Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli ‘run the club’ as Arsenal legend Martin Keown insists Gabriel Jesus shouldn’t be worried despite recent goal drought

The Jets will be without one of their top receivers for the second straight week.

Corey Davis, who injured his knee during the Jets’ victory against the Broncos on Oct. 23, will not play Sunday against the Bills. The 27-year-old WR did not practice all week.

Jets coach Robert Saleh is optimistic that Davis will return for Gang Green’s next game against the Patriots on Nov. 20 after their bye next week. The team also listed tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), safety LaMarcus Joyner (hip) and right guard Nate Herbig (hand) as expected to play against Buffalo.

In seven games this season (five starts), Davis has recorded 19 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns. Without Davis, the Jets will likely rely more on Denzel Mims, who has played the last two weeks after he was inactive for the first six weeks of the season.

Mims started in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the Patriots last Sunday. He had two receptions for 76 yards, including a 63-yard pass play from Zach Wilson.

After having a trade request denied in August, Mims has kept quiet and worked his way back onto the field. With Elijah Moore’s trade request and Davis’ injury, Mims could continue to find playing time.

“His attitude has been awesome,” Saleh said about Mims. “I felt like three weeks ago, something flipped.

“From his daily approach to coachability, all of that just really amplified for him. He really has taken the bull by the horns and is showing a lot of maturity, not that he wasn’t mature before.

“I like where he is mentally, I like his mindset. So hopefully, he continues to grow. All you can ask for is to have the door just a crack and it is the individual’s job to blow it open.”

Along with Mims, rookie Garrett Wilson will likely start on the outside. Against the Patriots, the former Ohio State star recorded six catches for 115 yards.

Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith also received snaps against New England, while Moore only had 10 snaps last week.

Moore requested a trade after the Jets’ win against the Packers on Oct. 16. He was sent home from practice and made inactive for the next game against the Broncos.

With Davis out, this will leave Wilson without one of his primary weapons once again. Last weekend against the Patriots without Davis, Wilson completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Not only are the Bills one of the best teams in the NFL at 6-1, but they have one of the league’s best defenses. Buffalo is third in yards allowed (298.1) and first in points allowed per game (14.0).

“We have done good things, we have done not-so-good things,” Saleh said about where the Jets are at the midway point. “We have gotten a lot better, but we will need to get a lot better if we want to be in the conversation with some of the great teams in football.

“They’re stripes that we have to earn. But at the same time, the progress that these young guys are making and the things that we have been able to do in all three phases of football are exciting, but we have a long way to go.”

The Jets do have some positive news on the injury front as defensive end Jermaine Johnson is expected to play in his first game in nearly a month. Johnson injured his ankle in the win against the Dolphins on Oct. 9.

In rotational duty, Johnson has 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in five games.

Johnson practiced last week, was listed as questionable for the game against the Patriots. But Saleh kept him out so he could have a ” clean, confident week of practice.” Johnson was not listed on the Jets’ injury report this week.

“He has done a really nice job,” Saleh said about Johnson. “It had been very quiet for him because we have a deep defensive line. We got a lot of guys on that defensive line.

“I joked with him that he fell into the perfect situation where there’s not a lot of pressure for him to produce. He was producing pretty well and then he got hurt.

“I’m excited for him to get back on track. He has got this game, he has the bye week to get charged and get going. I think he’s going to have a really cool second half.”

