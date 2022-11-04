Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for failing to ‘disavow anti-Semitism’

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been suspended without pay for at least five games after promoting a film containing “deeply disturbing anti-Semitic hatred,” the team announced Thursday.
“We were appalled today, when given the opportunity in a media briefing, that Kyrie refused to state unequivocally that he held no anti-Semitic beliefs, nor to acknowledge specific hateful elements in the film,” the Nets said in a statement. “It was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.”
The decision comes a week after Irving tweeted a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Amazon Prime Video. The synopsis says the film, based on a 2015 book of the same name, “uncovers the true identity of the children of Israel.” Several Jewish rights organizations, including the American Jewish Congress and the Anti-Defamation League, denounced the film as anti-Semitic.
The Nets and Irving announced Wednesday that they will each donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League.
Irving maintained that he never meant to hurt anyone.
“I stand against all forms of hatred and oppression and stand firm with communities who are marginalized and impacted every day,” he said in a statement announcing his donation. “I am aware of the negative impact of my message on the Jewish community and I take responsibility for it. I do not believe that everything said in the documentary is true or reflects my morals and my principles. I am a human being who learns from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.So from my family and I, we did not want to harm any group, race or religion of people, and only wish to be a beacon of truth and light.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An upstate police chief publicly pleaded with Governor Kathy Hochul to “show us some support in law enforcement” on Thursday by toughening New York’s bail law following the shocking murder of Buffalo’s mother Keaira Bennefield.
“My message to the governor would be, please show us some support in law enforcement,” Cheektawaga Police Chief Brian Gould told The Post in suburban Buffalo, the hometown of Hochul.
“I met the governor. She’s from western New York. I spoke with his staff,” he said.
“Help us by allowing judges to take a person’s dangerousness into account when deciding whether a person should be released or detained.”
Unlike every other state in the country and the federal court system, New York does not allow judges to lock up defendants based on their perceived danger to the community.
The state’s controversial Bail Reform Act of 2019 also stipulates that most people charged with misdemeanor or nonviolent crimes are released without posting cash or bond.
“In New York State we just have to wait for someone to do something serious enough, even though all the signs are there, we have to wait for them to do something before we can hold people accountable” , lamented the chef.
“I studied criminal justice and I understand the idea of being innocent until proven guilty, but at some point discretion and gut feelings are what keep people safe. In this case, the criminal justice system has been handcuffed by the laws of New York State.
Gould’s department is investigating the September 28 assault on Keaira Bennefield, 30, allegedly committed by her estranged husband, ex-convict Adam Bennefield, 45.
The vicious beatings were recorded by surveillance cameras in the house and she later described the incident to authorities in chilling detail.
“I was screaming for help the whole time. Adam told me to ‘shut the fuck up’ and he was going to kill me,” she said, according to a police report.
“I thought I was going to die.”
Gould called the recordings – which Keaira Bennefield posted on Facebook – “horrible and terrifying” and said he was “personally a bit shocked that [she] did not have serious injuries following the attack because the video was very violent.
But because Keaira suffered only minor injuries, Adam Bennefield was charged with misdemeanors after his arrest on Oct. 4, and Cheektowaga City Judge James Speyer Jr., a former Deputy Chief of Police of the city, was forced to release him without bail.
The next morning, Adam Bennefield reportedly crashed his car into Keaira Bennefield’s as she was driving her three children to school.
Adam Bennefield – who was paroled in 2015 after serving nearly 15 years in prison for the kidnapping at gunpoint of another ex – then allegedly opened fire with a shotgun, killing her and splattering her blood on the horrified children.
“Everyone in my agency understood how dangerous Mr. Bennefield was,” Gould said.
“I even had the opportunity to speak to the judge afterwards, and he understood. He specified that my officers and detectives and the [domestic violence] the lawyer did everything he could.
“He’s just been handcuffed by the rules when it comes to whether or not to detain someone,” Gould added.
Adam Bennefield is now being held without bond on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, in addition to charges in the previous attack.
“The community expects the police to keep them safe, and we are doing everything in our power,” he said. “But frustratingly, in New York State our judges are not trusted to make decisions based on a person’s level of dangerousness.
“And that’s one of the #1 things we’re pushing for as police chiefs in New York State.”
Gould added, “If someone really cares about our community and wants to see firsthand how it affects us as law enforcement, they won’t have to search too hard.”
Gould’s remarks echoed those made to the Post a day earlier by NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell after he was asked if Hochul should go further to let judges lock up dangerous defendants.
“From the very beginning, we have been pushing for changes to the bail reform law,” Sewell said.
“We are asking judges to be able to determine whether the person poses a threat to public safety before deciding on remand, release or bail.”
Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, also lobbied lawmakers to strengthen the bail law and in July asked Hochul to convene a special session of the state legislature to reconsider the rules. about repeat offenders.
But Hochul rejected that request and instead postponed any effort to address bail reform until the legislature resumes in January, pushing the issue until after Election Day.
By contrast, the Democratic incumbent’s challenger, incumbent U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island) has pledged to immediately declare a criminal emergency and suspend bail reform if elected.
Hochul’s campaign declined to comment Thursday, and a spokesperson for the governor did not immediately respond to an inquiry.
PHILADELPHIA — With Justin Verlander starting Game 5 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Thursday night, there has been some debate about his legacy.
The 39-year-old right-hander has won two AL Cy Young Awards, an MVP and was named Rookie of the Year in 2007. He could win a third Cy Young this season. He already has a ring with the Astros from 2017. But an 0-6 record with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts is a glaring blemish on an otherwise Hall-of-Fame-worthy body of work.
So there are two questions that surround Verlander as he tries to rebound from a disastrous Game 1 start and push the Astros closer to clinching their first World Series since 2017: Does he need a dominant World Series performance to secure his legacy? And where will he write his final chapter?
To answer the first question, his manager, who has had to answer for a similar narrative throughout his managerial career, says yes, Verlander does need to rewrite history at Citizens Bank Park in Game 5.
“It matters,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “That’s what people remember. I mean, I got 2,000 wins and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet. You know? So what’s the difference? So, yeah, it matters. It matters to the people. It matters to us.”
Baker is standing behind Verlander, expressing confidence publicly as any good manager would do. He’s content to let Verlander go as long as he can in what could be his final postseason start in an Astros uniform.
When you have a player of Verlander’s caliber, you trust that he’ll turn it around.
“This guy’s had a great career and it’s not over yet,” Baker said. “We always have some things that we have to overcome no matter how great you are. I was with Barry Bonds when he overcame that, he didn’t have very good postseasons.
“We’ve got full confidence in Justin. Everybody’s wondering, is he on a short leash? I mean, no, he doesn’t have a leash at all. I mean, he’s Justin Verlander. Nobody can get out of trouble better than him. I’ve seen it over and over and over and I hope he doesn’t get in trouble and just hope that he’s Verlander.”
Baker himself addressed the second question. Verlander has a $25 million player option for the 2023 season, and with the season he had it’s likely he could opt out and either renegotiate his contract with Houston or hit free agency.
There has been some chatter linking him to the Mets but it’s purely speculation right now. The Mets are linked to nearly every high-profile free agent because of owner Steve Cohen’s desire to build a contender and his ability to compete for them financially. And the Mets do need starting pitching.
Max Scherzer is the only pitcher signed beyond the 2022 season. Jacob deGrom has said repeatedly he will opt out of the final two years of his contract. Chris Bassitt has a mutual option for 2023, Carlos Carrasco has a team option and Taijuan Walker has a player option.
Manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler did not seem ready to commit to using David Peterson and Tylor Megill in the rotation next season, though that could obviously change.
Like Scherzer, Verlander is still an elite ace and one of the best big-game pitchers in the game despite his age. He missed 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery but returned to put up absolutely scorching numbers, going 16-3 with a 1.87 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 148 strikeouts over 149 innings (23 starts). He suppresses home runs and still throws in the mid-90s. It’s remarkable that he’s been able to maintain the same velocity throughout his entire 17-year career.
The rise of the Phillies and the free-agent exodus in Queens has muddied the timeline for the Mets. They have to find a way to replace all of those talented pitchers. Verlander might be someone they could get on a short-term contract for a win-now scenario. The Mets are going to have to spend in free agency for a few years until their pitching pipeline gets going, especially with the club’s stated desire to keep their top prospects.
If Verlander wants to pitch next season, he’ll get a contract. Would another dismal World Series start give a team pause? Probably not, because as Baker said, “he’s Justin Verlander,” but it will be fascinating to see what he’ll author Thursday night and beyond.
MSNBC presidential historian Michael Beschloss said on “All In” on Wednesday that if Republicans win a majority in Congress, American democracy will end and “our children” will be imprisoned and killed by a “brutal authoritarian system.”
Beschloss said: “In six nights, we could all be discussing violence across the country. There are signs that can happen, God forbid. That the losers will be declared winners by a fraudulent election agent, or a secretary of state nominees, or governors, or state legislatures. We could be six days away from losing our rule of law and losing a situation where we have elections we can all count on. These are the cornerstones of democracy.
He continued, “A historian in 50 years, if historians are allowed to write in this country and if there are still free publishing houses and a free press, which I’m not sure about. But if that is true, one historian will say, what was at stake tonight and this week was whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and possibly killed. We are on the verge of a brutal authoritarian system, and it could take a week.”
Dwyane Wade is hitting back at his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, for what he called “serious and harmful accusations” she made about how he parents their 15-year-old daughter Zaya.
The NBA superstar took to Instagram on Thursday to address recent insinuations made by 41-year-old Funches-Wade about Zaya, who’s trans.
Wade, 40, has been an outspoken LGBTQ ally and a fierce transgender rights advocate ever since Zaya announced that she was going to start living as her true self in 2020 at the age of 12.
Earlier this week, his ex-wife filed a petition in Los Angeles court objecting to an initial petition, which had been filed by Wade in August, to legally change the 15-year-old’s name.
“I have concerns that [Wade] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,” she alleged in the petition, according to People.
Early Thursday morning, the three-time NBA champion said in a lengthy Instagram post that while he was on a ”life-changing trip in our motherland Africa,” he received a “social media post about me forcing our 15-year-old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will,” adding the accusations “have hurt our children.”
“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find[s] ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” he added.
Noting that Funches-Wade hasn’t made “any sacrifice or effort to participate in her children’s lives in over a decade,” he added that “no one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them.”
“This isn’t a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life,” he added.
SHREVEPORT, La. — A Caddo District Court judge has signed a temporary restraining order restraining a business intending to sell sex-related merchandise upon opening. The order will also close the doors of two other businesses that have been selling similar items for years.
Judge Ramon Lafitte granted the order Wednesday night at the request of the City of Shreveport, which earlier in the day filed a lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s No. 26 and Cindie’s Lingerie alleging violations of an order of the town. Lafitte has scheduled a hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 to decide whether the injunction should be permanent.
Hustler Hollywood, located at 6109 Financial Plaza, is scheduled to open this week. Cindie’s No. 26 located at 9402 Mansfield Road and Cindie’s Lingerie located at 1106 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway have been open since 2020 and 2018, respectively.
All three were inspected on Friday in response to public complaints about their wares on sale.
Businesses that sell items of a sexual nature need a special use permit or license. But all three “falsely stated” to the city and MPC that they were retail stores rather than sex-related businesses, the lawsuit says.
Hustler Hollywood submitted floor plans to the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission indicating that it would sell specialty sex items in a designated area, but indicated that it would account for less than 20% of its display space. On October 6, the business applied for a certificate of occupancy to operate as a retail store.
During their inspection on Friday, the MPC zoning administrator and other city officials said it was “immediately apparent” that a significant portion of the exhibit space was devoted to sex.
A large screen at the entrance to the store shows women carrying or displaying the items for sale, and an image also shows a woman with her hands cuffed behind her back in a “sadomasochistic manner”. Other items were highlighted throughout the store.
Cindie’s Lingerie and Cindie’s No. 26 had similar setups to Hustler Hollywood, with most of the stores display space featuring sex-related items. The lawsuit notes that the Cindies of Shreveport-Barksdale had displays of sex toys visible through the window.
The city ordinance states that it is illegal for anyone to operate a sex business without a valid license to do so. All three stories are operating or seeking to operate sex businesses without proper licensing, the lawsuit says.
In his order, Lafitte also demanded that all photographs and video evidence submitted with the lawsuit be filed under seal since each contains nude or pornographic images.