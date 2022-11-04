Blockchain
Dogecoin Crosses A 200-Day Moving Average Since June 2021
Although Dogecoin lost much of its value in 2018, it still has supporters who trade it. The majority are using it for content on Twitter and Reddit. Dogecoin is based on the dog meme. Elon Musk continually supports the memecoin, thereby affecting its prices always.
The complete official acquisition of Twitter inspired a massive price rally for DOGE. Over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency has pushed above a 200-day moving average.
It is a huge comeback for DOGE after trading below $0.06 a week ago. Its price jumped to an all-time high above $0.15 on Tuesday. According to TradingView, the ratio of DOGE’s market price and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) hit 1.83. That is the highest value since June 2021.
Dogecoin Rally Might Be A Sell News Event: Stockton
The Mayer Multiple (also the ratio between market price and 200-day SMA) for DOGE ranks the highest by market cap among the top 20 cryptocurrencies. Founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies, Katie Stockton, commented on this.
She confirmed that Dogecoin rallied above 100% last week due to speculations for Twitter integration. Stockton noted the surge above the 200-day moving average, acknowledging it as meaningful on its chart.
Following Stockton’s analysis, DOGE’s break in price may have long-term effects if the bulls build a new base above the previous resistance level of $0.0917. But relying on the rally may be risky since there is a possibility of buying the rumor and selling the news event playing out.
According to Stockton, traders who bought DOGE ahead of the Twitter acquisition event may book profit, causing a price decline. Stockton’s prediction is already playing out, as DOGE price dropped by 8.5% to $0.0129 on Wednesday morning. DOGE is currently 17% down from its Tuesday Peak level.
The MACD histogram indicates a strong upward momentum, but the stochastic oscillator has dropped lower from the overbought levels (above 80). That signifies a temporary price decline. Crypto chart analysts use the MACD to measure the trend strengths and changes, while stochastic enables them to identify overbought and oversold levels.
DOGE Price Outlook
Presently, DOGE is trading at $0.13305 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,263,850,591. It is up by 4% in the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu is also up by 3% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.000012. Its 24-hours trading volume is currently $574,406,282. The meme coin has a circulating supply of 549,063,278,876,302 SHIB coins.
With the recent event in the market, Dogecoin is no joke. DOGE has recorded a yearly growth of over 3200% in the last year, placing it in the same category as some leading cryptocurrencies.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Litecoin Price Soars After DOGE Marks Historic Growth
Santiment reported that Litecoin is temporarily decoupled from the crypto pack. Furthermore, whale addresses with over 1,000 LTC increased rapidly from the middle of June. The LTC/BTC pair gained over 51% since June 12.
Memecoins have been in the limelight since last week after Musk Completed the Twitter acquisition. Among the memecoins, Dogecoin had the best performance, soaring above 100% in the price rally to $0.15, a five-month all-time high. But, Dogecoin has currently dropped to $0.1188.
However, another altcoin, Litecoin, picked up, taking the market limelight from DOGE. Price analysis shows that Litecoin (LTC) increased by nearly 15% in the last 24 hours to almost $63. Currently, LTC is trading at $62.77, a 13.61% increase with a market cap of $4.4 billion.
Following on-chain reports, there was a steady increase in LTC whale addresses since May, after the crypto market correction. More so, according to data from Santiment, LTC/BTC trading pairs have gained 25% in the past five months.
What Influenced Litecoin Price Boost?
Over the years, cryptocurrencies have evolved in adoption and use cases. Significant events and institutional adoptions influence the price actions of digital assets, and Litecoin is not an exception.
Litecoin’s performance could be due to the latest development in the crypto space. Recently, MoneyGram listed the token as one of the cryptocurrencies its US and Columbian consumers can trade and hold on its mobile platform.
Given that MoneyGram has a significant dominance in the global remittance service industry, the listing of LTC might have constituted a boost. Charlie Lee, the founder of Litecoin, shared the news on his Twitter handle. He revealed his excitement over the fact that users can buy Litecoin on the MoneyGram platform and thanked Coinme for making it possible. The LTC founder added that LTC is still alive as a note to haters.
LTC Performance Out Look And BTC Comparison
According to analytics, the $64 mark may be Litecoin’s resistance level. A break above $64 may result in a further upwards rally. Litecoin has recovered all its three-month losses with the recent gain.
LTC has maintained the third rank by market cap for a long time. Active for nine years, LTC has been successful, except for the advent of bear markets.
According to the 2022 price prediction for Litecoin, the minimum cost of the token is $57.16, and the maximum level is $62.79. The expected average trading price is around $59.38. But LTC has managed to surpass these levels.
Comparing LTC performance with Bitcoin’s, the latter currently has a market cap above $389 billion, while the former has over $4.413 billion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is down by 0.86% in the last 24 hours, trading above $20,000.
featured Image from Pixabay, Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
This Expert Claims Crypto Winter Is Not Over But There’s A Catch
The ongoing crypto bear market seems like an unending journey, with more firms coming down with financial crises due to asset devaluations and other effects. Although some assets have seen brief rallies, many remain in decline.
Regarding the crypto bear effects, Kathleen Breitman, CEO of Tezos, a blockchain platform, shared her opinion. Breitman thinks the end of the crypto winter is not near yet, but she is confident about the survival of a few useful crypto applications.
Reasons For Price Devaluations
The Tezos CEO argued that the recent rallies do not signify the end of the bear market. In her opinion, easy money from venture capitalists seeking profit and low-interest rates artificially hiked the valuations of many crypto companies.
Kathleen further said that even if the Feds stop hiking interest rates, only a few useful crypto applications that can grow organic users will survive.
The CEO also commented on the fall in the price of many digital assets in 2022. She said easy money going into the system inflated the values of digital assets. She cited examples of crypto devaluation in the industry using the OpenSea NFT marketplace as a case study.
According to data from Dune Analytics, OpenSea’s trading volume dropped from ~$3 billion in September 2021 to less than $350 million in September 2022. Kathleen explained that the cheap money phenomenon started and spread into many markets. She said OpenSea has a $13 billion valuation currently.
Other top industry players gave their opinions regarding the end of the bear market. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, Brett Harrison, ex-president of FTX US, and Brain Amstrong, CEO of Coinbase, predicted when the bear market would end.
Only Useful Crypto Applications Can Survive Bear Market, Breitman
According to the Tezos CEO, since the easy money is unavailable, get the communities (organic users). When asked if a pause in Fed’s rates hikes could revive the crypto market, Breitman said there would still be a shift in crypto and tech valuations. She said that the valuations would base on user growth and not the use of cheap tactics (easy money) that quickly goes.
Furthermore, Breitman said no metric had evaluated cryptocurrency or technology in the last ten years when interest rates were low. However, she maintained that practical crypto applications would thrive no matter the challenges.
As per Breitman, the demand for digital arts and their trading on blockchain was the driving factor for Tezos’ increased popularity in 2021. According to Breitman, the use case of blockchain in creating and trading digital arts is among the only sources of organic growth in the crypto industry.
Amid the crypto winter, the end of the easy money era has been a hot topic among analysts. Some believe the recent Bitcoin price stability is good for the industry. The founder of Nexo, a crypto lending firm, told reporters that BTC performance strongly indicates that the digital asset market has matured.
featured Image from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But 100 SMA is the Key
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $20,000 support zone. BTC is consolidating and might start a fresh rally if it clears the $20,500 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin traded in a range above the key $20,000 support zone.
- The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could a fresh rally if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and $20,500.
Bitcoin Price Consolidates
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below the $20,600 and $20,500 levels. BTC even traded below the $20,250 level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bulls were active near the $20,000 zone. A low was formed near $20,059 and the price is now consolidating losses. There was a minor increase above the $20,200 level. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,865 swing high to $20,060 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,350 level.
The first major resistance is near the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,865 swing high to $20,060 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $20,500 resistance zone could start another steady increase. The next major resistance is near $21,000, above which the price may perhaps rise towards the $22,000 zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear above the $20,500 resistance zone, it could resume its decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,200 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,000 zone or the recent low. A clear move below the $20,000 support might push the price further lower. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $19,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,350, $20,500 and $21,000.
Blockchain
Accelerators And Incubators Focus Their Sights On Bitcoin
You know what incubators and accelerators mean: interest. They say that bear markets are for builders, and the bitcoin ecosystem seems to be getting ready to work. One of the main catalysts is the success of the Lightning Network. The little engine that could went from being constantly mocked to being a key element in the El Salvador story. Nowadays, the Lightning Network is the bitcoin ecosystem’s absolute star and one of the reasons some money is pouring in.
The three accelerators and incubators that this article will consider couldn’t be more different from each other, but they share the bitcoin-only ethos. And an unhealthy interest in the Lightning Network. From a Jack Dorsey-funded initiative, to a corporate ultra-deluxe opportunity, to a bunch of technically minded individuals that opened their doors in the name of bitcoin. Pick your poison, there’s probably an accelerator for you here.
The TBD Open-Source Incubation Program
The Jack Dorsey-funded organization that’s working in the decentralized bitcoin exchange TBDex can probably help your bitcoin project. They recently announced the TBD Open Source Incubation Program, but there’s not much practical info on it yet. “TBD Incubation projects are managed by community contributors. They advance the decentralized web and accelerate development and adoption of the Web5 platform,” the company wrote.
They did specify that the program was focused on Open-Source projects and said that TBD will “soon be announcing our first Incubation project!” The announcement also promised that “when projects reach maturity, they may apply to be promoted out of Incubation into a central project,” so the TBD program might turn into an accelerator over time.
BTC price chart for 11/03/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
The Wolf Startup Accelerators Focused Exclusively On Lightning
This is the corporate one. This is the deluxe one. It’s run by “Stone Ridge, owner of an alternatives asset manager that has raised more than $40B since inception and parent of bitcoin company NYDIG.” Among other things, they offer, “transportation to NYC and lodging for the duration of the 8-week program are included from anywhere in the world.” The program is exclusively focused on the Lightning Network.“Wolf accepts applications from individual founders and small teams at the pre-seed idea stage up through those ready for a Series A financing round.”
Introducing Wolf: The first startup accelerator focused exclusively on lightning ⚡️. Learn more or apply at https://t.co/MC9fJATOt4 #Bitcoin #Lightning pic.twitter.com/2vQ7SoMheI
— 🐺 Wolf ⚡ (@_WolfNYC) October 26, 2022
The investments are also deluxe, selected developers get a $250K guaranteed seed funding, so they can focus all of their attention on the project. Also, “at the end of each program, one team will be chosen by a panel of judges to receive an additional $500K in funding.” That, plus all the knowledge you and your team can collect in those eight weeks.
The Pleb Lab Co-Working/ Accelerators
In contrast, Pleb Lab is “a co-working / accelerator in Austin, Texas at the heart of the financial district. We support outstanding projects and teams in several ways.” They are bitcoin-only, with a focus on “the Lightning Network – an essential step towards decentralized finance.” Their other focus is free and open-source development, “ The FOSS ethos is at the center of what we do here at Pleb Lab.”
What does the Pleb Lab accelerator do, exactly? They:
-
“Working directly with Bitcoin & Lightning startups”
-
“Granting workspace among other brilliant Bitcoin developers at Pleb Lab”
-
“Providing startup advisory and mentoring”
-
“Providing business development, marketing and strategy”
The Austin bitcoin scene is growing by the minute, and Pleb Lab is right there in the middle of it. Apparently, one of its best characteristics is to be in the same room with other bitcoin developers trying to solve similar problems to yours. As you might imagine, they all help each other. This one is not a competition and there are no prizes.
Featured Image: Pleb Lab logo from their website | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Shiba Inu Struggle Continues As Altcoins Rally With Over 70% Gain; Here Is Why
- SHIB’s price shows much strength after breaking out from its long-range channel movement.
- SHIB trade with good volume, breaking out from a range channel as the price eyes a rally past to a region of $0.0000135.
- SHIB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but faces resistance at 200 EMA.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price showed some great price action as the price rallied, trying to mimic the price of DOGE after seeing the price of DOGE rally by over 150%. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tried to replicate this rally as the price broke out from its long-range movement, but the price has recently struggled. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. Shiba Inu’s price (SHIB) is calmer in terms of price movement. (Data from Binance)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week has looked more promising for some altcoins, like A MASK rallying over 200% in less than 7 days, showing the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of SHIB has yet to live up to the expectations expected of this great memecoin.
After dropping from its high of $0.00008 some months back, the price of SHIB has struggled to pull off a rally that has left many in euphoria just like other memecoins, with many faithful hoping SHIB joins the part soon.
The price of SHIB saw its trade at a low of $0.00000850 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $0.000015, where it was rejected to a region of $0.000011.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.000014.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.000011.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continues to look strong as the price holds above the range channel it broke out of as bulls continue to defend this region from bears taking over prices and pushing the price back into its range movement.
SHIB currently trades at $0.0000119, just above its key support formed on the daily timeframe after successfully breaking out of its range channel with good volume.
The price of SHIB continues to look strong as it holds above the range channel after its breakout; SHIB’s price needs to reclaim $0.0000145 to ignite any relief; trading close to the range channel is not a good sign for SHIB prices.
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.000014.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.000011.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Gearing Up For A Rally
Cardano (ADA) price has struggled tremendously since it hit its all-time high price of $3.10 back in 2021. Even now, with the crypto market recovery, ADA has not made as many gains as others in the market as indicators point largely toward bearishness for the digital asset. However, a new development could see a recovery in the price ofCa Cardano.
FTX Plans To List ADA
FTX remains the only one of the largest crypto exchanges that are yet to list Cardano. Obviously, this has not gone over well with members of the community who have continued to inquire why the exchange was yet to list the digital asset for trading.
One of such inquiry was recently targeted at FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) who gave an explanation as to why this was the case. The tweet asked why the exchange was listing lesser-known tokens for trading and yet continued to pass up ADA, which is currently a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap.
SBF’s response to this was that the crypto exchange was actually working on adding Cardano for trading. However, he referred to the blockchain as being “new”, so they were still working on integrating it into the platform in the near future.
working on ADA! It’s a new blockchain which takes some time to implement but we’ll be there soon
— SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 2, 2022
The FTX CEO further clarified that he did not mean that the blockchain was actually “new” but that he meant that it was “new” because it was not yet on the platform.
Why This Is Good For Cardano
For any cryptocurrency, listing on an exchange can trigger a rally in the price of the digital asset. For Cardano, it is no different because a listing on FTX would bring more liquidity and thus, lead to a surge in price due to the hype that follows such as listing.
ADA price trending at $0.39 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
If the FTX crypto exchange, does stick to its promise and lists the digital asset soon, then it is possible that ADA could rally in line with the rest of the market. This would definitely put it above the $0.4 level while registering support as well.
The bull case for Cardano seems to be shared by investors in the asset. According to Coinmarketcap’s Price Estimates feature, investors expect the price of the cryptocurrency to reach as high as $0.5 before the end of November. A listing on FTX would definitely help to solidify this bull case for the digital asset.
ADA is currently trading at $0.39 at the time of this writing. It remains the ninth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $13.7 billion.
Featured image from Crypto News, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Dogecoin Crosses A 200-Day Moving Average Since June 2021
Uvalde Day of the Dead, an unforgettable night
University of Chicago investigates after several students say their drinks were spiked – NBC Chicago
Twitter, Lyft, Stripe announce massive layoffs; experts explain what’s behind massive cut amid tech slowdown
LAFC on the verge of winning the MLS title since its launch
Betr boss hits back at claims punters ripped off in Melbourne Cup 100-1 promotional stunt
Litecoin Price Soars After DOGE Marks Historic Growth
FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey
Mother of toddler shot in West Lawn Road Rage incident urges shooter to come forward – NBC Chicago
This Expert Claims Crypto Winter Is Not Over But There’s A Catch
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?