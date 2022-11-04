Big Tech tightens its belt amid US economic woes – Reuters

A 911 call obtained by KLAS describes the time a Nevada woman told a dispatch officer that she had murdered her mother by cutting her neck.

Hend Bustami, 28, of Las Vegas, called police around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday October 26 and calmly described how she had killed her mother, Afaf Hussanen, 61.

Bustami, who rose to prominence in August when she accused police of arresting her for looking too good while she was arrested for theft, is now charged with her mother’s brutal death.

The newly discovered audio begins with a dispatch officer asking what the purpose of the call was and what kind of assistance the woman needed.

Bustami told the Dispatch she broke a table over her mother’s head and ‘cut her neck’

‘Do you need the police, the fire brigade or medical attention?’ the 911 dispatcher asks the woman in Las Vegas.

“Uh, medical,” she replies. “I think I killed my mom.”

Bustami gives the dispatcher her mother’s address before she is finally asked why she thinks she “killed her mom.”

‘Because I did. I murdered her,” Bustami replies.

‘How did you do that?’ asks the dispatcher.

“I broke the table over his head,” the woman said.

Bustami then tells the dispatcher that she was still at her mother’s, once again confirming the address.

At that point, the dispatcher asks, ‘Okay, what did you do to her?’

“I think I hurt my mom,” the dispatchers think, Bustami told them before hanging up the phone

“I killed her,” the 28-year-old calmly replies.

“How did you kill her, you said something about a table?” asks the dispatcher.

“I broke the table over his head. I broke the table over his head and cut his neck,” Bustami recounts.

‘What did you cut?’ asks the dispatcher.

“His neck,” the woman replies.

Upon arrival, officers found Hussanen inside the home they shared with multiple stab wounds believed to have been inflicted with pieces of broken glass.

California Highway Patrol found Bustami driving on Interstate 15 near Barstow around 5 a.m. and she was reportedly covered in blood.

She told investigators she argued with her mother and stabbed her with a shard of glass, according to 8 News Now, which viewed the report.

Bustami made headlines in August after she was arrested at Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas after trying to skip a tab at a Chili’s restaurant.

The woman was allegedly belligerently drunk and police said at the time of her arrest she claimed she was “being harassed”.

She was convicted of misconduct on August 31.

LVMPD said it received a report that Bustami went out on a tab at Chili’s restaurant inside the airport, and officers later found the woman ‘belligerent’ after blocking operations near a checkpoint of security.

As officers took her into custody, they said Bustami threatened to spit on them as she called them ‘perverts’ and claimed they were ‘trying to rape her because they didn’t have never seen someone so beautiful”.

She also had a battery charge in June in Las Vegas, where she was jailed in Clark County Jail and later released, according to 8 News Now.

In addition, police have been called to the family home at least 12 times this year alone – seven for “family disturbance” and one for attempted suicide, 8NewsNow reported.

A neighbor, Andres Moreno, told the network that the family’s home was the “noisiest” in the neighborhood.

“Usually at 10 p.m. or later they were just screaming in the backyard or fighting,” he said.

“It was usually the eldest daughter and the mother who got into it. Of course, soon after yelling, the police presence would be involved and things would work out, you know. Then a week later it would happen again.

Officers found Hussanen inside the house (pictured) they shared with multiple stab wounds

He added that Bustami was often seen acting “strangely” in the neighborhood – asking strangers for rides, entering neighbors’ open garages and scattering her belongings outside.

“She would literally walk out and spin in her driveway, sing songs or talk to herself in her driveway, or just walk around the street mumbling to herself,” Moreno told 8NewsNow.

“I believe she had mental health issues and desperately needed help and may have chosen not to get it. Or, you know, who am I to say, but obviously something was going on with her.

Bustami graduated from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and earned a degree in hospitality administration and management, according to her LinkedIn account.