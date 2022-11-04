City: Davids Drive Phase 1 work OK

WILMINGTON — A long-awaited new partnership and road project was announced at Wilmington City Council’s meeting on Thursday.

David Drive

Safety and Services Manager Brian Shidaker said they are on track to begin the first phase of the city’s Davids Drive road improvement works.

“I was extremely nervous (Thursday) morning because (it was) the opening of bids for phase one of Davids Drive,” Shidaker said.

He told the board they had $3.2 million in funding. Based on trends he’s seen happening across the state, he feared the project might cost $4 or $5 million.

“It came to just over $3 (million)… the seemingly low bid. So it looks like we are in good shape,” he said.

He said that offer came from Fillmore Construction, which worked on the Mulberry Street project.

“It’s full speed ahead,” Shidaker said.

Planning for this project dates back to 2019, when it was first presented to the City Council. In 2020, Shidaker told the council that the first of three construction phases would begin in 2023.

The first phase would begin on the south side, near the site of Southern State Community College, now owned by Clinton County. The second phase would take them beyond Fife Avenue. Phase three would complete the rest of the route.

In January 2020, Shidaker told council that the findings showed the asphalt and base would need to be rebuilt. Among the reasons for this was truck traffic, as well as poor previous construction and engineering.

Water supply contract

The Council accepted an ordinance authorizing Mayor John Stanforth to enter into a water supply agreement with the Fayette County Commissioners.

Director of Public Works Rick Schaffer told council it was a great day for the city.

According to the order, Fayette County needs an additional water supply to support the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture battery plant and Fayette has agreed to “purchase water and share costs associated with the withdrawal of water from Caesar Creek Lake” with the city.

Also during advice:

• Councilman Michael Snarr announced that the Clinton County Coalition on the Homeless will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 in Moyer Room of the Municipal Building. Snarr said they were discussing the results of a study they conducted.

Some residents hope the coalition will find out why out-of-town homeless people are coming to Wilmington.

Several residents raised concerns about homelessness and vagrancy/crime during the public comment portion of the meeting.

• Joshua Engel has been named the city’s representative to the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). Council member Nick Eveland was the only member to vote against — not because of Engel, but because of concerns about process.

Engel has indicated that he will ask the CVB to review the process and hopefully resolve the issues.

