Blockchain

Bitcoin Puell Multiple Retests Downtrend Line, Will It Break Above This Time?

Bitcoin Puell Multiple Retests Downtrend Line, Will It Break Above This Time?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin Puell Multiple is currently retesting the downtrend line, will the metric be able to break above it this time?

Bitcoin Puell Multiple Has Gone Up A Bit During Recent Days

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a trend reversal could be nearing in the BTC market.

The “Puell Multiple” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the current daily Bitcoin mining revenues (in USD) and the 365-day moving average of the same.

What this metric tells us is how much the BTC miners are making right now compared to the average during the last year.

When the value of the multiple is greater than 1, it means miners are raking in more profits compared to the mean for the past 365 days.

On the other hand, values below the threshold suggest miners are under pressure right now as their income is lesser than the last year average.

Historically, the crypto has tended to form cyclical bottoms whenever the indicator has declined below the 0.5 mark.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin Puell Multiple over the last few years:

The value of the metric seems to have been slightly going up recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin Puell multiple sunk down a few months back, and entered into the historical buy zone.

Since then, the indicator has been on a gradual upwards trajectory, and is now retesting the “downtrend” line.

This downtrend line has been providing resistance to the metric since around a year ago. In the chart, the quant has also marked how the trend was like in the past whenever the indicator was on a downtrend.

It looks like the Bitcoin Puell Multiple found rejection multiple times from a similar downtrend line during both the 2018-19 bear and the 2020 COVID crash.

After forming the bottoms during these two periods, the metric eventually broke through the line and a bullish trend followed in the price of the crypto.

The analyst notes that this is now the third time that the Puell Multiple is retesting this level during the current bear, so it’s possible it might break through it this time.

If the historical trend is anything to go by, then the indicator breaking the line now may lead to a bullish reversal for Bitcoin.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.1k, down 3% in the last week.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like BTC has been going downhill | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Maxim Hopman on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

Blockchain

Web3 For All Creators Now Unleashed by WordPress NFT Plug-in ‘Minterpress’

November 3, 2022

Web3 For All Creators Now Unleashed By Wordpress Nft Plug-In 'Minterpress'
NFT News

Minterpress is a new sort of open-source NFT tool developed by Blokhaus, a Web3-focused, industry-leading firm, to enable creators and collectors to mint and host environmentally friendly NFTs on WordPress.

Energy-efficient NFTs minted using Minterpress have none of the drawbacks of first-generation NFTs since they are built on the Tezos network.

The open-source plugin allows creators and artists to mint and showcase their work as NFTs from a WordPress website, highlighting the originality and authenticity of each piece. Instead of relying on consolidated NFT markets, artists may advertise their work directly via their own WordPress site with the help of Minterpress.

With Minterpress, creators don’t need to know how to code in order to start showcasing NFTs or selling their creations on their WordPress sites.

Blokhaus, a marketing and communications agency that focuses on blockchain and web3 projects, created Minterpress with the intention of making it easier for creative people to mint and display NFTs. When an NFT is created and uploaded on Minterpress, it is created on the low-power Tezos blockchain.

The cheap cost to mint and trade NFTs on Tezos has resulted in the creation of a global community of artists, collectors, and developers. Increasing numbers of creators are opting to produce their work on Tezos since it is home to key NFT platforms like Objkt.com, one of the largest NFT art marketplaces.

Click here for additional information about the Minterpress plug-in.

Click here to learn more about Blokhaus Inc.

Click here to learn more about the Tezos blockchain.

Blockchain

MonkeyBids and Lithium Finance Collaborate to Blend Valuation and Auction Experience

November 3, 2022

Monkeybids And Lithium Finance Collaborate To Blend Valuation And Auction Experience
NFT News

Solana-based decentralized auction platform MonkeyBids has partnered with illiquid asset valuation tool Lithium Finance to improve the accuracy and transparency of pricing for both digital and physical assets.

Different benchmarks for value may be used for illiquid assets like digital artworks or NFTs that blend virtual and physical assets in light of the proliferation of virtual assets. Therefore, Web3 auction platform MonkeyBids, which is focused on fostering the “collector economy,” has announced a partnership with financial services firm Lithium Finance.

Lithium offers decentralized approaches to valuation based on collective intelligence and machine learning, as opposed to the centralized methods used by conventional auction houses. Through the use of crypto-economics, Lithium incentivizes and collects community opinion to disclose market expectations on illiquid assets like rare NFT.

MonkeyBids, a Lithium strategic partner, will provide customers with a decentralized auction experience through a novel valuation approach, allowing them to more rapidly understand the state of the market and the worth of their collections in the dynamic Web3 era.

MonkeyBids CEO & Co-Founder, Kelvin Ho stated:

“Lithium is aggregating the community sentiment before every auction starts. This gives us and our collectors the confidence to understand how much does the community desire the auction item.”

According to MonkeyBids, the two organizations could host events in the near future where the public might help determine the value of goods up for sale and place bids on them. The person who correctly predicted the final transaction amount and guess the closest will get a significant award.

Blockchain

Crank That Metaverse Boombox: Authentic Artists and Yuga Labs Team Up to Bring WarpSound’s Generative AI Music to the Meebits Community

November 3, 2022

Crank That Metaverse Boombox: Authentic Artists And Yuga Labs Team Up To Bring Warpsound’s Generative Ai Music To The Meebits Community
The leading creative AI-driven metaverse music platform from WarpSound powers the new Meebin Boombox with future music programming

SAN FRANCISCO & MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Authentic Artists and Yuga Labs, the web3 company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, today announced a new collaboration to bring AI-generated music to the Meebits community on their new brand hub, turnon.meebits.app.

The new collaboration between WarpSound and Meebits unites these two innovative brands focused on exploring new forms of music-driven identity, creativity, and community. Inspired by the spirit of the Meebits brand, the first batch of Boombox-exclusive songs are entirely composed and produced by WarpSound’s industry-leading metaverse music platform. From lo-fi and hip hop to electro-pop and trap styles, Meebits holders will enjoy playlists by WarpSound’s virtual artists Nayomi, Gnar Heart, DJ Dragoon, and GLiTCH on the new Meebits hub.

“Meebits is a community that loves to have fun and push the boundaries of what’s possible when you blend personal identity, expression, and joy. WarpSound’s innovative music tech was a perfect fit for our new brand hub,” said Danny Greene, Meebits Brand Lead at Yuga Labs. “We see a lot of power in what they’re building and think our community will love the AI beats that WarpSound is dropping on the site.”

“We’re excited to kick off this collaboration with one of the most transformative companies and beloved communities in not just web3, but also popular culture,” said Authentic Artists CEO Chris McGarry. “The Yuga and Meebits teams share our passion for music and expression. Their validation of our music platform is a big step on our path to creating the sound of the metaverse.”

WarpSound delivers experiences for the metaverse including virtual artist performances driven by AI and co-created live with audiences. WarpSound’s platform has also enabled musical identity at scale with unique, music-driven collectibles based on WarpSound’s virtual artists. Fusing AI-composed music with generative PFP art, WVRPS by WarpSound has become the all-time #1 music NFT collection on OpenSea.

As the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project, Yuga Labs is a leading innovator in the NFT space. Yuga Labs announced their acquisition of Meebits from Larva Labs in March 2022. Meebits is an NFT community composed of 20,000 3D characters with randomly-generated traits for use in the metaverse.

About Authentic Artists

Authentic Artists is a generative AI music company awakening a deeper connection with music through new forms of creativity, play and community. Powered by Authentic’s industry-leading music platform, Authentic’s WarpSound brand is creating the sound of the metaverse through innovative music content, collectibles, and social experiences. The WarpSound collective of human and generative creators, led by virtual artists Nayomi, DJ Dragoon, Gnar Heart and GLiTCH, can be found unleashing musical creativity across web2 and web3 platforms. Inspired by WarpSound’s virtual artists, WVRPS by WarpSound is the all-time #1 music NFT collection on OpenSea. Authentic is backed by investors including OVO Fund, James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, Warner Music Group, Crush Ventures, the Founders of Nike’s RTFKT, The Sandbox Co-Founder Sebastien Borget, and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.

For more information on Yuga Labs visit www.yuga.com or email [email protected].

Contacts

Media:

Jonathan Streetman

(646) 921-0410

Blockchain

Ethereum Must Hold $1,500 Or Risk A Decline To $1,300

November 3, 2022

Ethereum
Ethereum is on an obvious bull path given its performance in the last couple of weeks. The digital asset took a turn for the better more than a month after the Merge was completed and accumulation among investors was already in full swing. ETH’s price eventually surpassed $1,600 before encountering rejection and dropping down below. 

Ethereum Needs To Hold $1,500

Now that the digital asset has been beaten down back below $1,600, support has moved lower. $1,500 is currently serving as the support level for Ethereum at this point. This now makes it the level to hold for bulls and the level to beat for the bears.

If the digital asset is unable to hold this level and bears are able to drag its price down below, then ETH will likely see $1,300 on its way down. Below, $1,500, support is weak given the recent sell-offs that have followed the recovery in price. Thus, it lies just above $1,300 before the losses reach a block.

As for the current resistance, it still lies above $1,600 for any significant pushback. This is because Ethereum’s price remains firmly above its 100-day moving average, with a firm middle point between this and the 200-day MA sitting at $1,800. Thus, bears continue to fight to hold any level that could prevent such a recovery.

ETH continues to hold above $1,500 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

In addition to this, the sell-offs have been slower than what was recorded back during the period of the Merge. This is why despite an unfavorable announcement by the Fed on Wednesday, there is still a lot of value left from last week’s gains in the crypto market.

As long as there is no drastic shift in investor sentiment at this point leading to massive sell-offs, Ethereum is likely to continue holding above $1,500, at least for the short term. The weekend performance will be another thing entirely given that this is a period of low momentum for the market. So the current indicators for ETH holding through Friday and could deviate going into the weekend. 

ETH’s biggest support still comes from investors holding out hope that the gains recorded in digital assets such as Dogecoin will eventually spill into the broader altcoin market. If so, then ETH could see a rally above $1,600 once more before the weekend is in full swing.

Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Goldman Sachs, MSCI, and Coin Metrics Collaborate to Introduce Datonomy™, a Taxonomy of Digital Assets

November 3, 2022

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
The new framework for digital assets classification is designed to provide investors, service providers, developers, and researchers a way to help monitor market trends, analyze portfolio risk and returns, and help build new products.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Goldman Sachs, MSCI, and Coin Metrics announced the launch of datonomy, a new classification system for the digital assets market. Delivered as a new data service, datonomy classifies coins and tokens based on how they are used. Designed to provide a consistent, standardized way to help market participants view and analyze the digital assets ecosystem, datonomy will help create an increased level of transparency into how the market is moving and can be licensed for a variety of use cases, such as the review and assessment of portfolio performance and reporting.

MSCI is the owner and sole administrator of this new classification system and may receive input on potential changes from the datonomy Advisory Board (“Advisory Board”) as well as other market participants. The Advisory Board members will be comprised of Goldman Sachs, MSCI, and Coin Metrics, in addition to third-party members that can provide expertise on maintaining datonomy. Inaugural third-party members will be announced at a later date.

The digital assets space has rapidly expanded over the last few years, with constant innovation through the creation of new protocols and applications. Digital assets participants are keen to understand this market across its wide variety of use cases, allocate capital, and manage investments. As the asset class evolves further and market volatility continues, there is an increased need for performance tracking and risk management in digital asset markets. To do this effectively, market participants need help navigating the universe of digital assets and organizing these assets into categories to better define their risk profile and understand their returns. Datonomy has been designed to fill this gap as the digital assets market matures and can serve directly as the basis for portfolio management, reporting, benchmarking, research, and analysis.

“The collaboration brings together MSCI’s expertise in critical decision support tools and services, Coin Metrics’ intelligence in the digital assets space, and Goldman Sachs’ innovative platforms paired with over 150 years of experience in financial markets to help solve this problem for clients,” remarked Anne Marie Darling, Head of Marquee Client Strategy and Distribution at Goldman Sachs. “Given our commitment to providing developer services, and as a trusted data analytics provider to our institutional clients, creating reliable data services for the emerging digital asset community is a strategic focus and natural extension to our existing business.”

This new classification system for digital assets aims to provide market participants with a consistent view of the market, allowing them to track trends across different industries, such as Smart Contract Platforms and Decentralized Finance, screen assets by a range of different filters based on their objectives, and understand aggregated properties of these assets at the portfolio level.

“We firmly believe a consistent and standardized framework for the classification of digital assets is essential to support investors’ ability to evaluate the market,” said Stéphane Mattatia, Managing Director, Global Head of Derivatives Licensing and Thematic Indexes at MSCI. “As a co-founder of the Global Industry Classification Standard®, we are leveraging our general experience of what’s worked in equities classification systems to offer an efficient investment tool helping clients to understand digital asset trends, identify investment opportunities, and measure the exposure of their portfolios by sector to uncover drivers of performance and risk.”

“As the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, we are committed to bringing transparency into this ever evolving and complex market to help our clients better understand and adopt it,” said Tim Rice, CEO of Coin Metrics. “This collaboration represents a significant leap forward for the industry as a whole, establishing a coherent and future-proof structure to monitor and analyze the digital assets ecosystem.”

Datonomy can be accessed as a direct data subscription feed from Goldman Sachs, MSCI, and Coin Metrics.

For more information please visit: https://developer.gs.com/discover/datonomy

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

About Coin Metrics

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. Established in 2017, Coin Metrics is committed to building the crypto economy on a foundation of truth, providing authentic and accurate data with the highest standards of clarity and precision. Coin Metrics puts unparalleled insight and accuracy into crypto data and analytics so that companies can accelerate value creation and minimize risk. For more information, visit www.coinmetrics.io.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance differ materially and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or license to use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATION HEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Contacts

Goldman Sachs

Nick Carcaterra

[email protected]

MSCI

Melanie Blanco

[email protected]

Coin Metrics

Jamie Lovegrove

[email protected]

Blockchain

Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin

November 3, 2022

Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin.

Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can be positive for Bitcoin in the long term, but might be bearish in the short term.

The “stablecoin exchange inflow mean” is an indicator that measures the average amount of stablecoins per transaction going into the wallets of centralized exchanges.

As stablecoins are relatively stable in value (as their name already implies) due to them being tied to fiat currencies, investors in the crypto space use them for escaping the volatility associated with most other coins.

Once these holders feel that prices are right to enter back into volatile markets like Bitcoin, they convert their stables into them using exchanges.

Because of this, a large number of these coins moving into exchanges can provide buying pressure for the volatile cryptos, and hence surge up their prices.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the stablecoin exchange inflow mean, as well as the corresponding Bitcoin prices, over the last couple of years:

The value of the metric seems to have been pretty high in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has observed some sharp uptrend in recent weeks, and has now set a new all-time high.

This suggests that the average transaction going into exchange wallets is currently carrying larger amounts than ever.

In the chart, the quant has also marked the periods where a similar trend was seen during the last couple of years.

It looks like in both the previous instances, high values of the indicator lead to the price of Bitcoin forming a bottom, and then subsequently observing some uplift.

However, the bullish effect has usually been delayed, suggesting that the current high values would only be constructive for BTC in the long term.

The analyst notes that in the short term, this trend in the stablecoin inflow mean could cause volatility for Bitcoin, thus possibly providing a negative effect to it.

Bitcoin Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.3k, down 2% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 6% in value.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the price of the crypto has slightly declined in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Traxer on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQaunt.com

