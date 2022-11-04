News
Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft not seen at practice, but team health improving overall
Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft, who hasn’t practiced all week due to an illness, was the only player not seen during the portion of Friday’s practice reporters are allowed to watch. Cracraft missed last week’s game at Detroit, but overall the Dolphins’ health seems to continue to improve as far as players missing games due to injury or illness.
Fullback Alec Ingold and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who were both wearing red (no contact) jerseys Thursday, were in regular practice jerseys Friday.
Safety Clayton Fejedelem, who was working on the side Thursday, appeared to be participating in Friday’s practice.
Right tackle Austin Jackson, who hasn’t practiced all week due to ankle and calf injuries, appeared to be participating in Friday’s practice.
The official injury report will be released later Friday afternoon.
Armstead ailing with another injury
Left tackle Terron Armstead appeared on the injury report with an Achilles ailment Thursday, the first time he’s been listed with that problem. Armstead has been battling a toe injury most of the season, which required him to stay overnight in New York after the Jets game to see a specialist.
The Achilles injury is just another issue for a team that’s been hit hard by injury issues the last few weeks. But McDaniel said he’s not concerned because Armstead knows how to handle himself.
“It’s something he’s always managed,” McDaniel said of the Achilles problem. “It’s the wear and tear of the football season.”
Armstead was asked Thursday whether the toe injury is something he’ll be dealing with all season.
“I hope not,” he said. “I hope it continues to improve. It’s tricky, man. It’s a tricky injury, especially for a bigger guy. It’s been tough. It’s been challenging to deal with, but as long as it’s functional, I’m rolling.”
Keeping up with the Joneses
Now it’s Robert Jones’ turn. With safety Brandon Jones (knee) out for the season and cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles) still out for an undetermined amount of time, a new Jones steps into the spotlight.
Robert Jones, a Chicago native, will start at left guard in Liam Eichenberg’s place against the Bears. Eichenberg sustained a knee injury against Detroit and has been placed on injured reserve.
Robert Jones, who substituted for Eichenberg in the fourth quarter last week, got a full week of practice as a starter this week and it should make a difference.
“It’s definitely beneficial,” McDaniel said. “It’s not to the degree like when you’re talking about a quarterback working through a week calling plays and doping all those things.
“But, of course it’s advantageous.”
The Chicago game will mark the fifth offensive line starting combination — Armstead at left tackle, Jones at left guard, Connor Williams at center, Robert Hunt at right guard, Brandon Shell at right tackle — the Dolphins have used this season.
Practice players of the week
Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, defensive lineman Ben Stille and linebacker San Eguavoen were wearing camouflage jerseys Friday, which are symbolic of players who have had the best week of practice.
Kevin Spacey to Receive Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in Italy
LONDON — Just two weeks after Kevin Spacey was found not responsible for assault and battery in a sexual abuse lawsuit, the actor will receive the National Motion Picture Museum’s highest honor for lifetime achievement in acting .
The National Cinema Museum in Turin, Italy, announced on Thursday that Spacey will receive the prestigious Stella della Mole award “in recognition of his aesthetic and editorial contribution to the development of dramatic art throughout his filmography,” according to a statement. published by the museum.
Previous Stella della Mole award winners include director Dario Argento as well as acclaimed actors Isabella Rossellini and Monica Bellucci.
The event, which will take place on January 16, 2023, will see him give an acting masterclass before introducing a viewing of “one of the most acclaimed films of his successful career” which will be followed by the presentation of the Stella Award. della Mole. at the end of the evening.
The museum has not confirmed which of its films will play at the event and awards ceremony.
“The Oscar-winning actor for The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, who played such unforgettable characters as Frank Underwood in House of Cards, returns to meet his beloved audience,” the museum said. “The National Cinema Museum is pleased to pay tribute to the award-winning actor who, over his decades-long career, has put memorable faces on complex, enigmatic and dynamic characters such as – among countless others – his famous Frank Underwood from the famous series House of Cards.
Spacey will discuss “the most important milestones of his career as well as the countless characters viewers know by name” with museum director Domenico De Gaetano.
The museum also called Spacey a “chameleon star of contemporary world cinema” and said he was “unquestionably one of the most talented and celebrated actors of his generation”.
Despite his talents, Spacey has spent the past few years embroiled in controversy and lawsuits. In October, a jury determined that Spacey had not sexually abused Anthony Rapp, another actor, in 1986. Rapp was 14 at the time; Spacey was 26 years old. Rapp had filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages.
Orioles prospects Heston Kjerstad, Noah Denoyer named Arizona Fall League all-stars
Heston Kjerstad spent much of this season making up for lost time, and that continued with his assignment to the Arizona Fall League.
The Orioles’ outfield prospect was named an AFL “Fall Star” in the American League on Friday alongside Baltimore pitching prospect Noah Denoyer. The second overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, Kjerstad waited two years after that selection to make his professional debut because of the heart condition myocarditis and a strained left hamstring.
In addition to Fall Stars Game on Sunday, Kjerstad will participate the AFL Home Run Derby on Saturday. During his time in Arizona, the 23-year-old showed off the left-handed power the Orioles drafted him for, tying for the AFL lead with five home runs and ranking fifth with an OPS of 1.009.
The former Arkansas star was even more successful after joining Low-A Delmarva in June, hitting .463 with a 1.201 OPS in 98 plate appearances. He struggled after a move to High-A Aberdeen, with his batting average falling 230 points while his OPS dropped to .674, though that performance came in a challenging offensive environment.
In Baseball America’s latest ranking, Kjerstad was the Orioles’ No. 8 prospect, trailing two of the players Baltimore selected after him in 2020.
While one of the Orioles’ Fall Star selections comes with the pedigree of a first-round pick, the other went undrafted. Denoyer, a 24-year-old right-hander, signed with Baltimore after going unselected in 2019′s 40-round draft. Across three Orioles affiliates this season, Denoyer had a 2.89 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings, allowing fewer than one base runner per inning while working mostly as a bulk reliever. Five of his six AFL outings were starts, and he had a 4.50 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 20 innings while limiting opponents to a .227 batting average.
Denoyer is eligible for next month’s Rule 5 draft if the Orioles do not add him to their 40-man roster, meaning another team could take him but be required to keep him in the majors all season to retain him.
Around the horn
- The Orioles avoided arbitration with outfielder Jake Cave, claimed last month from the Minnesota Twins, by agreeing to a one-year deal, they announced Friday. The agreement is a split contract, according to a source with direct knowledge, meaning Cave will receive a pro-rated amount dependent on how many days he spends in the majors. The Orioles have seven remaining arbitration-eligible players.
- Right-hander Chris Ellis and catcher Aramis Garcia declined their outright assignments to Triple-A Norfolk and elected free agency, the Orioles announced. Both cleared waivers earlier this week, creating an opening on Baltimore’s 40-man roster.
Fiery restaurant rages in New York | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan (Video)
An angry customer allegedly set fire to a Bangladeshi restaurant in Queens – and was back on the streets 24 hours later. In this episode of “Urban Legend,” The Post’s Kevin Sheehan discusses how New York’s bail reform crisis is making the city less safe. “People need to know how the justice system is working or not working,” he said.
In that incident, arson suspect Choephel Norbu admitted to police that he was “drunk” when he retaliated against the Jackson Heights restaurant for allegedly getting the wrong order. He threw chicken biriyani in the faces of the workers and returned the next morning with a bucket of gasoline. Officers were “so appalled” when Norbu was released, Sheehan said.
Rap star Drake name drops Baltimore Ravens in latest release
By the time Baltimore woke up Friday, Drake had dropped us into the middle of the ocean.
Lyrically.
The superstar rap artist calls out Baltimore, oh so casually, in his latest track destined to be a Drizzy classic.
“Middle of the Ocean” from Her Loss, a new release from Drake and 21 Savage, name drops millionaires, a tennis star and our very own favorite NFL team (plus a nemesis).
Here’s the verse:
“Big Benjamins like the Pittsburgh Steelers
Drake you got it
Robert Kraft sent the jet for us, that [expletive] was patriotic
You would think we live in Baltimore, the way they Raven ‘bout the latest product.”
The Baltimore Ravens wasted no time in calling attention to the shout out. The team posted a picture on social media of their latest acquisition, the twice All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith. “The product,” if you will.
The team made the trade on Monday and by Friday, it’s in a rap song.
That’s certainly winning.
Of course the team already has its own Drake — Kenyan Drake, the Ravens running back who’s been rushing for the goal line and scoring TDs. No need to toss him into the ocean.
Drake also labels tennis legend Serena Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder and Columbia native Alexis Ohanian, a “groupie” with the line, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie.”
Williams has yet to respond publicly.
Baltimore fans reacted to the Drake drop with some serious analysis, including his pronunciation of the city’s name. “Drake pronounces Baltimore so well, added a capital T when he said it,” wrote fan @twizraj on Twitter.
That’s one way to put some respect on it. (We hope our own native rapper Rye Rye got hers too.)
Murderer admits having sex with 23 bodies in hospital morgues
A convicted double murderer has confessed to sexually abusing the corpses of 23 women in hospital morgues, with victims aged between nine and 100.
David Fuller, 68, a former hospital worker who was convicted last year of beating and strangling two women to death in 1987, pleaded guilty at Croydon Crown Court in London on Thursday to 12 counts of sexual penetration into a corpse and four counts of being in possession of extreme pornography.
Fuller filmed himself sexually abusing the corpses, which included a nine-year-old girl, two sixteen-year-olds and a 100-year-old woman, while working as an electrician at Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, the BBC reported.
Kent Police said they found evidence of 101 potential victims, however the latest charges only applied to 23 victims, all of whom were deceased women. A total of ten victims remained unidentified. Officers discovered a cache of images and videos of Fuller sexually abusing corpses when they raided his home in Heathfield, East Sussex.
Commenting on the case, Libby Clark of the Crown Prosecution Service said: ‘Fuller’s actions were depraved, disgusting and dehumanizing on a scale never before seen in legal history.
“It was vital for us to bring these additional charges for the women we could identify, and those we unfortunately could not, to reflect her offense and bring justice to the families that we can.
“The horrors of this case will no doubt remain with all who worked so tirelessly to close the case.”
Fuller was first sentenced to life in prison last year after confessing to the murders of Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in 1987. He later pleaded guilty to 51 others offences, 44 of which involved sexual abuse of 78 victims in hospital morgues between 2008 and 2020.
The government has since launched an independent investigation into how it was able to operate undetected for so long. Fuller will be sentenced for the rest of his crimes next month.
Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka
U.S. employers add 261,000 new jobs in October; jobless rate rises to 3.7%
America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation.
Friday’s report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the overall gain declined from 315,000 in September. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%.
A strong job market is deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-hear high. Steady hiring, solid pay growth and low unemployment have been good for workers. But they have also contributed to rising prices.
“Employers continue to be worried that it’s going to be harder to to hire tomorrow than today, so that actually suggests they don’t see a recession on the horizon,” said Betsey Stevenson, an economist at the University of Michigan who was an economic adviser to President Barack Obama.
Stevenson noted that more than half of last month’s net hiring was in industries — health care, education, restaurants and hotels, for example — that still appear to be catching up from the sharp job losses they endured during the pandemic recession. Hiring in such sectors will likely continue, she suggested, even if the economy slows.
The October jobs figures were the last major economic report before Election Day, with voters keenly focused on the state of the economy. Chronic inflation is hammering the budgets of many households and has shot to the top of voter concerns in the midterm congressional elections. Republican candidates have attacked Democrats over inflation in their drive to regain control of Congress.
The latest data offered hints that the job market might be cooling, if only gradually, as the Fed is hoping to see. Over the past three months, hiring gains have averaged 289,000, down from a sizzling monthly rate of 539,000 a year ago. Average hourly pay, on average, rose 4.7% from a year ago, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September and down from a 16-year peak of 5.6% in March.
The tick-up in the jobless rate occurred because about 300,000 Americans said they were no longer employed. The unemployment rate is calculated from a separate survey from the jobs figure and can sometimes move in a different direction in the short term.
Still, last month’s wage increase will likely continue to fuel inflation pressures.
“This report was definitely strong enough to keep the Fed on track raising rates,” said Jonathan Pingle, an economist at UBS.
President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have pointed to the vigorous resurgence in hiring as evidence that their policies have helped get Americans back to work faster than the nation managed to do after previous downturns. But that message has been overtaken in the midterm political campaigns by the rate of inflation, which has soured many Americans on the economy under Democratic leadership in Congress and the White House.
The October jobs report showed that job gains were widespread. Health care added 53,000, with hospitals and doctors’ offices continuing to re-staff after having lost many workers at the height of the pandemic. Manufacturing added 32,000. A category that includes engineers, accountants and lawyers added 39,000.
Still, some corners of the economy have begun to flag under the weight of rising prices and much higher borrowing costs engineered by the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. Especially in industries like housing and technology, hiring has waned. Many tech companies, such as the ride-hailing firm Lyft and the payment company Stripe, have announced plans to lay off workers. Amazon says it will suspend its corporate hiring.
More broadly across the economy, though, the pace of layoffs remains unusually low. And companies in travel, restaurants, manufacturing and health care are still hiring steadily. Southwest Airlines told investors last week that it was on track to hire 10,000 employees this year, including 1,200 pilots.
At a news conference Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the strong job market is feeding inflationary pressures as businesses continue to raise pay. In September, average wages rose more than 6% from 12 months earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Pay raises can feed inflation if companies pass on at least part of their higher labor costs to their customers in the form of higher prices.
Powell spoke after the Fed announced a fourth straight three-quarter-point increase in its benchmark rate. It was the latest in a series of unusually large hikes that have heightened the risk of a recession.
Housing has absorbed the worst damage from higher borrowing costs. The Fed’s rate hikes have sent average long-term mortgage rates surging to around 7%. Home sales have cratered, and once-soaring home prices have started to slow.
For now, the economy is still growing. It expanded at a 2.6% annual rate in the July-September quarter after having contracted in the first six months of the year. With inflation still painfully high and the Fed making borrowing increasingly expensive for consumers and businesses, most economists expect a recession by early next year.
