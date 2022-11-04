Brooklyn Nets suspend guard Kyrie Irving at least 5 games for antisemitic comments

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An upstate police chief publicly pleaded with Governor Kathy Hochul to “show us some support in law enforcement” on Thursday by toughening New York’s bail law following the shocking murder of Buffalo’s mother Keaira Bennefield.

“My message to the governor would be, please show us some support in law enforcement,” Cheektawaga Police Chief Brian Gould told The Post in suburban Buffalo, the hometown of Hochul.

“I met the governor. She’s from western New York. I spoke with his staff,” he said.

“Help us by allowing judges to take a person’s dangerousness into account when deciding whether a person should be released or detained.”

Unlike every other state in the country and the federal court system, New York does not allow judges to lock up defendants based on their perceived danger to the community.

The state’s controversial Bail Reform Act of 2019 also stipulates that most people charged with misdemeanor or nonviolent crimes are released without posting cash or bond.

“In New York State we just have to wait for someone to do something serious enough, even though all the signs are there, we have to wait for them to do something before we can hold people accountable” , lamented the chef.

“I studied criminal justice and I understand the idea of ​​being innocent until proven guilty, but at some point discretion and gut feelings are what keep people safe. In this case, the criminal justice system has been handcuffed by the laws of New York State.

Cheektawaga Police Chief Brian Gould pleaded with Governor Kathy Hochul for “support” after the shocking murder of Buffalo’s mother Keaira Bennefield. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gould’s department is investigating the September 28 assault on Keaira Bennefield, 30, allegedly committed by her estranged husband, ex-convict Adam Bennefield, 45.

The vicious beatings were recorded by surveillance cameras in the house and she later described the incident to authorities in chilling detail.

“I was screaming for help the whole time. Adam told me to ‘shut the fuck up’ and he was going to kill me,” she said, according to a police report.

Gould said the criminal justice system is “handcuffed” by New York laws. Cheektowaga Police Department

“I thought I was going to die.”

Gould called the recordings – which Keaira Bennefield posted on Facebook – “horrible and terrifying” and said he was “personally a bit shocked that [she] did not have serious injuries following the attack because the video was very violent.

But because Keaira suffered only minor injuries, Adam Bennefield was charged with misdemeanors after his arrest on Oct. 4, and Cheektowaga City Judge James Speyer Jr., a former Deputy Chief of Police of the city, was forced to release him without bail.

The next morning, Adam Bennefield reportedly crashed his car into Keaira Bennefield’s as she was driving her three children to school.

Adam Bennefield – who was paroled in 2015 after serving nearly 15 years in prison for the kidnapping at gunpoint of another ex – then allegedly opened fire with a shotgun, killing her and splattering her blood on the horrified children.

“Everyone in my agency understood how dangerous Mr. Bennefield was,” Gould said.

“I even had the opportunity to speak to the judge afterwards, and he understood. He specified that my officers and detectives and the [domestic violence] the lawyer did everything he could.

“He’s just been handcuffed by the rules when it comes to whether or not to detain someone,” Gould added.

Keaira Bennefield was allegedly murdered by her ex-husband Adams Bennefield last month. Facebook/Kearia Hudson Adam Bennefield was released without bail for an earlier assault on his wife days before the murder. Buffalo Police Department

Adam Bennefield is now being held without bond on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, in addition to charges in the previous attack.

“The community expects the police to keep them safe, and we are doing everything in our power,” he said. “But frustratingly, in New York State our judges are not trusted to make decisions based on a person’s level of dangerousness.

“And that’s one of the #1 things we’re pushing for as police chiefs in New York State.”

Posted video of Adam Bennefield defeating Keaira on September 28, 2022. Facebook/Kearia Hudson

Gould added, “If someone really cares about our community and wants to see firsthand how it affects us as law enforcement, they won’t have to search too hard.”

Gould’s remarks echoed those made to the Post a day earlier by NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell after he was asked if Hochul should go further to let judges lock up dangerous defendants.

“From the very beginning, we have been pushing for changes to the bail reform law,” Sewell said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell also called for changes to the bail reform law. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

“We are asking judges to be able to determine whether the person poses a threat to public safety before deciding on remand, release or bail.”

Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, also lobbied lawmakers to strengthen the bail law and in July asked Hochul to convene a special session of the state legislature to reconsider the rules. about repeat offenders.

But Hochul rejected that request and instead postponed any effort to address bail reform until the legislature resumes in January, pushing the issue until after Election Day.

By contrast, the Democratic incumbent’s challenger, incumbent U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island) has pledged to immediately declare a criminal emergency and suspend bail reform if elected.

Hochul’s campaign declined to comment Thursday, and a spokesperson for the governor did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Additional reporting by Zach Williams