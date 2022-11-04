Connect with us

Blockchain

Crypto Exchange Kraken Launches NFT Marketplace

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

Registration Open For Streamcoin Launched Nft 'Strmnft' Marketplace
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Exchange News
  • Kraken will initially host over 70 NFT collections based on Ethereum and Solana.
  • NFT marketplace behemoth Opensea is a formidable opponent for Kraken.

While demand for digital collectibles continues to fall. Kraken, the sixth-biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is releasing its new NFT marketplace today.

With the assurance of gas-less transactions on Kraken, the exchange is hoping to entice current and prospective NFT collectors. This is likely aimed at cost-conscious buyers in the midst of record global inflation. Which, when combined with crypto’s fondness for volatility, has left the industry in total disarray.

Secure and Accessible Marketplace

Kraken, though, appears unfazed, with a spokeswoman underlining the firm’s view that NFTs are here to stay. According to a statement released to honor the occasion, the new marketplace “has been designed from the ground up to be the most secure and accessible marketplace in the non-fungible ecosystem.” Those who registered for the product queue in May can access the marketplace at this time.

Kraken will initially host over 70 NFT collections based on Ethereum and Solana and will provide free storage for any NFTs owned by its users. However, NFT marketplace behemoth Opensea is a formidable opponent for Kraken, since it controls the lion’s share of the very small NFT trading volumes.

Its primary rival, LooksRare, has made strides in recent weeks but is still far behind. Kraken plans to stand apart by including tools like built-in rarity indicators to assist inexperienced purchasers determine the value of different NFTs. Users will be able to see the rarity of a digital collectible’s NFT before placing a bid.

Customers may use Kraken NFT “with complete peace of mind,” according to a firm spokesperson since strict security measures keep “malware-embedded NFTs out of the platform.”

Recommended For You:

Kraken’s New CEO Clears Stand on Registering With SEC

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Fidelity Investments Announces Commission-free Crypto Trading

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 4, 2022

By

Fidelity Plans To Offer Bitcoin Trading To 34 Million Clients
google news
9 seconds ago |