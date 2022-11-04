Chromia (Chr) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Chr Hit $0.3 Soon?

Bullish CHR price prediction is $0.1640 to $0.2723.
Chromia (CHR) price might also reach $0.3 soon.
Bearish CHR price prediction for 2022 is $0.1335.
In Chromia (CHR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about CHR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Chromia (CHR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Chromia (CHR) is $0.159478 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,544,175 at the time of writing. However, CHR has increased by nearly 4.4% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Chromia (CHR) has a circulating supply of 562,296,409 CHR. Currently, Chromia (CHR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, WhiteBIT, KuCoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Upbit and FTX.
What is Chromia (CHR)?
The Chroma token (CHR) is the native token of the Chromia ecosystem. It was released in May 2019. CHR token is intended to power the platform and create a relationship between users, developers, and investors that is mutually beneficial. The Chromia token can also be used for staking, paying hosting fees, and other system-wide uses.
Chromia is an open-source blockchain created by the Swedish blockchain-based firm, Chromaway AB. Chromia is a Layer-1 blockchain that serves as a Layer-2 EVM-compatible upgrade for Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It is a relational blockchain platform that allows developers to create dApps for large-scale real-world applications.
Chromia integrates blockchain technology and relational databases to make decentralized applications (dApps) more user-friendly and powerful. For decades, many businesses have used and optimized relational databases. Chromia is a blockchain that can be used as a public, private, or hybrid blockchain.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2022
Chromia (CHR) holds the 283th position on CoinGecko right now. CHR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Chromia (CHR) laid out the symmetric triangle pattern.This pattern is formed by two converging trendlines. In this pattern the upper trendline of the triangle connects the highs. Lower trendline of the triangle connects the lows.
Currently, Chromia (CHR) is in the range of $0.1471. If the pattern continues, the price of CHR might reach the resistance level of $0.1637. If the trend reverses, then the price of CHR may fall to $0.1409 and $0.1302.
Chromia (CHR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Chromia (CHR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Chromia (CHR).
Resistance Level 1
$0.1640
Resistance Level 2
$0.1933
Resistance Level 3
$0.2294
Resistance Level 4
$0.2723
Support Level
$0.1335
CHR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Chromia (CHR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CHR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.2723.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Chromia (CHR) might plummet to almost $0.1335, a bearish signal.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Chromia (CHR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of CHR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Chromia (CHR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Chromia (CHR) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, CHR has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of CHR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CHR is 48.71. This means that Chromia (CHR) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of CHR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Chromia (CHR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Chromia (CHR). Currently, the ADX of CHR lies in the range of 22.4651 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Chromia (CHR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of CHR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Chromia (CHR) is at 48.71 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of CHR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Chromia (CHR).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of CHR is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of CHR also increases or decreases respectively.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Chromia (CHR)might probably attain $0.5 by 2023.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Chromia (CHR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CHR might rally to hit $1 by 2024.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2025
If Chromia (CHR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, CHR would rally to hit $3.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2026
If Chromia (CHR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, CHR would rally to hit $5.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2027
If Chromia (CHR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, CHR would rally to hit $7.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2028
If Chromia (CHR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, CHR would hit $9 in 2028.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Chromia (CHR), it would witness major spikes. CHR might hit $11 by 2029.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Chromia ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in CHR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Chromia (CHR) might hit $13 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Chromia network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CHR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Chromia (CHR) in 2022 is $0.2723. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Chromia (CHR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.1335.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Chromia ecosystem, the performance of CHR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $1.49 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.3 if the investors believe that CHR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Chromia (CHR)?
The Chroma token (CHR) is the native token of the Chromia, a Layer-1 blockchain that serves as a Layer-2 EVM-compatible upgrade for Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. The token was launched in May 2019.
2. Where can you purchase Chromia (CHR)?
Chromia (CHR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, WhiteBIT, KuCoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Upbit and FTX.
3. Will Chromia (CHR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Chromia platform, CHR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Chromia (CHR)?
On November 20, 2021 Chromia (CHR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.49.
5. Is Chromia (CHR) a good investment in 2022?
Chromia (CHR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Chromia in the past few months, CHR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Chromia (CHR) reach $0.3?
Chromia (CHR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Chromia (CHR) will hit $0.3 soon.
7. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2023?
Chromia (CHR) price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2023.
8. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2024?
Chromia (CHR)price is expected to reach $1 by 2024.
9. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2025?
Chromia (CHR) price is expected to reach $3 by 2025.
10. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2026?
Chromia (CHR) price is expected to reach $5 by 2026.
GameStop’s NFT marketplace went live in July, with early support for Loopring.
With ImmutableX, players have access to NFTs that are built into the games itself.
A press statement published by GameStop on Monday states that the company has integrated support for ImmutableX into its NFT marketplace. As a result of the extension, tens of millions of users will have access to popular Web3 games including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, and Illuvium.
ImmutableX is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 technology. Their NFT minting process is gas-free and carbon-neutral, which is something they’re quite proud of.
Access to Millions of Additional NFTs
Integration is an “important step forward as Immutable brings the next billion players to Web3 gaming,” according to Robbie Ferguson, president and co-founder of ImmutableX. He continued by saying that the integration will “provide access to millions of additional NFTs.”
As part of their cooperation announcement earlier this year, GameStop and ImmutableX offered a $100 million grant fund to encourage the development of new games. It also includes Immutable Games Studio activations and connection with the GameStop wallet.
GameStop’s NFT marketplace went live in July, with early support for Loopring, another Ethereum project operating in the Layer 2 realm. Only 17 ImmutableX collections are available, compared to 818 Loopring collections on GameStop’s marketplace, but with ImmutableX, players have access to NFTs that are built into the games itself.
Furthermore, GameStop’s online database has 102,100 NFTs, which is roughly twice as many as it had at the time of its introduction in July. Meanwhile, GME stock, which made headlines across the globe in January owing to a Reddit-led short squeeze planned by retail traders, has climbed 14% over the previous five days. However, it seems that the NFT characteristics are not the driving force behind the recent market surge.
Ripple started a strong increase above the $0.460 resistance against the US Dollar. XRP price broke many hurdles near $0.478 and might rise further towards $0.55.
Ripple started a fresh increase from the key $0.442 support zone against the US dollar.
The price is now trading nicely above $0.480 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.4600 on the 4-hours chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
The pair could continue to rise if there is a close above the $0.5000 resistance.
Ripple Price Rally To $0.50
Yesterday, we discussed how ripple’s XRP is primed for rally and only 1 thing is holding it back against the US Dollar. XRP formed a base above the $0.4220 level and started a steady increase above $0.4400.
The price gained pace for a move above the $0.450 resistance. The bulls were able to clear the key barriers near the $0.478 and $0.480 levels. It opened the doors for more gains above the $0.488 level. The price was able to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $0.5486 swing high to $0.4220 swing low.
Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.4600 on the 4-hours chart of the XRP/USD pair. The price is up nearly 10%, outperforming ethereum and bitcoin.
XRP price is now trading nicely above $0.480 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). Itis now facing hurdles near $0.500. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $0.5486 swing high to $0.4220 swing low.
Source: XRPUSD on TradingView.com
A successful break above the $0.500 and $0.505 resistance levels could spark another rally. The next key resistance is near the $0.52 level, above which the bulls are likely to aim a retest of the $0.55 barrier. Any more gains might send the price towards the $0.60 level.
Dips Limited in XRP?
If ripple fails to clear the $0.500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $0.485 level.
The next major support is near $0.465. If there is a downside break and close below the $0.465 level, xrp price could extend losses. In the stated case, the price could even decline below the $0.450 support.
Technical Indicators
4-Hours MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $0.485, $0.465 and $0.450.
Major Resistance Levels – $0.500, $0.520 and $0.550.
Popular Ethereum layer-2 token MATIC has surged over 17% in the last 24 hours, leading the crypto market in gains. Its price jumped from the previous day’s low of $0.815 to a local high of above $1. However, the price succeeded in breaking through the $1 barrier, settling at $1.13 at press time.
MATIC’s price had fallen for five days in a row beginning on October 29th. However, it has recently seen a remarkable uptick due to several positive developments. Meta’s recent announcement about supporting NFTs on Instagram leveraging Polygon was the main catalyst. The social media platform’s newest Web3 integration comes amid fierce competition from TikTok and Alphabet’s YouTube.
Meta Starts Testing Instagram NFT Sales Powered By Polygon
Instagram owner Meta announced plans to mint, display, and sell Polygon-powered digital collections and NFTs on the platform. This should provide artists with a fresh approach to interacting with and profiting from their fan bases. According to Meta, the photo-sharing app’s latest features will be tested by a handful of US creators. The goal is to reach more people in more nations as quickly as possible. Instagram intends to incorporate a whole end-to-end toolbox that can be utilized throughout the process. This would cover NFT production to NFT display and sales on and off social media.
In May 2022, Meta (then known as Facebook) began testing the service, and by the end of September, it had expanded to 100 nations. This allowed Facebook and Instagram users in the United States to connect their wallets and share their digital collections on platforms. Users can automatically tag makers and collectors without incurring network expenses.
For artists, NFTs offer a way to convert their social capital into monetary reward. This way, fans may appreciate artists by collecting and curating digital art collections. Polygon noted that 50 million individuals worldwide consider themselves to be online producers. They also highlighted that NFTs enable these people to own their digital works published online. Polygon’s co-founder Sandeep Nailwal hailed the agreement as a major milestone on the road to bringing one billion people to web3.
Can MATIC Leverage Meta’s Deal To Sustain The Rally?
Following Meta’s Instagram post that it will support Polygon NFT, MATIC investors woke up to a 12% gain. Last week, MATIC’s price surged beyond $0.88, which is now acting as support.
Since then, the price of MATIC has risen past $0.95. Since October 29th, the cryptocurrency has provided enormous returns for its holders. Analyst and crypto trader Avramis predicts that MATIC’s price will rise to $1.25 this November. Many market watchers see this as confirmation that MATIC’s recent positive trend reversal will persist.
However, not everyone is bullish about Polygon’s price trend; some see a potential correction phase ahead. A decline to the $0.88 level would prove bears’ dominance and discredit the bullish thesis. If bulls cannot maintain their pace, the MATIC price might fall below the $0.72 level.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
MATIC rallies with high volume as price breaks above $1 after a while as bulls eyes $1.3.
MATIC’s price, both on chart and on-chain, shows how it has had a fair share of the bear market and would continue to bloom.
DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
Polygon (MATIC) price recently showed some great price action as the price rallied to a high of $1 and broke past this region that has proven to be a difficult nut to crack in recent times for Polygon (MATIC) price. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. Polygon’s (MATIC) rally and strength have proven otherwise, one of the projects many traders and investors are keen on accumulating. (Data from Binance)
Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week has looked a bit skeptical, but things are beginning to shape up and looking more promising for some altcoins, like BAND, rallying over 100% in less than 24 hours, showing the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of MATIC hasn’t lagged either, as it aims to rally higher, holding off sell orders at a region of $0.85.
After dropping from its high of $3 some months back, the price of MATIC has had a great struggle to pull off a rally that has left many in euphoria, drawing the attention it had from investors, traders, and partnership deals.
The price of MATIC saw its trade at a low of $0.35 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $1, where it was rejected to a region of $0.77. Still, the price bounced from here after forming strong support to a region of $0.95 as the price aims to rally past $1.3
Weekly resistance for the price of MATIC – $1.3.
Weekly support for the price of MATIC – $0.85.
Price Analysis Of MATIC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of MATIC continues to look strong as the price broke out of its range price movement to a high of $1 as the price aims for a rally to a daily high of $1.3 where the price could face a major resistance to break higher.
The price of MATIC trades at $1.12 above the 50 and 200 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for MATIC’s price on the daily timeframe. The price of $0.9 and $0.85 corresponds to the values of the EMAs acting as support for prices.
Daily resistance for the MATIC price – $1.3.
Daily support for the MATIC price – $0.9-$0.85.
Onchain Analysis Of MATIC
The MATIC price from the on-chain analysis looks more decent despite a fall of over 60%. MATIC has seen constant price growth over 3 months and producing a reasonable return on investment (ROI) for assets held.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Messari
Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,500 level against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might soon clear the $1,600 resistance zone.
Ethereum tested the $1,500 support zone and started a steady increase.
The price is now trading above $1,560 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a break above a crucial bearish trend line with resistance near $1,560 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could rise steadily if it clears the $1,600 and $1,620 resistance levels.
Ethereum Price Gains Pace
Ethereum remained well bid after it tested the $1,500 support zone. ETH traded as low as $1,501 before it formed a base for a fresh increase.
The bulls were able to push the price above the $1,540 and $1,550 resistance levels. There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,620 swing high to $1,501 low. There was also a break above a crucial bearish trend line with resistance near $1,560 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Ether price is now trading above $1,560 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,590 level. It is close to the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,620 swing high to $1,501 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $1,600 level. A clear break above the $1,600 resistance could set the pace for a decent increase. In the stated case, the price could rise to the $1,650 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $1,700 resistance zone.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,600 resistance, it could start another decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,560 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The first major support is near the $1,540 level, below which ether price may perhaps decline towards the key $1,500 support zone. A downside break below the $1,500 zone might set the pace for a larger increase. In the stated scenario, the price could decline towards the $1,400 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $20,338.84 with an increase of 8% in 14 days.
Presently, BTC has a market cap of $395 billion.
As a result of the market crash, several industries like Terra, Three Arrows Capital, and Celsius Network, have collapsed. Also, the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) value has tumbled by over 70% since reaching an all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021.
However, presently Bitcoin overcomes the significant $19,500 barrier against the US Dollar and has over 40% of market dominance. As it, the global cryptocurrency market value is gradually increasing and has recaptured the $1 trillion level.
The Market Volatility Decreases
Before dropping to its lowest level of $17k in June of this year, Bitcoin experienced a price range of $69k in November 2021. Although, the recent bullish trend has resulted in a drop in crypto market volatility and an increase in BTC active address holdings.
Further, at the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $20,338.84 with an increase of 8% in 14 days, which is the largest weekly increase in the preceding three months as per Coingecko. And BTC has increased its value by around 1.5% over the past 24 hours and 2% over the preceding two weeks.
In addition, Bitcoin has a market cap of $395 billion, which surged by approximately 1.3% in the last 24 hours and had a trading volume of $38 billion. But still, BTC is expressing bearish signs and continues to be at risk of moving in the direction of the $18,000 mark.
Still, when compared to the last bear market Bitcoin’s volatility is attempting to return to normal in a bounded range. Also, this pattern may speed up a significant spike in volatility, such as the one that occurred in November 2017.