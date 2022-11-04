News
Dolphins coaches praise Tua Tagovailoa’s strides; Robert Jones in line for start in homecoming
Excuse Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa if he felt he could throw a “subtle jab” at critics when he, unsolicited, made his remark about improving his deep passing.
For two-plus years, Tagovailoa has been on the receiving end of an abundance of criticism, and as he leads the NFL in passer rating (112.7) midway through his third season, he might just want to throw some of it back at the doubters.
Thursday, his coaches welcomed the sassiness from their quarterback who has won 11 of the last 12 games he has started and finished.
“There’s been some people have been pretty hard on Tua,” quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell said. “And we’ve been, from Day 1, we’ve been very confident in him.
“Can he throw the deep ball? Yes. Has he been able to throw the deep ball? Yes. Is he throwing it well? Yeah, he is throwing it well. Can we improve? Absolutely.”
Going back to the offseason, Tagovailoa let himself come out of his shell, a sign he’s more comfortable with the supportive manner in which coach Mike McDaniel has led him as opposed to the sterner coaching from Brian Flores.
“You saw signs of it,” said offensive coordinator Frank Smith, thinking back to early interactions with Tagovailoa when he arrived in Miami under McDaniel in the offseason. “That’s kind of who he is, though. He has a lot of fun, great energy and passion toward what he’s been doing. I think that’s always been there.”
On Wednesday, Tagovailoa was asked where he has felt he has grown most in his game, and that’s when he decided to take his shot.
“Well, I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh? Don’t we think?” he said. “That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab.”
Smith emphasized Tagovailoa’s understanding of timing in the offense. Bevell alluded to how he has bought into the footwork aspect of playing quarterback, among other things.
“Love where Tua’s at with, really, all areas,” Bevell said. “He’s growing in so many areas behind the scenes that you guys don’t even get to see, just in terms of his preparation, the things that he’s doing off the field to make sure that he’s working on his game, he’s working on his team.”
Robert Jones’ opportunity
Dolphins guard Robert Jones appears to be in line to start for the first time this season after he replaced injured left guard Liam Eichenberg in the fourth quarter of the win in Detroit.
With Eichenberg now on injured reserve with the knee ailment, Jones could be making a start in his hometown of Chicago against the Bears, assuming the same alignment continues after his 15 snaps against the Lions.
Jones started his journey to the NFL by playing one year of high school football at Rockford East High, 80 miles northwest of the heart of Chicago, where he grew up on the south side of the city. Jones moved out to Rockford for his senior year of high school to live with his uncle so he can play at the school. He then went through junior college, played at Middle Tennessee State and made the Dolphins’ 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie last season.
“Rob’s done a great job for us,” Smith said of the second-year lineman who also started at tackle in the 2021 finale. “Young in his career, learning the techniques we’re trying to do. He has great strength, has really good upper body strength, physicality, really like his anchor. … The physical skills are really there to be a really strong blocker.”
Practice report
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead returned to practice on Thursday, which has now become his normal practice day each week since returning to the lineup from missing one game on Oct. 9 at the New York Jets. Armstead was officially limited on the injury report, but in addition to his toe ailment, he is now also listed as nursing an Achilles injury.
Players missing from Thursday practice were offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) and wide receiver River Cracraft (illness). Cracraft missed Sunday’s game at the Lions with a neck injury, but that is no longer being reported by the team as an issue.
Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/ribs) and fullback Alec Ingold (no injury designation) were in red, non-contact jerseys. Safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin) was seen working out on the side with a sleeve on his right leg. Safety Eric Rowe was added to the injury report Thursday for a hip injury.
New additions in outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had full participation in Thursday’s drills after being limited in their first practice with the Dolphins.
Election disinformation deployed in New Hampshire against General Bolduc
Election disinformation was deployed in New Hampshire this week against Republican Senate candidate Gen. Don Bolduc in his run against Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Breitbart News has learned.
A shady entity named the “Voter Information Center” has sent mass mailings containing false information about General Bolduc’s political positions to Granite State voters in Winchester, in the southwest corner of the state (zip code 03470 ). It’s unclear how big the election disinformation program has grown.
The outfit’s name, Center of Voter Information, is so innocuous that it gives the impression that the center is a nonpartisan entity devoted simply to informing New Hampshire voters. But the Center of Voter Information, headquartered in Washington, DC, is not trivial.
The center is led by Tom Lopach, president and CEO of the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information. Lopach’s professional background includes serving as former chief of staff to former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT). From 2007 to 2008, he also served as National Finance Director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, responsible for raising funds to defeat Senate Republicans.
Lopach sent direct mail containing false election information to New Hampshire voters, according to a direct mail obtained by Breitbart News. With three boxes checked, the flyer claims that Bolduc supports “funding America’s cybersecurity,” supports “keeping expensive hearing aids,” and opposes “replacing led pipes.” Lopach’s signature appears at the bottom of the leaflet.
Above Lopach’s signature, a disclaimer admits that Bolduc’s political positions have been misinterpreted by noting that “a candidate’s position is sometimes more complicated than a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. “…If you want additional, detailed information on these matters,” the flyer says, “you can visit the candidates’ websites.” »
Nowhere on Bolduc’s website does he say he supports “funding America’s cybersecurity,” supports “keeping expensive hearing aids,” and opposes “replacing lead pipes.”
Doug Sears, a former US diplomat, superintendent of an urban school and current resident of Winchester, received the direct mail from Lopach. Sears told Breitbart News that the flyer was attempted to appear non-partisan, but ended up being a “false flag operation run by a longtime Democratic operative.”
“The leaflet we received from the inoffensively named ‘Voter Information Centre’ claims to provide important information to voters and includes the statement ‘we have done our best to represent each candidate fairly and reasonably’ “, Sears said in a statement. written statement. “But this is a false flag operation run by a longtime Democratic operative. And deliberately misinforms.
“General Bolduc is depicted, for example, as not support cybersecurity improvements that would protect the energy grid and water supply systems. Even on the face of it, that’s not a plausible argument,” Sears explained. “The guy has five bronze stars for bravery.”
“Someone is spending big to misinform. We often hear aboutour democracy’ of cultural elites,” Sears added. “Stuff like this tears at the fabric of our constitutional republic.”
The false election information comes as General Bolduc increased his lead over Hassan by nearly two points on Thursday despite going over $9 million, according to the third-quarter fundraising total. General Bolduc fought his way up from 11 points and now leads by two, a 13-point swing in six weeks.
The Granite State Senate race is one of seven battleground states that will determine which party controls the Senate. To retake the upper house, Republicans must hold Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and retake either Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, New Hampshire or Georgia to have a one-seat majority in the Senate.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
Dwyane Wade & His Wife Gabrielle Union Allegedly Pressuring Their Son/Daughter Zaya To Change Gender For Money
Want to prove you are a modern-day awesome parent by social media standards? Follow Dwyane Jade and Gabrielle Union‘s guide! Support and encourage your 12-year-old daughter to change gender. Make sure you hold several interviews to make your sh-tty decision sound pleasant. Don’t forget to also make your minor daughter frequently post images of herself… Read More »Dwyane Wade & His Wife Gabrielle Union Allegedly Pressuring Their Son/Daughter Zaya To Change Gender For Money
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards miss practice Thursday; CBs Marlon Humprey, Marcus Peters limited
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who left last Thursday’s game early with a shoulder injury, was among six players who missed practice Thursday afternoon.
Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) also did not practice.
Starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters (quad/knee) and Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) were limited participants while outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo practiced fully after returning from torn Achilles tendons. Inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) also practiced fully after missing Thursday’s game.
Andrews was limited to just 10 snaps in the Ravens’ 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, before leaving in the second quarter, but coach John Harbaugh said Monday that it’s “not a major, major thing.”
Bateman, who missed the Ravens’ games in Week 5 and Week 6 with a foot sprain and was limited to 13 offensive snaps in last Thursday’s win, will have season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury.
Edwards suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter in Tampa, but Harbaugh said the veteran running back has a chance to play against the Saints in New Orleans on “Monday Night Football.”
For the Saints, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and will likely miss the rest of the season due to a toe injury.
Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and former Ravens running back Mark Ingram (knee) did not practice. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), center Erik McCoy (shoulder), defensive tackle David Onyemata (thigh), right tackle Ryan Ramczyck (rest/knee) and tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) were limited participants.
This story will be updated.
‘Let football take center stage’ at Qatar World Cup, says Fifa president | World Cup 2022
Fifa President Gianni Infantino has written to the 32 nations taking part in this month’s World Cup, urging them to “let football take center stage” in Qatar.
An unusual plea to football associations and players to set political and human rights concerns aside for the duration of the tournament, Infantino’s communication comes just two weeks before the start of the competition and with a number of concerns on the part of the FA and non-governmental organizations have not yet been resolved.
In his letter, Infantino is supposed to try to defuse concerns about hosting the tournament in Qatar by arguing that there are political problems in much of the world and that the football has an answer for everyone. Regarding concerns over the safety of traveling fans in the country, he reiterates a promise that “everyone is welcome regardless of race, origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality”, a commitment more detailed than the one currently taken by the hosts.
Infantino, who has been Fifa president since 2016, did not preside over the decision to award this year’s tournament to the Gulf state and has overseen a series of initiatives that have contributed to reforms, including the abolition of the kafala employment system. – in Qatar. But he also praised the event and its hosts, frequently saying the country will stage the “best” World Cup ever and saying the presence of the world’s most popular sporting event will help to bring about lasting change in the world. country.
However, a number of competing nations are still waiting for Fifa to respond to a variety of tournament-related appeals. One of them is a pledge to provide funds to address the harm suffered by migrant workers during the construction of World Cup stadiums. A program approved by the Welsh, English and Dutch FAs as well as the American Football Federation, a commitment from Fifa has not yet been made.
This week, the Welsh FA also confirmed they are still awaiting a response on whether a decision to wear rainbow armbands in support of LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar would be subject to a ban from the game’s governing body. .
Kings coach ‘flabbergasted’ Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer not called travel; NBA says he was right (but Heat still win)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was too busy celebrating to consider that he might have been out of step with the moment.
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown wasn’t.
So while the Heat headed off into the night reveling in the Herro 3-point basket with 2.5 seconds left that gave them Wednesday’s 110-107 victory at FTX Arena, Brown took his complaints to the postgame podium, insisting the teams actually should still have been playing.
“Tyler Herro’s a great player,” Brown said. “But at the end, he traveled. He traveled on the last play, and I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behind off for close to 48 minutes, and to pump fake on a sidestep, a sidestep or hop, and then one-two and a shot and not make that call, to me, it’s just unbelievable.
“It’s not why we lost the game, although I don’t think we got a fair whistle. And I hope when the officials go back and look at the game, they could see it.”
The NBA, in its officiating report for the last two minutes of that game, confirmed on Thursday that Brown, indeed, was correct in his interpretation, and that Herro should have been called for a travel, giving the Kings possession in a tie game with 2.5 seconds to play.
According to the league’s officiating report, “Herro (MIA) ends his dribble by gathering in the air and landing on both feet (although his left lands slightly before his right). When he moves his right foot, he establishes his left foot as his pivot foot, which he then lifts and replaces to the floor before taking his jump shot.”
The report does not change the game’s outcome, nor was the play eligible for review during the game according to the league’s coach’s challenge guidelines.
For his part, Herro did not see his pump-fake, double-clutch attempt against Terence Davis through that prism. But he also had not given it that type of thought until questioned in his postgame interview.
First he offered his view of the shot off a timeout by coach Erik Spoelstra, a play that also could have involved a pass to center Bam Adebayo.
“Spo really just drew up a play to get me the ball in space, whether it was my shot or creating, attacking and creating for someone else. I could have shot it or I could have went to the rim or dished it off to Bam or somebody on the weak side for a three. But lucky enough it went in.”
Then he was told about Brown’s comments.
“I don’t think it was a travel,” Herro said with a laugh, as the Heat prepared to move on to Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “But early in the game they called a travel on me that I also didn’t think was a travel. I think I hit a midrange pullup like right before and they called a travel.
“Just like [Tuesday] night with Jordan Poole, you could call a carry on every play. You can call a travel, I’m pretty sure, on almost every play. So you got to take that one on the chin.”
While Warriors coach Steve Kerr took issue with the three discontinued dribble violations called on Poole in Golden State’s 116-109 Tuesday loss to the Heat, it was nothing like the extended ire of the Kings’ Brown.
“They’re all great guys and good officials,” Brown said. “But at the end of the day, we have to go earn our respect. Because right now, people get caught up in the hype and the crowd and the excitement of the crowd and they look at what’s on our jersey, I’m assuming, and see ‘Kings’ and maybe they expect us to lose. I don’t know.”
Brown also was disappointed about a no-call involving Sacramento forward Harrison Barnes.
“It’s just two, like, blatant calls, right in front of guys,” Brown said of the officials. “I felt bad for my players.
“Again, we lost. Got to own up to it. But when you have a team fighting, both teams, both teams fighting as hard as they fought down the stretch of a back-and-forth game and not make the right call? It’s right in front of you, and just say, ‘I didn’t see it.’ It’s tough.”
The league’s officiating report did not cite any officiating errors regarding Barnes in the game’s final two minutes, with the Herro travel the only play cited during that timeframe as being incorrectly officiated.
In the Kings’ confirmed view, Herro cleared way too much space on the play they said he took two steps, came to a jump stop, brought the ball down, took two more steps and converted the shot listed as launched from 27 feet to close out his 26-point night.
“If that’s not a travel,” Brown said, “I don’t know what the definition of a travel is.
“Maybe it’s the Miami Heat and we’re the Sacramento Kings, and that’s Tyler Herro and it’s a last-second shot, a walkoff-homer shot. Maybe they’re caught up? I don’t know. I’m by no means a ref and their job is hard as hell. But it’s an iso situation, it’s one-on-one and you’re looking at the ball.”
Herro said the mechanics for such a complex attack already had been well calculated.
“I shot the same shot actually like twice throughout the game,” he said, “where I pump faked, he flew by, and I reloaded. I missed, but I can make that shot. I work on a lot of different shots. So I think I can make a lot of different shots.”
Herro said once the defender of teammate Gabe Vincent sank into the lane, the possibility of a drive for either a tie or free throw was reduced.
“When I saw that,” he said, “that’s when I stepped back. And I probably could have got the step-back off. But with that space, I just wanted to test the fence and see if he would jump, which he did. And whether he jumped into me, I could have gotten the foul. Or if he jumped across, I could have done what I did, reloaded and knocked it down.”
Or, as Brown contended, he could have traveled.
“It’s just a shame,” Brown said, “the game was called the way it was.
“I just don’t know how. I’m flabbergasted.”
US Customs discovers dangerous invasive species on board ship from China
US Customs officials recently inspected a seagoing ship from China and discovered an invasive species on board that could have caused extensive damage to the country’s landscape and natural resources.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists discovered four Asian gypsy moth (AGM) egg masses on a Panamanian bulk carrier in Laplace, Louisiana, in late September. The ship was targeted for inspection because it had docked in high-risk AGM areas in China the previous month.
The suspected AGM egg masses were found on the ship’s exterior surface and on the railing of the lower and main decks, CBP said. US officials ordered the ship to leave port and anchor outside US waters to be cleaned and disinfected.
CBP sent the suspected AGM egg masses to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for further analysis, which positively identified the specimens as AGM.
BORDER OFFICERS SEIZE OVER $5.8M OF METH ON TRUCK ENTERING US
CBP conducted a follow-up inspection of the vessel several days after the initial discovery and found no additional AGM egg masses and allowed the vessel to continue cargo operations, CBP said.
The USDA states that AGM is an exotic pest not established in the United States. They resemble the European gypsy moths found in the northwest, but the Asian variety has a wider range, making them more dangerous.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Female butterflies can lay hundreds of eggs which produce hundreds of caterpillars which could feed on over 500 plant species.
