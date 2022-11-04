Blockchain
Dogecoin Slides To Support Of $0.11; These Indicators Point To Bearish Weakness
- After breaking out from its long-range channel movement, DOGE’s price shows much strength but has struggled recently.
- DOGE suffers more sell-off as price loses steam to rally higher, falling to its key support for bulls to push price up.
- DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
Dogecoin (DOGE) price recently showed some great price action as the price rallied to a high of $0.15, gaining over 150% within 7 days. Still, the price has failed to live up to the expectations and hype it initially got. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. Dogecoin (DOGE) spearheaded the rally but has struggled to gain form in the past few days. (Data from Binance)
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week has looked more promising for some altcoins, like A MASK rallying over 200% in less than 7 days, showing the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of DOGE, despite showing such movement, is yet to live up to the hype of a possible $1 of this great memecoin.
After dropping from its high of $0.73 some months back, the price of DOGE has had a great struggle to pull off a rally that has left many in euphoria just like other memecoins, with many faithful hoping DOGE rewards their faithfulness as a DOGE army.
The price of DOGE saw its trade at a low of $0.05 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $0.155, where it was rejected to a region of $0.12.
Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.155.
Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $0.12.
Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of DOGE continues to look weak as the price has had more price sell-off recently than in previous days, as everyone wanted a rally to $1.
After displaying a bearish divergence in the four-hourly timeframe, the DOGE price continues to decline, with many wondering if this was just a scam pump as many would fancy the name.
The price of DOGE sits on the 32.8% Fibonacci retracement value, indicating that a break and close below this level will mean more sell orders for DOGE price.
Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.15.
Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.11.
Featured Image From CNBC, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
NFT Market Decline Leads To Dapper Labs Laying Off 22% Of The Staff
Crypto Firms such as Dapper Labs are currently feeling the heat of these markets’ downturn. As per a report, Dapper Labs has lost more than 90% of its NBA Top Shot sales volume dating from February 2021 till now.
It appears that the drop in the prices of digital currencies is not the only aspect investors should be concerned about. This is particularly true considering the look of the NFT market recently.
The sales volume of the company’s NBA Top Shot as of February last year was about $224 million, now at $2.6 million.
Dapper Labs Briefing
The primary objective of Dapper Labs is to provide collectible and tradable basketball highlights using non-fungible tokens. The company carries out its mission through a platform known as NBA Top Shot.
The highlights the company offers already have a license from the NBA, bringing them royalties for every transaction. Some of its notable investors are the renowned basketball legends Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan.
For a better user experience on the platform, the company created its NFT blockchain – Flow. Before now, it depended on the Ethereum network for sales on the platform. But that changed after it created a pet game in 2017 called CryptoKitties.
Crypto Winter Pushes Dapper Labs To Lay-Off Staff Capacity By 22%
Meanwhile, the ongoing NFT market trend seems to be affecting Web3 companies negatively, and Dapper Labs is no exception. The company has decided to drop its staff count. The company revealed this information on November 2, stating that it would reduce its staff capacity by 22%.
According to the firm, the decision is a pretty tough one. However, it stated that the action is quite necessary for the long-term success of its community and business.
Gharegozlou expressed his thoughts about why the company is not nimble, community-driven, and aligned as much as necessary. He cited the reason that the growth of the company was too rapid.
According to Gharegozlou, there’s a need to refocus the organization. He added that such an action would help the company to reach every goal, like being community-driven, web3-native, and mobile-first.
Decline In Dapper Labs’ Market Data
In the meantime, several investors are not showing high interest in NFTs. This fact has brought down the market interest in the company, according to on-chain data. A report on the sales volume of NBA Top Shot cites that there has been a rapid drop from $40.8 million held around this period in 2021. The current sales volume of the platform is now down to $2.6 million.
As of February 2021, the marketplace realized about $224 million worth of non-fungible-tokens. The huge gain was recorded during the NFT mania with about 1.2 million transactions and 80,822 buyers.
featured Image from Pixabay and Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Dogecoin Crosses A 200-Day Moving Average Since June 2021
Although Dogecoin lost much of its value in 2018, it still has supporters who trade it. The majority are using it for content on Twitter and Reddit. Dogecoin is based on the dog meme. Elon Musk continually supports the memecoin, thereby affecting its prices always.
The complete official acquisition of Twitter inspired a massive price rally for DOGE. Over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency has pushed above a 200-day moving average.
It is a huge comeback for DOGE after trading below $0.06 a week ago. Its price jumped to an all-time high above $0.15 on Tuesday. According to TradingView, the ratio of DOGE’s market price and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) hit 1.83. That is the highest value since June 2021.
Dogecoin Rally Might Be A Sell News Event: Stockton
The Mayer Multiple (also the ratio between market price and 200-day SMA) for DOGE ranks the highest by market cap among the top 20 cryptocurrencies. Founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies, Katie Stockton, commented on this.
She confirmed that Dogecoin rallied above 100% last week due to speculations for Twitter integration. Stockton noted the surge above the 200-day moving average, acknowledging it as meaningful on its chart.
Following Stockton’s analysis, DOGE’s break in price may have long-term effects if the bulls build a new base above the previous resistance level of $0.0917. But relying on the rally may be risky since there is a possibility of buying the rumor and selling the news event playing out.
According to Stockton, traders who bought DOGE ahead of the Twitter acquisition event may book profit, causing a price decline. Stockton’s prediction is already playing out, as DOGE price dropped by 8.5% to $0.0129 on Wednesday morning. DOGE is currently 17% down from its Tuesday Peak level.
The MACD histogram indicates a strong upward momentum, but the stochastic oscillator has dropped lower from the overbought levels (above 80). That signifies a temporary price decline. Crypto chart analysts use the MACD to measure the trend strengths and changes, while stochastic enables them to identify overbought and oversold levels.
DOGE Price Outlook
Presently, DOGE is trading at $0.13305 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,263,850,591. It is up by 4% in the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu is also up by 3% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.000012. Its 24-hours trading volume is currently $574,406,282. The meme coin has a circulating supply of 549,063,278,876,302 SHIB coins.
With the recent event in the market, Dogecoin is no joke. DOGE has recorded a yearly growth of over 3200% in the last year, placing it in the same category as some leading cryptocurrencies.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Litecoin Price Soars After DOGE Marks Historic Growth
Santiment reported that Litecoin is temporarily decoupled from the crypto pack. Furthermore, whale addresses with over 1,000 LTC increased rapidly from the middle of June. The LTC/BTC pair gained over 51% since June 12.
Memecoins have been in the limelight since last week after Musk Completed the Twitter acquisition. Among the memecoins, Dogecoin had the best performance, soaring above 100% in the price rally to $0.15, a five-month all-time high. But, Dogecoin has currently dropped to $0.1188.
However, another altcoin, Litecoin, picked up, taking the market limelight from DOGE. Price analysis shows that Litecoin (LTC) increased by nearly 15% in the last 24 hours to almost $63. Currently, LTC is trading at $62.77, a 13.61% increase with a market cap of $4.4 billion.
Following on-chain reports, there was a steady increase in LTC whale addresses since May, after the crypto market correction. More so, according to data from Santiment, LTC/BTC trading pairs have gained 25% in the past five months.
What Influenced Litecoin Price Boost?
Over the years, cryptocurrencies have evolved in adoption and use cases. Significant events and institutional adoptions influence the price actions of digital assets, and Litecoin is not an exception.
Litecoin’s performance could be due to the latest development in the crypto space. Recently, MoneyGram listed the token as one of the cryptocurrencies its US and Columbian consumers can trade and hold on its mobile platform.
Given that MoneyGram has a significant dominance in the global remittance service industry, the listing of LTC might have constituted a boost. Charlie Lee, the founder of Litecoin, shared the news on his Twitter handle. He revealed his excitement over the fact that users can buy Litecoin on the MoneyGram platform and thanked Coinme for making it possible. The LTC founder added that LTC is still alive as a note to haters.
LTC Performance Out Look And BTC Comparison
According to analytics, the $64 mark may be Litecoin’s resistance level. A break above $64 may result in a further upwards rally. Litecoin has recovered all its three-month losses with the recent gain.
LTC has maintained the third rank by market cap for a long time. Active for nine years, LTC has been successful, except for the advent of bear markets.
According to the 2022 price prediction for Litecoin, the minimum cost of the token is $57.16, and the maximum level is $62.79. The expected average trading price is around $59.38. But LTC has managed to surpass these levels.
Comparing LTC performance with Bitcoin’s, the latter currently has a market cap above $389 billion, while the former has over $4.413 billion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is down by 0.86% in the last 24 hours, trading above $20,000.
featured Image from Pixabay, Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
This Expert Claims Crypto Winter Is Not Over But There’s A Catch
The ongoing crypto bear market seems like an unending journey, with more firms coming down with financial crises due to asset devaluations and other effects. Although some assets have seen brief rallies, many remain in decline.
Regarding the crypto bear effects, Kathleen Breitman, CEO of Tezos, a blockchain platform, shared her opinion. Breitman thinks the end of the crypto winter is not near yet, but she is confident about the survival of a few useful crypto applications.
Reasons For Price Devaluations
The Tezos CEO argued that the recent rallies do not signify the end of the bear market. In her opinion, easy money from venture capitalists seeking profit and low-interest rates artificially hiked the valuations of many crypto companies.
Kathleen further said that even if the Feds stop hiking interest rates, only a few useful crypto applications that can grow organic users will survive.
The CEO also commented on the fall in the price of many digital assets in 2022. She said easy money going into the system inflated the values of digital assets. She cited examples of crypto devaluation in the industry using the OpenSea NFT marketplace as a case study.
According to data from Dune Analytics, OpenSea’s trading volume dropped from ~$3 billion in September 2021 to less than $350 million in September 2022. Kathleen explained that the cheap money phenomenon started and spread into many markets. She said OpenSea has a $13 billion valuation currently.
Other top industry players gave their opinions regarding the end of the bear market. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, Brett Harrison, ex-president of FTX US, and Brain Amstrong, CEO of Coinbase, predicted when the bear market would end.
Only Useful Crypto Applications Can Survive Bear Market, Breitman
According to the Tezos CEO, since the easy money is unavailable, get the communities (organic users). When asked if a pause in Fed’s rates hikes could revive the crypto market, Breitman said there would still be a shift in crypto and tech valuations. She said that the valuations would base on user growth and not the use of cheap tactics (easy money) that quickly goes.
Furthermore, Breitman said no metric had evaluated cryptocurrency or technology in the last ten years when interest rates were low. However, she maintained that practical crypto applications would thrive no matter the challenges.
As per Breitman, the demand for digital arts and their trading on blockchain was the driving factor for Tezos’ increased popularity in 2021. According to Breitman, the use case of blockchain in creating and trading digital arts is among the only sources of organic growth in the crypto industry.
Amid the crypto winter, the end of the easy money era has been a hot topic among analysts. Some believe the recent Bitcoin price stability is good for the industry. The founder of Nexo, a crypto lending firm, told reporters that BTC performance strongly indicates that the digital asset market has matured.
featured Image from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But 100 SMA is the Key
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $20,000 support zone. BTC is consolidating and might start a fresh rally if it clears the $20,500 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin traded in a range above the key $20,000 support zone.
- The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could a fresh rally if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and $20,500.
Bitcoin Price Consolidates
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below the $20,600 and $20,500 levels. BTC even traded below the $20,250 level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bulls were active near the $20,000 zone. A low was formed near $20,059 and the price is now consolidating losses. There was a minor increase above the $20,200 level. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,865 swing high to $20,060 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,350 level.
The first major resistance is near the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,865 swing high to $20,060 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $20,500 resistance zone could start another steady increase. The next major resistance is near $21,000, above which the price may perhaps rise towards the $22,000 zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear above the $20,500 resistance zone, it could resume its decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,200 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,000 zone or the recent low. A clear move below the $20,000 support might push the price further lower. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $19,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,350, $20,500 and $21,000.
Blockchain
Accelerators And Incubators Focus Their Sights On Bitcoin
You know what incubators and accelerators mean: interest. They say that bear markets are for builders, and the bitcoin ecosystem seems to be getting ready to work. One of the main catalysts is the success of the Lightning Network. The little engine that could went from being constantly mocked to being a key element in the El Salvador story. Nowadays, the Lightning Network is the bitcoin ecosystem’s absolute star and one of the reasons some money is pouring in.
The three accelerators and incubators that this article will consider couldn’t be more different from each other, but they share the bitcoin-only ethos. And an unhealthy interest in the Lightning Network. From a Jack Dorsey-funded initiative, to a corporate ultra-deluxe opportunity, to a bunch of technically minded individuals that opened their doors in the name of bitcoin. Pick your poison, there’s probably an accelerator for you here.
The TBD Open-Source Incubation Program
The Jack Dorsey-funded organization that’s working in the decentralized bitcoin exchange TBDex can probably help your bitcoin project. They recently announced the TBD Open Source Incubation Program, but there’s not much practical info on it yet. “TBD Incubation projects are managed by community contributors. They advance the decentralized web and accelerate development and adoption of the Web5 platform,” the company wrote.
They did specify that the program was focused on Open-Source projects and said that TBD will “soon be announcing our first Incubation project!” The announcement also promised that “when projects reach maturity, they may apply to be promoted out of Incubation into a central project,” so the TBD program might turn into an accelerator over time.
BTC price chart for 11/03/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
The Wolf Startup Accelerators Focused Exclusively On Lightning
This is the corporate one. This is the deluxe one. It’s run by “Stone Ridge, owner of an alternatives asset manager that has raised more than $40B since inception and parent of bitcoin company NYDIG.” Among other things, they offer, “transportation to NYC and lodging for the duration of the 8-week program are included from anywhere in the world.” The program is exclusively focused on the Lightning Network.“Wolf accepts applications from individual founders and small teams at the pre-seed idea stage up through those ready for a Series A financing round.”
Introducing Wolf: The first startup accelerator focused exclusively on lightning ⚡️. Learn more or apply at https://t.co/MC9fJATOt4 #Bitcoin #Lightning pic.twitter.com/2vQ7SoMheI
— 🐺 Wolf ⚡ (@_WolfNYC) October 26, 2022
The investments are also deluxe, selected developers get a $250K guaranteed seed funding, so they can focus all of their attention on the project. Also, “at the end of each program, one team will be chosen by a panel of judges to receive an additional $500K in funding.” That, plus all the knowledge you and your team can collect in those eight weeks.
The Pleb Lab Co-Working/ Accelerators
In contrast, Pleb Lab is “a co-working / accelerator in Austin, Texas at the heart of the financial district. We support outstanding projects and teams in several ways.” They are bitcoin-only, with a focus on “the Lightning Network – an essential step towards decentralized finance.” Their other focus is free and open-source development, “ The FOSS ethos is at the center of what we do here at Pleb Lab.”
What does the Pleb Lab accelerator do, exactly? They:
-
“Working directly with Bitcoin & Lightning startups”
-
“Granting workspace among other brilliant Bitcoin developers at Pleb Lab”
-
“Providing startup advisory and mentoring”
-
“Providing business development, marketing and strategy”
The Austin bitcoin scene is growing by the minute, and Pleb Lab is right there in the middle of it. Apparently, one of its best characteristics is to be in the same room with other bitcoin developers trying to solve similar problems to yours. As you might imagine, they all help each other. This one is not a competition and there are no prizes.
Featured Image: Pleb Lab logo from their website | Charts by TradingView
Dogecoin Slides To Support Of $0.11; These Indicators Point To Bearish Weakness
Joe Biden complains oil companies should drill more
Kyrie Irving suspended for at least 5 games for anti-Semitism, Nets say: NPR
Astros edge Phillies in tense fifth game to reach World Series title threshold | World Events
SEAN HANNITY: The Dems are ‘very scared’
NFT Market Decline Leads To Dapper Labs Laying Off 22% Of The Staff
Homewood-Flossmoor High School students walk out in response to sexual assault allegations
Biden officials to get key data on effectiveness of new Covid booster
Pre-election poll shows Democrats failing – RT World News
Kash Patel’s grand jury appearance focused on Trump’s declassification requests
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?