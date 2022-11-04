Blockchain
Bitcoin Price is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But 100 SMA is the Key
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $20,000 support zone. BTC is consolidating and might start a fresh rally if it clears the $20,500 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin traded in a range above the key $20,000 support zone.
- The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could a fresh rally if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and $20,500.
Bitcoin Price Consolidates
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below the $20,600 and $20,500 levels. BTC even traded below the $20,250 level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bulls were active near the $20,000 zone. A low was formed near $20,059 and the price is now consolidating losses. There was a minor increase above the $20,200 level. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,865 swing high to $20,060 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,350 level.
The first major resistance is near the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,865 swing high to $20,060 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $20,500 resistance zone could start another steady increase. The next major resistance is near $21,000, above which the price may perhaps rise towards the $22,000 zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear above the $20,500 resistance zone, it could resume its decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,200 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,000 zone or the recent low. A clear move below the $20,000 support might push the price further lower. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $19,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,350, $20,500 and $21,000.
Blockchain
Accelerators And Incubators Focus Their Sights On Bitcoin
You know what incubators and accelerators mean: interest. They say that bear markets are for builders, and the bitcoin ecosystem seems to be getting ready to work. One of the main catalysts is the success of the Lightning Network. The little engine that could went from being constantly mocked to being a key element in the El Salvador story. Nowadays, the Lightning Network is the bitcoin ecosystem’s absolute star and one of the reasons some money is pouring in.
The three accelerators and incubators that this article will consider couldn’t be more different from each other, but they share the bitcoin-only ethos. And an unhealthy interest in the Lightning Network. From a Jack Dorsey-funded initiative, to a corporate ultra-deluxe opportunity, to a bunch of technically minded individuals that opened their doors in the name of bitcoin. Pick your poison, there’s probably an accelerator for you here.
The TBD Open-Source Incubation Program
The Jack Dorsey-funded organization that’s working in the decentralized bitcoin exchange TBDex can probably help your bitcoin project. They recently announced the TBD Open Source Incubation Program, but there’s not much practical info on it yet. “TBD Incubation projects are managed by community contributors. They advance the decentralized web and accelerate development and adoption of the Web5 platform,” the company wrote.
They did specify that the program was focused on Open-Source projects and said that TBD will “soon be announcing our first Incubation project!” The announcement also promised that “when projects reach maturity, they may apply to be promoted out of Incubation into a central project,” so the TBD program might turn into an accelerator over time.
BTC price chart for 11/03/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
The Wolf Startup Accelerators Focused Exclusively On Lightning
This is the corporate one. This is the deluxe one. It’s run by “Stone Ridge, owner of an alternatives asset manager that has raised more than $40B since inception and parent of bitcoin company NYDIG.” Among other things, they offer, “transportation to NYC and lodging for the duration of the 8-week program are included from anywhere in the world.” The program is exclusively focused on the Lightning Network.“Wolf accepts applications from individual founders and small teams at the pre-seed idea stage up through those ready for a Series A financing round.”
Introducing Wolf: The first startup accelerator focused exclusively on lightning ⚡️. Learn more or apply at https://t.co/MC9fJATOt4 #Bitcoin #Lightning pic.twitter.com/2vQ7SoMheI
— 🐺 Wolf ⚡ (@_WolfNYC) October 26, 2022
The investments are also deluxe, selected developers get a $250K guaranteed seed funding, so they can focus all of their attention on the project. Also, “at the end of each program, one team will be chosen by a panel of judges to receive an additional $500K in funding.” That, plus all the knowledge you and your team can collect in those eight weeks.
The Pleb Lab Co-Working/ Accelerators
In contrast, Pleb Lab is “a co-working / accelerator in Austin, Texas at the heart of the financial district. We support outstanding projects and teams in several ways.” They are bitcoin-only, with a focus on “the Lightning Network – an essential step towards decentralized finance.” Their other focus is free and open-source development, “ The FOSS ethos is at the center of what we do here at Pleb Lab.”
What does the Pleb Lab accelerator do, exactly? They:
-
“Working directly with Bitcoin & Lightning startups”
-
“Granting workspace among other brilliant Bitcoin developers at Pleb Lab”
-
“Providing startup advisory and mentoring”
-
“Providing business development, marketing and strategy”
The Austin bitcoin scene is growing by the minute, and Pleb Lab is right there in the middle of it. Apparently, one of its best characteristics is to be in the same room with other bitcoin developers trying to solve similar problems to yours. As you might imagine, they all help each other. This one is not a competition and there are no prizes.
Featured Image: Pleb Lab logo from their website | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Shiba Inu Struggle Continues As Altcoins Rally With Over 70% Gain; Here Is Why
- SHIB’s price shows much strength after breaking out from its long-range channel movement.
- SHIB trade with good volume, breaking out from a range channel as the price eyes a rally past to a region of $0.0000135.
- SHIB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but faces resistance at 200 EMA.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price showed some great price action as the price rallied, trying to mimic the price of DOGE after seeing the price of DOGE rally by over 150%. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tried to replicate this rally as the price broke out from its long-range movement, but the price has recently struggled. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. Shiba Inu’s price (SHIB) is calmer in terms of price movement. (Data from Binance)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week has looked more promising for some altcoins, like A MASK rallying over 200% in less than 7 days, showing the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of SHIB has yet to live up to the expectations expected of this great memecoin.
After dropping from its high of $0.00008 some months back, the price of SHIB has struggled to pull off a rally that has left many in euphoria just like other memecoins, with many faithful hoping SHIB joins the part soon.
The price of SHIB saw its trade at a low of $0.00000850 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $0.000015, where it was rejected to a region of $0.000011.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.000014.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.000011.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continues to look strong as the price holds above the range channel it broke out of as bulls continue to defend this region from bears taking over prices and pushing the price back into its range movement.
SHIB currently trades at $0.0000119, just above its key support formed on the daily timeframe after successfully breaking out of its range channel with good volume.
The price of SHIB continues to look strong as it holds above the range channel after its breakout; SHIB’s price needs to reclaim $0.0000145 to ignite any relief; trading close to the range channel is not a good sign for SHIB prices.
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.000014.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.000011.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Gearing Up For A Rally
Cardano (ADA) price has struggled tremendously since it hit its all-time high price of $3.10 back in 2021. Even now, with the crypto market recovery, ADA has not made as many gains as others in the market as indicators point largely toward bearishness for the digital asset. However, a new development could see a recovery in the price ofCa Cardano.
FTX Plans To List ADA
FTX remains the only one of the largest crypto exchanges that are yet to list Cardano. Obviously, this has not gone over well with members of the community who have continued to inquire why the exchange was yet to list the digital asset for trading.
One of such inquiry was recently targeted at FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) who gave an explanation as to why this was the case. The tweet asked why the exchange was listing lesser-known tokens for trading and yet continued to pass up ADA, which is currently a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap.
SBF’s response to this was that the crypto exchange was actually working on adding Cardano for trading. However, he referred to the blockchain as being “new”, so they were still working on integrating it into the platform in the near future.
working on ADA! It’s a new blockchain which takes some time to implement but we’ll be there soon
— SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 2, 2022
The FTX CEO further clarified that he did not mean that the blockchain was actually “new” but that he meant that it was “new” because it was not yet on the platform.
Why This Is Good For Cardano
For any cryptocurrency, listing on an exchange can trigger a rally in the price of the digital asset. For Cardano, it is no different because a listing on FTX would bring more liquidity and thus, lead to a surge in price due to the hype that follows such as listing.
ADA price trending at $0.39 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
If the FTX crypto exchange, does stick to its promise and lists the digital asset soon, then it is possible that ADA could rally in line with the rest of the market. This would definitely put it above the $0.4 level while registering support as well.
The bull case for Cardano seems to be shared by investors in the asset. According to Coinmarketcap’s Price Estimates feature, investors expect the price of the cryptocurrency to reach as high as $0.5 before the end of November. A listing on FTX would definitely help to solidify this bull case for the digital asset.
ADA is currently trading at $0.39 at the time of this writing. It remains the ninth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $13.7 billion.
Featured image from Crypto News, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Coinbase Releases Third Quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter
REMOTE FIRST COMPANY/LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today the release of its third quarter 2022 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.
The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. PT.
To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.
Disclosure Information
Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Coinbase
Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.
Contacts
Press:
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
[email protected]
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Holds at $1,500, Why There’s Hope For The Bulls
After yesterday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Ethereum price and the crypto market have held their ground. Those market participants expecting a return to the previous range might be disappointed as macro-economic forces
At the time of writing, the Ethereum price trades at $1,540 with a 2% profit in 24 hours and a 2% loss in the previous seven days. Other cryptocurrencies in the top crypto top 10 by market capitalization follow this trend, but the majority record positive momentum.
Ethereum Price Sustains Positive Outlook
The current Ethereum price action has come as a shock for many market participants. As mentioned, market participants expected downside pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) reiterated its hawkish stance.
However, the financial institution raised rates by 75 basis points (bps) within market expectations. The Fed and its Chairman Jerome Powell offered no surprise and will likely stay on their current course for 2022.
Therefore, the crypto market can sustain its levels even as equities see losses. All major narratives in the nascent asset class have been suspended, at least until tomorrow, when the U.S. government will release new economic data.
Talking about the recent price action in the crypto market, analyst Justin Bennet said:
It would be ironic if markets rallied after Powell’s attempt to squash any hope at Wednesday’s FOMC. I’m not ruling it out. And to be honest I’m eyeing a few areas during this pullback in case we get it (…) Waiting for markets to digest FOMC and avoiding Friday’s NFP volatility for now.
A separate report from trading firm QCP Capital indicates that the Ethereum price remains bullish in the long run. The first believes that “The Merge” impact on the ecosystem will become palpable in the coming months.
In that sense, “The Surge,” the next major milestone for Ethereum, will begin exercising more influence over the crypto market. This event will complete Ethereum’s transition to a more scalable ecosystem with a project transaction per second (TPS) almost twice as high as Visa and Mastercard at 100,000.
In addition, the trading firm noted a massive decrease in the ETH supply coming into the market. The amount of ETH supply issued stands at 7,000 versus 400,000 that would have been issued with the old consensus. All of these factors are poised to provide value for the ETH. Especially if macroeconomic forces mitigate their influence over risk assets.
Blockchain
Block Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the third quarter of 2022 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz and filed these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Block will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time/5:00 p.m. Eastern time today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz.
About Block
Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Spiral builds and funds free, open-source Bitcoin projects. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open developer platform to make it easier to access Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without having to go through an institution.
Contacts
Media Contact
[email protected]
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
