Bond Etfs Attract Balance-Seeking Investors

As investors assess the timing of a potential Federal Reserve pivot away from higher interest rates, more traders are considering a portfolio pivot of their own with longer-dated bonds.

Funds are less sensitive to policy changes and more reflect long-term expectations. And according to Strategas, treasury bills and cash-like bonds were the two most popular ETF categories ranked by inflows this year.

“The rising rate environment has been the story of the year, so investors are looking for new tools in their playbook,” Bryon Lake, global head of ETF solutions at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bob Pisani on CNBC’s “ETF Edge” on Monday.

The lake flows JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) , which is currently the largest actively managed ETF in the world. The fund has a three-month duration and currently yields 3.2% on the 30-day SEC, he said, and 4.4% on its yield to maturity.

“Investors use JPST as a place to hide while waiting for the market to find its footing,” he said.

The actively managed ETF invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of short-term, investment-grade, fixed-rate, floating-rate, and structured debt securities.

“One of the good things about the Fed’s rate hike is the short duration, or money market funds, are actually paying something now,” VettaFi’s Tom Lydon added to “ETF Edge” on Monday.

Lydon pointed out that three components of JPST, three-month duration, active management and net asset value, lead to a more attractive return.

“If you’ve been keeping your powder dry and looking for areas where you can actually make money these days, this is a great opportunity,” he said.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) , which seeks to provide returns similar to those of the S&P 500 with lower volatility and monthly income, is also seeing strong inflows this year. The fund is actively managed and contains a wide range of fixed income securities, including corporate bonds and mortgage securities.

“A lot of investors think of a benchmark or a passive instrument first,” Lake said. “But when you look at a passive type of fixed income benchmark, that’s not exactly how investors really think about investing in bonds.”

According to Lake, traders who invest in bond ETFs are looking for a fund that will balance a portfolio and deliver a return with a low correlation to equities.

“The pendulum has swung,” Lydon added. “We are now in a situation where you have managers who have been in place for a long time. And for the short durations, because they hold them to maturity, they know exactly what return they are going to get. And the shareholders, from a diversified perspective, we benefit from this higher yield while maintaining a balanced net asset value.”