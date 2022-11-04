Block Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the third quarter of 2022 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz and filed these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Block will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time/5:00 p.m. Eastern time today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz.
About Block
Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Spiral builds and funds free, open-source Bitcoin projects. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open developer platform to make it easier to access Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without having to go through an institution.
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechCrunch Disrupt resumed its in-person event in San Francisco from Oct. 18th-20th, 2022 after 3 years due to COVID-19. The conference’s purpose is to bring together the global startup community to collaborate and celebrate achievements from each founder’s journey.
A total of 20 great Korean tech companies actively sought suitable investors and local partners and tried to find an opportunity to build references in the U.S market at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. Korean tech companies demonstrated their innovative products and services at Korea Pavilion, co-hosted by KOTRA and KITRI. Along with their passion and efforts, the Korea Pavilion’s journey was successfully completed. Here is the program book containing a description of all 20 companies that may be viewed.
To prepare for the event, KOTRA and AI Yangjae Hub provided a mentoring program and an ‘Online Demo Day’ for the participating companies. Additionally, KOTRA and AI Yangjae Hub held a networking event with a total of 200 people including Korean tech companies, local investors, and invited attendees of TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 on the last day of Disrupt 2022. This event was held with the purpose of building a network between companies, investors and visitors to the Korea Pavilion. At the networking event, people connected and built relationships in a much softer atmosphere than a formal business meeting.
In addition to these activities, Korean tech companies held the Live Pitch Session hosted by Korea Pavilion in the morning of Oct. 18th and 20th. In the first Live Pitch Session delivered on the 18th, the Top 7 companies selected by judges from the Online Demo Day held in advance had a live pitch for 3 minutes about their technology and achievements. In the second session on the 20th, 6 companies also introduced their solutions during the live, fast-pitch session. Investors and related industry professionals who participated in the session showed their interest. After the session, they came to the companies’ booth to ask questions and many meaningful meetings were held successfully.
The summary and key content of each company’s presentation are as follows.
Live Pitch Session #1 by Korea Pavilion (October 18th)
BANF (Real time tire diagnostic system, Sensor & SaaS for autonomous trucks)
Business Canvas_‘Typed’ (Document platform that redesigns document files from folders and searches for knowledge networks with recent growth)
Cochl (Sound AI platform specialized in ambient sound recognition)
Nalbi (AI virtual full-body human live-streaming product using 3D motion capture works in real-time on a mobile device)
Nuvilab (Developing AI food scanners that can analyze the type and amount of food to reduce food waste and food material cost)
SiliconArts (Real-time ray tracing which is a photo-realistic 3D graphics rendering GPU Technology for Servers, Workstations, PCs, Mobile and VR/AR headsets)
Willog (Cloud-based Real-time logistics monitoring solutions based on a sensor device & a visibility platform that logs temperature, humidity, light, and shock data during package transportation)
Live Pitch Session #2 by Korea Pavilion (October 20th)
ALI (AI question-answering system that can learn any document content with low data dependency)
Fliption (AI-driven face engine software developing virtual face synthesis)
Platfarm ‘GALL3RY 3’ (A Dapp that automatically converts the crypto assets owned by NFT collectors to share on social media platform)
Nota AI (AI model optimization SaaS Platform to develop a lightweight AI model and optimize it for the target device)
VisualCamp (Lightweight algorithm AI based eye tracking software solution that has no hardware requirement and is available for commercial apps)
Z-EMOTION (Provide one-stop real time 3D design solution that can be used in 3D fashion design, E-commerce for brands, and the metaverse)
For more information, or to schedule a meeting with one of the Korean exhibitors, contact Sungwoo Park at [email protected]
About KOTRA
KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) serves as a global business platform that facilitates trade and investment with 128 branches globally.
About KITRI
KITRI (Korea International Trade Research Institute) aims to create new paradigms in international trade through publications and pursuing academic activities.
About AI Yangjae Hub
AI Yangjae Hub is a specialized organization for nurturing AI startups to develop Yangjae as the center of artificial intelligence industry by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in Korea.
Contacts
Sungwoo Park – Marketing Manager
KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) Silicon Valley
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos we are looking at MATIC following a more than 10% intraday move on the back of the announcement that META would use Polygon for Instagram NFTs.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Polygon Price Analysis (MATICUSD): November 3, 2022
MATIC Gives Golden Cross Signal On Daily
Technical indicators on the daily chart exhibit strength relative to the rest of the crypto market. For example, price is above the mid-Bollinger Band and tagging the upper band; it is well above the Ichimoku cloud, the tenkan-sen and kijun-sen; it has struck the Parabolic SAR; and pushed above the 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages.
Most importantly, there is a golden cross on the daily. The last time there was a daily golden cross on MATICUSD, the cryptocurrency rallied by more than 13,000%.
The Bollinger Bands are the tightest in five years | Source: MATICUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: Bitcoin And The Dollar Reach Inverse Inflection Points | BTCUSD November 1, 2022
Elliott Wave Theory Hints At Coming Polygon Rally
Low timeframe Elliott Wave Theory counting could suggest that MATIC has finished its wave 1 impulse and possibly a wave 2 correction, before it begins a larger move higher for a wave 3, 4, and 5. Adding in a channel shows that if this is the start of wave 3 of 5, the end of the 5th wave could terminate at the mid-point of the channel.
The channel appears valid throughout a series of different timeframes. On monthly timeframes, turning on the Fisher Transform shows a bullish crossover in the months past that could begin to pick up steam.
Blocto, a crypto ecosystem, and multichain wallet has announced the creation of a $3 million Aptos Ecosystem Fund to assist projects in bringing new users to Aptos. In the wake of Blocto’s Aptos integration, which saw 300,000 new Aptos wallets created in the first week, this is encouraging.
Blocto and the Aptos community share the goal of accelerating the widespread use of Web3 technology, and the Ecosystem Fund is Blocto’s way of lending its financial backing to the community and helping to fund innovative Aptos initiatives.
Blocto co-founder and CEO Hsuan Lee stated:
“We’ve been on the lookout for promising blockchain ecosystems with long-term potential, and Aptos has caught our attention. It aims to make blockchain accessible for average users — a big focus for us at Blocto — and has accumulated a lot of momentum in the dev community, even in the current market situation.”
Blocto co-founder and COO Edwin Yen stated:
“We share the same vision with Aptos in aiming to bring blockchain applications to mass-market adoption. With the security and performance provided by Aptos, empowered by Blocto’s user-friendly onboarding UX and UI, we are expecting prosperous ecosystem growth in the future.”
Meanwhile, CEO and co-founder of Aptos Mo Shaikh said:
“Aptos places a laser focus on user experience, and we are happy to have Blocto join the Aptos ecosystem to reinforce this for the community.”
Blocto won’t only provide funding to great initiatives; they’ll also help with user acquisition, which may be challenging for many. Blocto will provide select Aptos teams with access to their internal and external investor networks, financial marketing support, and a direct line of contact to their dev team. This funding will allow these Aptos initiatives to flourish, bringing more people into the fold of the Aptos ecosystem as a whole, Blocto, and also the apps in question. Check out this link for more information.
Because of Blocto’s simple onboarding procedure, creating an Aptos wallet inside the app takes as little as 30 seconds. In October of 2022, Blocto had over 1.4 million users because of its ease of use even for crypto newcomers. In light of this, portto, Blocto’s parent business, continues to generate a profit despite the fact that the continuing bad market has reduced demand throughout the crypto sector.
Lee added some more thoughts on the present phase of the market cycle:
“Many from the Blocto team have been in the Web3 industry for several years already. We know this bearish market is the best time to build and refine products in preparation for the next wave of crypto adoption. Historically, those projects continuing development during downturns create the most impact when sentiment reverses.”
Each year, over 1,500 entrepreneurs apply to be a part of the programme.
Seven businesses from five nations have joined this year’s program.
The global payment technology company Mastercard announced the addition of seven firms to its Mastercard Start Path global startup engagement programme. Since its launch in 2014, Mastercard Start Path has assisted more than 350 firms in raising well over $3.5 billion in capital. Each year, over 1,500 entrepreneurs apply to be a part of the programme.
In order to speed up developments in blockchain technology, Web 3.0, and financial services. Mastercard invites deserving candidates into its fintech network. Where they are provided with “growth-essential opportunities” to work together. Get guidance from industry experts, and get access to Mastercard’s existing connections and clients.
Stimulating Innovation in the Industry
Seven businesses from five nations have joined this year’s program. Loot Bolt, a Web3 payments business, Quadrata, a crypto privacy, and compliance service, and Uptop, which utilizes blockchain technology to aid companies in providing a more customized customer experience, are all American startups.
Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Colombia, and Dubai round out the newcomers for this year. Mastercard’s Start Path is a consortium of crypto-focused businesses. With the goal of hastening the hybridization of Web3 and new fintech technologies with conventional finance through stimulating innovation in the industry.
Moreover, Mastercard isn’t the only company investing in crypto startups to hasten the industry’s development. Binance said in November 2021 that it will spend $100 million in France. The “Objective Moon” program’s ultimate goal is to establish a Binance Research and Development center in France, from which they can easily attract top-tier blockchain professionals from all around Europe.
Recommended For You:
Mastercard to bring crypto trading capabilities to banks
Believe it or not, the DealShaker marketplace is still working. The commerce arm of the OneCoin empire, DealShaker provided a clear and verifiable use case for OneCoin as a currency. The token was real because you could use it to buy things in a specific e-commerce store. Oh, those were the days. The greatest thing about exploring OneCoin and Dr. Ruja’s story is that it reflects how naive the crypto world actually was just a few years ago. In many ways, it still is.
In “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” sixth episode, we travel to the past. It’s titled “The Überflieger” referring to a “high-flying” person. That’s how teachers of the past described Dr. Ruja, who was definitely the star in all of her classes and was respected and hated for it. What else can Jamie and Georgia learn about Ruja Ignatova by tracing her steps? Let’s find out.
Remember, you can download episodes directly from the BBC, or listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” through Apple, Spotify, or iVoox.
About “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” Episode Six – “The Überflieger”
Our blast from the past episode starts in 2009, five years before OneCoin and DealShaker. Bitcoin was entering the scene and so was Dr. Ruja, who bought a factory in Germany. Jamie and Georgia visit the site in 2019 and interview the survivors of that story. They tell them that Ruja Ignatova got there, impressed everybody, and made a lot of promises that she didn’t keep. After that, she disappeared, effectively rug-pulling everybody. Interesting fact, both her father and her mother worked at the factory. Which suggests Ruja Ignatova is a family woman.
When Dr. Ruja disappeared, the factory offices were broken into and a lot of documents went missing, along with her. The factory workers that the podcast interviewed all seem to think that this was staged and that Dr. Ruja took and destroyed some important documents. “It’s exactly the same story,” one of them says comparing OneCoin and DealShaker to the factory in question. When things got tough, Ruja Ignatova sold the company and disappeared. The factory remains closed to this day.
In the next section’s second quote, you’ll sense the magnitude of that first case against Dr. Ruja. She paid the fine and kept it pushing. And, according to the factory workers, she learned that the next time she was going to have to disappear for real.
Quotes From “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” EpisodeSix – “The Überflieger”
In what appears a diary entry, we learn about the young Ruja Ignatova:
“Ruja was always friendly to everyone. She was always well behaved and cheerful, and the teachers were deeply fond of her. She doesn’t drink and she would never degrade herself to eating pizza. Her favorite classes were “p,” she was faultless, and now and then she likes “ari.” Generally, she got on very well with her colleagues. Stop. Maybe we should stick to the truth. Okay, fine. Maybe I did take pleasure in tormenting some students. I was always looking for the chance to spread new amusing stories about them.”
This quote summarizes the consequences of Ruja’s first fraud:
“This time, the law caught up with Dr. Ruja. In 2016, she was convicted in a German court for several crimes. Intentional breach of duty in the event of insolvency, fraud, withholding an embezzlement of employees’ wages, and violation of accounting duties, She received a 14-month suspended sentence and an €18,000 fine. The local newspaper reported that Ruja reappeared to attend the ruling and showed no emotion when the judgment was passed down. She quietly slipped out and returned to Bulgaria, and carried on with OneCoin as if nothing had happened.”
More About Dr. Ruja’s Past
Later in the episode, Jamie and Georgia confirm that Ruja really got a PHD. “She’s smart,” Georgia says. Then, Multi-Level Marketing makes a second appearance. We learn that in 2014, Ruja Ignatova tried to sell… wait for it… bitcoin using MLM techniques. The producers introduce Sebastian Greenwood, a Multi-Level Marketing expert that seems to have created the Dr. Ruja character with Ignatova. She had the charisma, he had the technique. They just needed a product they could control.
Last but not least, we meet Duncan. He once was an integral part of the OneLife organization and it’s the mind behind DealShaker. He says everything in there is rubbish and challenges Jamie to find five things he wants and can pay in OneCoin only. Jamie goes through DealShaker and realizes the already shady characters that sell products through the platform mostly want Euros. Is DealShaker really a OneCoin market?
At the end of the episode, a private detective that the production hired apparently found a lady that could be Ruja Ignatova in Athens. Could it be?
BTC price chart for 11/03/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Extra Material: OneCoin Responds To The FCA
Approximately six years ago, the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom issued a warning against OneCoin. The company responded and NewsBTC reported the story:
“In the statement, OneCoin has called itself a global software and technology company with offices in Bulgaria, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has also described OneCoin has a digital currency sharing few features with existing cryptocurrencies. These similarities are confined to the maintenance of all transaction records on a database.
The digital currency company, in the last paragraph of the statement, expresses its full cooperation,
“OneCoin is committed to following good business practices and the relevant rules and regulations in the countries in which it operates. It will co-operate fully with the authorities in pursuit of this objective.”
Episode Credits
Presenter: Jamie Bartlett Producer: Georgia Catt Story consultant: Chris Berube Editor: Philip Sellars Original music and sound design: Phil Channell Original music and vocals: Dessislava Stefanova and the London Bulgarian Choir
Previous Companion Guides For BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen” Podcast:
AR’s price shows much strength after breaking out from its long downtrend movement.
AR trade with good volume, breaking out from a downtrend as price eyes a rally to a region of $27.
AR’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but faces resistance at 200 EMA.
Arweave (AR) price showed some great price action as the price rallied from its weekly low of $8 as the price fell from a high of $90 in recent months. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. Arweave (AR) has enjoyed this relief bounce happening in the crypto space as the price of AR continues to show great price movement on all timeframes. (Data from Binance)
Arweave (AR) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week has looked more promising for some altcoins, like AR rallying with over 60% in less than 24 hours, showing the price action and volume for buy orders.
After dropping from its high of $90 some months back, the price of AR has maintained a downtrend price movement with little to no hope of a bounce. The week shows more bounces across the crypto space, with AR taking advantage of the relief bounce.
The price of AR saw its trade at a low of $8 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $15 as the price looked bullish to rally some more.
Weekly resistance for the price of AR – $16.
Weekly support for the price of AR – $8.
Price Analysis Of AR On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of AR continues to be strong as bulls try to hold the price above its key support zone at $10, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
AR currently trades at $15.15, just above its key support on the daily timeframe after successfully rallying and breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume.
The price of AR continues to look strong, but the price needs to reclaim the region of 200 EMA, currently acting as strong resistance for the price to rally to a high of $27. If the price of AR breaks and closes above this region, we could see AR rallying a bit more.
Daily resistance for the AR price – $16.
Daily support for the AR price – $10.
Featured Image From Invezz, Charts From Tradingview