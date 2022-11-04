Crypto Exchange Okx Registers As Digital Asset Business In Bahamas

FTX has also established a new base of operations in the Bahamas.
According to the press release, OKX has also registered under the DARE act.
OKX, the exchange behind the OKB cryptocurrency, has registered as a Digital Asset Business in the Bahamas, according to a business news release, which has increased the value of the token.
Additionally, the corporation has established a presence in Nassau, the island nation’s capital, with the intention of recruiting and employing a hundred people. As it turns out, the Bahamas is not the first place a cryptocurrency exchange has set up a business. FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, has also established a new base of operations in the Bahamas.
Firms have been attracted to the Caribbean in large part due to the clarity of its regulatory position on cryptocurrency. Companies in the nation may create and trade digital tokens with little to no interference from regulators, all thanks to the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) law that was introduced in the late 2020s. According to the press release, OKX has also registered under the DARE act.
Native Token OKB Surges
According to statistics provided by Coingecko, the price of OKB (the native token of the OKX cryptocurrency exchange) has increased by about 25% during the previous 24 hours, hitting a new monthly high of $22.15.
OKB is the nineteenth biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at the time of writing, trading at roughly $20.37 after pulling back following a prolonged bull run. Also, trading volume has increased significantly, up 208% to $90.019 million in the previous 24 hours.
OKB is up more than 28.9 percent in the last week, making it the third-best performer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market valuation. The currency has gained a lot today, but it is still down almost 53% from its all-time high of $44.01 in May 2021.
Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta-space frontier.
The metaverse-forward company introduces three new products as the pillars for its evolution.
xFabric is a sovereign blockchain module, and core blockchain applications. Deployable in minutes. Fully customizable. Including a great set of features and use cases for any creative, brand or company.
xPortal is a true SuperApp. The portal to the Metaverse. The home of your avatar. Everything finance. A debit card. Friends, chat and social. Accessible to anyone, anywhere in the world.
xWorlds is a world creation engine. Enabling a network of interoperable metaverse worlds. Beginning with the very first world. xWorlds is a platform developed in partnership with Improbable enabling unprecedented new experiences deeply integrated with xPortal and xFabric.
“Incredible amounts of creative energy are being poured into multiple compelling metaverse visions.” said Beniamin Mincu, CEO and founder of MultiversX (formerly Elrond Network). “MultiversX is building the collaborative framework and composable toolkit to set up the stage for a positive sum game of enormous stakes. For reimagining the entire spectrum of human experience and for reinventing the frontend of every business vertical.”
MultiversX will continue to build on the remarkable success of the Elrond Network, technology, community and ecosystem. It will continue to advance the groundbreaking scalable blockchain protocol and tools on the mission of proliferating Web3 technology.
Furthermore, it will expand and broaden the original scope and create the unique opportunity for its millions of users and vibrant ecosystem to lead the once-in-a-generation societal shift towards the metaverse.
The momentous transformation will unfold over a 3 day event at the Brongniart palace in Paris, where Jean-Noel Barrot, French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications, Sebastian Burduja, Romanian Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digitalization, and important Industry leaders from finance, blockchain, Web3 and the Metaverse, will be introduced to the broadened MultiversX scope, products and path forward.
https://multiversx.com
BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450.
BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB.
BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
Binance Coin (BNB) price recently showed some great price action as the price rallied to a high of $350 and broke past this region that has proven to be a difficult nut to crack in recent times for Binance Coin (BNB) price. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. Binance’s Coin (BNB) rallies with strength as traders and investors are keen on accumulating. (Data from Binance)
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week has looked a bit skeptical, but things are beginning to shape up and looking more promising for some altcoins, like BAND, rallying over 100% in less than 24 hours, showing the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of BNB has shown some great signs, as it aims to rally higher, holding off sell orders at a region of $300.
After dropping from its high of $335 some weeks back, the price of BNB has had a great struggle to pull off a rally that has left many in euphoria, drawing the attention it had from investors, traders, and partnership deals.
The price of BNB saw its trade at a low of $240 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $335, where it was rejected to a region of $270. Still, the price bounced from here after forming strong support to a region of $350 as the price aims to rally past $450
Weekly resistance for the price of BNB – $400-$450.
Weekly support for the price of BNB – $300.
Price Analysis Of BNB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BNB continues to look strong as the price broke out of its range price movement to a high of $335 as the price aims for a rally to a daily high of $400-$450, where the price could face a major resistance to break higher.
The price of BNB trades at $350 above the 50 and 200 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for BNB’s price on the daily timeframe. The price of $305 and $290 corresponds to the values of the EMAs acting as support for prices.
Daily resistance for the BNB price – $400-$450.
Daily support for the BNB price – $305-$290.
Crypto.com has recently announced that it would be issuing Visa cards in Singapore.
Users may immediately move their cash to a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card.
Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, recently announced that it will begin accepting Mastercard debit and credit cards from customers in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (EEA) as payment for buying and selling cryptocurrency. The news was broken on the official Binance blog.
When a user has verified their account, they may then sell any cryptocurrency for fiat currency. In addition, consumers may immediately move their cash to a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card.
More Convenient For Users
In May of 2022, Binance became the first exchange to provide a buy-for-fiat option for all cryptocurrencies, accepting eleven different fiat currencies as payment. The process of exchanging cryptocurrency for fiat currency is explained in detail on the exchange’s website.
Although Binance seems to be the one introducing Mastercard support in this case, other payment processors are clearly ready to join the crypto fray. Crypto.com has recently announced that it would be issuing Visa cards in Singapore. The platform now has a presence in Singapore, a major financial center.
Visa cards issued on this platform are the most widely accepted cards in the world, accepted by over 80 million businesses worldwide. Cryptocurrency payments may now be made in 40 countries thanks to Visa’s partnership with the FTX exchange.
Both Visa and Mastercard are widely accepted across the globe. The cryptocurrency sector is poised to usher in a historically unseen monetary and operational revolution. Most large organizations have already recognized crypto’s massive potential. Despite the global economic downturn, interest in digital assets has continued to rise, even though investments have been modest.
The debate of which is the better investment between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues to wax strong between communities. This time around, it is being put to the test using MicroStrategy’s crypto investments over the years. Microstrategy is currently seeing a loss on the 130,000 BTC that it had purchased over the years, making it the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings. But what if the company had invested in Ethereum instead?
Ethereum Is A Better Bet
In the course of about two years, MicroStrategy had ramped up its BTC buying which ran into billions of dollars. At 130,000 BTC on its balance sheet, the company has spent approximately $4 billion to accumulate the coins. However, even with the coins being bought over time at varying prices, the company is still recording a more than $1 billion loss at the current price of bitcoin.
Given that the company remains steadfast in its support and continuous investment in bitcoin, it begs the question of what would have been the case if the company had gone with another cryptocurrency. Specifically, bitcoin’s largest competitor Ethereum.
It is no secret that more often than not, Ethereum has been outperforming bitcoin. So it is not a stretch to say that MicroStrategy would be in a better position if it had invested in Ethereum instead of bitcoin, and the numbers prove this to be true.
ETH price remains below $1,600 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A comparison from Blockchain Center shows that MicroStrategy would be $1.47 billion in profit if it had bought ETH. Tracking the purchases that the company has made over the years, it would have 3,541,989 ETH now, worth $5.6 billion.
Even at the peak of MicroStrategy’s BTC holdings, the comparison shows that ETH would still have performed way better. In December when MicroStrategy’s holdings were worth just under $8 billion, it would have been worth $16 billion with ETH. Additionally, if the company had invested in Ethereum and then proceeded to stake its ETH, it would have earned approximately $380 million since then.
MicroStrategy would've done better investing in ETH | Source: Blockchain Center
Even now, if the company were to convert all of its BTC holdings to ETH, it would come out to a total of 1,692,762 ETH. At a 4% APR rate, it would be earning an additional $134 million in annual revenue just from staking alone.
The comparison puts the various profitability levels of both digital assets over the year. Ethereum has continued to outperform bitcoin both in the long and short term. It really begs the question of if Bitcoin is really the best crypto asset to invest in as ex-CEO of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor said.
On-chain data shows Bitcoin funding rates have turned positive, suggesting there have been some fresh long openings on derivative exchanges.
Bitcoin Funding Rate Turns Green After Derivative Exchange Inflows Spike Up
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the new long positions can drive the price up in the short term.
There are mainly two Bitcoin indicators of relevance here, the derivative exchange inflow CDD, and the funding rates.
First, the “derivative exchange inflow CDD” is a metric that tells us whether old BTC supply is moving into derivative exchange wallets or not.
When the value of this metric spikes up, it means a large number of previously dormant coins are entering into these exchanges right now.
Since investors usually deposit their BTC to derivatives for opening up new positions on the futures market, this kind of trend can lead to higher volatility in the price of the crypto as a result of the increased leverage.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the 7-day moving average Bitcoin derivative exchange inflow CDD over the past few days:
Looks like the 7-day MA value of the metric has spiked up recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin derivative exchange inflow CDD has spiked up over the past day, suggesting that some aged BTC supply has just been deposited into these platforms.
Dormant supply usually belongs to the most resolute holders in the market, so any movement from them can have noticeable impacts on the crypto.
The other metric of interest here is the “funding rate,” which measures the periodic fee being exchanged between traders on the futures market.
When this indicator has positive values, it means there are more long positions open than shorts right now. On the other hand, negative values imply shorts are overwhelming the longs at the moment.
The below chart shows the recent trend in the Bitcoin funding rates.
The value of the metric has turned positive over the past day | Source: CryptoQuant
From the chart, it’s apparent that following the latest inflows, the funding rates have turned turned back to positive after being slightly negative yesterday.
This would suggest that the HODLers who transferred these coins have opened new long positions in the futures market.
The quant notes in the post that these fresh long positions could support Bitcoin in the short term.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.5k, up 2% in the last week.
Looks like BTC has surged up a bit in the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Web3 app WeSleep has launched with the promise of daily rewards for users who pursue a healthy and active lifestyle. Dubbed a sleep-to-earn app, WeSleep utilizes clever tokenomics to incentivize positive behaviors.
WeSleep is a sleep-to-earn Web3 app that incentivizes users to pursue a healthy and active lifestyle on a daily basis.
• A Sleepie is a unique NFT that can be bought to allow rewards, in the form of $ZZZ tokens, to be passively generated while asleep. These tokens can be swapped to $BUSD using the in-app swap system. Or a user may choose to invest his earnings inside a staking pool to generate additional rewards.
• Users can augment their earnings by leveling up their Sleepies or their profile itself. To level up a profile, a certain amount of Moons will be required which can be collected by completing daily tasks such as “walk 1000 steps”. Additionally, leveling up a Sleepie can increase its attributes. Each Sleepie has different attributes such as “Luck – chance of getting a mystery box after sleep”.
• Several features have been implemented to incentivize a healthier lifestyle such as increased rewards for keeping a regular sleeping schedule throughout the week.
“Sleep plays a crucial role in an individual’s overall health and well-being. A lack of it can cause countless health problems. What we’re doing with WeSleep is encouraging people to track their sleep habits and earn rewards for getting enough rest” , said Vaibhav, Co-Founder of WeSleep
In addition to physical fitness, WeSleep also focuses on improving a person’s mental health just as well.
Sleeping has numerous psychological benefits. But recent studies have now proven that adhering to a daily routine can significantly reduce procrastination and depression. For that reason, WeSleep aims to send their users daily tasks and surprise mystery boxes which can add to an entertaining, game-like experience.
Mystery boxes are NFTs that can include sleeping pills (another NFT), $ZZZ, and/or $WEZ. Once sleeping pills have been activated, the attribute of a Sleepie NFT can be temporarily or permanently boosted so that Sleepers can monetize their sleep more efficiently and make the most out of the dual token system.
And if a Sleeper is unwilling to use any of their three NFTs, there is an option to list the NFTs for sale on the internal NFT marketplace. Or instead of selling their NFTs on the marketplace, sleepers can also buy sleeping pills to improve attributes, Sleepies to increase sleeping rewards, and mystery boxes to unlock a new item.
These three core NFTs act as the engine behind the WeSleep P2E economy.
With creativity, users can devise sophisticated strategies that not only maximize sleeping rewards but also leverage the marketplace to its full extent. For example, a user may choose to have their Sleepies breed with one another and produce a new Sleepie NFT.
This Sleepie will help fill up and monetize all unused inventory slots. Using all these nuanced features, a player can potentially do a lot more than just sleep and earn.
Recently, WeSleep launched its Private Sale program and is currently accepting requests from investors who wish to be allotted governance tokens in the form of $WEZ.
“We have a lot of people on board to bring this project to fruition, a full development team including applications, smart contracts, backend and frontend, a TOP 7 NFT artist (Voted on Inspect), co-founders who successfully launched previous crypto projects as well as experienced advisors who are guiding WeSleep into the right direction. We’ve collaborated to bring something innovative and exciting to the forefront, ultimately providing people with a way to collect and earn rewards from something as simple as getting enough rest at night and following a healthy lifestyle. It’s a fun, distinctive opportunity that anyone can get involved in and experience firsthand”, said Povilas Motiejunas, Co-Founder of WeSleep
About WeSleep
WeSleep is a Web3 app with inbuilt Game-Fi elements rewarding users for their sleep time as well as healthy and active lifestyle on a daily basis, setting the foundation for an exciting Sleep to Earn approach.
As people continue to become increasingly health-conscious, WeSleep aims to place itself at the forefront of all health & lifestyle mobile apps.