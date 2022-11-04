Cardano (ADA) Investors Watch For Nov. 18, Hoskinson Teases

Cardano (ADA) has fallen short of many investors’ expectations in recent weeks. Unlike numerous other altcoins, ADA is currently in a prolonged downtrend. In the 1-day chart, the price is currently below both the 100 and 200-day moving averages.
However, IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson might have given ADA investors hope with a new tweet. The Cardano founder was responding to a Twitter user’s question about when the announcement promised for November would be revealed.
Hoskinson didn’t mince words, saying, “I’ll announce it at the Edinburgh event.” Another Twitter user questioned whether the long-awaited announcement was about the algorithmic stablecoin Djed.
Djed has been under development by IOG and the COTI network for quite some time now. An announcement about it would not justify all the hype, according to the user. Hoskinson, however, disagreed, saying, “Not djed. Been working on it for 4 years”.
Therefore, it remains to be seen what is behind the mysterious announcement. In this respect, investors should be eagerly awaiting November 18 and 19, when IOG celebrates its Scotfest in Edinburgh.
What’s Behind The Mysterious Announcement For Cardano?
The event is expected to kick off the fifth phase of Cardano’s development, called Voltaire. Currently, the blockchain is still in its 4th era, Basho, which has scaling as its focus.
In this regard, the Cardano community is still eagerly awaiting “Hydra“. Simulations of the scaling solution developed by IOG have shown that each “Hydra head” can currently process about 1,000 transactions per second (TPS).
With 1,000 stacking pools, each processing 1,000 TPS, Cardano could achieve a throughput of up to one million transactions per second. Whether Hydra’s implementation will be the announcement in Edinburgh nevertheless remains to be seen.
Currently, Hydra remains in development. Already in March, IOG’s programmers unveiled the Hydra Heads protocol as part of a public testnet.
Another thing that speaks against the assumption that the announcement is about Hydra is that the IO Scotfest is supposed to celebrate the era of Voltaire. More than 20 keynotes are planned, with Hoskinson delivering the most important speech.
How the ADA price will behave remains to be seen. Previous “announcements of announcements” by Hoskinson, however, have usually generated some hype and price volatility in advance. Ultimately, the significance of the announcement will determine whether the event will be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event.
Djed Stablecoin Entering The Home Stretch
Preparations for the launch of the Cardano stablecoin Djed are in full swing. As the founder of the COTI network revealed in mid-October, the final audit is currently taking place before the stablecoin is scheduled to go live at the end of November.
Djed is a stablecoin based on an algorithmic design. It uses smart contracts to guarantee and ensure price stabilization. For this, Djed works with a reserve of base coins and mints and burns stablecoins and reserve coins.
Shiba Inu squandered its gains during the tail end of October that enabled it to add almost $2 billion to its total market cap which currently stands at $7.29 billion.
At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001242 according to tracking from Coingecko. It is still up by 16% over the last seven days, but has been on a decline after peaking at $0.00001421 on October 30.
As the crypto asset once failed to sustain its bullish rally, analysts believed it will once again be caught in a downward trend and will be poised to return to its price levels prior to the October 25 crypto market rally and Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.
If its current price trajectory is any indication, Shiba Inu, by the looks of it, is really headed towards that direction.
Whales Save Shiba Inu This Time
On November 2, the SHIB network witnessed four whale transactions that were indicative of relatively strong buying pressure.
During the same time, the altcoin registered a $110 million increase in its market capitalization, a development that once again proved that whales indeed have bigger impact on an asset’s price.
Although details of the transactions are not yet released as of press time, what is clear is that it enabled Shiba Inu to return to the green zone on its intraday performance, going up by 2% over the last 24 hours.
It would seem that the whales (big investors) that are to be credited for the recent buying pressure observed relative to the crypto averted the crypto’s return to a downward movement, at least for now.
SHIB remains one of the top gainers among all cryptocurrencies over a seven-day period, increasing by 16.2%.
Investors, however, are still cautioned to keep a close watch at the altcoin’s progress over the next few days as it is walking on extremely thin ice.
Lack Of Strong Demand Continues To Cripple SHIB
Towards the end of October, Shiba Inu got a lot of help for its price rally as it mirrored the movement of Dogecoin which rallied following Elon Musk’s completion of the deal that enabled him to own social media giant Twitter.
But that turned out to be a double-edged sword as SHIB declined the moment DOGE lost its own momentum.
Another factor that continues to hurt the crypto’s chances for sustained price surges is the lack of strong demand for it.
On network level, there is limited retail involvement, indicating that daily active addresses weren’t enough to push demand for SHIB tokens to significant levels that could support more upswings in trading prices.
SHIB total market cap at $6.64 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
Bullish OSMO price prediction for 2022 is $2.2672 to $32.5231.
The OSMO price will also reach $3 soon.
Bearish OSMO price prediction for 2022 is $0.7529.
In Osmosis (OSMO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about OSMO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Osmosis (OSMO) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Osmosis (OSMO) is $1.60 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,671,773 at the time of writing. However, OSMO has increased to 5.7% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Osmosis (OSMO) has a circulating supply of 475,056,515OSMO. Currently, OSMO trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, MEXC, LBank, Bitrue, BKEX.
What is Osmosis (OSMO)?
OSMO is the native token of the Osmosis Protocol. Osmosis is a protocol for automated market makers (AMMs) that enables programmers to design custom AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools. It was launched in June 2021.
OSMO is the staking token used by validators and delegators to verify transactions and generate new blocks at the consensus level. These contributors are rewarded with inflation for donating resources to the network. OSMO token holders can engage in on-chain governance by creating and voting on governance proposals. Such as assigning liquidity mining rewards to liquidity pools or determining the basic network swap charge.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2022
Osmosis (OSMO) holds the 64th position on CoinGecko right now. OSMO price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Osmosis (OSMO) laid out the Ascending Channel pattern.Ascending Channel pattern also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Osmosis (OSMO) is at $1.5347. If the pattern continues, the price of OSMO might reach the resistance level of $1.8871. If the trend reverses, then the price of OSMO may fall to $0.9573 and $0.7261.
Osmosis (OSMO) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Osmosis (OSMO).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Osmosis (OSMO).
Resistance Level 1
$2.2672
Resistance Level 2
$4.8610
Resistance Level 3
$11.3963
Resistance Level 4
$32.5231
Support Level
$0.7529
OSMO/USDT Support and Resistance Level
The charts show that OSMO has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, OSMO might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $32.5231.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the OSMO might plummet to almost $0.7529, a bearish signal.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Osmosis (OSMO) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of OSMO lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Osmosis (OSMO) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the OSMO price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, OSMO is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of OSMO at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the OSMO is at a level of 67.03. This means that OSMO is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Osmosis (OSMO). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Osmosis (OSMO). Currently, OSMO lies in the range of 58.6926, indicating a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Osmosis (OSMO). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of OSMO lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, OSMO’s RSI is at 67.03, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of OSMO with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Osmosis (OSMO).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and OSMO are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and OSMO also increase or decrease respectively.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Osmosis (OSMO)might probably attain $5 by 2023.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Osmosis (OSMO) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, OSMO might rally to hit $7 by 2024.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2025
If Osmosis (OSMO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, OSMO will rally to hit $8.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2026
If Osmosis (OSMO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, OSMO would rally to hit $10.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2027
If Osmosis (OSMO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, OSMO would rally to hit $12.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2028
If Osmosis (OSMO) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, OSMO would hit $14.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Osmosis (OSMO), it would witness major spikes. OSMO might hit $16 by 2029.
Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Osmosis ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Osmosis (OSMO) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Osmosis (OSMO) might hit $17 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Osmosis network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for OSMO. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Osmosis (OSMO) in 2022 is $32.5231. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Osmosis (OSMO) for 2022 is $0.7529.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Osmosis ecosystem, the performance of Osmosis (OSMO) might hit $3 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $11.25 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Osmosis (OSMO)?
OSMO is the native token of the Osmosis Protocol. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that allows programmers to create unique AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools.
2. Where can you purchase Osmosis (OSMO)?
Osmosis (OSMO) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, MEXC, LBank, Bitrue, BKEX.
3. Will Osmosis (OSMO) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Osmosis platform, Osmosis (OSMO) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Osmosis (OSMO)?
On March 04, 2022, OSMO reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $11.25.
5. Is Osmosis (OSMO) a good investment in 2022?
Osmosis (OSMO) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Osmosis in the past few months, OSMO is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Osmosis (OSMO) reach $3?
Osmosis (OSMO) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Osmosis (OSMO) will hit $3 soon.
7. What will be Osmosis (OSMO) price by 2023?
Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $5 by 2023.
8. What will be Osmosis (OSMO) price by 2024?
Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $7 by 2024.
9. What will be Osmosis (OSMO) price by 2025?
Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $9 by 2025.
10. What will be Osmosis (OSMO) price by 2026?
Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $11 by 2026.
Polygon (MATIC) is one of the biggest winners in the crypto market today, with a 15% price increase over the last 24 hours. As NewsBTC reported yesterday, MATIC gave a golden cross signal on the daily chart a few days ago.
The last time MATICUSD posted this significant trading signal on the daily chart, the altcoin recorded a massive rally of more than 13,000%.
MATIC had been trading in a sideways channel since mid-July. After the golden cross formed on October 20, MATIC showed small strength. However, the explosive breakout from the sideways channel was triggered by fundamentals and probably whales scooping up MATIC.
After the announcement that META will use Polygon for Instagram NFTs, the price soared by more than 20% within one day and was able to overcome the 4-month high at $1.06.
Unsurprisingly, after Polygon’s explosive move (MATIC), the RSI is currently at 75 and thus in the overbought zone. A retest of the $1.06 level would thus be healthy for the market before the rally may find a continuation.
Meanwhile, on-chain analysis firm Sanitment has released data showing that whales have front-runned the pump. In an analysis, Santiment said that “a mid-October spike in Polygon holdings by 10m+ $MATIC whales may have foreshadowed this”.
Regarding the recent move, Santiment said that yesterday “marked the highest amount of $100k+ whale transactions since February for the 11th”.
Fundamentals of Polygon Backing A Continuation Of The MATIC Rallye
Most notably, recent announcements from Instagram and JPMorgan have turned the spotlight on Polygon (MATIC). However, Polygon’s list of high-profile partners has been growing fast recently. In particular, Meta’s announcement caused a stir, as Polygon will be the very first partner in the NFT space for Instagram, as Bitcoinist reported.
No less sensational, however, was JP Morgan’s announcement of its first live trade worth about $71,000 on a public blockchain using Polygon.
In addition, Polygon recently set a new record with 6 million active wallets. Especially the partnership with Reddit has played a significant role in this success.
However, the list of renowned Polygon partners is much longer. They include Robinhood, Starbucks, Walt Disney Co, Stripe, eBay, NFL, Circle, Tether, Adidas, Prada, Adobe, Liverpool FC, Telefonica, Sequoia Capital, ApeCoin, Givenchy, Bulgari, SportFive, ShoppingIO, Mercedes-Benz Group, BitPay, Axelar and many more.
MSCI and Coin Metrics are working together on the Datonomy project.
Market players will be able to get a sense of the state of the various crypto sectors.
Goldman Sachs, a heavyweight on Wall Street, is planning to release an online resource that explains and classifies cryptocurrency for its institutional clients. Datonomy is a service that will assist institutional investors who may be unfamiliar with the field in making sense of the several cryptocurrencies that together amount to a market cap of $1.03 trillion as of today.
Consistent and Well Structured
According to a statement released on Thursday, MSCI, a leading global index provider, and Coin Metrics, a leading source of cryptocurrency data, are working together on the Datonomy project.
Stephane Mattatia, Head of Thematic Indexes at MSCI, stated:
“The digital assets ecosystem is evolving rapidly, along with investor demand for tools and solutions to help navigate this new asset class.”
A “consistent, standardised way to help market participants view and analyse the digital assets ecosystem” is how coins and tokens will be graded in the, according to a new statement. Market players will be able to get a sense of the state of the various crypto sectors, such as DeFi and smart contract platforms, with the use of this database.
Head of Marquee Client Strategy and Distribution at Goldman Sachs Anne Marie Darling stated:
“The collaboration brings together MSCI’s expertise in critical decision support tools and services, Coin Metrics’ intelligence in the digital assets space, and Goldman Sachs’ innovative platforms paired with over 150 years of experience in financial markets to help solve this problem for clients.”
Goldman Sachs has increased its crypto investments this year. The purchase of a Bitcoin non-deliverable option (NDO) from Galaxy Digital was the first OTC cryptocurrency transaction by the Wall Street giant.
Cardano (ADA), as it appears, is one of the altcoins which have failed to capitalize on the short-lived rally of the crypto market to once again push its overall valuation to above $1 trillion.
In fact, the cryptocurrency was surpassed by Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization as ADA now ranks 9th in that particular list having a total cap of $14.30 billion.
At press time, according the data from Coingecko, the asset is trading at $0.4101 and is up by 5% over the last seven days and by 20.1% for the past two weeks.
However, one glaring problem with Cardano right now is its 6.1% decline on its month-to-date performance. One month ago, ADA was trading at $0.4316.
Prediction Algorithm Gives Cardano A Bullish Forecast
As the crypto space hasn’t been severely impacted by the Federal Reserves’ recently implemented interest hike, ADA might just have enough breathing room to gain composure and finally push its price to higher levels.
This sentiment is reinforced by the prediction of the PyTorch-based algorithm of NeuralProphet which states that Cardano will hit the $0.57 marker by the end of this month.
The system, which uses an open-source machine learning framework, has proven its ability to make fairly accurate predictions of future values for the period of July 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022.
If this forecast comes true, it would mean a jump of over 40% from its current price for ADA and it will end the year by recovering some of its losses during the extended crypto winter.
The asset will need all the help it can get as it is down by more than 80% on its year-to-date performance.
A Hidden Signal For A Strong Run
The algorithm predicting that Cardano will trade at a higher price range towards the end of the month might have discovered one of the hidden signals that indicate a relatively good run for the crypto asset.
While other cryptocurrencies seem to have cooled down after their individual rallies over the last few days, ADA has reached a point where it moved out of the overbought zone.
Moreover, its Relative Strength Index (RSI) managed to move on the middle zone, giving the altcoin some room to move past the neutral zone, validating the previous bullish thesis.
If this happens, ADA might even supplant Dogecoin from its current position in the top 10 list as it also aims to reclaim the spot that was taken by the dog-themed crypto.
XMR total market cap at $2.74 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Shutterstock, Chart: TradingView.com
The price of Dogecoin has decreased by a stunning 10% in the last 24 hours.
Large corporations cannot conduct mass layoffs without providing 60 days’ notice.
Because of Elon Musk’s decision to fire 3,700 workers, Twitter is facing a class action lawsuit. The complaint filed in federal court in San Francisco claims that Twitter workers were informed of the layoffs by email yesterday with no prior warning. Some former and current Twitter employees claim the company broke federal and California laws.
Large corporations cannot conduct mass layoffs without providing at least 60 days’ notice, according to the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
Struck by Outage
Also, the action asks the court to impose an order mandating Twitter’s compliance with the WARN Act. Further, the petition requests the court to prevent the corporation from compelling or coercing workers into signing agreements waiving their right to participate in the lawsuits.
Those who will remain with Twitter will get an email with further details later today. But those who are being laid off will be notified by email. With Elon Musk at the helm, some Twitter workers can’t wait to get out. They consider the environment to be quite hostile at work at this point and plan to cash up their severance and leave.
Over the course of the last day, the cryptocurrency market as a whole has shown some signs of improvement. The current value of the market is above $1 Trillion. The price of Dogecoin, the most popular meme currency, has decreased by a stunning 10% in the previous day. Elon Musk’s plan to mass lay off Twitter staff coincided with the price reduction and outage.
