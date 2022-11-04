The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol has reached a turning point as US prosecutors finish presenting their case Thursday in federal court.
Brittney Griner faces a dark life in a Russian penal colony
Reuters
—
Tedious manual labor, poor hygiene and lack of access to medical care – these are the conditions that await American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony after losing her appeal last week against a nine-year sentence for dope.
It’s a familiar world for Maria Alyokhina, a member of the feminist arts ensemble Pussy Riot who spent nearly two years as an inmate for her role in a 2012 punk protest at a Moscow cathedral against President Vladimir Putin.
The first thing to understand, Alyokhina said in an interview, is that a penal colony is not an ordinary prison.
“It is not a building with cells. It looks like a strange village, like a Gulag labor camp,” she said, referring to the vast penal network established by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin to isolate and crush the inmates.
“It’s actually a labor camp because by law all prisoners have to work. The rather cynical thing about this job is that prisoners usually sew police uniforms and uniforms for the Russian army, almost without pay.
The settlement was divided between a factory area where prisoners made clothes and gloves and a “living area” where Alyokhina said 80 women lived in a room with only three toilets and no hot water.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, could soon be transferred to a colony unless there is a new appeal or an agreement between Washington and Moscow to exchange her for a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the United States. – a possibility that was mooted a few months ago, but has yet to materialize.
In a Pussy Riot show that has toured the world and is now playing in Britain, Alyokhina relives memories of her time as an inmate – snowy prison yards, planked beds, long periods of solitary confinement and punishment for minor infractions such as an unbuttoned coat or loosely fastened name tag.
She was constantly filmed by prison guards “because I am a ‘famous provocateur,’” she added.
The Russian prison service did not respond to a request for comment for this article.
A more recent inmate of the penal colony, Yelena, described a regime similar to that experienced by Alyokhina ten years ago.
Yelena, 34, spent eight years in a Siberian colony after being convicted of drug possession.
She said she was paid around 1,000 rubles ($16) a month to work 10 to 12 hours a day in a sewing shop.
“Girls with a strong athletic build are often given much heavier jobs. For example, they are loading sacks of flour for a prison bakery or unloading mountains of coal,” she said.
Prisoners could be punished for unexplainable “infractions”, such as placing a wristwatch on a bedside table.
The ultimate punishment was solitary confinement, known as the “Vatican”.
“Just as the Vatican is a state within a state, solitary confinement is a prison within a prison,” Yelena said.
A gynecologist visited her colony every month, where more than 800 women were imprisoned.
“You do the math, what are the odds of being the one who managed to reach a doctor? Virtually zero,” she said.
For a foreigner with little or no Russian, it is more difficult to navigate the system and deal with isolation.
The brother of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine serving 16 years in a Russian penal colony on espionage charges which he denies, said he was allowed a 15-minute phone call each day with his parents, who couldn’t call other family members or friends, and doesn’t have access to email or the internet.
David Whelan said his brother had to work at least eight hours a day, six days a week, on menial tasks like making buttonholes, which caused him repetitive strain injuries.
Inmates sleep in barrack-like buildings and access to many basic necessities, including medicine, depends on paying bribes to prison guards, he said.
The conditions can depend heavily on the whims of the guards, the warden or the older inmates.
Paul appears to be using his military training “to go day to day, to figure out what battles to fight and what battles not to fight,” David Whelan said.
“His phone calls, even to our parents, are recorded. His letters were all translated before they came out. So you know that everything you do is being watched and you really have no sense of individuality.
Alyokhina said receiving cards and letters from the outside world offered a rare ray of hope, and she urged people to support Griner in this way.
She said they should use machine translation and send the text in English and Russian to make it easier to pass through the prison censor.
“Don’t leave anyone alone with this system,” she said. “It’s totally inhuman, it’s a Gulag, and when you feel alone there, it’s much easier to give up.”
Reviews | A Supreme Court compromise on affirmative action?
Current plaintiffs want the Supreme Court to overturn the decision grutter and argue that the 14th Amendment and Title VI prohibit racial preferences. But the court could do something simpler: rule that racial preferences in universities violate the plain language of Title VI and that there is simply no need to address the constitutional issue.
A Title VI solution offers several compelling benefits. Yes, it would upset the status quo on affirmative action, but with a slightly narrower approach. And it would do so by strengthening the Supreme Court and our democratic governance, while allowing colleges to be race-responsive with some necessary safeguards.
On the one hand, the focus on Title VI puts the tribunal on a stronger legal footing. As Jonathan Mitchell pointed out in an amicus judicial brief to the court, the wording of Title VI is clear: “No person in the United States shall, by reason of race, color, or national origin , be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or discriminated against in any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” Several Title VI sponsors, including prominent Liberal Senator Hubert Humphrey, insisted on the Senate floor that it would provide no basis for race-based preferences.In contrast, the 14th Amendment makes no reference to programs — it guarantees “equal protection of the laws,” which was intended largely to outlawing the “black codes” common in the 1860s, under which white people had a number of civil rights denied to black people.As Judge Sonia Sotomayor pointed out on Monday, no one seemed to care. oppose at the end of the 1860s certain reconstruction programs which only benefited black Americans (free blacks as well as former slaves).
As court watchers know, Gorsuch focused on the very similar literal language of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in his landmark work. Bostock opinion. In this 6-3 decision, the court ruled that since Title VII prohibited discrimination based on sex, employers could not discriminate based on sexual orientation or transgender status. The decision was a victory for liberals and a powerful example of the Supreme Court elevating law above ideology. A decision here, based on similar grounds and ignoring the constitutional question, would remind observers Bostock and thus bolster the legitimacy of the court rather than appearing as a mere ideological and conservative effort to tear up past precedents.
A decision based on Title VI would also leave the door open for a legislative response and thus increase Congressional accountability. On Monday, the Biden administration’s solicitor general reminded the court that many military leaders see military academies’ limited use of racial preferences as crucial to their efforts to create an integrated officer corps. (Although there is considerable evidence that strong racial preferences in many colleges and vocational schools ultimately undermine minority performance and reduce entry rates into the professions, this does not appear to be the case with military academies). Lawmakers often struggle to find common ground in a dysfunctional Congress, but a bipartisan majority may be able to create a limited exception for military academies — particularly if they’re sought after by military leaders — or s Engage in other small, supervised experiences.
The Title VI solution could also solve a troubling dilemma posed by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. If the court prohibits universities from considering race, she asked, does that prevent a black applicant from writing an essay that explains how race has influenced their life and shaped their identity? According to established case law applying the Civil Rights Act of 1964, this problem has a solution. Universities can and do use admissions criteria where whites outperform blacks, as long as they can demonstrate that those criteria are tied to student achievement. It shouldn’t be hard for universities to show that students who have overcome tough challenges in life do better in college than their degrees alone predict.
The key here — and another benefit of the Title VI solution — is that universities should become more rigorous and transparent about how their admissions systems work. For two generations, courts have unsubtly encouraged universities to engage in opaque “holistic admissions” systems in which racial considerations are disguised by vague talk of “diversity.” Under a strictly racially neutral application of Title VI, that would change. Considering life experience – including race-related experiences – would be nice, as long as universities can show, through various grading and weighting systems, exactly how influential it is, so that an outsider can determine that the university does indeed evaluate the difficulties overcome, and not simply by using disguised racial preference.
There are many problems with university racial preference programs. The Harvard and UNC archives show that preferences are much more important than the universities admit. They create academic performance disparities on campus. They increasingly penalize Asian Americans, an eclectic group that has itself suffered from past discrimination. They make less and less sense in a society where “multiracial” individuals are the fastest growing demographic group.
The Title VI solution offers a moderate path to reform, replacing the notoriously confusing language of grutter with a clear and legitimate legislative standard. And by focusing on a statutory source, not the Constitution itself, this approach would place the question of preferences squarely in the democratic forum.
Politices
Russian narrative gains traction in Germany – study – RT World News
The researchers behind the report urged authorities to do more to counter what they see as misinformation from Moscow.
The number of Germans who agree with Russia’s position on the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine has increased in recent months, a newly published study reveals. Scholars flatly dismissed the Moscow version of events as “Propagandaand called on the German government to take action to counter it.
Published Wednesday and titled “Endurance Test for Democracy: Pro-Russian Conspiracy Narratives and Belief in Disinformation in Society,” the article is based on opinion polls conducted at intervals of several months.
According to the report, 19% of respondents agree with the statement that Russia had no choice but to attack Ukraine in response to NATO provocations; 21% partially support this notion. In April, the figures stood at 12% and 17% respectively, according to the study.
People living in eastern regions that included the former German Democratic Republic tend to show more understanding towards Moscow, the report said. The number of people who believe that NATO provoked Russia into the conflict is said to be almost twice as high there as in West Germany.
The researchers noted that supporters of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AFD) party are much more likely to espouse such views than the general population. Likewise, those on the opposite end of the left-wing party political spectrum also show greater acceptance of Russia’s positions.
NATO expansion and its attempts to drag Ukraine into its sphere of control have been cited by Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of the reasons for launching the military operation. The Kremlin has argued that it has repeatedly tried to convey its national security concerns to the West, but they have invariably fallen on deaf ears.
Senior Ukrainian officials have acknowledged that kyiv has not abandoned the idea of joining the alliance and that NATO has played a key role in strengthening the Ukrainian army.
The authors of the study dismissed all accounts consistent with Moscow’s views as “disinformation” and “Propaganda.“They claimed, however, that these ideas are”is gaining ground among the German population to terrifying proportions.”
They concluded by calling on the government to do more to counter the spread of what they consider to be “misinformation”, which the newspaper describes as “undermining democracy as such.”
You can share this story on social media:
RT
Oath Keepers trial: What we know after US closes case
For more than a month, prosecutors presented nearly 30 witnesses, released hours of video and reviewed dozens of messages as they tried to convince a jury in Washington, D.C. that the group on trial was seeking to prevent the transfer peaceful presidential power and “shatter a foundation of American democracy.
Rhodes is on trial with Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins. All are charged with conspiring to engage in sedition, obstructing Congress’ assertion of Biden’s victory and preventing lawmakers from performing their official duties on Jan. 6. Meggs, Harrelson and Watkins, who entered the Capitol, are also charged with damaging property, and all but Watkins are charged with destroying evidence.
Here are some highlights of the testimony and evidence the government presented:
washingtonpost
News
LA mayoral race poll: Caruso closes in on Bass
The Los Angeles mayoral race was rapidly closing as it entered its final week, with Rick Caruso taking a deep lead from Rep. Karen Bass, putting him within striking distance in the contest to lead the second-largest city of the country.
Bass continues to hold the edge, 45% to 41% among likely voters, with 13% saying they remain undecided, according to a new poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times. But the advantage of Bass is within the poll’s margin of error and surprisingly smaller than the 15-point margin it held a month ago.
Support for Bass, a longtime elected official, has not declined significantly — she maintains strong support among major voter groups, including women, Liberals and registered Democrats.
But Caruso, a billionaire businessman and developer, steadily gained ground as previously undecided voters made up their minds. His push has been fueled by tens of millions of dollars spent on attack ads that appear to have succeeded in casting doubt on Bass in the minds of many voters.
He retained big advantages among relatively few conservative and Republican voters in Los Angeles while blazing important trails among Latinos, moderates and people living in the San Fernando Valley.
Bass leads through the rest of the city, relying on the electorate’s polarized view of Caruso, the support of the state’s Democratic establishment, and the liberal tilt of the city’s electorate. She leads among likely white and black voters, according to the poll.
The survey follows several other public and private polls that have shown a significant tightening of competition.
“This race could go either way,” said Tommy Newman, senior director of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, which is working with a coalition to pass a council tax measure in the November ballot and is closely monitoring the local politics.
“Nobody has that in the bag. There’s been a huge fuss with Latino voters. The question is, will that correlate to votes?” Newman said.[Caruso] is probably running the most robust grassroots campaign we’ve ever seen in a mayoral race. In a tight race, that’s where the campaigns on the pitch count.
The tighter race came at a time when the mayoral campaign was somewhat overshadowed by the scandal that began with a leaked audio recording of three city council members and a union leader making racist remarks during a a discussion last year about the development of a new city council. neighborhood boundaries.
The resulting furor drew attention to racial and ethnic tensions in the city.
The poll found that 69% of registered voters said relations between various racial and ethnic groups were just good or bad, while only 23% said they were excellent or good.
However, the survey does not show a clear impact of the scandal on the race for mayor.
Bass and Caruso have called on anyone involved in racist comments to resign. They also each used the moment to make the points they had been pushing throughout the campaign.
For Caruso, the scandal reflected a continuation of what he sees as the corruption plaguing City Hall and spoke to the need for an outsider to clean up the city government. Bass said the scandal offered the city a moment to come together and talk about its divisions while finding ways to bridge them.
The poll found that voters who place a high priority on building coalitions between racial and ethnic groups favor Bass.
What clearly had an effect was Caruso’s money.
As both campaigns now turn to efforts to get the vote out, Caruso has spent about $13 million to muster about 300 to 400 door knockers that have fanned out across the city to remind voters of the election. The on-the-ground operation is designed to boost participation from people — especially Latino voters — who have shown an interest in Caruso but won’t necessarily vote unless pushed.
This effort was aided by the onslaught of publicity. Since the primary, Caruso is expected to spend $26 million on television, radio and digital ads in the general election through Tuesday. That’s more than eight times the $3.3 million Bass is expected to spend, according to data from media tracking firm AdImpact.
Bass will also be boosted by a number of independent on-air supporters, including unions representing carpenters and electricians and a pro-Bass political action committee funded by workers and Hollywood money. These groups, which cannot legally coordinate with the Bass campaign, plan to spend several million on ads supporting the congresswoman.
Much of Caruso’s advertising is in Spanish. With canvassing aimed at Latino voters, this ground seems to be paying off. In Berkeley’s latest IGS poll just over a month ago, Bass led among likely Latino voters by 6 points, 35% to 29%; it now trails 17% in this group, 48% to 31%. However, many of Caruso’s Latino supporters do not consistently vote in every election, making turnout a challenge for him.
“You have to give Caruso a lot of credit. He’s making big inroads in that segment, but they’re not regular voters,” said Mark DiCamillo, who ran the poll and has been polling California voters for decades.
“He’s making breakthroughs where he didn’t have those breakthroughs in June” in the primary, DiCamillo said. “The whole question is, will this be enough? It will definitely be close.
Bass’ biggest advantage remains his overwhelming support among liberals — the voters who define the shape of the Los Angeles electorate.
In recent elections, liberal voters propelled Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who campaigned with Bass last week, to victory in Los Angeles in the 2020 Democratic primary and propelled progressive candidates front and center in this year’s primary.
If their grip holds, Bass will likely win.
Bass leads by 40 percentage points among likely voters who identify as somewhat liberal (64% to 22%) and by about 60 percentage points among those who are strongly liberal (74% to 12%).
Those liberal voters are the bulwark that could block Caruso’s continued growth in support in the San Fernando Valley, where he now leads by 9 points (45% to 36%). Bass remains ahead in every other part of town with margins of nearly 20 points. The only exception is the South LA and Port area, where Bass leads 48% to 43%.
“It’s problematic for Caruso,” said USC political science professor Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro. Bass “has his base of support. We’ll see if Bass’ structural advantage holds.
In recent weeks, the campaign has featured a flurry of attacks on issues such as each candidate’s ties to USC. Caruso lambasted Bass for accepting a $95,000 scholarship to attend a graduate program, while Bass attacked him for his involvement in responding to a sexual misconduct scandal.
But Caruso’s advertisements have been much more frequent. Their effect can be seen in the increase in the share of voters who hold an unfavorable opinion of Bass and in an erosion of his standing among registered Democrats.
About half of the electorate still views Bass favorably, but the share of likely voters who view her unfavorably has risen 10 points since September to 35%.
Among Latino voters, a third now have an unfavorable opinion of Bass, up from a sixth in September.
Bass continues to have a more favorable image than Caruso, however. In the current survey, 43% view it favorably and 42% unfavorably, compared to 38% to 40% last month.
Caruso has won some support among Democrats, who make up the majority of Los Angeles voters. In September, only 19% of likely Democratic voters backed him. Now 28% do. That’s still far less support than Bass, who is backed by 56% of Democrats, with 14% undecided, but it represents a significant step up from the businessman, who has been a Republican for much of his life. life and did not change his party registration to Democrat until January. .
About 20% of voters surveyed had already voted. Caruso had a slight lead among them – 49% to 46%. He also leads among voters who said they plan to vote in person on Election Day. Bass fared much better with voters who planned to send in or drop off their ballots, leading 50% to 33% among them, according to the poll.
Beyond the negative publicity, the main political arguments in the race centered around homelessness and public safety. Those two issues, along with the economy and education, are what voters say the next mayor needs to prioritize.
Most voters consider fighting climate change and building coalitions between people of different racial and ethnic backgrounds to be less important, despite being top priorities for Bass supporters.
Even though Caruso is trailing, voters think he would do a better job on crime, the economy and homelessness. They think Bass would do a better job on education, climate change and building coalitions.
Berkeley’s IGS poll was conducted Oct. 25-31 among 1,437 registered voters in Los Angeles, 1,131 of whom were deemed likely to vote in the November election. The sample was weighted to match census and voter registration benchmarks. Due to the weighting, precise estimates of the margin of error are difficult, but the results are estimated to have a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points in either direction for the full sample of registered voters and 4 points for the sample of probable voters.
Times editor Julia Wick contributed to this report.
California Daily Newspapers
Three things world leaders should be aware of ahead of COP27
The UN will host the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. PA
World leaders and climate experts are gathering for crucial United Nations talks on climate change in Egypt. Known as COP27, the conference will aim to put the Earth on a path to net zero emissions and keep global warming well below 2℃ this century.
The world must quickly decarbonize to avoid the most dangerous damage from climate change. World leaders know this. But this knowledge urgently needs to be transformed into concrete commitments and plans.
If humanity continues on its current path, we will leave a hotter, deadlier world for today’s children and all future generations.
The Earth desperately needs COP27 to succeed. I am a climatologist and I think world leaders should have these three things in mind before the conference.
Our planet is undeniably in crisis
So far, the Earth has warmed just over 1℃ from pre-industrial levels, which means we have already damaged the climate system. Our greenhouse gas emissions have already caused sea levels to rise, sea ice to shrink and the ocean to become more acidic.
Extreme events in recent years – especially heat waves – bear the fingerprints of climate change everywhere. Record-breaking heat in western North America in 2021 has led to massive wildfires and strained infrastructure. And earlier this year, temperatures in the UK hit a deadly 40℃ for the first time on record.
The ocean, too, has suffered a succession of sea heat waves which have bleached the coral reefs and reduced the diversity of the species they host. Heat waves will get worse as long as we continue to warm the planet.
Frighteningly, we risk tipping the climate into a dangerous new regime with even worse consequences.
Research from September shows that we are on the verge of passing five major climate “tipping points”, such as the collapse of the Greenland Ice Sheet. Exceeding these points will lock the planet into continued climate damage, even if all greenhouse gas emissions cease.
Human health is also at stake. Research over the past month found that the climate crisis is undermining public health, for example through a greater spread of infectious diseases, air pollution and food shortages.
Among its worrying findings, heat-related deaths in babies under one and adults over 65 increased by 68% in 2017-2021, compared to 2000-2004.
Future generations cannot afford to dither on emission reduction measures.
Reducing emissions is too slow
Some countries, especially in Europe, are successfully reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the transition to renewable energy.
But on a global scale, things are not going fast enough. A UN report this week found that if nations meet their 2030 climate action targets, the Earth would still warm by around 2.5℃ this century, surpassing the Paris Agreement target. to keep global warming well below 2℃.
Such warming would be disastrous, especially in poorer parts of the world that have contributed little to global emissions.
For decades, the world has talked about reducing carbon dioxide emissions. But annual global emissions have increased by more than 50% in my lifetime and since the first COP in 1992. The UN warns that there is still “no credible path” to limit warming to 1.5 ℃.
Until we reach near-zero net emissions, the amount of CO₂ in our atmosphere will increase and the planet will heat up. At our current rate, we are warming the planet by about 0.2℃ every decade.
The stall must stop
With so many challenges facing the world, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the cost of living crisis, it can be tempting to view climate change as an issue that can wait. It would be a very bad idea.
Climate change will only get worse. Every year of delay makes it much more difficult to prevent the most dangerous climate projections from becoming reality.
Only concerted efforts by all nations will avoid destroying our most sensitive ecosystems, such as coral reefs. We should do everything we can to stop this by giving up fossil fuels. Any new development of fossil fuels only compounds the problem and will cost humanity and the environment much more in the future.
And yet, last week, the International Energy Agency predicted that oil and gas producers’ net income would double in 2022 “to an unprecedented $4 trillion,” a 2-year windfall. trillion dollars.
As climate activist Greta Thunberg has said, we can’t just get more ‘blah, blah, blah’ from world leaders at COP27 – we need real action to reduce carbon emissions. greenhouse gas.
And now?
COP27 must lead to a rapid transition away from fossil fuels, including no new fossil fuel development, and more support for countries facing the greatest impacts of climate change. We to have to be on a credible path to achieving net-zero global emissions over the coming decades.
The lack of progress in the latest global climate negotiations means that I am not optimistic about COP27’s ability to achieve what is needed. But I hope world leaders will prove me wrong and not let their nations down.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Miami Dolphins game — plus our Week 9 predictions
After a week of trying to refocus following trades of team captains Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, the Chicago Bears will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field.
The Dolphins (5-3) have won both games since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned from a concussion, while the Bears (3-5) are trying to pick up the pieces from a lopsided loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Player in the spotlight
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
When Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was asked this week how he moves past the trade of Smith, he responded: “I got the No. 1 and No. 4 wide receiver. I love Roquan. But I got some dogs coming to town.”
Hill is the NFL’s leader in receiving yards by far with 961 and two touchdowns on 69 catches. The Dolphins wide receiver has 15 catches of 20 yards or more and four of 40 or more — also tops in the league.
Four spots down from Hill on the league-leaders list is teammate Jaylen Waddle, who has 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 42 catches, including 12 of 20 yards or more and four of 40 yards or more.
It’s a massive test for the young Bears secondary to slow down one the third-ranked passing offense, led by Tagovailoa, who had one of his best games of the season in Week 8.
Johnson frequently has said he loves such marquee matchups, and defending Hill’s speed ranks high among difficult tasks in the NFL.
“Everybody knows he’s fast until you line up, and then it’s a totally different speed,” Johnson said. “There’s not too much you can do to prepare. It’s not like you can go and do speed workouts and get faster. I’ve got to play my game, play my style of ball and do my best to contain him.”
2. Pressing question
Can the Bears defense hold up without Roquan Smith as its leader?
When general manager Ryan Poles traded Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks and linebacker A.J. Klein, the Bears lost a team leader on and off the field. Smith is the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 and has four tackles for a loss, 2 ½ sacks and two interceptions.
So what exactly does defensive coordinator Alan Williams tell his players without Smith?
“Don’t try to do too much,” Williams said. “When you try to do too much you lose a gap, you’re somewhere where you shouldn’t be. The focus of our thing is execution — be where you’re supposed to be. Alignment, assignment, key and technique. There are several plays that we’ve made, big plays where guys were just where they were supposed to be and the opportunity presented itself and guys were in the spot to make the play. If we do that at a high rate, we’ll be just fine.”
The Bears were in the process of sorting out who was going to fill Smith’s spot on the field. Williams said middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow might move to Smith’s weak-side linebacker role, which Morrow played with the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams also said the Bears were taking a look at rookie Jack Sanborn there. The Bears also have veterans Joe Thomas and Klein as linebacker pieces to move around.
Williams said they like how Sanborn practices and are interested to see how he would perform if he takes on a bigger role.
“He plays hard, he plays physical,” Williams said. “In terms of the HITS principle, he does hustle, he is intense. So those are the first two steps. Back when he got a chance to play in the preseason, he did turn the football over. So I would say what’s there not to like about Sanborn? He just needs a chance to get on the field and perform.”
3. Keep an eye on …
Wide receiver Chase Claypool
Claypool had been practicing for only two days since the Bears acquired him Tuesday from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round draft pick. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the newcomer will play Sunday, though to what level they’re not yet sure.
Getsy said the uncertainty of the COVID-19 season helped coaches develop “some really cool things” to help players get up to speed quickly when they’re new to a team, and they’ll utilize some of that with Claypool.
“We have some really cool tools to help him learn what he needs to learn quickly with not having a coach with him for 24 hours a day,” Getsy said. “So I think he’ll be OK. We’ll make sure that he’s ready to rock ‘n’ roll for whatever his role might be come Sunday.”
Poles brought in Claypool to give a boost to quarterback Justin Fields’ receiving corps. Getsy said from watching Claypool over his first 2 ½ seasons that he saw a guy “who had an unbelievable rookie season and shows a really cool, unique set of skills to be able to move around the field for Pittsburgh.”
“He played inside. He played outside, so that’s something that’s important,” Getsy said. “A guy who can do a lot of different things is really important for us in how we attack the game. So I’m really excited to see how far he can take it. I’m sure it will be one of those things where each week he’ll be able to get a little bit more.”
5. A new Dolphins pass rusher
The Dolphins made their own big deals at the trade deadline, adding edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.
Chubb was the bigger move, giving the Dolphins a player with 26 career sacks over five seasons, including 5 ½ sacks, eight quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 2022. The Dolphins on Thursday signed Chubb to a five-year, $110 million contract extension.
“They’ll play, but how much? That’s to be determined,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told Miami media.
Chubb joins a group that includes veteran Melvin Ingram and 2021 first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, who Bears left tackle Braxton Jones said “probably could be the most talented out of all of them, have the most juice.”
Jones said even with Chubb’s transition, the Bears expect him to play a big role Sunday.
“Another vet that’s been around. He’s a tough edge rusher,” Jones said. “He can be hot and cold sometimes, but when he’s on, he’s on. So that’s the biggest thing is being aware he’s there. He’s a little bit different play style than Melvin Ingram, where he will bull rush, kind of go through you, whereas Melvin Ingram is a slippery guy. So they’ve got some complementary stuff going on there, and I’m sure he’ll be on the field quite a bit.”
5. Injury report
For the second straight week, Bears right tackle Larry Borom is in the concussion protocol. He missed practices Wednesday and Thursday, and veteran Riley Reiff could again fill in for him if he isn’t cleared before Sunday.
Left guard Cody Whitehair returned to practice this week and has a 21-day window to return from injured reserve, but it’s unclear if he or Michael Schofield will start Sunday.
Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson were limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday with hip injuries.
For the Dolphins, offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) and wide receiver River Cracraft (illness) haven’t participated in practice this week as of Thursday night. Offensive linemen Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles) and Brandon Shell (groin), tight ends Tanner Conner (knee) and Durham Smythe (hamstring), safeties Clayton Fejedelem (groin) and Eric Rowe (hip), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/rib) have been limited.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (4-4)
Seasonable fall weather will be a welcome sight for the Dolphins. The Bears would prefer high winds, rain or bitter cold to combat Tua Tagovailoa and an offense that is seventh in the league in yards per game. The Dolphins have a wealth of speed and options who will test a defense that hasn’t been able to rush the passer or get off the field on third down. The Bears prepared for a very similar scheme in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins lean more on their passing game, and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are going to test the secondary’s ability to tackle. Maybe defensive coordinator Alan Williams can get a spirited effort from his players, but they appear to be short-handed.
Dolphins 28, Bears 21
Colleen Kane (5-3)
This is not an ideal time for the Bears defense to welcome a high-powered Miami Dolphins offense to Soldier Field. Bears players are regrouping after GM Ryan Poles traded away defensive leaders Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Now they just have to stop one of the best wide receiver duos in the league in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Bears offense appears to be picking up steam, and I’m intrigued to see how quarterback Justin Fields builds on his last two games. But I’m simply unsure of how this defense will respond after a strange couple of weeks.
Dolphins 27, Bears 24
Dan Wiederer (5-3)
It’s easy to believe in the Bears’ competitive spirit and locker-room unity. There’s reason to believe the offense is on an upward climb too. Still, a depleted and emotionally spent defense has to find ways to slow down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Dolphins 31, Bears 23
