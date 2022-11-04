News
Dwyane Wade & His Wife Gabrielle Union Allegedly Pressuring Their Son/Daughter Zaya To Change Gender For Money
Want to prove you are a modern-day awesome parent by social media standards? Follow Dwyane Jade and Gabrielle Union‘s guide! Support and encourage your 12-year-old daughter to change gender. Make sure you hold several interviews to make your sh-tty decision sound pleasant. Don’t forget to also make your minor daughter frequently post images of herself… Read More »Dwyane Wade & His Wife Gabrielle Union Allegedly Pressuring Their Son/Daughter Zaya To Change Gender For Money
The post Dwyane Wade & His Wife Gabrielle Union Allegedly Pressuring Their Son/Daughter Zaya To Change Gender For Money appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards miss practice Thursday; CBs Marlon Humprey, Marcus Peters limited
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who left last Thursday’s game early with a shoulder injury, was among six players who missed practice Thursday afternoon.
Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) also did not practice.
Starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters (quad/knee) and Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) were limited participants while outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo practiced fully after returning from torn Achilles tendons. Inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) also practiced fully after missing Thursday’s game.
Andrews was limited to just 10 snaps in the Ravens’ 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, before leaving in the second quarter, but coach John Harbaugh said Monday that it’s “not a major, major thing.”
Bateman, who missed the Ravens’ games in Week 5 and Week 6 with a foot sprain and was limited to 13 offensive snaps in last Thursday’s win, will have season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury.
Edwards suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter in Tampa, but Harbaugh said the veteran running back has a chance to play against the Saints in New Orleans on “Monday Night Football.”
For the Saints, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and will likely miss the rest of the season due to a toe injury.
Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and former Ravens running back Mark Ingram (knee) did not practice. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), center Erik McCoy (shoulder), defensive tackle David Onyemata (thigh), right tackle Ryan Ramczyck (rest/knee) and tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) were limited participants.
This story will be updated.
()
News
‘Let football take center stage’ at Qatar World Cup, says Fifa president | World Cup 2022
Fifa President Gianni Infantino has written to the 32 nations taking part in this month’s World Cup, urging them to “let football take center stage” in Qatar.
An unusual plea to football associations and players to set political and human rights concerns aside for the duration of the tournament, Infantino’s communication comes just two weeks before the start of the competition and with a number of concerns on the part of the FA and non-governmental organizations have not yet been resolved.
In his letter, Infantino is supposed to try to defuse concerns about hosting the tournament in Qatar by arguing that there are political problems in much of the world and that the football has an answer for everyone. Regarding concerns over the safety of traveling fans in the country, he reiterates a promise that “everyone is welcome regardless of race, origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality”, a commitment more detailed than the one currently taken by the hosts.
Infantino, who has been Fifa president since 2016, did not preside over the decision to award this year’s tournament to the Gulf state and has overseen a series of initiatives that have contributed to reforms, including the abolition of the kafala employment system. – in Qatar. But he also praised the event and its hosts, frequently saying the country will stage the “best” World Cup ever and saying the presence of the world’s most popular sporting event will help to bring about lasting change in the world. country.
However, a number of competing nations are still waiting for Fifa to respond to a variety of tournament-related appeals. One of them is a pledge to provide funds to address the harm suffered by migrant workers during the construction of World Cup stadiums. A program approved by the Welsh, English and Dutch FAs as well as the American Football Federation, a commitment from Fifa has not yet been made.
This week, the Welsh FA also confirmed they are still awaiting a response on whether a decision to wear rainbow armbands in support of LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar would be subject to a ban from the game’s governing body. .
theguardian
News
Kings coach ‘flabbergasted’ Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer not called travel; NBA says he was right (but Heat still win)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was too busy celebrating to consider that he might have been out of step with the moment.
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown wasn’t.
So while the Heat headed off into the night reveling in the Herro 3-point basket with 2.5 seconds left that gave them Wednesday’s 110-107 victory at FTX Arena, Brown took his complaints to the postgame podium, insisting the teams actually should still have been playing.
“Tyler Herro’s a great player,” Brown said. “But at the end, he traveled. He traveled on the last play, and I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behind off for close to 48 minutes, and to pump fake on a sidestep, a sidestep or hop, and then one-two and a shot and not make that call, to me, it’s just unbelievable.
“It’s not why we lost the game, although I don’t think we got a fair whistle. And I hope when the officials go back and look at the game, they could see it.”
The NBA, in its officiating report for the last two minutes of that game, confirmed on Thursday that Brown, indeed, was correct in his interpretation, and that Herro should have been called for a travel, giving the Kings possession in a tie game with 2.5 seconds to play.
According to the league’s officiating report, “Herro (MIA) ends his dribble by gathering in the air and landing on both feet (although his left lands slightly before his right). When he moves his right foot, he establishes his left foot as his pivot foot, which he then lifts and replaces to the floor before taking his jump shot.”
The report does not change the game’s outcome, nor was the play eligible for review during the game according to the league’s coach’s challenge guidelines.
For his part, Herro did not see his pump-fake, double-clutch attempt against Terence Davis through that prism. But he also had not given it that type of thought until questioned in his postgame interview.
First he offered his view of the shot off a timeout by coach Erik Spoelstra, a play that also could have involved a pass to center Bam Adebayo.
“Spo really just drew up a play to get me the ball in space, whether it was my shot or creating, attacking and creating for someone else. I could have shot it or I could have went to the rim or dished it off to Bam or somebody on the weak side for a three. But lucky enough it went in.”
Then he was told about Brown’s comments.
“I don’t think it was a travel,” Herro said with a laugh, as the Heat prepared to move on to Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “But early in the game they called a travel on me that I also didn’t think was a travel. I think I hit a midrange pullup like right before and they called a travel.
“Just like [Tuesday] night with Jordan Poole, you could call a carry on every play. You can call a travel, I’m pretty sure, on almost every play. So you got to take that one on the chin.”
While Warriors coach Steve Kerr took issue with the three discontinued dribble violations called on Poole in Golden State’s 116-109 Tuesday loss to the Heat, it was nothing like the extended ire of the Kings’ Brown.
“They’re all great guys and good officials,” Brown said. “But at the end of the day, we have to go earn our respect. Because right now, people get caught up in the hype and the crowd and the excitement of the crowd and they look at what’s on our jersey, I’m assuming, and see ‘Kings’ and maybe they expect us to lose. I don’t know.”
Brown also was disappointed about a no-call involving Sacramento forward Harrison Barnes.
“It’s just two, like, blatant calls, right in front of guys,” Brown said of the officials. “I felt bad for my players.
“Again, we lost. Got to own up to it. But when you have a team fighting, both teams, both teams fighting as hard as they fought down the stretch of a back-and-forth game and not make the right call? It’s right in front of you, and just say, ‘I didn’t see it.’ It’s tough.”
The league’s officiating report did not cite any officiating errors regarding Barnes in the game’s final two minutes, with the Herro travel the only play cited during that timeframe as being incorrectly officiated.
In the Kings’ confirmed view, Herro cleared way too much space on the play they said he took two steps, came to a jump stop, brought the ball down, took two more steps and converted the shot listed as launched from 27 feet to close out his 26-point night.
“If that’s not a travel,” Brown said, “I don’t know what the definition of a travel is.
“Maybe it’s the Miami Heat and we’re the Sacramento Kings, and that’s Tyler Herro and it’s a last-second shot, a walkoff-homer shot. Maybe they’re caught up? I don’t know. I’m by no means a ref and their job is hard as hell. But it’s an iso situation, it’s one-on-one and you’re looking at the ball.”
Herro said the mechanics for such a complex attack already had been well calculated.
“I shot the same shot actually like twice throughout the game,” he said, “where I pump faked, he flew by, and I reloaded. I missed, but I can make that shot. I work on a lot of different shots. So I think I can make a lot of different shots.”
Herro said once the defender of teammate Gabe Vincent sank into the lane, the possibility of a drive for either a tie or free throw was reduced.
“When I saw that,” he said, “that’s when I stepped back. And I probably could have got the step-back off. But with that space, I just wanted to test the fence and see if he would jump, which he did. And whether he jumped into me, I could have gotten the foul. Or if he jumped across, I could have done what I did, reloaded and knocked it down.”
Or, as Brown contended, he could have traveled.
“It’s just a shame,” Brown said, “the game was called the way it was.
“I just don’t know how. I’m flabbergasted.”
()
News
US Customs discovers dangerous invasive species on board ship from China
US Customs officials recently inspected a seagoing ship from China and discovered an invasive species on board that could have caused extensive damage to the country’s landscape and natural resources.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists discovered four Asian gypsy moth (AGM) egg masses on a Panamanian bulk carrier in Laplace, Louisiana, in late September. The ship was targeted for inspection because it had docked in high-risk AGM areas in China the previous month.
The suspected AGM egg masses were found on the ship’s exterior surface and on the railing of the lower and main decks, CBP said. US officials ordered the ship to leave port and anchor outside US waters to be cleaned and disinfected.
CBP sent the suspected AGM egg masses to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for further analysis, which positively identified the specimens as AGM.
BORDER OFFICERS SEIZE OVER $5.8M OF METH ON TRUCK ENTERING US
CBP conducted a follow-up inspection of the vessel several days after the initial discovery and found no additional AGM egg masses and allowed the vessel to continue cargo operations, CBP said.
The USDA states that AGM is an exotic pest not established in the United States. They resemble the European gypsy moths found in the northwest, but the Asian variety has a wider range, making them more dangerous.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Female butterflies can lay hundreds of eggs which produce hundreds of caterpillars which could feed on over 500 plant species.
Fox
News
‘You could hear a pin drop.’ Chicago Bears players were staggered by the team’s surprise sell-offs. Do they have what it takes to regroup?
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was leaving Halas Hall on Monday afternoon when he caught wind of the staggering news. Linebacker and team captain Roquan Smith had been traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson froze.
His instant reaction?
“WTF,” he said.
For the second consecutive week the Bears had dealt away a respected team leader, playmaker and well-liked teammate. Smith’s exit, five days after defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, felt like an uppercut to the jaw after a Week 7 punch to the gut.
“You can be good one day and the next day it can be harder on you,” Johnson said. “There’s really no clear-cut way to process the loss.”
By Wednesday morning, the emotional dip for Bears players was undeniable. Safety Eddie Jackson, who was promoted to take Quinn’s captain role last weekend, came to the team’s walk-through and was taken aback by the silence.
Wow, Jackson said to himself.
“You could hear a pin drop,” he added.
Smith’s absence was obvious. So, too, was the heaviness many of the Bears were feeling. Eventually, Jackson decided to speak up, gathering the defense for a quick pep talk.
“I went there like, ‘Come on, man. Let’s go!’” Jackson said. “‘I know this is sad. I know you’re feeling it right now. But now it’s time to rally around each other. Now it’s time to be grown men.’”
The Bears still have more than half of a season to finish and a game to play this week, welcoming the 5-3 Miami Dolphins to Soldier Field on Sunday. That’ll be the first of nine remaining contests for a team whose GPS has suddenly been jostled.
Recalculating. Recalculating.
That’s what some of the discouragement and confusion at Halas Hall has been about this week.
“The thoughts go through your head like, ‘What are we playing for?’ ” Jackson said. “Is their vision (in the front office) still the same as the players? We’re trying to make it to a Super Bowl, get to the playoffs, things like that. Like I said, I’m not upstairs. I get it. I understand it. But it just hits different.”
It has also hit differently because of how well-liked Quinn and Smith were, veteran leaders who had very different ways of connecting with teammates. Both players brought a distinct energy to the group and enhanced camaraderie for a team that has been fully invested in trying to build itself into a champion.
The sudden disappearance of the two standouts felt depressing.
“Especially for the young guys, they’re looking at us like, ‘Yo, is this normal? Did this really happen?’ ” Jackson said. “But this is the type of stuff that goes on. You just have to rally around each other and the older guys have to step up.”
Now coach Matt Eberflus — and to a lesser extent Ryan Poles — must switch into troubleshooting mode. As much as they have been energized by acquiring draft capital in exchange for Smith and Quinn and then adding receiver Chase Claypool to the offense via another trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Eberflus and Poles understand efforts must be made to retain buy-in from their players and keep the trust level strong within those relationships.
To that end, Eberflus convened a session with his 13-player leadership council Monday and explained the Bears’ big-picture push to solidify the roster as well as the business reasons that led to Smith’s exit.
“It’s just transparency,” Eberflus said. “I think that’s important. You just communicate. Look each other in the eye, tell the truth and communicate. That’s what we do with all the guys. I think they appreciate that. It’s right there on the table. Set it up there and talk about it.”
Poles also reached out to a handful of players to relay his thought processes on making the deals and acknowledging the suffering it causes.
“It’s not fantasy football when we’re just plugging out names and moving them around,” he said. “It’s deeper than that.”
Still, all the direct communication and reassurance in the world won’t help the Bears on game days over the next two months as much as Smith and Quinn would have. After giving up 442 yards and 49 points to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Bears now must find answers to slow down a dangerous Dolphins offense that has topped 450 yards three times this season and has scored 20 touchdowns.
That isn’t lost on Johnson, who has the responsibility of helping slow down standout receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this weekend. Both players rank in the top five in the league in receiving yards with 961 and 727, respectively.
That’s why when Johnson was asked Wednesday afternoon how he is working to move past his “WTF” feelings, he just smiled. “I’ve got the No. 1 and No. 4 wide receiver (to worry about),” he said. “I love Roquan. But I’ve got some dogs coming to town. My mind went from that (trade) situation to now, ‘What I can do to do my job better? What plays can I make?’ ”
The fear is the Bears as a group won’t be able to make nearly enough plays over the next two months to stay competitive against a string of quality opponents. Of the Bears’ final nine games, six are against teams currently inside the playoff picture.
The prospect of a double-digit-loss season was always real but now seems inevitable. And if talent deficits lead to another extended losing streak, at what point might the concentration and emotional investment of players lapse, reversing some of the culture-building progress the Bears made during the summer and through the first two months?
Poles was asked Tuesday if he would be more forgiving if, in the absence of Quinn and Smith, the Bears defense regresses as expected. He stressed how he hopes players see the changes as a chance to step up rather than an excuse for the group to take a step back.
The general manager is banking on his leaders — players such as Jackson, Johnson and defensive end Justin Jones plus Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney on offense — to show their teammates and the NFL world what’s in their DNA.
Poles sees competitive tenacity within this team that he knows can be fuel to push them through.
“Do these shake-ups shake that up and make it stressful at times?” he said “Absolutely. I get that. But what I love about this staff is they’re competitive. This locker room is competitive. … I don’t think anyone who has watched our games, any single one of them — even the ones we don’t win or struggle in — doesn’t see the effort, the competition, the fire. Everything we stand for is out on the field.”
It’s up to Bears players and coaches to again put that out on the field Sunday and then again in eight more games beyond that. The challenge will be significant. And the Bears’ response will be pivotal to retaining direction.
()
News
Black Sea Grains Initiative agricultural exports reach milestone
An aerial view shows ships in the mooring area at the southern entrance to the Bosphorus in Istanbul on October 12, 2022.
Yasin Akgul | AFP | Getty Images
UNITED NATIONS – Basic food security for tens of millions of people around the world hung by a thread this week as the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine scrambled desperately to preserve a deal that allowed cereals Ukrainians to cross the Black Sea.
Before Moscow’s large-scale invasion of its former Soviet neighbor, Ukraine and Russia accounted for nearly a quarter of global grain exports, until such shipments came to a severe halt for nearly six months.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative eased the Russian naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports. The agreement to create the maritime corridor was negotiated by representatives of Ukraine, Russia, the UN and Turkey in July.
The first ship left the Ukrainian port of Odessa on August 1, carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn. Since then, more than 400 ships carrying 10 million metric tons of agricultural products have left Ukrainian ports tired of war.
Last week, Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, citing retaliation for what it called Kyiv’s “act of terrorism” against Russian warships. Russia joined the humanitarian accord on Wednesday – but with the warning that the Kremlin could refuse to renew the agreement, which is due to expire in two weeks.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed Russia’s decision to join the deal, which has helped tackle the growing food crisis.
“The initiative is working,” said António Guterres, adding that signatories to the agreement must now work to renew it.
“I am not optimistic. I am not pessimistic. I am determined. And we must all be determined to do whatever is necessary to ensure that we have the renewal of the Black Sea Grains Initiative,” said António Guterres told reporters. at the United Nations in New York.
cnbc
Dwyane Wade & His Wife Gabrielle Union Allegedly Pressuring Their Son/Daughter Zaya To Change Gender For Money
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards miss practice Thursday; CBs Marlon Humprey, Marcus Peters limited
20 Visionary Korean Tech Companies Successfully Showcased at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
‘Let football take center stage’ at Qatar World Cup, says Fifa president | World Cup 2022
Kings coach ‘flabbergasted’ Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer not called travel; NBA says he was right (but Heat still win)
MATIC On The Move After Polygon Tapped By META
US Customs discovers dangerous invasive species on board ship from China
‘You could hear a pin drop.’ Chicago Bears players were staggered by the team’s surprise sell-offs. Do they have what it takes to regroup?
Black Sea Grains Initiative agricultural exports reach milestone
$3 Million Aptos Ecosystem Fund Launched by Blocto to Acquire New Users as Wallet Reaches 300k Users in First Week￼
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
Fashion2 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 weeks ago
Woodbury trafficking sting: MN man wanted girl to have sex with his dog, police say
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family