Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products

The debate of which is the better investment between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues to wax strong between communities. This time around, it is being put to the test using MicroStrategy’s crypto investments over the years. Microstrategy is currently seeing a loss on the 130,000 BTC that it had purchased over the years, making it the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings. But what if the company had invested in Ethereum instead?

Ethereum Is A Better Bet

In the course of about two years, MicroStrategy had ramped up its BTC buying which ran into billions of dollars. At 130,000 BTC on its balance sheet, the company has spent approximately $4 billion to accumulate the coins. However, even with the coins being bought over time at varying prices, the company is still recording a more than $1 billion loss at the current price of bitcoin.

Given that the company remains steadfast in its support and continuous investment in bitcoin, it begs the question of what would have been the case if the company had gone with another cryptocurrency. Specifically, bitcoin’s largest competitor Ethereum.

It is no secret that more often than not, Ethereum has been outperforming bitcoin. So it is not a stretch to say that MicroStrategy would be in a better position if it had invested in Ethereum instead of bitcoin, and the numbers prove this to be true.

A comparison from Blockchain Center shows that MicroStrategy would be $1.47 billion in profit if it had bought ETH. Tracking the purchases that the company has made over the years, it would have 3,541,989 ETH now, worth $5.6 billion.

Even at the peak of MicroStrategy’s BTC holdings, the comparison shows that ETH would still have performed way better. In December when MicroStrategy’s holdings were worth just under $8 billion, it would have been worth $16 billion with ETH. Additionally, if the company had invested in Ethereum and then proceeded to stake its ETH, it would have earned approximately $380 million since then.

Even now, if the company were to convert all of its BTC holdings to ETH, it would come out to a total of 1,692,762 ETH. At a 4% APR rate, it would be earning an additional $134 million in annual revenue just from staking alone.

The comparison puts the various profitability levels of both digital assets over the year. Ethereum has continued to outperform bitcoin both in the long and short term. It really begs the question of if Bitcoin is really the best crypto asset to invest in as ex-CEO of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor said.

