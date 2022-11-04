Coinbase Releases Third Quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter

- Each year, over 1,500 entrepreneurs apply to be a part of the programme.
The global payment technology company Mastercard announced the addition of seven firms to its Mastercard Start Path global startup engagement programme. Since its launch in 2014, Mastercard Start Path has assisted more than 350 firms in raising well over $3.5 billion in capital. Each year, over 1,500 entrepreneurs apply to be a part of the programme.
In order to speed up developments in blockchain technology, Web 3.0, and financial services. Mastercard invites deserving candidates into its fintech network. Where they are provided with “growth-essential opportunities” to work together. Get guidance from industry experts, and get access to Mastercard’s existing connections and clients.
Stimulating Innovation in the Industry
Seven businesses from five nations have joined this year’s program. Loot Bolt, a Web3 payments business, Quadrata, a crypto privacy, and compliance service, and Uptop, which utilizes blockchain technology to aid companies in providing a more customized customer experience, are all American startups.
Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Colombia, and Dubai round out the newcomers for this year. Mastercard’s Start Path is a consortium of crypto-focused businesses. With the goal of hastening the hybridization of Web3 and new fintech technologies with conventional finance through stimulating innovation in the industry.
Moreover, Mastercard isn’t the only company investing in crypto startups to hasten the industry’s development. Binance said in November 2021 that it will spend $100 million in France. The “Objective Moon” program’s ultimate goal is to establish a Binance Research and Development center in France, from which they can easily attract top-tier blockchain professionals from all around Europe.
