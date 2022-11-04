Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Retakes $21,000, May Keep Rising Due To This
The Bitcoin price is regaining bullish momentum over today’s trading session, retracing the losses seen early in the week. Once again, the cryptocurrency is under the influence of macroeconomic forces working in its favor for the first time in months.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $21,000 with a 4% profit in the last 24 hours and seven days, respectively. Other cryptocurrencies in the crypto top 10 are displaying similar strength, with Binance Coin (BNB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) leading the altcoin rally.
Bitcoin Price Barrels Through Resistance Levels
Data from Material Indicators show a spike in buying pressure from investors with orders of about $100,000. These Bitcoin whales are positively reacting to today’s U.S. economic data, which signals a slowdown in this country’s job market. An analyst at Material Indicator said:
Unemployment came in at 3.7% which is 0.2% higher than forecasted and BTC whales see it as a sign that FED rate hikes may be working. Note, that one month’s report doesn’t make a trend, but right or wrong, this market reacts to every data point.
As reported by NewsBTC, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is trying to mitigate inflation in the dollar. The financial institution is implementing a monetary tightening program by hiking interest rates and reducing its balance sheet.
For the first time in months, the Fed plans seem to be working, or at least, the data hints at this possibility. Ironically, adverse reports favor the Bitcoin price and risk-on assets in the current economic scenario. Another analyst said the following about the recent price action:
Unemployment is rising which is what the FED wants. Markets reacting positively to bad news which is good news. It’s sad that we are at the point where they want people to lose their jobs to fix inflation.
In addition to economic data, the U.S. dollar is trending to the downside and could re-test previous support after months in an upside trend. This downside price action is contributing to the Bitcoin price upside momentum.
The hourly $DXY chart shows a confirmed fakeout earlier in the session.
Still clinging to 111.80 for now, though. pic.twitter.com/ZSYvJocjHi
— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) November 4, 2022
Blockchain
Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project Releases Their Future Roadmap and a Message of Support from Boxing Legend and Eight-Division World Champion, Manny Pacquiao
With the support of boxing legend and eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, we have initiated concrete efforts to empower the famine-stricken and impoverished citizens of the world to achieve self-sufficiency
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project (hereinafter, Fruits), a blockchain project striving towards financial inclusion and a sustainable ecosystem, has released a message of support from boxing legend and eight-division boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao and a roadmap for future activities.
Mr. Pacquiao has expressed his support upon collaboration with Fruits.
We will be working with Mr. Pacquiao to create a world where one’s consumption leads to another’s enhancement by using the sustainable ecosystem as envisioned by Fruits.
Please click the following URL to watch the video.
(Video URL)
Roadmap
- Started deliberations with Mr. Pacquiao for launching a charity project in the Philippines. Discussions will continue until November 2022
- Commence the sale of subscription-based NFT for supporting charities by the end of 2022
- Launch of Fruits’ first blockchain game that promotes contributions to charity at the beginning of 2023
- Renewal of Fruits Station and organization of a periodic charity event using crowdfunding scheduled to launch in the end of Q1 2023
- Launch projects and organize charity events in collaboration with international sports legends in boxing, soccer, and other fields from March 2023 onwards
Details will be posted on the official homepage in due course.
[Support for the Fruits Station Donation Project]
Fruits is involved in charity initiatives through Fruits Station (https://fruits-station.com) to help the famine-stricken and impoverished citizens of the world.
We are undergoing a large-scale renewal and a crowdfunding-based charity platform is scheduled to launch in the end of Q1 2023.
Through this project, we want to build a sustainable ecosystem in collaboration with global influential individuals including Mr. Pacquiao and other legendary athletes.
Please see the roadmap of our charity activities to be conducted with the support of Mr. Pacquiao.
We are building a sustainable ecosystem to ensure children and families struggling with various issues become self-sufficient and have access to financial services.
What is Fruits
“Fruits Wallet” Application Download
Contacts
Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project
Kensuke Yano / CTO (Chief Technical Officer)
[email protected]
+65-8115-1213
Blockchain
Top 5 Crypto Gainers of Last 24H as per CMC
At the time of writing, the top five cryptocurrency gainers according to CMC are Loopring (LRC), OKB (OKB), Polygon (MATIC), Lido DAO (LDO), and Aave(AAVE). The global cryptocurrency market is booming, gaining momentum, trading at 1.03T, and enhanced to 2.01%. The first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is currently trading for $20K, and Ethereum is also trading in green with a value of $1,587.
Loopring (LRC)
LRC is the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token of Loopring, At the time of writing it is trading with a value of $0.3531 that is increased to 23.71%.with 24 hours trading volume of $210.86M and 1.33B LRC are in circulation with a market cap of $516,283,995.
OKB (OKB)
OKB is currently trading at $20.4, a 24.53% increase. With a one-day trading volume of $91.77M and 60 million OKB in circulation. It has a market capitalization of $1,211,518,405 at the time of writing.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is trading at $1.11, up 14.84%. According to the CMC, as of the time of writing, From 24h it was trading with $1.62 billion and $8.73 billion MATIC in circulation, with a market cap of $9,732,085,758.
Lido DAO (LDO)
At the time of writing, LDO is trading around $1.71, up 11.42% on a one-day trading volume of $42.17 million. And there are 300 million LDO in circulation, with a market cap of 312,951,153.96 LDO.
Aave (AAVE)
AAVE is currently trading at $93.18 with a 10.04% increase. And with a market capitalization of $1,290,788,493. With a trading volume of $231,442,148 in 24 hours and 14M AAVE in circulation.
Blockchain
Cardano (ADA) Investors Watch For Nov. 18, Hoskinson Teases
Cardano (ADA) has fallen short of many investors’ expectations in recent weeks. Unlike numerous other altcoins, ADA is currently in a prolonged downtrend. In the 1-day chart, the price is currently below both the 100 and 200-day moving averages.
However, IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson might have given ADA investors hope with a new tweet. The Cardano founder was responding to a Twitter user’s question about when the announcement promised for November would be revealed.
Hoskinson didn’t mince words, saying, “I’ll announce it at the Edinburgh event.” Another Twitter user questioned whether the long-awaited announcement was about the algorithmic stablecoin Djed.
Djed has been under development by IOG and the COTI network for quite some time now. An announcement about it would not justify all the hype, according to the user. Hoskinson, however, disagreed, saying, “Not djed. Been working on it for 4 years”.
Not djed. Been working on it for 4 years
— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 3, 2022
Therefore, it remains to be seen what is behind the mysterious announcement. In this respect, investors should be eagerly awaiting November 18 and 19, when IOG celebrates its Scotfest in Edinburgh.
What’s Behind The Mysterious Announcement For Cardano?
The event is expected to kick off the fifth phase of Cardano’s development, called Voltaire. Currently, the blockchain is still in its 4th era, Basho, which has scaling as its focus.
In this regard, the Cardano community is still eagerly awaiting “Hydra“. Simulations of the scaling solution developed by IOG have shown that each “Hydra head” can currently process about 1,000 transactions per second (TPS).
With 1,000 stacking pools, each processing 1,000 TPS, Cardano could achieve a throughput of up to one million transactions per second. Whether Hydra’s implementation will be the announcement in Edinburgh nevertheless remains to be seen.
Currently, Hydra remains in development. Already in March, IOG’s programmers unveiled the Hydra Heads protocol as part of a public testnet.
Another thing that speaks against the assumption that the announcement is about Hydra is that the IO Scotfest is supposed to celebrate the era of Voltaire. More than 20 keynotes are planned, with Hoskinson delivering the most important speech.
How the ADA price will behave remains to be seen. Previous “announcements of announcements” by Hoskinson, however, have usually generated some hype and price volatility in advance. Ultimately, the significance of the announcement will determine whether the event will be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event.
Djed Stablecoin Entering The Home Stretch
Preparations for the launch of the Cardano stablecoin Djed are in full swing. As the founder of the COTI network revealed in mid-October, the final audit is currently taking place before the stablecoin is scheduled to go live at the end of November.
The final audit report for $Djed is scheduled for the end of November 🎉 Here’s the update from the CEO of $Coti, @shahafbg. pic.twitter.com/6SKXrio5Kg
— Djed Stablecoin (@DjedStablecoin) October 14, 2022
Djed is a stablecoin based on an algorithmic design. It uses smart contracts to guarantee and ensure price stabilization. For this, Djed works with a reserve of base coins and mints and burns stablecoins and reserve coins.
Blockchain
Shiba Inu Was Off To Weak Start As SHIB Faced Selling Pressure
Shiba Inu squandered its gains during the tail end of October that enabled it to add almost $2 billion to its total market cap which currently stands at $7.29 billion.
At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001242 according to tracking from Coingecko. It is still up by 16% over the last seven days, but has been on a decline after peaking at $0.00001421 on October 30.
As the crypto asset once failed to sustain its bullish rally, analysts believed it will once again be caught in a downward trend and will be poised to return to its price levels prior to the October 25 crypto market rally and Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.
If its current price trajectory is any indication, Shiba Inu, by the looks of it, is really headed towards that direction.
Whales Save Shiba Inu This Time
On November 2, the SHIB network witnessed four whale transactions that were indicative of relatively strong buying pressure.
During the same time, the altcoin registered a $110 million increase in its market capitalization, a development that once again proved that whales indeed have bigger impact on an asset’s price.
Although details of the transactions are not yet released as of press time, what is clear is that it enabled Shiba Inu to return to the green zone on its intraday performance, going up by 2% over the last 24 hours.
It would seem that the whales (big investors) that are to be credited for the recent buying pressure observed relative to the crypto averted the crypto’s return to a downward movement, at least for now.
SHIB remains one of the top gainers among all cryptocurrencies over a seven-day period, increasing by 16.2%.
Investors, however, are still cautioned to keep a close watch at the altcoin’s progress over the next few days as it is walking on extremely thin ice.
Lack Of Strong Demand Continues To Cripple SHIB
Towards the end of October, Shiba Inu got a lot of help for its price rally as it mirrored the movement of Dogecoin which rallied following Elon Musk’s completion of the deal that enabled him to own social media giant Twitter.
But that turned out to be a double-edged sword as SHIB declined the moment DOGE lost its own momentum.
Another factor that continues to hurt the crypto’s chances for sustained price surges is the lack of strong demand for it.
On network level, there is limited retail involvement, indicating that daily active addresses weren’t enough to push demand for SHIB tokens to significant levels that could support more upswings in trading prices.
SHIB total market cap at $6.64 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal understanding of the crypto market and should not be construed as investment advice.
Blockchain
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2022 – Will OSMO Hit $3 Soon?
- Bullish OSMO price prediction for 2022 is $2.2672 to $32.5231.
- The OSMO price will also reach $3 soon.
- Bearish OSMO price prediction for 2022 is $0.7529.
In Osmosis (OSMO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about OSMO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Osmosis (OSMO) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Osmosis (OSMO) is $1.60 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,671,773 at the time of writing. However, OSMO has increased to 5.7% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Osmosis (OSMO) has a circulating supply of 475,056,515OSMO. Currently, OSMO trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, MEXC, LBank, Bitrue, BKEX.
What is Osmosis (OSMO)?
OSMO is the native token of the Osmosis Protocol. Osmosis is a protocol for automated market makers (AMMs) that enables programmers to design custom AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools. It was launched in June 2021.
OSMO is the staking token used by validators and delegators to verify transactions and generate new blocks at the consensus level. These contributors are rewarded with inflation for donating resources to the network. OSMO token holders can engage in on-chain governance by creating and voting on governance proposals. Such as assigning liquidity mining rewards to liquidity pools or determining the basic network swap charge.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2022
Osmosis (OSMO) holds the 64th position on CoinGecko right now. OSMO price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Osmosis (OSMO) laid out the Ascending Channel pattern.Ascending Channel pattern also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Osmosis (OSMO) is at $1.5347. If the pattern continues, the price of OSMO might reach the resistance level of $1.8871. If the trend reverses, then the price of OSMO may fall to $0.9573 and $0.7261.
Osmosis (OSMO) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Osmosis (OSMO).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Osmosis (OSMO).
|Resistance Level 1
|$2.2672
|Resistance Level 2
|$4.8610
|Resistance Level 3
|$11.3963
|Resistance Level 4
|$32.5231
|Support Level
|$0.7529
The charts show that OSMO has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, OSMO might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $32.5231.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the OSMO might plummet to almost $0.7529, a bearish signal.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Osmosis (OSMO) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of OSMO lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Osmosis (OSMO) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the OSMO price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, OSMO is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of OSMO at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the OSMO is at a level of 67.03. This means that OSMO is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Osmosis (OSMO). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Osmosis (OSMO). Currently, OSMO lies in the range of 58.6926, indicating a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Osmosis (OSMO). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of OSMO lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, OSMO’s RSI is at 67.03, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of OSMO with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Osmosis (OSMO).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and OSMO are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and OSMO also increase or decrease respectively.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Osmosis (OSMO) might probably attain $5 by 2023.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Osmosis (OSMO) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, OSMO might rally to hit $7 by 2024.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2025
If Osmosis (OSMO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, OSMO will rally to hit $8.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2026
If Osmosis (OSMO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, OSMO would rally to hit $10.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2027
If Osmosis (OSMO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, OSMO would rally to hit $12.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2028
If Osmosis (OSMO) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, OSMO would hit $14.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Osmosis (OSMO), it would witness major spikes. OSMO might hit $16 by 2029.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Osmosis ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Osmosis (OSMO) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Osmosis (OSMO) might hit $17 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Osmosis network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for OSMO. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Osmosis (OSMO) in 2022 is $32.5231. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Osmosis (OSMO) for 2022 is $0.7529.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Osmosis ecosystem, the performance of Osmosis (OSMO) might hit $3 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $11.25 in the near future.
FAQ
OSMO is the native token of the Osmosis Protocol. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that allows programmers to create unique AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools.
Osmosis (OSMO) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, MEXC, LBank, Bitrue, BKEX.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Osmosis platform, Osmosis (OSMO) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On March 04, 2022, OSMO reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $11.25.
Osmosis (OSMO) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Osmosis in the past few months, OSMO is considered a good investment in 2022.
Osmosis (OSMO) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Osmosis (OSMO) will hit $3 soon.
Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $5 by 2023.
Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $7 by 2024.
Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $9 by 2025.
Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $11 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Polygon (MATIC) Price Rallies As Whales Supply The Fuel
Polygon (MATIC) is one of the biggest winners in the crypto market today, with a 15% price increase over the last 24 hours. As NewsBTC reported yesterday, MATIC gave a golden cross signal on the daily chart a few days ago.
The last time MATICUSD posted this significant trading signal on the daily chart, the altcoin recorded a massive rally of more than 13,000%.
MATIC had been trading in a sideways channel since mid-July. After the golden cross formed on October 20, MATIC showed small strength. However, the explosive breakout from the sideways channel was triggered by fundamentals and probably whales scooping up MATIC.
After the announcement that META will use Polygon for Instagram NFTs, the price soared by more than 20% within one day and was able to overcome the 4-month high at $1.06.
Unsurprisingly, after Polygon’s explosive move (MATIC), the RSI is currently at 75 and thus in the overbought zone. A retest of the $1.06 level would thus be healthy for the market before the rally may find a continuation.
Meanwhile, on-chain analysis firm Sanitment has released data showing that whales have front-runned the pump. In an analysis, Santiment said that “a mid-October spike in Polygon holdings by 10m+ $MATIC whales may have foreshadowed this”.
Regarding the recent move, Santiment said that yesterday “marked the highest amount of $100k+ whale transactions since February for the 11th”.
Fundamentals of Polygon Backing A Continuation Of The MATIC Rallye
Most notably, recent announcements from Instagram and JPMorgan have turned the spotlight on Polygon (MATIC). However, Polygon’s list of high-profile partners has been growing fast recently. In particular, Meta’s announcement caused a stir, as Polygon will be the very first partner in the NFT space for Instagram, as Bitcoinist reported.
No less sensational, however, was JP Morgan’s announcement of its first live trade worth about $71,000 on a public blockchain using Polygon.
In addition, Polygon recently set a new record with 6 million active wallets. Especially the partnership with Reddit has played a significant role in this success.
However, the list of renowned Polygon partners is much longer. They include Robinhood, Starbucks, Walt Disney Co, Stripe, eBay, NFL, Circle, Tether, Adidas, Prada, Adobe, Liverpool FC, Telefonica, Sequoia Capital, ApeCoin, Givenchy, Bulgari, SportFive, ShoppingIO, Mercedes-Benz Group, BitPay, Axelar and many more.
