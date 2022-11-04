News
Canada kicks Chinese companies out of rare minerals sector — RT Business News
The companies have been ordered to immediately divest their interests in the country’s strategic mines
The Canadian government has ordered three Chinese companies to divest of key mining companies for national security reasons. The move comes days after Ottawa introduced tougher rules on foreign investment in the mining sector.
According to media on Wednesday, the three Chinese companies are Sinomine Rare Metals Resources, Chengze Lithium International and Zangge Mining Investment.
Canadian Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement that the government ordered the divestment after “a rigorous examination” foreign companies by the national security and intelligence community.
“While Canada continues to welcome foreign direct investment, we will act decisively when investments threaten our national security and critical mineral supply chains, both at home and abroad,” said Champagne.
Last week, Ottawa said it needed to build a resilient critical minerals supply chain with like-minded partners as it laid out rules meant to protect the sector from foreign state-owned enterprises.
According to Champagne, “The federal government is committed to working with Canadian businesses to attract foreign direct investment from partners who share our interests and values.
Canada has significant deposits of critical minerals like nickel and cobalt, the demand for which is expected to increase significantly over the coming decades.
Earlier this year, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and several other countries established a new partnership to secure the supply of essential minerals amid growing demand.
NFL Week 9 Bettors Guide: Struggling Zach Wilson can’t keep up with Josh Allen, Bills
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
BILLS at JETS
1 p.m., Bills by 12 ½, 47 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The inflated line is a concern. The Bills put it in cruise control last week and allowed the Packers a back door cover. But will they take their foot off the gas again? This is only Buffalo’s second divisional game. The Bills lost their first one in Miami and there is no way Buffalo is going to look past an AFC East opponent with the Jets’ record. With the dynamic Breece Hall sidelined and Zach Wilson struggling, the Jets simply don’t have the offensive firepower to keep up with Josh Allen and the boys. The Bills should shut down the Jets’ running game as the Patriots did last week and Wilson’s INT problems could feed into even more Buffalo points.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bills and the over.
PACKERS at LIONS
1 p.m., Packers by 3 ½, 49
HANK’S HONEYS: Green Bay really needs this game to retain any playoff hopes and the flailing Lions present a golden opportunity. The Packers showed a few signs of life in the second half against the powerful Bills last week, particularly with a running game that has been ignored too often this year. That should continue against a dreadful Lions D and allow the totally disappointing Aaron Rodgers to finally get untracked. The game also presents an opportunity for disappointing Green Bay defense to start playing to its talent level. The Lions officially gave up on the season by trading standout tight end T.J. Hockenson to the rival Vikings, a move that can’t do much for morale.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Packers and the over.
RAIDERS at JAGUARS
1 p.m., Raiders by 1 ½, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: These are two teams that seemingly find ways to lose every week after raising hope for their fan bases coming into the year. But there is reason to back the home dog. The offenses are evenly matched but Jacksonville’s defense has played much better this season and we expect a so-far inconsistent Trevor Lawrence to be in somewhat of a comfort zone here. The Raiders have the statistical worst pass rush in the league and are near the bottom in opponents’ yards per pass attempt, completion percentage, third down conversion rate and red zone TD ratio. Look for Evan Engram to have a big game against a defense that can’t cover tight ends.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the over.
PANTHERS at BENGALS
1 p.m., Bengals by 7 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: After another blowout loss to their nemesis Browns, the Bengals will look to rebound at home against an inferior opponent. The Panthers have been playing hard for interim coach Steve Wilks, particularly on defense. But they are still having problems getting to the QB and that is the one way you can beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Carolina’s poor third-down conversion rate guarantees that the Bengals’ offense will get plenty of opportunities with the ball.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals and the over.
VIKINGS at COMMANDERS
1 p.m., Vikings by 3 ½, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Vikings may not be as good as their record suggests but they are plenty better than the Commanders. T.J. Hockenson is a big addition to an offense that was already diverse and stocked with weapons and will only add to their success in the red zone. Washington has profited from the gritty play of Taylor Heinicke but the magic can’t continue for long. The three straight wins have come against the Bears, the struggling Packers and the Colts in Sam Ehlinger’s first start. This is a step up.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the over.
SEAHAWKS at CARDINALS
4:05 p.m., Cardinals by 2, 49 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Seahawks have been on a run behind an improving defense (15 ppg over last three) that stymied the Cardinals three weeks ago. DeAndre Hopkins’ return since has helped the Arizona offense but the Cardinals remain too sporadic on both sides of the ball. Geno Smith’s resurgence is one of the stories of the season and Kenneth Walker is emerging as a top running back. After being run over by the Vikings for 173 rushing yards, we don’t trust the Cardinals defense to stop both. Bottom line: the Seahawks are playing winning football and the Cardinals aren’t.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Seahawks and the over.
TITANS at CHIEFS
8:20 p.m., Chiefs by 12 ½, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: Keep an eye on Ryan Tannehill’s injury status of course. But the Titans have the recipe to get under this double-digit spread because of their dedication to a Derrick Henry-led running game that will shorten the clock and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. Their secondary is a concern against K.C.’s downfield passing game but they can also create some four-man pressure that will allow them to drop more people into coverage. Once the Chiefs get going as they did their last time out, the point spreads tend to balloon but Tennessee is allowing just 19.7 ppg with the Chiefs at 24.6 and on that basis alone, this number is just too high.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Titans and the under.
DOLPHINS at BEARS
1 p.m., Dolphins by 5, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: In spite of their blowout loss in Dallas, the Bears are getting better on offense behind the improved play of Justin Fields. Miami’s defense is ranked No. 26 against the pass and has struggled to keep up with mobile QBs like Fields, having allowed 166 combined yards to Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. The Bears are now the No. 1 rushing offense in the league and can keep Tua Tagovailoa and his playmakers off the slower grass playing surface of Soldier Field.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bears and the under.
COLTS at PATRIOTS
4:25 p.m., Patriots by 5 ½, 41
HANK’S HONEYS: This one shapes as a real grinder and while Bill Belichick’s Patriots always earn the matchup advantage against inexperienced quarterbacks like Sam Ehlinger, the Colts are good enough on defense to keep things close. They have allowed more than 20 points only three times in eight games and have good numbers against the pass, meaning that Mac Jones (three TDs, seven INTs) could struggle here. The firing of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady (even though Frank Reich called the plays) could serve as a wakeup call to Indy’s turnover-prone offense. At least Ehlinger took better care of the ball last week. The Pats should win here but in a close one.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Colts and the under.
RAMS at BUCS
4:25 p.m., Bucs by 2 ½, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: Yeesh. Take your pick of which team has been more of a disappointment. Tom Brady is showing his age as well as his temper while the Rams are a bottom five unit on offense. Their offensive line is endangering Matthew Stafford’s health and now they’ll face a Tampa Bay pass rush that is getting to the quarterback on 8.5% of dropbacks, the third-best rate in the league. Stafford has to hope that Cooper Kupp’s ankle won’t be an issue or his security blanket will be gone. The Bucs defense has issues against the run but that’s less of a factor here. In a game between two pass-happy teams, the Bucs rank fourth and the Rams 25th in yards per pass attempt.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the under.
CHARGERS at FALCONS
1 p.m., Chargers by 3, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s a game of strengths versus weaknesses. Justin Herbert will be up against the 31st-ranked pass defense (and second-worst pass rush) in the league while the Falcons’ fourth-best running game faces a Charger D that doesn’t even look like it’s interested in stopping the run, allowing a league-worst 5.7 ypc. Atlanta might get Cordarelle Patterson back this week while the loss of WR Mike Williams continues to hurt the Chargers. The Bolts are 3-0 ATS on the road and the Falcons, after starting out the year unbeaten against the spread, have failed to cover their last two.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Falcons and the under.
RAVENS at SAINTS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Ravens by 2 ½, 49
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Ravens and the over.
WEEK’S BEST BET: Seahawks. Getting better every week.
LAST WEEK: 6-9 ATS, 8-7 OVER/UNDER
OVERALL: 55-67-1 ATS, 63-59-1 OVER/UNDER
BEST BETS: 5-3
Garden Grove Football earns hard-fought win over Moreno Valley in CIF-SS playoffs – Orange County Register
GARDEN GROVE — Garden Grove soccer coach Ricardo Cepeda expected a tight game Thursday night in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs, and he got just that.
The Argonauts were able to protect their two-point advantage for the entire second half, with the help of Malachi Bey and Eli Santana in a critical fourth game, and beat Moreno Valley 14-12 in a second-half game. Division 9 playoff opener at Garden Grove High .
Garden Grove (10-1) will be on the road for the next round, facing Norte Vista in the quarterfinals on Friday, November 11.
Bey scored both touchdowns for the Argonauts, one on a 24-yard interception return and the other on a 9-yard run with 17 seconds left in the first half.
“Malachi did his thing,” Cepeda said. “He probably had at least 10 tackles, a pick six, a decent amount of rushing and receiving yards. We put him everywhere, and he got that 55-yard punt. I’ve told everyone all year he’s one of the best players in the county, he can do anything.
Garden Grove’s Malachi Bey talks about combining a decisive tackle with Eli Santana at 4th and 8th, up 2 to beat MoVal. He thanks his teammates for their help and support. Argos to Norte Vista on the next round. @ocvarsity @ggusdathletics @coachrcepeda pic.twitter.com/ty1X0YBBUB
— David Delgado🇪🇨 (@DavidDelgado_OC) November 4, 2022
After their final drive stalled inside the Moreno Valley 10-yard line, the Argonauts opted not to attempt a field goal that could have taken them five points ahead, deciding instead to run 91 yards to the Vikings to defeat them.
“We usually score goals on the pitch, but they (Moreno Valley) never kick, so I didn’t want to be ahead at just five,” Cepeda said. “I wanted to put them through 90 (yards for a TD) if we didn’t get it, but I knew our defense would hold up.”
Moreno Valley quarterback Adoniz Hill led a drive that penetrated the Garden Grove 20, but stalled after Robert Ryles was stopped before the first play marker on the fourth and eighth.
Tron Henderson had some big plays on this Moreno Valley drive, but after a late game penalty, a short win from Hill and a dropped pass, Ryles was stopped before the first scorer by Bey and Santana.
FINAL
Bosquet Garden 14, Moreno Valley 12
The Argos hold on! Will face the winner of Norte Vista-Adelanto. Looks like NV.@ocvarsity@ggusdathletics @coachrcepeda pic.twitter.com/Y8K6zSUIAP
— David Delgado🇪🇨 (@DavidDelgado_OC) November 4, 2022
The Argonauts drove the ball downfield on their first drive, using nearly five minutes, but it stalled at the Moreno Valley 11 when Branden Roth was stopped with no gain on fourth-and-first.
On the Vikings’ first possession, Hill was pressured out of the pocket and threw an errant pass which Bey intercepted and returned 24 yards for the opener and a 7-0 lead.
Moreno Valley (7-4) responded with big plays from Ruben Watson and Henderson that allowed Ryles to shoot 7 TD yards to close 7-6, then the Vikings took advantage of an Argonauts fumble at the end of the first quarter. The Vikings converted that turnover into a score with Hill’s 1-yard goaltender just 40 seconds into the second quarter.
Moreno Valley fell short on both of their two-point attempts after scoring, which Cepeda said his side had made a priority.
“I told them all week that we were going to have to stop their two-point conversions, so we really went over that all week and stopped it twice,” Cepeda said.
Garden Grove appeared to regain the lead in the second quarter on a Dominick Brito catch, but referees ruled Brito fumbled in the end zone. The ball was recovered by the Vikings.
“We thought he was from our point of view, but it doesn’t matter, it’s part of football and our children fought,” Cepeda said.
The Argonauts showed determination and forced a punt on Moreno Valley’s next possession. Bey was then the catalyst for a scoring drive that was kept alive by Landon Mendoza’s 11-yard reception.
Bey scored from 9 yards out to give Garden Grove a 14-12 lead with 17 seconds left before halftime.
How the new missiles Iran is supplying to Russia will affect the war in Ukraine
Iranian “suicide bomber” drones have been implicated in attacks on Kyiv and other targets in recent weeks. Image from File/AFP
It has been reported that Iran is preparing to transfer short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use against targets in Ukraine, allegedly as part of a delivery of 1,000 additional weapons of an unspecified type.
Iran has reportedly already transferred a number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia. Many of these drones have been used in Ukraine, although the Islamic Republic has denied any involvement.
I researched Russia’s military-industrial complex under sanctions, as well as Iran’s purchases for its own weapons programs. This led me to believe that transferring these systems, while allowing Russia to continue to inflict horrific death and destruction on civilian populations and infrastructure in Ukraine, is unlikely to alter the overall strategic balance.
Iranian “suicide bomber” drones have been implicated in attacks on Kyiv and other targets in recent weeks. Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – an Iranian paramilitary unit – were reportedly sent to Crimea to help operate the systems.
Missiles for Moscow?
The Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles allegedly prepared for transfer from Iran to Russia are based on different technology from those already transferred drones.
The range of missile systems is shorter than that of drones (300 km to 700 km as opposed to the alleged Range of 2,500 km of the Shahed-136 drone, for example).
But ballistic missiles travel at much higher speeds (often measured in km/second rather than km/hour). This makes defending against these systems and the explosive warheads they carry much more difficult, if not impossible, for Ukrainian forces with current capabilities.
Ukraine said it was able to intercept more than 70% of Iran’s propeller-driven drones using a mix of fighter jets, air defense systems and even small arms fire. They would not be able to achieve such a success rate against ballistic missiles.
The Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar have similar characteristics to ballistic missiles already fired by Russia in the conflict to date, namely speed and the ability to penetrate air defenses.
Why seek Iranian support?
This is not the first time that Iran has transferred its missile technology to foreign customers. Since the 1980s, the country has had bilateral relations with North Korea where technology has, at times, flowed back and forth. It has also supplied missiles to Hezbollah in Lebanon and more recently to Houthi rebels in Yemen.
But, despite a long history of political and trade relations with Tehran, Russia is a new market for Iranian missile technology, and an unusual one given Russia’s vast military-industrial complex. But the conflict in Ukraine has continually challenged orthodox views about Russia’s perceived capabilities on the battlefield and in its weapons factories.
Seeking support from Iran, Russia is likely trying to replenish the stockpiles of missiles expended so far in the conflict, with weapons usage patterns suggesting its arsenal may be depleted in some areas. It is also trying to offset some of the challenges facing the Russian defense industrial complex’s efforts to replenish stocks.
Russian arms manufacturers are overwhelmed by resupply efforts. The country also faces a sweeping arms embargo which for many Western states, including the EU, dates back to the seizure of Crimea in 2014 or earlier, and restrictions on acquiring technology from dual use were reinforced in February this year.
Russia has likely used illicit supply networks – many run by Russian and before that Soviet intelligence services – and long-standing tactics such as the use of front companies in third countries to attempt to circumvent these limitations. Western intelligence efforts have long attempted to track these networks, sometimes obtaining information about Russian technologies.
The information provided by wreckage recovered in Ukraine, however, is unprecedented. Remnants of Russian weapon systems recovered from Ukrainian battlefields – missiles, drones, electronic warfare and other ground systems – have turned out to be rich in Western technologies illegally purchased on the international market.
It is the same for Iranian dronesof which 300 have been shot in the past fortnight according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Besides Russia’s need for arms, there are clearly political and diplomatic considerations for Vladimir Putin. Russia is very isolated and international political support for Moscow comes from a narrow circle of states. Russia therefore turned to Iran and a small number of other countries on the periphery of the international system, such as North Korea, which would transfer artillery ammunition to replenish Russian stockpiles.
While delivering political benefits to Russia and reducing its isolation, the deal also brings economic benefits to Iran, which has faced significant international sanctions in recent decades over its nuclear program. . For both countries, bilateral trade will therefore be very beneficial. It is believed that Russia is likely to veto any new UN sanctions against Iran.
What can be done?
The proliferation of Iranian ballistic missiles in the European theater is not good news. The use of weapons on the battlefield can provide suppliers with a useful opportunity to test systems in new operational contexts and could potentially serve as a marketing opportunity to introduce these systems to other potential customers.
There are no easy options to counter these arms transfers. This will be especially true if the missiles can be delivered by air as the drones supplied by Iran appear to have been. Direct flights do not offer any possibility of prohibition.
The United States and its partners have imposed asset freezes, restrictions on travel and other business activities against Iranian drone manufacturers and operators – and may take further further action. They said they would continue their efforts to disrupt Iranian networks.
We could also see the United States revert to the extraterritorial tools used in the past to reach parts of these overseas-based transnational networks. This includes undercover operations, civilian asset seizures and information operations.
Essentially, the game of “cat and mouse” between the United States and its allies and Russia and its suppliers will continue, but with new goals and increased energy.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
A river balcony for downtown St. Paul? Great River Passage Conservancy unveils design.
The mighty Mississippi River rolls through Minnesota’s capital city for 17 miles, but visitors to downtown St. Paul could be forgiven for overlooking its half-hidden overlooks or strolling right past key access points to existing river walks.
Eager to improve access to and appreciation for the nation’s second-longest waterway, the Great River Passage Conservancy has rolled out the finished schematic design for a new river balcony — a 1.5-mile promenade that could someday travel along downtown’s Kellogg Boulevard and Shepard Road.
The river balcony design, the culmination of 11 months of block-to-block planning, envisions eight new overlooks, nature walks and gathering spaces, large sandstone seating steps and canopy-covered benches and stairways.
Also in store is a pedestrian- and bike-only transformation of a segment of the little-used road known as the Second Street Connector, which currently leads down from Kellogg Mall Park to a weathered parking lot that could be activated into a farmers’ market, social area and bluff walk.
Other potential elements taking shape on paper: an adventure playground, fire pits, a Lambert’s Landing welcome center, a tree nursery, beer gardens, sports courts, an outdoor reading room, sauna and and public art installations, including outdoor movies projected on the river’s industrial structures.
Connecting down to the river
If it all sounds a bit aspirational, organizers acknowledge that’s the point.
The designs from New York-based James Corner Field Operations were backed by some $500,000 in fundraising that roped in philanthropists, key downtown employers such as Ecolab and Securian, and the city, Ramsey County and the Metropolitan Council.
“It’s an unbelievably important and layered site,” said Mary deLaittre, the conservancy’s founding executive director, shortly before a celebratory unveiling Thursday evening at the downtown Union Depot. “The river balcony is making connections into downtown and beyond. We’re connecting down to the river, and reinforcing the connections over the bridges across the river.”
She said key feedback that came from months of community outreach was the importance of expanding the original vision beyond Kellogg Boulevard at the top of the river bluff to include improved pedestrian access along Shepard Road, which is situated closer to the river’s edge.
Presenters from James Corner Field Operations on Thursday raised the possibility of a “road diet” for segments of Shepard Road, including lane reductions in select areas, pedestrian refuges and other traffic-calming improvements.
“It’s wide, it’s fast, you have a lot of noisy truck traffic, and at some points pedestrian and bicycle walks are extremely narrow, so you’re up against the traffic,” deLaittre acknowledged.
To keep up momentum in the months ahead, the conservancy has hired HR&A Advisors to create a governance and financing structure while the conservancy explores applying for state bond funds and other funding sources.
After watching the nearly two-hour presentation on Thursday, Angela Thomas walked away impressed. Thomas, whose family has lived on the city’s West Side for three generations, said she grew up flying kites on the city’s High Bridge, and the river to her calls to mind more than nostalgia. It evokes a sense of community and hometown pride.
“It brings to heart what it means to be from St. Paul, because everybody thinks St. Paul is boring,” Thomas said. “People like to keep St. Paul boring. Let’s not keep it boring! It’s a beautiful city. I grew up raised by the Science Museum and raised by the river.”
Among the key design elements along the river:
Science Museum of Minnesota
An existing plaza by the Science Museum of Minnesota on Kellogg Boulevard already adjoins a long stairway that leads down toward Shepard Road, but the steps are closed in winter, and despite the commanding river view from the top of the bluff, it’s not immediately obvious that the plaza is the beginning of a direct link to the water’s edge.
Plans call for a new bluff-top overlook and an all-seasons canopy over the staircase. The steps would lead down to an outdoor amphitheater situated within a wooded nature walk — the “Big Woods Walk” — by Eagle Parkway and the base of the bluff, marked in part by a public observation tower.
The path to and across Shepard Road would be more fully defined, with a new stairway leading down toward the street from the base of the bluff, beginning at the same landing where the existing stairway ends.
Market Street
At Market Street and Kellogg Boulevard, a 2,300-square-foot river overlook would be installed in cooperation with Ramsey County, which hopes to develop the long-awaited RiversEdge housing, office and commercial development between Market and Wabasha streets, the former site of West Publishing.
The sizable overlook would have capacity for some 55 people, large enough to host an outdoor café or art installation.
A smaller overlook with capacity for 10 people would be developed at Kellogg Boulevard and St. Peter Street. Toward the base of the bluff, a pedestrian connection over railroad tracks would improve access across Shepard Road heading toward the river.
Kellogg Mall Park
The design envisions new programming for Kellogg Mall Park and the Ramsey County parking lot beneath it, which could entail converting the portion of the Second Street Connector that runs between Wabasha and Jackson streets from a vehicular road into a pedestrian- and bike-only corridor appropriate for farmers’ markets and outdoor activities.
Kellogg Mall Park’s Robert Street entrance would mark the beginning of a nature walk and picnic area. Throughout the park, visitors might find a restroom, beer garden, ample seating, a nature play area for kids, an interactive fountain at Cedar Street and two overlooks sized for nine people and 70 people, respectively.
In the center of the park, the Kellogg Cut, an amphitheater-style stairway, would lead down to the new pedestrian-only area along Second Street, which could feature basketball courts, a Hmong spinning top game known as Tuj Lub and other activities. Bluff seating steps could accommodate up to 100 people, and a Second Street overlook would accommodate up to 25 people.
Lambert’s Landing
Just below Shepard Road, a covered welcome center would greet visitors disembarking from Viking River Cruises at Lambert’s Landing, which would gain sandstone seating steps, canopied benches and other amenities to spruce up the concrete landscape.
Improved lighting beneath an existing underpass off Sibley Street, public art and seating areas by the river dock would be designed to welcome visitors.
A 3,000-square-foot welcome center would have capacity for 74 people. A riverfront seating platform might host another 200 people, in addition to a sidewalk seating area and the cruise dock itself.
Rupee rises sharply to 82.46 a dollar from 82.89, driven by Yuan rally
The rupiah reversed losses from the previous session to gain strongly on Friday against a weaker dollar, as a rally in the yuan on hopes of an easing of COVID-19 restrictions boosted Asian currencies.
After opening at 82.60 to the dollar, Bloomberg showed the rupee last changing hands at 82.46, up 43 paise from its previous close at 82.89.
PTI said the rupee gained 45 paise to provisionally close at 82.43 against the US dollar.
Asian currencies rallied, reversing losses this week on the Federal Reserve’s stance that US interest rates could peak higher.
“There was some correction in crude oil prices overnight, but the main reason for the rupiah’s movement is gains in Asian currencies, particularly the yuan,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC. Securities.
The national currency also recouped all of this week’s losses to close with little change for the week.
“The Indian Rupee was well bid today as IPO (public issuance) inflows and appreciation of the Chinese currency from a low of 6.32 to a high of 6.24 ensured the There was a good amount of oil bought at 82.47 per dollar taking the pair back to 82.62 from where a trade in entries took the pair down to 82.43,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.
The dollar index, which had climbed last night, was down about 0.4% but was still on track to record its best week in more than a month.
Meanwhile, due to concerns over rising US interest rates, Brent crude futures fell below $95 a barrel overnight.
However, Brent prices rose more than 1% on Friday as China’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions was likely to boost demand.
Tech stocks fall after third-quarter results; Meta, Amazon loses big
In a bid to show it’s open, Hong Kong is bending Covid rules… for some
Hong Kong is eager to show the world that the city is open for business after years of pandemic restrictions. This week, officials even found themselves willing to bend some rules for visitors – as long as they could afford it.
Bankers in town for the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit have been told they can skip mandatory quarantine and depart on a private jet if they test positive for Covid. Tech executives attending Fintech Week from abroad were allowed to dine in private rooms, despite a rule banning visitors from dining out during their first three days in the city. Spectators at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament this weekend will be able to eat in the stands after the rules are relaxed.
These three sensational events – the first in three years to involve international guests – aimed to show that Hong Kong was still worthy of its self-proclaimed title of “Asia’s global city”. But the privileges granted to the few have amplified the challenges the former British colony faces as it tries to balance growing demands from Beijing, which has the final say on Hong Kong’s Covid policies, with a community international community determined to overcome the pandemic. .
“We were, are and will remain one of the world’s leading financial centres. And you can take that to the bank,” Hong Kong leader John Lee told executives including those at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan on Wednesday. (Mr. Lee, who usually wears a mask at press conferences, took his off for the speech.)
Hong Kong has struggled to break free from Beijing’s relentless “zero-Covid” policy and restore a global reputation battered by a widespread crackdown on pro-democracy protests. U.S. lawmakers have called on bankers to boycott the investment summit, saying their attendance would be a form of “whitewashing” of China’s authoritarian grip on the once semi-autonomous territory.
For residents who have endured several difficult years of Covid rules, the loopholes and exceptions granted to visiting executives sting. “If the rules are to be fair, it should be done at all levels of society, and if you think it’s difficult to organize these summits, then just open Hong Kong,” said Virginia Chan, owner of Humid. with a Chance of. Fishball tours.
Like many other business owners in the city, Ms Chan’s financial results have been devastated by the strict Covid restrictions. His company organized 60 group visits per month. Now she is grateful to have three so far this month.
Few would dispute that the city needs an economic boost. Citywide pro-democracy protests spooked tourists in 2019. Then Covid-19 restrictions banned non-residents from the city for two years. Long mandatory hotel quarantines have sparked an exodus of professional workers, many of whom have moved to rival cities, such as Singapore.
As the economy heads into a recession, thousands of small businesses have closed, pushing many people out of work.
Officials took a big step toward reopening in September when they dropped quarantine requirements for hotels. But many say the new approach has made little difference as some restrictions remain in place. Travelers are barred from restaurants, bars and many other businesses for three days after arrival and must undergo medical monitoring for a week.
“There are no tourists coming in,” said Eric Lee, owner of a gift shop selling retro toy cars and snacks. Revenue at his nearly decade-old business, Hong Kong Tram Store, has fallen 70% over the past two years. “Will tourists have the patience to scan QR codes here and there? he asked, referring to a bulky smartphone app required for visitors.
“You don’t have to do these things anywhere else,” he said. “And how about masks?
Some of those little hassles were left to finance executives to convince them to hit the town this week. Even the city’s financial secretary, Paul Chan, appeared to have been given a free pass on his return to the city after testing positive for Covid while abroad. He also tested positive upon arrival, but was allowed to skip quarantine to attend events, where he ditched his mask for important speeches.
Mr Chan told reporters that health officials were treating his case like any other. “There is no special privilege,” he said.
Despite the special dispensation given to VIPs, many refused to travel to Hong Kong. Officials said 12,000 people registered for the Fintech, just over half of the 20,000 visitors expected by organizers.
Some of the biggest names on the finance summit’s guest list – including Citigroup’s Jane Fraser, Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray and Capital Group’s Timothy Armor – declined to attend. Five executives canceled at the last minute, including four citing Covid-19 or virus-like symptoms.
Bankers who visited Hong Kong this week mostly limited their stay to a few days, attending a private dinner at M+, a new contemporary art museum, and meeting employees for the first time in more than two year.
Although U.S. lawmakers and advocacy groups have discouraged bankers from attending, officials in Beijing and Hong Kong showered the leaders with praise.
“Your presence today puts a heady exclamation point to this welcome gathering,” Mr. Lee, Hong Kong’s leader, told bankers on Wednesday. Chinese state-controlled media trumpeted the summit as a sign of Hong Kong’s return as a global city.
A Chinese regulator, Fang Xinghai, has urged visiting bankers not to read his country’s international media coverage. During a panel discussion with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley executives, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher assured the audience that “we are all very pro-China.”
Yet it was impossible to shield the leaders from the way Hong Kong is trying to adhere to some of Beijing’s Covid policies. Outside the ballroom of the Four Seasons hotel where the finance summit was held, a sign prominently read the ‘PCR testing center’, a key requirement that even VIPs could not go out.
In a bid to bring back more visitors, city officials have also adjusted Covid rules for the rugby sevens tournament, Hong Kong’s main sporting event.
Officials initially said no food could be eaten in the stands, but later pivoted to say a small amount would be allowed, although masks were still required. Raphael Seghin, who traveled to Hong Kong on Tuesday and hoped to attend the tournament, said he was confused about which rules still applied.
Mr Seghin had already received two doses of a Covid vaccine when he booked his flight from Marseille, France, where he runs a soap factory. When he learned later that most locals needed three shots to get into restaurants and other places, he rushed to get a booster before flying out, only to find it would only be valid. 14 days later. “I was stressed the whole way,” he said, although he found the testing procedures after arriving to be effective.
Mr. Seghin, 37, grew up in Hong Kong and was returning to the city to renew his permanent residency.
“I now live in a world where Covid is not part of most people’s daily concerns,” Mr Seghin said. “When you come here, it’s central to everything you do.”
