge. The boosters were designed to better protect against the Omicron strains causing the majority of cases – a development Joe Biden hailed as “a serious and giant step forward”.

Still, the administration’s vaccination campaign has progressed slowly, with federal estimates showing fewer than 9% of eligible people have received an updated booster so far. Across the country, health officials have blamed the low uptake on a combination of public apathy toward the pandemic, a lack of government resources to promote vaccines, and deepening partisan divisions over the vaccine response. Covid.

Biden health officials had hoped the initial data would show that boosters work significantly better than the original vaccines, providing a new jolt that would convince people to seek vaccines urgently.

After early studies by university researchers found limited improvement, Biden health officials reached out to outside public health experts for help. downplay the results and urge patience for Pfizer’s fuller findings, people with knowledge of the matter said. Within the administration, health officials have quibbled with the studies’ small sample sizes – predicting that Pfizer’s results are more likely to show modest improvement over the original vaccines.

Officials also anticipate that the boosters could offer better protection against newer variants increasingly circulating in the United States – a prospect that Pfizer is still exploring.